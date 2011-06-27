  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Ranger
  4. Used 2002 Ford Ranger
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Ford Ranger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,987$3,128$3,749
Clean$1,791$2,817$3,375
Average$1,397$2,196$2,627
Rough$1,004$1,575$1,878
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,671$2,860$3,506
Clean$1,506$2,576$3,156
Average$1,176$2,008$2,457
Rough$845$1,440$1,757
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,780$3,071$3,774
Clean$1,604$2,766$3,398
Average$1,252$2,156$2,644
Rough$900$1,546$1,891
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,710$2,963$3,645
Clean$1,541$2,669$3,281
Average$1,203$2,080$2,554
Rough$864$1,492$1,826
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge Plus 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,204$3,663$4,457
Clean$1,986$3,299$4,012
Average$1,550$2,571$3,122
Rough$1,114$1,844$2,233
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,727$2,880$3,507
Clean$1,556$2,594$3,157
Average$1,214$2,022$2,457
Rough$873$1,450$1,757
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,244$3,788$4,629
Clean$2,022$3,412$4,167
Average$1,578$2,660$3,243
Rough$1,134$1,908$2,320
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,881$2,976$3,573
Clean$1,695$2,681$3,216
Average$1,323$2,090$2,503
Rough$951$1,499$1,790
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,574$2,806$3,475
Clean$1,419$2,527$3,129
Average$1,107$1,970$2,435
Rough$796$1,413$1,741
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,215$3,575$4,315
Clean$1,996$3,220$3,884
Average$1,558$2,510$3,023
Rough$1,120$1,800$2,162
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,968$3,101$3,718
Clean$1,774$2,793$3,347
Average$1,384$2,177$2,605
Rough$995$1,561$1,863
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,177$1,675$1,947
Clean$1,061$1,509$1,753
Average$828$1,176$1,364
Rough$595$844$976
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Tremor 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,665$2,665$3,210
Clean$1,500$2,400$2,889
Average$1,171$1,871$2,249
Rough$842$1,342$1,608
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT Off-Road 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,239$4,101$5,113
Clean$2,017$3,694$4,603
Average$1,574$2,880$3,583
Rough$1,132$2,065$2,562
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge 2dr Regular Cab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,573$2,628$3,203
Clean$1,418$2,367$2,883
Average$1,107$1,845$2,244
Rough$795$1,323$1,605
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,071$3,512$4,297
Clean$1,866$3,163$3,868
Average$1,456$2,466$3,011
Rough$1,047$1,768$2,153
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge 2dr SuperCab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,288$3,632$4,362
Clean$2,062$3,271$3,927
Average$1,609$2,550$3,056
Rough$1,157$1,829$2,186
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Tremor 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,874$2,967$3,562
Clean$1,689$2,673$3,206
Average$1,318$2,083$2,495
Rough$948$1,494$1,785
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance 4dr SuperCab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,306$3,863$4,710
Clean$2,078$3,479$4,240
Average$1,622$2,712$3,300
Rough$1,166$1,945$2,360
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge 4dr SuperCab 4WD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,506$4,061$4,907
Clean$2,258$3,658$4,418
Average$1,762$2,852$3,438
Rough$1,267$2,045$2,459
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,835$2,909$3,494
Clean$1,653$2,620$3,145
Average$1,290$2,042$2,448
Rough$927$1,465$1,751
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance 2dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,341$4,063$4,999
Clean$2,110$3,659$4,500
Average$1,647$2,852$3,503
Rough$1,183$2,046$2,505
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,958$3,260$3,969
Clean$1,765$2,936$3,573
Average$1,377$2,289$2,781
Rough$990$1,642$1,989
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,784$4,526$5,473
Clean$2,508$4,076$4,927
Average$1,958$3,178$3,835
Rough$1,407$2,279$2,742
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,496$2,543$3,113
Clean$1,348$2,290$2,803
Average$1,052$1,785$2,181
Rough$756$1,280$1,560
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT Appearance 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,897$3,121$3,787
Clean$1,709$2,811$3,409
Average$1,334$2,191$2,653
Rough$959$1,571$1,897
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,570$2,515$3,030
Clean$1,415$2,266$2,728
Average$1,104$1,766$2,123
Rough$794$1,267$1,518
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge Plus 4dr SuperCab (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,748$4,853$5,997
Clean$2,476$4,371$5,399
Average$1,933$3,407$4,202
Rough$1,389$2,443$3,005
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,231$3,474$4,150
Clean$2,010$3,129$3,736
Average$1,569$2,439$2,907
Rough$1,128$1,749$2,079
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr SuperCab (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,188$3,767$4,625
Clean$1,971$3,393$4,163
Average$1,539$2,644$3,240
Rough$1,106$1,896$2,317
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,818$2,668$3,131
Clean$1,638$2,403$2,818
Average$1,279$1,873$2,194
Rough$919$1,343$1,569
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,330$4,039$4,969
Clean$2,100$3,638$4,473
Average$1,639$2,836$3,482
Rough$1,178$2,034$2,490
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 2dr Regular Cab (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,406$2,284$2,763
Clean$1,267$2,057$2,487
Average$989$1,604$1,936
Rough$711$1,150$1,385
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XLT 2dr SuperCab 4WD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,461$4,099$4,989
Clean$2,218$3,692$4,491
Average$1,731$2,878$3,496
Rough$1,244$2,064$2,500
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger Edge Plus 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,570$4,205$5,094
Clean$2,315$3,788$4,586
Average$1,807$2,952$3,569
Rough$1,299$2,117$2,553
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Ranger XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,893$3,015$3,625
Clean$1,706$2,716$3,263
Average$1,332$2,117$2,540
Rough$957$1,518$1,816
Sell my 2002 Ford Ranger with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Ranger near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Ford Ranger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,267 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,057 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Ranger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,267 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,057 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Ford Ranger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Ranger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,267 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,057 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Ford Ranger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Ford Ranger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Ford Ranger ranges from $711 to $2,763, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Ford Ranger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.