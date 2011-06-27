  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Ranger XL Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Ranger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,565
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$12,565
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$12,565
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/412.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$12,565
Torque153 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 5050 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$12,565
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$12,565
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
12 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$12,565
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$12,565
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$12,565
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,565
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$12,565
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3085 lbs.
Gross weight4340 lbs.
Angle of approach18.2 degrees
Maximum payload1640 lbs.
Angle of departure16.5 degrees
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6070 lbs.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$12,565
Exterior Colors
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$12,565
partial wheel coversyes
15 x 6 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$12,565
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$12,565
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
