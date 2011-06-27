Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,289
|$8,057
|$9,552
|Clean
|$4,841
|$7,372
|$8,737
|Average
|$3,946
|$6,000
|$7,107
|Rough
|$3,050
|$4,629
|$5,477
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,382
|$10,770
|$12,600
|Clean
|$6,757
|$9,854
|$11,525
|Average
|$5,507
|$8,021
|$9,374
|Rough
|$4,257
|$6,187
|$7,224
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,195
|$10,960
|$12,993
|Clean
|$6,586
|$10,028
|$11,885
|Average
|$5,368
|$8,162
|$9,667
|Rough
|$4,149
|$6,297
|$7,449
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,300
|$6,549
|$7,764
|Clean
|$3,936
|$5,991
|$7,102
|Average
|$3,208
|$4,877
|$5,776
|Rough
|$2,479
|$3,762
|$4,451
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,726
|$7,199
|$8,534
|Clean
|$4,326
|$6,586
|$7,806
|Average
|$3,525
|$5,361
|$6,349
|Rough
|$2,725
|$4,136
|$4,893
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,348
|$7,824
|$9,161
|Clean
|$4,895
|$7,158
|$8,380
|Average
|$3,989
|$5,826
|$6,816
|Rough
|$3,084
|$4,495
|$5,252
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,895
|$8,570
|$9,476
|Clean
|$6,311
|$7,840
|$8,667
|Average
|$5,143
|$6,382
|$7,050
|Rough
|$3,976
|$4,923
|$5,433
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,944
|$7,323
|$8,608
|Clean
|$4,525
|$6,700
|$7,874
|Average
|$3,688
|$5,453
|$6,405
|Rough
|$2,851
|$4,207
|$4,935
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,533
|$9,349
|$10,870
|Clean
|$5,980
|$8,553
|$9,942
|Average
|$4,873
|$6,962
|$8,087
|Rough
|$3,767
|$5,371
|$6,232
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,841
|$6,885
|$7,991
|Clean
|$4,431
|$6,299
|$7,309
|Average
|$3,611
|$5,127
|$5,945
|Rough
|$2,791
|$3,956
|$4,581
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,280
|$6,278
|$7,358
|Clean
|$3,917
|$5,743
|$6,730
|Average
|$3,193
|$4,675
|$5,474
|Rough
|$2,468
|$3,606
|$4,218
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,781
|$8,532
|$10,018
|Clean
|$5,291
|$7,806
|$9,163
|Average
|$4,312
|$6,354
|$7,454
|Rough
|$3,334
|$4,902
|$5,744
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,132
|$4,727
|$5,589
|Clean
|$2,867
|$4,325
|$5,112
|Average
|$2,337
|$3,520
|$4,158
|Rough
|$1,806
|$2,716
|$3,204
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,693
|$8,088
|$9,381
|Clean
|$5,211
|$7,399
|$8,580
|Average
|$4,247
|$6,023
|$6,979
|Rough
|$3,283
|$4,646
|$5,378
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,370
|$6,607
|$7,817
|Clean
|$4,000
|$6,045
|$7,150
|Average
|$3,260
|$4,920
|$5,816
|Rough
|$2,520
|$3,796
|$4,482
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,091
|$7,652
|$9,037
|Clean
|$4,660
|$7,001
|$8,266
|Average
|$3,798
|$5,699
|$6,723
|Rough
|$2,936
|$4,396
|$5,181
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,413
|$6,624
|$7,818
|Clean
|$4,040
|$6,060
|$7,151
|Average
|$3,292
|$4,933
|$5,817
|Rough
|$2,545
|$3,805
|$4,482
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,129
|$7,812
|$9,261
|Clean
|$4,694
|$7,147
|$8,471
|Average
|$3,826
|$5,818
|$6,890
|Rough
|$2,957
|$4,488
|$5,310
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,841
|$8,896
|$10,547
|Clean
|$5,346
|$8,139
|$9,647
|Average
|$4,357
|$6,625
|$7,847
|Rough
|$3,368
|$5,110
|$6,047
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,064
|$6,191
|$7,340
|Clean
|$3,720
|$5,664
|$6,714
|Average
|$3,032
|$4,610
|$5,461
|Rough
|$2,344
|$3,557
|$4,208
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,429
|$7,707
|$8,937
|Clean
|$4,969
|$7,051
|$8,174
|Average
|$4,050
|$5,739
|$6,649
|Rough
|$3,130
|$4,427
|$5,124
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,088
|$6,227
|$7,383
|Clean
|$3,742
|$5,697
|$6,753
|Average
|$3,049
|$4,637
|$5,493
|Rough
|$2,357
|$3,578
|$4,233
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,225
|$8,763
|$10,135
|Clean
|$5,698
|$8,018
|$9,270
|Average
|$4,644
|$6,526
|$7,540
|Rough
|$3,589
|$5,034
|$5,810
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,487
|$7,873
|$9,161
|Clean
|$5,022
|$7,203
|$8,380
|Average
|$4,093
|$5,863
|$6,816
|Rough
|$3,164
|$4,523
|$5,252
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,117
|$7,794
|$9,241
|Clean
|$4,684
|$7,131
|$8,453
|Average
|$3,817
|$5,804
|$6,875
|Rough
|$2,951
|$4,478
|$5,298
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,543
|$6,921
|$8,204
|Clean
|$4,159
|$6,332
|$7,504
|Average
|$3,389
|$5,154
|$6,104
|Rough
|$2,620
|$3,976
|$4,704
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,115
|$13,884
|$16,461
|Clean
|$8,343
|$12,703
|$15,056
|Average
|$6,799
|$10,340
|$12,247
|Rough
|$5,256
|$7,976
|$9,437
Estimated values
2006 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,432
|$8,274
|$9,809
|Clean
|$4,972
|$7,570
|$8,972
|Average
|$4,052
|$6,162
|$7,298
|Rough
|$3,132
|$4,753
|$5,624