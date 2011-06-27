  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,289$8,057$9,552
Clean$4,841$7,372$8,737
Average$3,946$6,000$7,107
Rough$3,050$4,629$5,477
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,382$10,770$12,600
Clean$6,757$9,854$11,525
Average$5,507$8,021$9,374
Rough$4,257$6,187$7,224
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,195$10,960$12,993
Clean$6,586$10,028$11,885
Average$5,368$8,162$9,667
Rough$4,149$6,297$7,449
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,300$6,549$7,764
Clean$3,936$5,991$7,102
Average$3,208$4,877$5,776
Rough$2,479$3,762$4,451
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,726$7,199$8,534
Clean$4,326$6,586$7,806
Average$3,525$5,361$6,349
Rough$2,725$4,136$4,893
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,348$7,824$9,161
Clean$4,895$7,158$8,380
Average$3,989$5,826$6,816
Rough$3,084$4,495$5,252
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,895$8,570$9,476
Clean$6,311$7,840$8,667
Average$5,143$6,382$7,050
Rough$3,976$4,923$5,433
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,944$7,323$8,608
Clean$4,525$6,700$7,874
Average$3,688$5,453$6,405
Rough$2,851$4,207$4,935
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,533$9,349$10,870
Clean$5,980$8,553$9,942
Average$4,873$6,962$8,087
Rough$3,767$5,371$6,232
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,841$6,885$7,991
Clean$4,431$6,299$7,309
Average$3,611$5,127$5,945
Rough$2,791$3,956$4,581
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,280$6,278$7,358
Clean$3,917$5,743$6,730
Average$3,193$4,675$5,474
Rough$2,468$3,606$4,218
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,781$8,532$10,018
Clean$5,291$7,806$9,163
Average$4,312$6,354$7,454
Rough$3,334$4,902$5,744
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,132$4,727$5,589
Clean$2,867$4,325$5,112
Average$2,337$3,520$4,158
Rough$1,806$2,716$3,204
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,693$8,088$9,381
Clean$5,211$7,399$8,580
Average$4,247$6,023$6,979
Rough$3,283$4,646$5,378
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,370$6,607$7,817
Clean$4,000$6,045$7,150
Average$3,260$4,920$5,816
Rough$2,520$3,796$4,482
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,091$7,652$9,037
Clean$4,660$7,001$8,266
Average$3,798$5,699$6,723
Rough$2,936$4,396$5,181
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,413$6,624$7,818
Clean$4,040$6,060$7,151
Average$3,292$4,933$5,817
Rough$2,545$3,805$4,482
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,129$7,812$9,261
Clean$4,694$7,147$8,471
Average$3,826$5,818$6,890
Rough$2,957$4,488$5,310
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,841$8,896$10,547
Clean$5,346$8,139$9,647
Average$4,357$6,625$7,847
Rough$3,368$5,110$6,047
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,064$6,191$7,340
Clean$3,720$5,664$6,714
Average$3,032$4,610$5,461
Rough$2,344$3,557$4,208
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,429$7,707$8,937
Clean$4,969$7,051$8,174
Average$4,050$5,739$6,649
Rough$3,130$4,427$5,124
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,088$6,227$7,383
Clean$3,742$5,697$6,753
Average$3,049$4,637$5,493
Rough$2,357$3,578$4,233
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,225$8,763$10,135
Clean$5,698$8,018$9,270
Average$4,644$6,526$7,540
Rough$3,589$5,034$5,810
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,487$7,873$9,161
Clean$5,022$7,203$8,380
Average$4,093$5,863$6,816
Rough$3,164$4,523$5,252
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,117$7,794$9,241
Clean$4,684$7,131$8,453
Average$3,817$5,804$6,875
Rough$2,951$4,478$5,298
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,543$6,921$8,204
Clean$4,159$6,332$7,504
Average$3,389$5,154$6,104
Rough$2,620$3,976$4,704
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,115$13,884$16,461
Clean$8,343$12,703$15,056
Average$6,799$10,340$12,247
Rough$5,256$7,976$9,437
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,432$8,274$9,809
Clean$4,972$7,570$8,972
Average$4,052$6,162$7,298
Rough$3,132$4,753$5,624
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,867 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,325 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,867 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,325 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,867 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,325 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $1,806 to $5,589, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.