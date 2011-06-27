Used 2003 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

The BEST of the BEASTS! Love my truck! christopher67 , 03/13/2014 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought my f250 RWD XL Utility Truck back in 2012 for a song and at 270,000km/168,000mi she is still going strong!!! She is a little ugly from the previous owner but the engine purrs like new, the interior is still in great shape and there is virtually no rust on the body! I have fallen in love with Ford trucks. Simply awesome and easy to fix! Report Abuse

Best heavy duty truck you can get stimm32 , 11/14/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We got one of the last 7.3 liter Power Stroke diesel models in the 2003 model year before Ford switched to the 6.0L. We bought the truck new, and we now have 174,000 miles on it. We have had zero powertrain issues, and the only electrical issues we have had were with the alternator failing (once), the ABS module failing (again, once), and a shift-on-the-fly 4WD issue (only once). This truck has plenty of power to do anything. I have pulled people out of ditches and up hills in the snow with this truck. Just lock the diffs and go. We have hauled our truck camper and towed our boat at the same time, and the truck handles it just fine. Report Abuse

6.0l Diesel going strong. JessH , 08/31/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought the truck used back in '05. The previous owner must have had the engine injectors and turbo changed (a common problem with the first 6.0l diesels), because this thing has been a powerhouse for me, never a problem. Now that its getting older, and has 100,000 miles, I am still pulling horse trailers, and loving the power. My only qualm is a weird rattle from the frame SOMEWHERE (can't seem to find it when not moving). I couldn't be happier with the truck, and will probably hold onto it for another 3 years, then give it to my daughter as her first vehicle (she can pull her own horse trailer then!). Report Abuse

A wonderful hauler Paul , 07/22/2008 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have a 7.3 diesel. It's a wonderful hauler! The truck is very stable when hauling 2 yards of dirt or our 5th wheel trailer. I haven't modified the powertrain and see no need to. The economy of the diesel is about 14 in town and 19 highway; and about 11 with the trailer. Top build quality, over 100,000 miles and no squeaks. If you need to move heavy stuff, this is the one. If you only want a truck to look cool, the half-tonners are better for that. This is a serious work truck. Report Abuse