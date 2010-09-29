Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
Pros & Cons
- Powerful engines, high-quality cabin, jumbo-size Mega Cab provides limolike rear passenger space, quiet highway ride, many standard and optional features.
- Fussy audio system controls (with navigation).
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck that features a top-notch interior and improved ride quality on top of its already impressive towing and hauling capabilities.
Vehicle overview
For much of 2008 and 2009, Chrysler had more than its fair share of bad news. If it wasn't tanking sales of trucks and SUVs, it was, well, bankruptcy. But we're fairly confident that the redesigned 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 will be a bright spot. The truck has been fully redesigned for added comfort and quality, yet it keeps its tough-truck persona that its forebears were known for.
A bigger, forward-leaning grille and a bulging hood are some of the more obvious exterior enhancements for 2010. More significant changes can be found inside the 2500's cabin, as the interior has been updated with a sharper design and top-notch materials similar to the recently redone Ram 1500. Additionally, the previous-generation's much-maligned Quad Cab has been discontinued, replaced by a roomier Crew Cab version that can, like the old Quad Cab, be combined with a long bed. Comfort also sees marked improvements thanks to a retuned suspension and hydraulic cab-to-frame mounts.
But don't think for a second that the big bad Ram has gone soft. The Ram 2500 boasts a maximum towing capacity of 13,450 pounds, while payload tops out at 3,160 pounds when properly equipped. Making all of this heavy hauling possible is an optional 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-6 that cranks out 350 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. The standard 5.7-liter V8, rated at 355 hp and 395 lb-ft, is no slouch either, but to fully live up to the truck's heavy-duty classification, you'll want to go with the diesel.
When compared to the few 2500-series heavy-duty trucks in this class, the 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 is practically in a dead heat against the Ford F-250 and Chevy Silverado 2500. But the Dodge has the advantage when it comes to bold styling and an uncommonly upscale interior. All things considered, the 2010 Ram 2500 should easily satisfy anyone in need of a heavy-duty workhorse.
Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 models
The 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 heavy-duty pickup is available in three cab styles: regular, Crew Cab and Mega Cab (a jumbo crew cab). The regular cabs come with a long bed only, while the Crew Cab has either a short or long cargo bed. The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the Crew Cab long bed but pairs an even bigger cabin with the short bed. The regular cab comes in ST or SLT trims; the Crew Cab in ST, SLT or Laramie trims; and the Mega Cab in SLT or Laramie only.
The Ram ST is the bare-bones trim level, offering little more than 17-inch steel wheels, vinyl upholstery and flooring, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player. Power windows are standard on Crew Cab models, while regular cabs have manual cranks.
The SLT adds chrome exterior trim, chrome-clad wheels, heated side mirrors, a sliding rear window, cloth upholstery, full power accessories, keyless entry and satellite radio. SLT Crew Cab and Mega Cab Rams are eligible to upgrade to the Big Horn package (sold as the Lone Star package in Texas). This includes a chrome grille, foglights, brighter quad headlights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, universal garage door opener and trailer brake control.
For those planning on using the Ram for off-road duties, the TRX and Power Wagon option packages should be of interest. The TRX package includes a limited-slip differential, foglights, tow hooks, skid plates, all-terrain tires and quad headlights. The Power Wagon package (available only on the 2500 SLT Crew Cab 4WD with the short bed and the 5.7-liter V8) adds a manual transfer case, 4.56 axle ratios with electronically locking differentials, a 12,000-pound-capacity power winch, rooftop running lights, an electronically disconnecting front sway bar and Bluetooth.
The luxurious Laramie gains polished alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a power driver seat with memory, power-adjustable pedals, auto-dimming mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, rear parking sensors, Bluetooth and an upgraded nine-speaker surround-sound audio system with a 30 GB music server and iPod integration.
Options on the upper trims include a sunroof, remote start, power-adjustable pedals, front bucket seats, Bluetooth, a navigation system, satellite radio, an upgraded stereo and a rear-seat entertainment system.
2010 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2010 Ram 2500 is available with rear-wheel or four-wheel drive (electronically controlled on all but the lowest trim level). The 4WD version has a solid front axle and recirculating-ball steering setup, while the 2WD model gets an independent front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering.
All come standard with a 5.7-liter V8 engine that produces 355 hp and 395 lb-ft of torque. The 5.7 comes paired solely with a five-speed automatic. Optional is a Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-6 that produces 350 hp and a whopping 650 lb-ft of torque. The diesel can be paired to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.
Opting for the diesel will also get you an exhaust brake. Typically seen only on big rigs, an exhaust brake provides additional stability and braking power when towing very heavy loads. And those loads can be quite substantial, considering the Ram 2500's maximum tow rating of 13,450 pounds and payload capacity of 3,160 pounds.
Safety
Standard safety equipment for the 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 includes antilock disc brakes and side curtain airbags. Optional on the SLT and standard on the Laramie are power-adjustable pedals. Trailer brake control is available as an option on all trims.
Driving
Even though the 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 was built to tackle demanding pickup duties, it remains comfortably composed in most situations. The ride is firmer than that of its smaller 1500 sibling (which features a trick coil-spring rear suspension), but the 2500's leaf spring rear is as good as it gets among heavy-duty trucks.
Further isolating the occupants from the outside world are hydraulic cab-to-frame mounts that are tuned to reduce the jolting ride that is typical for an unloaded heavy-duty truck. On the highway, road and wind noise are nicely quelled.
Interior
The Ram 2500 takes a page out of the Ram 1500's playbook by offering the best interior among all pickups. On the higher trim levels, soft-touch materials and tasteful stitching are abundant throughout the cabin, while the plush seats and metallic accents are almost too nice for work truck status. Interior storage is generous, with plenty of bins and pockets to supplement the dual gloveboxes.
The controls are within easy reach and user-friendly, except for the audio system when it's paired with the optional navigation. In this configuration, the absence of hard buttons and knobs needlessly complicates some of the most basic functions. Fortunately, the steering-wheel-mounted controls help alleviate this problem.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Ram Pickup 2500
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.
Trending topics in reviews
- towing
- comfort
- value
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- brakes
- seats
- wheels & tires
- spaciousness
- road noise
- engine
- handling & steering
- warranty
- maintenance & parts
- oil
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- infotainment system
- off-roading
- transmission
- ride quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
great power, handeling, ride and driveability. better priced than comparable chevrolets and fords i priced.
Purchased this truck for pulling and traveling. I recently had the dealer fulfill the 60k & 67k maitenance schedule. It entailed fixing two oil leaks; one at the timing cover and the other at the crank seal. It still runs and drives like new. I'm not disappointed and it is the best truck I've owned over my other Chevys & Fords.
This vehicle received all service at Chrysler dealerships and yet had way too many issues. It is used for occasional towing of a 5th wheel (8500 lbs.) and a four wheeler on a light trailer as well as a 17 ft boat. Entire front end was replaced at about 30K miles. Next the front engine seals replaced at about 60K miles. Next at 102K and the front seals leaking all over driveway again this time at my cost of $3800. Soon after transmission pan leaking just under $500 for seal and service. Listed are just the larger items. My maintenance cost on this truck has exceeded $8000. At 110K miles and has been in the shop for weeks. Truck started having a shutter at 110,000 miles, first place charged for diagnoses and could not figure it out at all. Next diesel shop say $175 and referred to transmission shop. Transmission place says no it is maybe injectors. Forth diesel shop says maybe injector issue but can not tell which one says wait until it gets worse. One year later I am still driving it while it shakes. Two years now and still same problem. Dealers have different ideas so I am afraid to have a few unnecessary items fixed while trying to find the correct one. Seems like many of my issues may of been made much more expensive by dealerships inability to locate the problem without changing the wrong gasket or part several times. Changed dealerships for service several times and only after getting away from a Chrysler repair center did my issues and costs go way down. Mileage increase somewhat after some cheating. When seals were replaced at dealership the mechanic failed to secure the lock but on one injector causing issues that appeared much worse. Repaired at private contractor for only $400.
2500 SLT Crew SB 4x4 6.7L Cummins Diesel with Big Horn option. Wow, what a great truck. Can pull a herd of elephants. 10K off list with rebates. Upgraded from a RAM 1500 so I could pull a 33 ft 5th wheel. Ride is stiffer and more truck-like than the 1500. Climbs the hills without breaking a sweat, and the jake brake sure is nice to ease you down the hill. Bucket seats are very comfy for the long trips. Beautiful looking truck. Beats the competition in function, style, and value. An easy choice after you do the homework.
Features & Specs
|SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
5.7L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 3
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
|ST 2dr Regular Cab LB
5.7L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 3
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
|ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
5.7L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 3
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB
5.7L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 3
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|383 hp @ 5600 rpm
FAQ
Is the Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 a good car?
Is the Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 reliable?
Is the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?
The least-expensive 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,215.
Other versions include:
- SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $33,575
- ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $27,215
- ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $30,190
- SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $30,360
What are the different models of Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?
More about the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500
Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Overview
The Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Ram Pickup 2500 Crew Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Mega Cab, Ram Pickup 2500 Regular Cab. Available styles include SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A), and Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A).
What do people think of the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2010 Ram Pickup 2500 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 Ram Pickup 2500.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2010 Ram Pickup 2500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?
Which 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale near. There are currently 2 new 2010 Ram Pickup 2500s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,195 and mileage as low as 150699 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500.
Can't find a new 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $22,087.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,500.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
Related Used 2010 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons