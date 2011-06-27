Used 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

F-250 with 6.0L diesel engine f-250 , 09/09/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Great truck. Tows excellent, good mileage, well made - I have the 6.0 diesel engine with auto transmission - quiet compared to Dodge and seems to be a better engine than my last two F-250's that had the 7.3 diesel engine. Don't like where the fuel system water drain is located but that is a minor inconvenience. Lots of room inside, and it has plenty of power. Report Abuse

Breaks down every other month Jazzmin9 , 04/24/2010 37 of 40 people found this review helpful The 6.0 liter diesel is a nightmare. The Canadian ones seem to be fine, but the American ones have lots of problems. Batteries die, fuel injection problems, stuttering engine. If you're going to buy a warranty - purchase the Ford one only. We made the mistake of purchasing the dealership one and we've had lots of out of pocket expenses. I can't go two months without something going wrong.

I don't understand all the hate ryguy29 , 01/27/2013 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I really don't understand why there are so many ford haters on here. I've owned 2 F-150's the 5.4 and whatever the V6 is the 5.4 was a gem I loved it until a 16 year old T-Boned me at 60mph and that's what it took to kill it. The V6 for how bad I beat the snot out of it still runs like a champ. My two work trucks the 2002 7.3L f250 has 180,000 on it and its just starting to have transmission problems. The second being the 2006 6L f350 dump truck and my god that thing is amazing. I've had that thing grossly over-weight with a full bed a 12 foot dump trailer with 8000+ lbs in it through the city on the highway up a dirt hill had no problems. I've loved all my fords and will never look back!!!!

2006 F250 Lariat lzrdking98 , 04/29/2006 12 of 13 people found this review helpful So far so good. I was a Chevy man and gas owner. This new diesel is tremendous. Very fast and reliable. Tons of power. Hopefully it will last 10-15 yrs.