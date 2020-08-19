Used 2014 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me
- 112,500 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,499$2,258 Below Market
Jackson Chevrolet Buick GMC - Kingfisher / Oklahoma
2014 Dodge Journey SXT 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Pitch Black Clearcoat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBG5ET175496
Stock: KU1066A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 92,240 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,802$2,479 Below Market
Jack Schmitt Chevrolet of Wood River - Wood River / Illinois
* GREAT DEAL AT $8,802 * * 2014 ** Dodge * * Journey * * SE * When you're ready to upgrade your ride, opt for this 2014 Dodge Journey SE, which includes features such as push button start, dual climate control, anti-lock brakes, and side air bag system. Rocking a timeless white exterior and a black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. This SUV scored a crash test safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Take all your friends and family along for the ride thanks to third row seating. Want to learn more? Call today for more information. Contact Internet Sales at 618-979-4773.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB0ET289377
Stock: P3424-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,059 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000$2,653 Below Market
Jacksonville Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Westside - Jacksonville / Florida
PRICED TO MOVE $2,700 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! GREAT MILES 10,759! Third Row Seat, Satellite Radio, Keyless Start, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, TRANSMISSION: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start. OPTION PACKAGES: FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Compartment Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, GVWR: 5,300 lbs w/Flexible Seating Group, Easy Entry System Seat, Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Control, UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, TRANSMISSION: 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP (STD), ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: "The 2014 Dodge Journey is a roomy, versatile crossover SUV that straddles the divide between compact and midsize utility vehicles. In addition, its interior is pleasant, well-trimmed and comfortable." -Edmunds.com. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Journey is priced $2,700 below NADA Retail. MORE ABOUT US: Our three-story, state-of-the-art facility was built to provide a wide range of automotive services while offering the comfort and conveniences expected by our customers to ensure a quality experience. Our greatest satisfaction comes from delivering a consistently positive experience that creates friends within the community and customers for life. We are proud of our partnerships with Wolfson Children's Hospital, local food banks, animal shelters, numerous school programs and athletic teams. Pricing analysis performed on 8/19/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SXT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBB6ET247245
Stock: T241716A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 95,623 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,500$2,340 Below Market
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDBG3ET271567
Stock: 271567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,977$1,716 Below Market
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *GREAT CONDITION*, *BLUETOOTH*, *ONE-OWNER*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *CRUISE CONTROL*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *THIRD ROW SEATS*, Journey SXT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, FWD, 19' x 7' Painted Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat, 368 Watt Amplifier, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Air Conditioning w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Delete Cargo Compartment Cover, Easy Entry System Seat, Flexible Seating Group, Portable Rechargeable Trouble Light, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Touring Suspension, Wheels & Tunes Group. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SXT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBG4ET268879
Stock: B1310A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 85,814 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,488$2,557 Below Market
Gettel Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Punta Gorda / Florida
CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! This 2014 Dodge Journey SXT, has a great Redline 2 Coat Pearl exterior, and a clean Black interior! This model has many valuable options -Satellite Radio -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Mirrors -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Security System -Parking Sensors -Parking Assist -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Roof Rack Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Alloy Wheels -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control -Wheel Alignment Completed Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2323 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. *Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades may qualify for savings.; See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBB9ET283124
Stock: C268659A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 115,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,865$2,183 Below Market
Sunnyside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Mchenry / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB0ET118886
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,373 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,498$1,606 Below Market
John Hirsch's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Cambridge - Cambridge / Minnesota
BEAUTIFUL EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR!BEST DEALS IN TOWN. GET THIS CLEAN CARFAX!DON'T LET THE HIGH MILES SCARE YOU. THIS IS A GREAT VEHICLE AT A GREAT PRICE. THIS VEHICLE HAS PASS OUR LUTHER SAFETY INSPECTION TO ENSURE A SAFE TRANSPORTATION FOR YOU. Economical! This vehicle is rated higher than most vehicles in it's class in terms of fuel economy!LUTHER CAMBRIDGE BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 763-689-7600 ==== 700 Garfield St S. Cambridge, Mn 55008 ===== BARGAIN LOT vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Financing available on MOST units! Only available for a short period of time. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card. DONT WAIT ===== LUTHER BARGAIN LOT ==== CALL 866-947-8111 ==== Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.govCambridge Bargain Lot vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time (~30 days) before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic we encourage it. Carfax safety inspection and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage Card Gas Card or Promotional Visa Gift Cards.*Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. DONT WAIT.Call Cambridge Bargain Lot TODAY at 763-219-1662.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB5ET149731
Stock: N149731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 82,129 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,999$1,930 Below Market
Paul Brown Chevrolet - Olean / New York
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control. Redline 2 Coat Pearl 2014 Dodge Journey SXT 4D Sport Utility AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 48 hour exchange policy, every 5th oil change free, free NY and Pa inspections, 'We make your payment' referral program. For a hassle free purchase experience, reach out to the Sales team at Paul Brown Motors at 716-351-3804. Conveniently located at 1145 East State Street, Olean NY 14760. We are worth the trip! Travel from over 75 miles away and dont purchase we will supply you with $25 gas card! Paul Brown Chevy, A Dealer For the People!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SXT with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDBG5ET178534
Stock: R4068A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 74,672 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,487
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 Dodge Journey? This is it. This Dodge includes: ENGINE: 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V DUAL VVT (STD) PITCH BLACK CLEARCOAT BLACK, LEATHER SEATS W/SPORT MESH INSERTS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. In addition to being well-cared for, this Dodge Journey has very low mileage making it a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Dodge Journey Crossroad. This Dodge Journey is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2014 Dodge Journey: The Dodge Journey competes in the crowded small SUV and crossover market. Offering a wide range of model choices, the Journey can be optioned up quite nicely despite its low base price. A more powerful than average V6 available makes it reasonably quick for this segment of vehicles. Interesting features of this model are Good handling for a small SUV, seating for up to seven, available all-wheel drive, powerful V6 engine Sewell Value vehicles pass a 26-point safety inspection by a trained Sewell Technician. From turn signals to transmission, wipers to wheel bearings, each vehicle is thoroughly tested against safety standards. Prior to purchase, you will receive the results of the vehicle safety inspection along with a CARFAX vehicle history report. Sewell Value vehicles are no longer covered by a manufacturer warranty, but still have excellent quality and value. All Sewell Value vehicles are sold in as-is condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey Crossroad with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCGB3ET285573
Stock: 5070111B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 71,712 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,088$1,247 Below Market
Jim Marsh Chrysler Jeep - Las Vegas / Nevada
LOW MILES - 71,712! JUST REPRICED FROM $11,997, FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $600 below Kelley Blue Book! Navigation, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Premium Sound System KEY FEATURES INCLUDE FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Compartment Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, GVWR: 5,475 lbs w/Flexible Seating Group, Easy Entry System Seat, ATC w/3 Zone Temp Control, NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP Garmin Navigation System, SIRIUSXM Traffic, Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, Universal Garage Door Opener, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, SiriusXM Travel Link, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD) Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains ""The 2014 Dodge Journey is a roomy, versatile crossover SUV that straddles the divide between compact and midsize utility vehicles. In addition, its interior is pleasant, well-trimmed and comfortable."". AFFORDABLE TO OWN Was $11,997. This Journey is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US Of course, there are many reasons, but perhaps the most important is the incredible service we offer. From taking our time to ensure our customers have the best car buying experience when choosing a new vehicle, to making sure each of our clients obtain the car loan and lease that he/she is most comfortable with, our commitment to you is unsurpassed. Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCEG1ET158769
Stock: J4806B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 57,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,919$1,231 Below Market
Coughlin Chevrolet of Pataskala - Pataskala / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 29409 miles below market average!Please call or e-mail first for the best and quickest information. Visit www.coughlinpataskala.com to see more of this store’s new and used vehicle inventory for sale. Price excludes tax, title, license and document fee. While we make every effort to prevent pricing errors, key stroke and human errors do occur. Please contact dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCEG0ET309973
Stock: P30851B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 122,580 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,495$821 Below Market
Carfit - Saint Paul / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDDDG2ET141096
Stock: 15726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,792 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,990
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB7ET183346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,794 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,941$1,289 Below Market
Dellen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Greenfield / Indiana
Recent Arrival! 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Air Conditioning w/3-Zone Temperature Control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Compass, Delete Cargo Compartment Cover, Easy Entry System Seat, Flexible Seating Group, Four wheel independent suspension, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats (E5), Quick Order Package 28E, Radio: Uconnect 4.3S AM/FM/CD/MP3, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension. 3.6L V6 24V VVT WhiteSmall town dealer feel on the edge of Indianapolis! We are a short 15-minute drive east of 465 on US 40 (Washington Street). Chat, click, call, or visit! SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF AVON, YORKTOWN, GREENWOOD, ANDERSON, FISHERS, NOBLESVILLE, MUNCIE, MARION, PLAINFIELD, NEW PALESTINE, INGALLS, CAMBRIDGE, PENDLETON, MCCORDSVILLE, INDIANAPOLIS, GREENFIELD, NEW CASTLE, FOUNTAIN TOWN, GEIST, LAWRENCE, LEXINGTON, LOUISVILLE, CINCINATTI, NEW PORT, TERRE HAUTE, EVANSVILLE, BLOOMINGTON,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCBG7ET250621
Stock: CL363B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 53,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,755$2,314 Below Market
Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
WAS $14,990, $1,800 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 25 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City! Very Nice, Hendrick Certified, GREAT MILES 53,000! Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Remote Engine StartKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Remote Engine StartOPTION PACKAGESFLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Compartment Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, GVWR: 5,475 lbs w/Flexible Seating Group, Easy Entry System Seat, ATC w/3 Zone Temp Control, SUN/SOUND & WHEEL GROUP Wheels: 19" x 7" Chrome Clad Aluminum, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP Garmin Navigation System, SIRIUSXM Traffic, Radio: Uconnect 8.4N CD/DVD/MP3/NAV, Universal Garage Door Opener, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, SiriusXM Travel Link, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD).EXPERTS ARE SAYING"The 2014 Dodge Journey is a roomyAFFORDABLE TO OWNWas $14,990. This Journey is priced $1,800 below NADA Retail.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE12-month/12,000 mile High-Tech Coverage, 168-Point Vehicle Inspection, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Services, Vehicle Rental Coverage, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERFormerly Neuwirth Motors, we are coastal Carolina's choice for new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned vehicles including Jeeps, RAM trucks, and commercial vehicles. With locations on College Road and Market Street, we are conveniently located for your shopping pleasure plus online at www.hendrickjeepwilmington.com.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCDG8ET164134
Stock: 20032-1A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 98,712 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,981
VP Auto - Greenville / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCAB0ET109329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,900 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999
North Hills Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
KEY LESS ENTRY REMOTE KEY BLUETOOTH ALLOY WHEELS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C4PDCABXET202603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
