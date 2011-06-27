Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,356
|$4,792
|$5,537
|Clean
|$3,018
|$4,308
|$4,984
|Average
|$2,341
|$3,340
|$3,878
|Rough
|$1,665
|$2,372
|$2,772
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,424
|$3,469
|$4,012
|Clean
|$2,179
|$3,118
|$3,612
|Average
|$1,691
|$2,418
|$2,810
|Rough
|$1,203
|$1,717
|$2,009
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,733
|$5,282
|$6,085
|Clean
|$3,356
|$4,748
|$5,478
|Average
|$2,604
|$3,682
|$4,262
|Rough
|$1,852
|$2,615
|$3,047
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,564
|$6,304
|$7,206
|Clean
|$4,104
|$5,668
|$6,487
|Average
|$3,184
|$4,394
|$5,047
|Rough
|$2,264
|$3,121
|$3,608
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,266
|$6,149
|$7,128
|Clean
|$3,836
|$5,528
|$6,416
|Average
|$2,976
|$4,286
|$4,992
|Rough
|$2,117
|$3,044
|$3,569
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,251
|$5,067
|$6,016
|Clean
|$2,923
|$4,556
|$5,415
|Average
|$2,268
|$3,532
|$4,214
|Rough
|$1,613
|$2,509
|$3,012
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,960
|$4,615
|$5,479
|Clean
|$2,662
|$4,149
|$4,932
|Average
|$2,065
|$3,217
|$3,838
|Rough
|$1,469
|$2,285
|$2,743
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,878
|$5,524
|$6,380
|Clean
|$3,488
|$4,967
|$5,743
|Average
|$2,706
|$3,851
|$4,468
|Rough
|$1,924
|$2,735
|$3,194
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,321
|$4,809
|$5,584
|Clean
|$2,986
|$4,324
|$5,026
|Average
|$2,317
|$3,352
|$3,911
|Rough
|$1,648
|$2,381
|$2,796
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,536
|$5,513
|$6,544
|Clean
|$3,180
|$4,956
|$5,890
|Average
|$2,467
|$3,843
|$4,583
|Rough
|$1,754
|$2,729
|$3,276
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,885
|$4,497
|$5,339
|Clean
|$2,594
|$4,043
|$4,805
|Average
|$2,013
|$3,135
|$3,739
|Rough
|$1,431
|$2,226
|$2,673
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,112
|$6,411
|$7,610
|Clean
|$3,697
|$5,763
|$6,850
|Average
|$2,869
|$4,468
|$5,330
|Rough
|$2,040
|$3,174
|$3,810
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,170
|$5,788
|$6,627
|Clean
|$3,750
|$5,204
|$5,965
|Average
|$2,910
|$4,035
|$4,642
|Rough
|$2,069
|$2,866
|$3,318
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,625
|$7,860
|$9,017
|Clean
|$5,058
|$7,066
|$8,116
|Average
|$3,925
|$5,479
|$6,315
|Rough
|$2,791
|$3,891
|$4,515
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,030
|$5,814
|$6,741
|Clean
|$3,624
|$5,227
|$6,068
|Average
|$2,812
|$4,053
|$4,721
|Rough
|$2,000
|$2,879
|$3,375
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,672
|$5,726
|$6,797
|Clean
|$3,302
|$5,148
|$6,118
|Average
|$2,562
|$3,991
|$4,761
|Rough
|$1,822
|$2,835
|$3,403
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,777
|$5,888
|$6,991
|Clean
|$3,397
|$5,294
|$6,293
|Average
|$2,635
|$4,105
|$4,896
|Rough
|$1,874
|$2,915
|$3,500
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,265
|$6,412
|$6,993
|Clean
|$4,735
|$5,764
|$6,295
|Average
|$3,673
|$4,469
|$4,898
|Rough
|$2,612
|$3,174
|$3,501
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,250
|$4,607
|$5,310
|Clean
|$2,922
|$4,142
|$4,780
|Average
|$2,267
|$3,211
|$3,719
|Rough
|$1,613
|$2,281
|$2,659
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,333
|$5,196
|$6,169
|Clean
|$2,998
|$4,671
|$5,553
|Average
|$2,326
|$3,622
|$4,321
|Rough
|$1,654
|$2,572
|$3,089
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,770
|$6,701
|$7,702
|Clean
|$4,289
|$6,025
|$6,933
|Average
|$3,328
|$4,671
|$5,395
|Rough
|$2,366
|$3,318
|$3,856
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,052
|$7,875
|$9,349
|Clean
|$4,543
|$7,080
|$8,415
|Average
|$3,525
|$5,489
|$6,548
|Rough
|$2,507
|$3,899
|$4,681
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,119
|$5,746
|$6,590
|Clean
|$3,704
|$5,166
|$5,932
|Average
|$2,874
|$4,005
|$4,615
|Rough
|$2,044
|$2,845
|$3,299
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,529
|$4,933
|$5,661
|Clean
|$3,173
|$4,435
|$5,096
|Average
|$2,462
|$3,438
|$3,965
|Rough
|$1,751
|$2,442
|$2,834
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,152
|$5,662
|$6,444
|Clean
|$3,733
|$5,091
|$5,801
|Average
|$2,897
|$3,947
|$4,514
|Rough
|$2,060
|$2,803
|$3,226
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,509
|$5,470
|$6,493
|Clean
|$3,155
|$4,918
|$5,845
|Average
|$2,448
|$3,813
|$4,548
|Rough
|$1,741
|$2,708
|$3,251
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,222
|$9,700
|$11,515
|Clean
|$5,595
|$8,720
|$10,365
|Average
|$4,341
|$6,761
|$8,065
|Rough
|$3,087
|$4,802
|$5,766
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,077
|$4,796
|$5,695
|Clean
|$2,767
|$4,312
|$5,126
|Average
|$2,147
|$3,343
|$3,989
|Rough
|$1,527
|$2,375
|$2,851