Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,987
|$3,128
|$3,749
|Clean
|$1,791
|$2,817
|$3,375
|Average
|$1,397
|$2,196
|$2,627
|Rough
|$1,004
|$1,575
|$1,878
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,671
|$2,860
|$3,506
|Clean
|$1,506
|$2,576
|$3,156
|Average
|$1,176
|$2,008
|$2,457
|Rough
|$845
|$1,440
|$1,757
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,780
|$3,071
|$3,774
|Clean
|$1,604
|$2,766
|$3,398
|Average
|$1,252
|$2,156
|$2,644
|Rough
|$900
|$1,546
|$1,891
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,710
|$2,963
|$3,645
|Clean
|$1,541
|$2,669
|$3,281
|Average
|$1,203
|$2,080
|$2,554
|Rough
|$864
|$1,492
|$1,826
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge Plus 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,204
|$3,663
|$4,457
|Clean
|$1,986
|$3,299
|$4,012
|Average
|$1,550
|$2,571
|$3,122
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,844
|$2,233
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,727
|$2,880
|$3,507
|Clean
|$1,556
|$2,594
|$3,157
|Average
|$1,214
|$2,022
|$2,457
|Rough
|$873
|$1,450
|$1,757
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,244
|$3,788
|$4,629
|Clean
|$2,022
|$3,412
|$4,167
|Average
|$1,578
|$2,660
|$3,243
|Rough
|$1,134
|$1,908
|$2,320
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,881
|$2,976
|$3,573
|Clean
|$1,695
|$2,681
|$3,216
|Average
|$1,323
|$2,090
|$2,503
|Rough
|$951
|$1,499
|$1,790
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,574
|$2,806
|$3,475
|Clean
|$1,419
|$2,527
|$3,129
|Average
|$1,107
|$1,970
|$2,435
|Rough
|$796
|$1,413
|$1,741
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,215
|$3,575
|$4,315
|Clean
|$1,996
|$3,220
|$3,884
|Average
|$1,558
|$2,510
|$3,023
|Rough
|$1,120
|$1,800
|$2,162
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,968
|$3,101
|$3,718
|Clean
|$1,774
|$2,793
|$3,347
|Average
|$1,384
|$2,177
|$2,605
|Rough
|$995
|$1,561
|$1,863
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,177
|$1,675
|$1,947
|Clean
|$1,061
|$1,509
|$1,753
|Average
|$828
|$1,176
|$1,364
|Rough
|$595
|$844
|$976
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Tremor 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,665
|$2,665
|$3,210
|Clean
|$1,500
|$2,400
|$2,889
|Average
|$1,171
|$1,871
|$2,249
|Rough
|$842
|$1,342
|$1,608
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,239
|$4,101
|$5,113
|Clean
|$2,017
|$3,694
|$4,603
|Average
|$1,574
|$2,880
|$3,583
|Rough
|$1,132
|$2,065
|$2,562
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge 2dr Regular Cab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,573
|$2,628
|$3,203
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,367
|$2,883
|Average
|$1,107
|$1,845
|$2,244
|Rough
|$795
|$1,323
|$1,605
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,071
|$3,512
|$4,297
|Clean
|$1,866
|$3,163
|$3,868
|Average
|$1,456
|$2,466
|$3,011
|Rough
|$1,047
|$1,768
|$2,153
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge 2dr SuperCab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,288
|$3,632
|$4,362
|Clean
|$2,062
|$3,271
|$3,927
|Average
|$1,609
|$2,550
|$3,056
|Rough
|$1,157
|$1,829
|$2,186
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Tremor 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,874
|$2,967
|$3,562
|Clean
|$1,689
|$2,673
|$3,206
|Average
|$1,318
|$2,083
|$2,495
|Rough
|$948
|$1,494
|$1,785
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance 4dr SuperCab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,306
|$3,863
|$4,710
|Clean
|$2,078
|$3,479
|$4,240
|Average
|$1,622
|$2,712
|$3,300
|Rough
|$1,166
|$1,945
|$2,360
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,506
|$4,061
|$4,907
|Clean
|$2,258
|$3,658
|$4,418
|Average
|$1,762
|$2,852
|$3,438
|Rough
|$1,267
|$2,045
|$2,459
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,835
|$2,909
|$3,494
|Clean
|$1,653
|$2,620
|$3,145
|Average
|$1,290
|$2,042
|$2,448
|Rough
|$927
|$1,465
|$1,751
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,341
|$4,063
|$4,999
|Clean
|$2,110
|$3,659
|$4,500
|Average
|$1,647
|$2,852
|$3,503
|Rough
|$1,183
|$2,046
|$2,505
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,958
|$3,260
|$3,969
|Clean
|$1,765
|$2,936
|$3,573
|Average
|$1,377
|$2,289
|$2,781
|Rough
|$990
|$1,642
|$1,989
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,784
|$4,526
|$5,473
|Clean
|$2,508
|$4,076
|$4,927
|Average
|$1,958
|$3,178
|$3,835
|Rough
|$1,407
|$2,279
|$2,742
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,496
|$2,543
|$3,113
|Clean
|$1,348
|$2,290
|$2,803
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,785
|$2,181
|Rough
|$756
|$1,280
|$1,560
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,897
|$3,121
|$3,787
|Clean
|$1,709
|$2,811
|$3,409
|Average
|$1,334
|$2,191
|$2,653
|Rough
|$959
|$1,571
|$1,897
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,515
|$3,030
|Clean
|$1,415
|$2,266
|$2,728
|Average
|$1,104
|$1,766
|$2,123
|Rough
|$794
|$1,267
|$1,518
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge Plus 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,748
|$4,853
|$5,997
|Clean
|$2,476
|$4,371
|$5,399
|Average
|$1,933
|$3,407
|$4,202
|Rough
|$1,389
|$2,443
|$3,005
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,231
|$3,474
|$4,150
|Clean
|$2,010
|$3,129
|$3,736
|Average
|$1,569
|$2,439
|$2,907
|Rough
|$1,128
|$1,749
|$2,079
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,188
|$3,767
|$4,625
|Clean
|$1,971
|$3,393
|$4,163
|Average
|$1,539
|$2,644
|$3,240
|Rough
|$1,106
|$1,896
|$2,317
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,818
|$2,668
|$3,131
|Clean
|$1,638
|$2,403
|$2,818
|Average
|$1,279
|$1,873
|$2,194
|Rough
|$919
|$1,343
|$1,569
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,330
|$4,039
|$4,969
|Clean
|$2,100
|$3,638
|$4,473
|Average
|$1,639
|$2,836
|$3,482
|Rough
|$1,178
|$2,034
|$2,490
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,406
|$2,284
|$2,763
|Clean
|$1,267
|$2,057
|$2,487
|Average
|$989
|$1,604
|$1,936
|Rough
|$711
|$1,150
|$1,385
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,461
|$4,099
|$4,989
|Clean
|$2,218
|$3,692
|$4,491
|Average
|$1,731
|$2,878
|$3,496
|Rough
|$1,244
|$2,064
|$2,500
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge Plus 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,570
|$4,205
|$5,094
|Clean
|$2,315
|$3,788
|$4,586
|Average
|$1,807
|$2,952
|$3,569
|Rough
|$1,299
|$2,117
|$2,553
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,893
|$3,015
|$3,625
|Clean
|$1,706
|$2,716
|$3,263
|Average
|$1,332
|$2,117
|$2,540
|Rough
|$957
|$1,518
|$1,816