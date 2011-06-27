Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,198
|$1,894
|$2,240
|Clean
|$1,068
|$1,689
|$2,005
|Average
|$810
|$1,281
|$1,535
|Rough
|$551
|$873
|$1,064
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,158
|$1,865
|$2,219
|Clean
|$1,033
|$1,664
|$1,986
|Average
|$783
|$1,262
|$1,520
|Rough
|$533
|$859
|$1,054
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,422
|$2,115
|$2,458
|Clean
|$1,268
|$1,887
|$2,200
|Average
|$961
|$1,431
|$1,684
|Rough
|$654
|$975
|$1,168
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,101
|$2,217
|$2,785
|Clean
|$982
|$1,978
|$2,493
|Average
|$744
|$1,500
|$1,908
|Rough
|$507
|$1,022
|$1,323
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$824
|$1,660
|$2,086
|Clean
|$735
|$1,481
|$1,867
|Average
|$557
|$1,123
|$1,429
|Rough
|$379
|$765
|$991
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,319
|$2,121
|$2,523
|Clean
|$1,177
|$1,893
|$2,258
|Average
|$892
|$1,435
|$1,728
|Rough
|$607
|$977
|$1,199
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$518
|$1,191
|$1,534
|Clean
|$462
|$1,062
|$1,373
|Average
|$350
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$238
|$549
|$729
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,440
|$1,922
|$2,155
|Clean
|$1,284
|$1,715
|$1,929
|Average
|$974
|$1,300
|$1,476
|Rough
|$663
|$886
|$1,024
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,294
|$2,084
|$2,478
|Clean
|$1,154
|$1,859
|$2,218
|Average
|$875
|$1,410
|$1,698
|Rough
|$595
|$960
|$1,177
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$734
|$1,479
|$1,858
|Clean
|$655
|$1,320
|$1,663
|Average
|$496
|$1,001
|$1,273
|Rough
|$338
|$682
|$883
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,530
|$2,367
|$2,784
|Clean
|$1,365
|$2,112
|$2,491
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,601
|$1,907
|Rough
|$705
|$1,091
|$1,322
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,212
|$1,650
|$1,865
|Clean
|$1,081
|$1,472
|$1,669
|Average
|$820
|$1,116
|$1,277
|Rough
|$558
|$760
|$886
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,467
|$2,353
|$2,795
|Clean
|$1,309
|$2,099
|$2,502
|Average
|$992
|$1,592
|$1,915
|Rough
|$675
|$1,084
|$1,328
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,378
|$2,156
|$2,545
|Clean
|$1,229
|$1,924
|$2,277
|Average
|$932
|$1,459
|$1,743
|Rough
|$634
|$994
|$1,209