5 star reviews: 67 %

4 star reviews: 13 %

3 star reviews: 13 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 7 %

Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 15 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.625 out of 5 stars, 6.7l cummins with 6 speed auto crew cab 4x4 slt

tyincolo , 02/20/2011

great power, handeling, ride and driveability. better priced than comparable chevrolets and fords i priced.

5 out of 5 stars, 2010 Dodge Megacab w/Cummins

Randy Morgan , 11/04/2015

SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 5A)

Purchased this truck for pulling and traveling. I recently had the dealer fulfill the 60k & 67k maitenance schedule. It entailed fixing two oil leaks; one at the timing cover and the other at the crank seal. It still runs and drives like new. I'm not disappointed and it is the best truck I've owned over my other Chevys & Fords.

3 out of 5 stars, High maintenance costs at dealerships.

John T , 07/25/2016

Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 5A)

This vehicle received all service at Chrysler dealerships and yet had way too many issues. It is used for occasional towing of a 5th wheel (8500 lbs.) and a four wheeler on a light trailer as well as a 17 ft boat. Entire front end was replaced at about 30K miles. Next the front engine seals replaced at about 60K miles. Next at 102K and the front seals leaking all over driveway again this time at my cost of $3800. Soon after transmission pan leaking just under $500 for seal and service. Listed are just the larger items. My maintenance cost on this truck has exceeded $8000. At 110K miles and has been in the shop for weeks. Truck started having a shutter at 110,000 miles, first place charged for diagnoses and could not figure it out at all. Next diesel shop say $175 and referred to transmission shop. Transmission place says no it is maybe injectors. Forth diesel shop says maybe injector issue but can not tell which one says wait until it gets worse. One year later I am still driving it while it shakes. Two years now and still same problem. Dealers have different ideas so I am afraid to have a few unnecessary items fixed while trying to find the correct one. Seems like many of my issues may of been made much more expensive by dealerships inability to locate the problem without changing the wrong gasket or part several times. Changed dealerships for service several times and only after getting away from a Chrysler repair center did my issues and costs go way down. Mileage increase somewhat after some cheating. When seals were replaced at dealership the mechanic failed to secure the lock but on one injector causing issues that appeared much worse. Repaired at private contractor for only $400.

4.875 out of 5 stars, End Of Year Clearance

jamoke , 09/29/2010

2500 SLT Crew SB 4x4 6.7L Cummins Diesel with Big Horn option. Wow, what a great truck. Can pull a herd of elephants. 10K off list with rebates. Upgraded from a RAM 1500 so I could pull a 33 ft 5th wheel. Ride is stiffer and more truck-like than the 1500. Climbs the hills without breaking a sweat, and the jake brake sure is nice to ease you down the hill. Bucket seats are very comfy for the long trips. Beautiful looking truck. Beats the competition in function, style, and value. An easy choice after you do the homework.

