Used 2009 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews
Love it
The Expedition Limited has been a great vehicle for our family of 5. We haven't had any mechanical issues and it drives like a dream. The gas mileage isn't too bad for this type of vehicle. I have considered downsizing but I have a hard time giving up the luxury. I really like the look and comfort.
Love my 09 Expedition
Bought this car with 82000 on it in 2015. It's an EL and you can't beat the roominess, the comfort, the leather, etc. The mileage is not bad for such a big truck - solid real 11-12 in stop and go. Up to 18-20 if all highway. Mix gives solid 14-15 depending. My 2014 Durango (too small and weird shifting) only did a little better 14-15 in traffic and low 20s on the road. We liked the 09 Expedition so much we traded the Durango for a used 2015 Expedition. Which is also great, albeit mileage with the turbo is say 3 or 4 mpg better. Have 93000 on my 2009 now and I expected we'll get to 150,000 for sure. You can get a good price on a used one so let someone else eat the first and second (or more) years depreciation.
- Performance
- Comfort
Great SUV
I love this SUV. Great steering and control. Very easy to drive. Impressive interior design and great looks. Very smooth and quiet. Love it.
Expedition EL Review
Had a 2007 expedition EL that was totaled in an accident. Looked around and the 2009 was still the best for us. The fold down seats are so wonderful when I have that "emergency" with more kids to haul around. I currently have 2 car seats in the car and was able to have 5 adults and 3 children with Car Seats and 2 full size strollers in the cargo area. Then dropped the one family off, folded down the seats and went grocery shopping. Also this hugh car turns on a dime, U- turns in tight corners are no problem. The transmission seems to give more power to this vehicle over the 2007.
2009 Expedition Limited
I bought the new 2009 Limited Expedition 1 week ago and love it. The power, luxury and features are all wonderful. I compared the Tahoe, Sequoia & Expedition and without any question, the Expedition was the best value and most luxurious of them all. The Tahoe drove & sounded like my dad's 1976 Caprice Classic from 33 years ago and the mechanics seemed about as old... The Sequoia looked and felt like a huge grey elephant, although had the typical Toyota quality feel to it. The Expedition had it all and was the best when it came to power, luxury and comfort. The 2009 Nav/Sinc system, stereo, and complete list of amenities was unbelievable, not to mention it feels solid as an LS430!
Sponsored cars related to the Expedition
Related Used 2009 Ford Expedition info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020