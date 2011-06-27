Used 2002 Ford Ranger Consumer Reviews
I'm gonna miss her when she's gone
I've owned this truck since it was new... over 16 years! Been very dependable and capable for a small truck. After moving from Texas to snow country, I'm afraid it may be time for 4WD. Can't stress enough how reliable this truck has been. Power is adequate but works hard to go up winding mountain roads. MPG has always been better than advertised.
Good reliable truck for the money!
Very reliable truck I've owned 5 rangers in my lifetime when I grew up my family has owned them dad and grandfather My recent ranger I've owned for over 3 years 2002 4x4 fx4 great truck great in the snow 4x4 works awesome I get poor fuel economy 13 city lucky if I get 17 highway but no need to complain no 4x4 midsize truck will get good fuel economy I have 93000 miles on it besides brakes and replacing the shackle springs which my 93 ranger I had to replace common Problem on all rangers if I ranked my truck I'd give it a solid 9 out of 10
Best vehicle EVER!!
I bought this truck new and barely had any problems during the 13 years i owned it. I performed regular maintinence as suggested and drove this truck to 200,000 miles until someone rearended me. During those 200k, i replaced the MASS AIRFLOW SENSORE at 120k, the coil pack at 178k, fan clutch at 180k and manual transmission broke at 185k (i should have never tried to drive from NJ to New Orleans...too far for and older truck with so many miles) and the plastic intake manifold at 190k. So besided breaks and tires, i drove it for 13 years and only had 4 repairs. not bad... All options worked as they should from new until it was totaled. I WOULD BUY ANOTHER!
Lots of trouble
City mpg is single digits. At only 56K, had to replace right front wheel bearing (cost double since hub assembly had to come off). Air bag sensor has a mind of its own; light is never accurate. Factory recall on cruise control cable. Steering column locks up sometimes until key is jiggled. After running for many hours (on long trips), the six-CD changer wouldn't eject; the new one (replaced under warranty) does the same. Bought new front tires, and gone through two sets of brakes (soon to be three). It sounds like a valve is tapping in the engine, and engine power is less than when new. Water pools inside front door after heavy rain. Driver's window motor seizes up.
The only rig i havent been able to kill!....yet
I will tell you this is a tough s.o.b! I've always been known as a hard drivin, evil Duke boy kinda guy .I have driven rallied and raced more vehicles to death than i can count .I purchased my 2002 Ranger FX4 right after a very long relationship ended and as usually is the case the ex releived me of my new truck.Being of irish decent and pissed at the world i took ALOT of my issues out on my Ranger.Trees couldnt stop it nor could fences ,huge rocks,mailboxes,garbage cans, stumps, flat bed trailers(both tires up and over like joey chitwood) humps, jumps, holes you name it i bet ive crashed into it ,run it over, or offended it in the last 2yrs and it just keeps going! 90mph in 3rd with the tach pegged dosent even phase my little red bastard.This truck has had my back through a very rough time and never let me down.The little red bastard is family to me now and i'd fight to the death for it.
