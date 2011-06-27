  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Ranger STX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.6/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length193.6 in.
Gross weight4820 lbs.
Height63.8 in.
Maximum payload1300.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.0 in.
Width66.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Oxford White
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Light Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
