Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
The BEST of the BEASTS! Love my truck!
Bought my f250 RWD XL Utility Truck back in 2012 for a song and at 270,000km/168,000mi she is still going strong!!! She is a little ugly from the previous owner but the engine purrs like new, the interior is still in great shape and there is virtually no rust on the body! I have fallen in love with Ford trucks. Simply awesome and easy to fix!
Best heavy duty truck you can get
We got one of the last 7.3 liter Power Stroke diesel models in the 2003 model year before Ford switched to the 6.0L. We bought the truck new, and we now have 174,000 miles on it. We have had zero powertrain issues, and the only electrical issues we have had were with the alternator failing (once), the ABS module failing (again, once), and a shift-on-the-fly 4WD issue (only once). This truck has plenty of power to do anything. I have pulled people out of ditches and up hills in the snow with this truck. Just lock the diffs and go. We have hauled our truck camper and towed our boat at the same time, and the truck handles it just fine.
6.0l Diesel going strong.
I bought the truck used back in '05. The previous owner must have had the engine injectors and turbo changed (a common problem with the first 6.0l diesels), because this thing has been a powerhouse for me, never a problem. Now that its getting older, and has 100,000 miles, I am still pulling horse trailers, and loving the power. My only qualm is a weird rattle from the frame SOMEWHERE (can't seem to find it when not moving). I couldn't be happier with the truck, and will probably hold onto it for another 3 years, then give it to my daughter as her first vehicle (she can pull her own horse trailer then!).
A wonderful hauler
I have a 7.3 diesel. It's a wonderful hauler! The truck is very stable when hauling 2 yards of dirt or our 5th wheel trailer. I haven't modified the powertrain and see no need to. The economy of the diesel is about 14 in town and 19 highway; and about 11 with the trailer. Top build quality, over 100,000 miles and no squeaks. If you need to move heavy stuff, this is the one. If you only want a truck to look cool, the half-tonners are better for that. This is a serious work truck.
2003 Super duty F-250
First and foremost, DO NOT BUY A FORD WITH A 5.4L ENGINE. 5.4 l engines Ford used are notorious for blowing head gaskets like mine did at around 75, 000 miles. Also, due to the aluminum block, the spark plugs have a reported habit of either falling into the cylinders or shooting out. This engine is crap and expensive to repair.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-250 Super Duty
Related Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge