Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,198$1,894$2,240
Clean$1,068$1,689$2,005
Average$810$1,281$1,535
Rough$551$873$1,064
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,158$1,865$2,219
Clean$1,033$1,664$1,986
Average$783$1,262$1,520
Rough$533$859$1,054
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,422$2,115$2,458
Clean$1,268$1,887$2,200
Average$961$1,431$1,684
Rough$654$975$1,168
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,101$2,217$2,785
Clean$982$1,978$2,493
Average$744$1,500$1,908
Rough$507$1,022$1,323
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$824$1,660$2,086
Clean$735$1,481$1,867
Average$557$1,123$1,429
Rough$379$765$991
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,319$2,121$2,523
Clean$1,177$1,893$2,258
Average$892$1,435$1,728
Rough$607$977$1,199
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$518$1,191$1,534
Clean$462$1,062$1,373
Average$350$806$1,051
Rough$238$549$729
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,440$1,922$2,155
Clean$1,284$1,715$1,929
Average$974$1,300$1,476
Rough$663$886$1,024
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,294$2,084$2,478
Clean$1,154$1,859$2,218
Average$875$1,410$1,698
Rough$595$960$1,177
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$734$1,479$1,858
Clean$655$1,320$1,663
Average$496$1,001$1,273
Rough$338$682$883
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,530$2,367$2,784
Clean$1,365$2,112$2,491
Average$1,035$1,601$1,907
Rough$705$1,091$1,322
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,212$1,650$1,865
Clean$1,081$1,472$1,669
Average$820$1,116$1,277
Rough$558$760$886
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,467$2,353$2,795
Clean$1,309$2,099$2,502
Average$992$1,592$1,915
Rough$675$1,084$1,328
Estimated values
1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,378$2,156$2,545
Clean$1,229$1,924$2,277
Average$932$1,459$1,743
Rough$634$994$1,209
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,081 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,472 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,081 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,472 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,081 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,472 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $558 to $1,865, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.