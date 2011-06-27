Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,220
|$6,056
|$7,022
|Clean
|$3,817
|$5,475
|$6,354
|Average
|$3,011
|$4,315
|$5,018
|Rough
|$2,204
|$3,154
|$3,682
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,167
|$4,917
|$5,842
|Clean
|$2,864
|$4,446
|$5,286
|Average
|$2,259
|$3,504
|$4,174
|Rough
|$1,654
|$2,561
|$3,063
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,923
|$6,090
|$7,236
|Clean
|$3,548
|$5,507
|$6,547
|Average
|$2,798
|$4,340
|$5,171
|Rough
|$2,049
|$3,172
|$3,794
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,090
|$8,631
|$9,968
|Clean
|$5,508
|$7,804
|$9,020
|Average
|$4,345
|$6,150
|$7,123
|Rough
|$3,181
|$4,496
|$5,226
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,065
|$5,804
|$6,720
|Clean
|$3,677
|$5,248
|$6,081
|Average
|$2,900
|$4,136
|$4,802
|Rough
|$2,123
|$3,023
|$3,523
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,972
|$10,827
|$12,862
|Clean
|$6,306
|$9,789
|$11,638
|Average
|$4,974
|$7,715
|$9,191
|Rough
|$3,642
|$5,640
|$6,743
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,661
|$5,685
|$6,753
|Clean
|$3,311
|$5,140
|$6,110
|Average
|$2,612
|$4,051
|$4,825
|Rough
|$1,912
|$2,961
|$3,540
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,034
|$6,949
|$7,955
|Clean
|$4,553
|$6,283
|$7,198
|Average
|$3,591
|$4,952
|$5,684
|Rough
|$2,630
|$3,620
|$4,171
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,506
|$6,287
|$7,223
|Clean
|$4,076
|$5,685
|$6,536
|Average
|$3,215
|$4,480
|$5,162
|Rough
|$2,354
|$3,275
|$3,787
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,930
|$5,446
|$6,243
|Clean
|$3,554
|$4,924
|$5,649
|Average
|$2,803
|$3,880
|$4,461
|Rough
|$2,053
|$2,837
|$3,273
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,060
|$6,306
|$7,491
|Clean
|$3,672
|$5,702
|$6,779
|Average
|$2,897
|$4,493
|$5,353
|Rough
|$2,121
|$3,285
|$3,928
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,707
|$7,005
|$7,679
|Clean
|$5,162
|$6,334
|$6,948
|Average
|$4,071
|$4,991
|$5,487
|Rough
|$2,981
|$3,649
|$4,026
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,488
|$6,203
|$7,104
|Clean
|$4,059
|$5,608
|$6,428
|Average
|$3,201
|$4,420
|$5,076
|Rough
|$2,344
|$3,231
|$3,725
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,577
|$6,381
|$7,329
|Clean
|$4,140
|$5,770
|$6,632
|Average
|$3,265
|$4,547
|$5,237
|Rough
|$2,391
|$3,324
|$3,843
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,535
|$5,489
|$6,520
|Clean
|$3,197
|$4,963
|$5,900
|Average
|$2,522
|$3,911
|$4,659
|Rough
|$1,846
|$2,859
|$3,419
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,628
|$3,798
|$4,413
|Clean
|$2,377
|$3,434
|$3,993
|Average
|$1,875
|$2,706
|$3,154
|Rough
|$1,373
|$1,978
|$2,314
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,616
|$5,251
|$6,113
|Clean
|$3,270
|$4,748
|$5,532
|Average
|$2,580
|$3,742
|$4,369
|Rough
|$1,889
|$2,735
|$3,205
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,634
|$5,272
|$6,135
|Clean
|$3,287
|$4,767
|$5,552
|Average
|$2,593
|$3,757
|$4,384
|Rough
|$1,898
|$2,746
|$3,217
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,173
|$6,479
|$7,697
|Clean
|$3,774
|$5,858
|$6,965
|Average
|$2,977
|$4,616
|$5,500
|Rough
|$2,180
|$3,375
|$4,036
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,653
|$6,784
|$7,905
|Clean
|$4,209
|$6,134
|$7,153
|Average
|$3,320
|$4,834
|$5,649
|Rough
|$2,431
|$3,534
|$4,145
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,545
|$7,058
|$8,385
|Clean
|$4,111
|$6,382
|$7,587
|Average
|$3,243
|$5,029
|$5,992
|Rough
|$2,374
|$3,677
|$4,396
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,590
|$8,681
|$10,313
|Clean
|$5,056
|$7,849
|$9,332
|Average
|$3,988
|$6,186
|$7,369
|Rough
|$2,920
|$4,522
|$5,407
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,388
|$6,314
|$7,328
|Clean
|$3,969
|$5,709
|$6,631
|Average
|$3,130
|$4,499
|$5,237
|Rough
|$2,292
|$3,289
|$3,842
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,560
|$5,019
|$5,786
|Clean
|$3,220
|$4,538
|$5,236
|Average
|$2,540
|$3,576
|$4,135
|Rough
|$1,860
|$2,615
|$3,034
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,898
|$6,053
|$7,192
|Clean
|$3,526
|$5,473
|$6,508
|Average
|$2,781
|$4,313
|$5,139
|Rough
|$2,036
|$3,153
|$3,771
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,356
|$5,212
|$6,191
|Clean
|$3,036
|$4,712
|$5,602
|Average
|$2,394
|$3,714
|$4,424
|Rough
|$1,753
|$2,715
|$3,246
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,285
|$7,397
|$8,506
|Clean
|$4,780
|$6,688
|$7,697
|Average
|$3,771
|$5,271
|$6,078
|Rough
|$2,761
|$3,853
|$4,460
Estimated values
2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,221
|$5,001
|$5,941
|Clean
|$2,913
|$4,521
|$5,376
|Average
|$2,298
|$3,563
|$4,245
|Rough
|$1,682
|$2,605
|$3,115