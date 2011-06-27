  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,220$6,056$7,022
Clean$3,817$5,475$6,354
Average$3,011$4,315$5,018
Rough$2,204$3,154$3,682
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,167$4,917$5,842
Clean$2,864$4,446$5,286
Average$2,259$3,504$4,174
Rough$1,654$2,561$3,063
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,923$6,090$7,236
Clean$3,548$5,507$6,547
Average$2,798$4,340$5,171
Rough$2,049$3,172$3,794
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,090$8,631$9,968
Clean$5,508$7,804$9,020
Average$4,345$6,150$7,123
Rough$3,181$4,496$5,226
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,065$5,804$6,720
Clean$3,677$5,248$6,081
Average$2,900$4,136$4,802
Rough$2,123$3,023$3,523
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,972$10,827$12,862
Clean$6,306$9,789$11,638
Average$4,974$7,715$9,191
Rough$3,642$5,640$6,743
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,661$5,685$6,753
Clean$3,311$5,140$6,110
Average$2,612$4,051$4,825
Rough$1,912$2,961$3,540
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,034$6,949$7,955
Clean$4,553$6,283$7,198
Average$3,591$4,952$5,684
Rough$2,630$3,620$4,171
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,506$6,287$7,223
Clean$4,076$5,685$6,536
Average$3,215$4,480$5,162
Rough$2,354$3,275$3,787
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,930$5,446$6,243
Clean$3,554$4,924$5,649
Average$2,803$3,880$4,461
Rough$2,053$2,837$3,273
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,060$6,306$7,491
Clean$3,672$5,702$6,779
Average$2,897$4,493$5,353
Rough$2,121$3,285$3,928
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,707$7,005$7,679
Clean$5,162$6,334$6,948
Average$4,071$4,991$5,487
Rough$2,981$3,649$4,026
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,488$6,203$7,104
Clean$4,059$5,608$6,428
Average$3,201$4,420$5,076
Rough$2,344$3,231$3,725
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,577$6,381$7,329
Clean$4,140$5,770$6,632
Average$3,265$4,547$5,237
Rough$2,391$3,324$3,843
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,535$5,489$6,520
Clean$3,197$4,963$5,900
Average$2,522$3,911$4,659
Rough$1,846$2,859$3,419
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,628$3,798$4,413
Clean$2,377$3,434$3,993
Average$1,875$2,706$3,154
Rough$1,373$1,978$2,314
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,616$5,251$6,113
Clean$3,270$4,748$5,532
Average$2,580$3,742$4,369
Rough$1,889$2,735$3,205
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,634$5,272$6,135
Clean$3,287$4,767$5,552
Average$2,593$3,757$4,384
Rough$1,898$2,746$3,217
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,173$6,479$7,697
Clean$3,774$5,858$6,965
Average$2,977$4,616$5,500
Rough$2,180$3,375$4,036
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,653$6,784$7,905
Clean$4,209$6,134$7,153
Average$3,320$4,834$5,649
Rough$2,431$3,534$4,145
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,545$7,058$8,385
Clean$4,111$6,382$7,587
Average$3,243$5,029$5,992
Rough$2,374$3,677$4,396
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,590$8,681$10,313
Clean$5,056$7,849$9,332
Average$3,988$6,186$7,369
Rough$2,920$4,522$5,407
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,388$6,314$7,328
Clean$3,969$5,709$6,631
Average$3,130$4,499$5,237
Rough$2,292$3,289$3,842
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,560$5,019$5,786
Clean$3,220$4,538$5,236
Average$2,540$3,576$4,135
Rough$1,860$2,615$3,034
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,898$6,053$7,192
Clean$3,526$5,473$6,508
Average$2,781$4,313$5,139
Rough$2,036$3,153$3,771
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,356$5,212$6,191
Clean$3,036$4,712$5,602
Average$2,394$3,714$4,424
Rough$1,753$2,715$3,246
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,285$7,397$8,506
Clean$4,780$6,688$7,697
Average$3,771$5,271$6,078
Rough$2,761$3,853$4,460
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,221$5,001$5,941
Clean$2,913$4,521$5,376
Average$2,298$3,563$4,245
Rough$1,682$2,605$3,115
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,377 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,434 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,377 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,434 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,377 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,434 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $1,373 to $4,413, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.