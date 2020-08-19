Used 2014 Dodge Journey for Sale Near Me

John Hirsch's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Cambridge - Cambridge / Minnesota

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Dodge Journey SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C4PDCAB5ET149731

Stock: N149731

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2020