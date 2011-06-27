  1. Home
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,356$4,792$5,537
Clean$3,018$4,308$4,984
Average$2,341$3,340$3,878
Rough$1,665$2,372$2,772
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,424$3,469$4,012
Clean$2,179$3,118$3,612
Average$1,691$2,418$2,810
Rough$1,203$1,717$2,009
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,733$5,282$6,085
Clean$3,356$4,748$5,478
Average$2,604$3,682$4,262
Rough$1,852$2,615$3,047
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,564$6,304$7,206
Clean$4,104$5,668$6,487
Average$3,184$4,394$5,047
Rough$2,264$3,121$3,608
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,266$6,149$7,128
Clean$3,836$5,528$6,416
Average$2,976$4,286$4,992
Rough$2,117$3,044$3,569
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,251$5,067$6,016
Clean$2,923$4,556$5,415
Average$2,268$3,532$4,214
Rough$1,613$2,509$3,012
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,960$4,615$5,479
Clean$2,662$4,149$4,932
Average$2,065$3,217$3,838
Rough$1,469$2,285$2,743
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,878$5,524$6,380
Clean$3,488$4,967$5,743
Average$2,706$3,851$4,468
Rough$1,924$2,735$3,194
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,321$4,809$5,584
Clean$2,986$4,324$5,026
Average$2,317$3,352$3,911
Rough$1,648$2,381$2,796
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,536$5,513$6,544
Clean$3,180$4,956$5,890
Average$2,467$3,843$4,583
Rough$1,754$2,729$3,276
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,885$4,497$5,339
Clean$2,594$4,043$4,805
Average$2,013$3,135$3,739
Rough$1,431$2,226$2,673
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,112$6,411$7,610
Clean$3,697$5,763$6,850
Average$2,869$4,468$5,330
Rough$2,040$3,174$3,810
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,170$5,788$6,627
Clean$3,750$5,204$5,965
Average$2,910$4,035$4,642
Rough$2,069$2,866$3,318
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,625$7,860$9,017
Clean$5,058$7,066$8,116
Average$3,925$5,479$6,315
Rough$2,791$3,891$4,515
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,030$5,814$6,741
Clean$3,624$5,227$6,068
Average$2,812$4,053$4,721
Rough$2,000$2,879$3,375
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,672$5,726$6,797
Clean$3,302$5,148$6,118
Average$2,562$3,991$4,761
Rough$1,822$2,835$3,403
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,777$5,888$6,991
Clean$3,397$5,294$6,293
Average$2,635$4,105$4,896
Rough$1,874$2,915$3,500
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,265$6,412$6,993
Clean$4,735$5,764$6,295
Average$3,673$4,469$4,898
Rough$2,612$3,174$3,501
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 2dr Regular Cab XL 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,250$4,607$5,310
Clean$2,922$4,142$4,780
Average$2,267$3,211$3,719
Rough$1,613$2,281$2,659
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,333$5,196$6,169
Clean$2,998$4,671$5,553
Average$2,326$3,622$4,321
Rough$1,654$2,572$3,089
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,770$6,701$7,702
Clean$4,289$6,025$6,933
Average$3,328$4,671$5,395
Rough$2,366$3,318$3,856
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab Lariat Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,052$7,875$9,349
Clean$4,543$7,080$8,415
Average$3,525$5,489$6,548
Rough$2,507$3,899$4,681
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,119$5,746$6,590
Clean$3,704$5,166$5,932
Average$2,874$4,005$4,615
Rough$2,044$2,845$3,299
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr SuperCab XLT Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,529$4,933$5,661
Clean$3,173$4,435$5,096
Average$2,462$3,438$3,965
Rough$1,751$2,442$2,834
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,152$5,662$6,444
Clean$3,733$5,091$5,801
Average$2,897$3,947$4,514
Rough$2,060$2,803$3,226
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XLT Rwd SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,509$5,470$6,493
Clean$3,155$4,918$5,845
Average$2,448$3,813$4,548
Rough$1,741$2,708$3,251
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab Lariat 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,222$9,700$11,515
Clean$5,595$8,720$10,365
Average$4,341$6,761$8,065
Rough$3,087$4,802$5,766
Estimated values
2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4dr Crew Cab XL Rwd LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,077$4,796$5,695
Clean$2,767$4,312$5,126
Average$2,147$3,343$3,989
Rough$1,527$2,375$2,851
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,179 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,118 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
To understand if the 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.