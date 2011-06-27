Used 2004 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Fix or Repair Daily skikansas66617 , 11/14/2010 37 of 38 people found this review helpful My 2004 F-250 diesel, 79,292 miles, has been at the local Ford dealership since Sept. 7th. There are so many diesels broken down, mine did not get pulled into the bay for work until the last week in Oct. It is still in the bay waiting an engine as of Nov. 11th. Over 2 months in the shop. They changed the oil prior to diagnosing blown head gaskets, could not confirm if water was in the oil pan. Diagnoses was to replace the head bolts, gaskets, EGR cooler, rebuild an over boosting turbo, at a cost of about $3,000.00. After the heads were deemed unusable, the cost went to $7,5000. With coolant possible in the lower end, I had to replace the engine- $15,500. Report Abuse

Great Truck, Tempermental Motor John , 07/26/2010 18 of 18 people found this review helpful We lived at 8500' elev. when I bought the this truck w/6.0 Diesel. It produces a lot of power at hi elevation. Easily hauls a 3 ton Bobcat on utility trailer up hill. The injectors are sensitive to dirty oil and fuel. Had to replace injectors after ruining them with biodiesel extended oil changes. Upgraded to Elite Diesel Stage 1 inj and new flash. Now change oil every 3000 mi or less, use Seafoam fuel treatment, and engine is much happier. Burnt up one alternator at 84,000 miles. Replaced it myself in 10 minutes for $200. No other repair problems. Mileage around town is 16-17 mpg. Highway is 22-26 and truck is comfortable on long trips. Report Abuse

6.0 problems casualuser , 07/19/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Purchased with about 18k miles, ran well up to 2009 - started blowing oil filter off(and all engine oil out) - thought I had put filter on wrong - happened again and this time burned up turbo - Spoke with a mechanic - manufacturer of engine put faulty head bolts on engine - head started lifting up and pressure backs up into the cooling and oil systems - had it repaired (new head bolts, head gaskets, oil cooler, turbo and bypassed egr) now runs great. Report Abuse

6.0 Diesel Blows Heads Greg , 09/20/2010 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Any web search of the infamous Ford Diesel will let you know, its not if but when you will be spending a lot of bucks to rebuild the engine. Removal of the entire cab is necessary to gain entry to the engine. A defective EGR, Oil Cooler or over boosting Turbo Charger are all blamed for the head bolts stretching, and allowing the heads to left when the compression gets too great. The fix is spending $3,000 to $8,000 for new head gaskets, checking or replacing the heads, $1,000 to rebuild the Turbo. Replace the oil cooler and EGR, just in case. The 2008-2010 get terrible gas mileage and the 2011 needs a urea tank filled every 3,000 miles Report Abuse