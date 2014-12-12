Used 2015 Cadillac SRX for Sale Near Me
1,068 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 50,057 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,500
- 92,811 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,900$2,509 Below Market
- 41,496 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,952$2,133 Below Market
- 127,199 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,280$2,656 Below Market
- 67,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,990$2,121 Below Market
- 48,721 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995$3,337 Below Market
- 25,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,971$2,752 Below Market
- 56,554 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,981$4,166 Below Market
- 73,035 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,940$2,998 Below Market
- 99,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,495$1,404 Below Market
- 32,255 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,090$2,279 Below Market
- 94,606 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,988$1,537 Below Market
- 69,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,998
- 71,255 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,995
- 46,756 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$18,774$2,304 Below Market
- 93,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,998$2,244 Below Market
- 89,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,083$1,535 Below Market
- 82,883 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,840$1,195 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac SRX searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac SRX
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac SRX
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.941 Reviews
Report abuse
donb1,12/12/2014
Performance 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
My last purchase of a "Big Three" car was in 1985. I have had Toyota's with great results. I have been looking for a SUV to replace my 2011 Avalon. My initial plan was the Lexus RX350. I was taken with the look of the SRX and decided to give it a test drive. I was impressed with most everything in the car. As a kid I always thought Cadillac was a great car. In the ensuing years GM and Cadillac were never in my thoughts when it came to new cars. I was happy to give GM a chance once more. I was able to get a good price esp with a $1500 rebate from Cadillac. The 4 yr warranty and maintenance paid program was a big factor in my decision. I just hope my faith is rewarded with a quality car. This is a one year follow up. Overall I am very pleased with the car. I have had one minor issue and it was quickly resolved. mGas mileage is as anticipated, in other words not great. I have 12k miles on it and it rides great and looks great. I noticed yesterday that I do not have a single paint chip on the front! I can not say that about the Toyotas I have owned. I do love driving the car and the space is perfect for my requirements. I an still not crazy about the button-less, knob-less dash design. I am getting used to it but I am not sure I would get another one. The navigation system is just horrible. It cannot find well established roads, the time calculations are wildly out of whack and the routes can be interesting. This system falls well short of what this car deserves. The rest of the CUE system works fine most of the time. The rain sensing wipers have a mind of their own, coming on for no apparent reason on bright sunny days. Two year update on this car. Overall the car is still excellent. The issues I mentioned remain. Over time I have found the cup holders to be awkward. This design issue was corrected in the new model. For some reason my memory seat quit working. I followed the instructions in the owners manual to no avail. I mentioned it to the dealer we told me the manual was incorrect and he showed me how to reset the seat. The car is otherwise, working well and I have no regrets at buying it. The blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert and lane departure warnings are great. I really appreciate them. I am happy that Cadillac has achieved quality parity with imports in the class. It has been an enjoyable ownership experience so far. Year 3 update. I am still enjoying this car. I have mentioned a few of my dislikes. These are my personal pet peeves but overall I could say I am very glad I bought this. The paint has held up much better than the paint on my Toyotas. Chances are good I will buy another Cadillac, most likely it will be the SRX successor. My trial of buying another Big Three car has worked out very well. There will always be naysayers but I will not be one after this ownership experience. This is a 4 yr update. The car has just completed the 48 month warranty period and so far it has not fallen apart. I have really enjoyed driving the car and have had zero new issues other than I mentioned in earlier updates. Still not a fan of the knob-less dash displays. I am well pleased with the car and I will likely replace it with a 2020 XT5 (rumor has it they will have at least some knobs on the CUE system).
Related Cadillac SRX info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Greenville NC
- Used Cadillac XT4 Chesapeake VA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Springfield IL
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Edison NJ
- Used Cadillac XT5 Irvine CA
- Used Cadillac XT5 Aurora CO
- Used Cadillac XT4 Asheville NC
- Used Cadillac XT5 Evansville IN
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid Ashburn VA
- Used Cadillac STS Ann Arbor MI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac CTS 2017 Orange CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017 Nashua NH
- Used Cadillac CT4 2017 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon