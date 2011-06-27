Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews
Improved Minivan
This is my fifth minivan. These are not the minivans of old. I bought the AVP with some upgrades. Just got back off long trip, got 20 mpg in the city, and 29.5 mpg highway, with 24.7 with a mix situation. After 60000 miles, not one mechanical issue. Big vehicle to get 29 mpg on highway. Just wish it rode a little less bus-like. Has no resale value. Don't understand why such a quality vehicle is subject to such distain. Love it. Used the stow and go seats variable positions for a different need everyday. I love the handling. I love the cab forward design, easy to see the road and park. The ride can be a little bouncy, but not bothersome. I have the base seats but they are very comfortable. I had a long drive at night and can see the road much easier than in a sedan. The best value in a vehicle period. My only complaint is that the transmission wants to shift out and then back down in the hills.
Huge improvement over my 2007 Grand Caravan
Not sure where to start but everything I hated about my 07 is fixed on my 2014 SE 30th anniversary edition with Blacktop option. Better mileage, better ride quality, better looking, much better paint job, and as far as I can tell this new generation (2008-2015) has fixed the rust problem. My 07 started to rust with just over 100,000 miles on it. And the A/C went out. Over $4000 to repair. I've had my new one since june of 2014 and have 10,000 miles on it and it has been great. But don't be fooled by people saying they get 29 MPG. I check it each time at fill up with math and I get on average 18 around town and 24 HWY. the computer is correct about 1/2 the time. You get a lot for the$$ Update 2016, So far so good. The only real problem is the transmission shifting. Not sure if it's going to be a problem later on or is this just how this transmission works. Every once in a while it just jerks into gear. My dealer experience when from terrible to great by changing dealers. I went to a dealer near my home to have a warrantee service and it was awful (Hawk Forest Park IL). My independent mechanic suggester Larry Roesch in Elmhurst and it was a much better experience. Now I have 45,000 on the van I take it to my independent mechanic unless it's recall service. But so far the van has been very reliable, 19 mpg around town and 22-24 on the highway. The tires that came on the van are not very good. Yokohama Avid. Already time to buy new ones. I did however buy Bridgestone BLIZZAK WS80 for winter with rims from Tire Rack. I can't emphasize this enough, GET SNOW TIRES! It was $1100 but WELL worth the money. I figure $1000 is my insurance deductible. These tires are amazing. No need to have an SUV with AWD when you have these tires. I went through almost anything. Plus I have the van with the black (fancy) wheels and taking them off during the winter will save the finish from all the salt in the midwest. I will certainly buy Michelin tires for my summer tires. The last two vans I had I put Michelins on and I got 70,000+ miles out of them and not too bad traction in the snow. The yokohama are a cheep tire and have NO traction in the snow and very little in the wet. A scary tire to have on a vehicle. At 40,000 already time to replace. The radio although works with my iPhone bluetooth and sounds decent could use an upgrade. Small readout for songs and clock is small and difficult to read. All in all the van still looks new, I wash every week, no rust, no leaks, brakes are still good, no complaints. It's a good big van for the money. Not sure If Chrysler is still going to make them now that they have the Pacifica but for a van in the low to mid $20's it's a good value. I have the base LE model with the blacktop package 30th year anniversary edition. 2017 update. Still very reliable. Just oil changes and I replaced the crappy tires that came with the van to Michelins. Big improvement. Still shifting issues with the transmission but nothing major. My only real complaint is the subpar radio. It has Bluetooth and a USB but that's about it. If you are listing to music from an iPod or flash drive via the USB every time you shut the car off and start back up it defaults to the radio often way too loud. I wish it would stay in the USB mode. I have 55k on it now and it might need brakes soon. That's about it. 2018 update. I've owned this vehicle now for 4 years and 81,000 miles. So far it's been very reliable. Only issues so far have been the waring light for the rear hatch door stayed on and the dealer repaired it out of warrantee, but I had the extended warrantee so it was covered. Transmission still shifts oddly at times but dealer checked it out and found nothing wrong. I feel it slips a bit. I do have to take it in next week because the A/C runs without me turning it on. I've replaced the tires with michelins. Still have the original brakes. They still make this model, if you are looking for an inexpensive people hauler this Grand Caravan is a great value. Update 12/18 98,000. Still very reliable. No issues at all. Oil changed every 3000-4000 miles. My mechanic uses a synthetic blend. Gas mileage is about the same. Low to mid 20’s on the highway and high teens around town. Original brakes still although my rotors shake at high speed stops. My mechanic says the pads are fine. Rotors might be slightly warped. Still has original battery. Dodge still sells this model. This is a very long product run for a vehicle. The new Pacifica is much more expensive and I’m sure has much better technology, but for the money I don’t think you will find anything that can handle this much cargo / people. I haul a lot of camera gear and twice a year tow my boat to and from the marina. 18 foot speed. Boat. I don’t think I would tow it cross country but for the short drive it’s fine. A/C seems to be fine now and the transmission is the same. I will have the recommend maintenance done
2014 30th Anniversary Edition
I Traded a 2012 GMC Acadia. I drove a Chrysler Town & Country rental while having hail damage repaired on my Acadia. I was highly impressed as were my kids. I decided it was time for comfort rather than over priced SUV. My husband 6'2" fits comfortably. I compared the Grand Caravan to Chrysler T&C, Honda Odessey, Nissan Quest. Ultimately it was the stow and go as well the fact the grand caravan feels like I'm riding higher off the ground than Odessey. You get more bang for your buck with the Grand a Caravan. I bought it brand new 3 months ago with 14 miles on it. Now after a trip across the country with 6 people, I have over 9,000 miles
Good vehicle for the price
The mechanics of the vehicle are excellent. The gas mileage is impressive on the highway. I normally average 31 mpg. on long trips. The ride is stiff and you feel the road more than in Dodge minivans of the past. No service problems to date. NOTE* (Added 1 year after original review) Still no mechanical problems and gas mileage on the highway is still 31/32 mpg with cruise control. I've added a Kenwood HD/bluetooth radio, and a backup camera to the original equipment (total installed $600) and upgraded to all weather Michelin tires ($700) to make the van exactly what I need.
Good value
I bought the SXT with the "Blacktop" pkg which consists of all black interior, special wheels, blacked out trim and rear camera. Since my purchase, I have accumulated 21k miles on the van and so far I'm happy with it. I have had two tire pressure sensors go bad and a rear blend door actuator motor that stuck. Both items were addressed by my dealership under warranty and in a very timely manner. The van handles well, I love the 3.6L V6 both in power and gas mileage. I average 20 in the city, 24 mixed and around 28 on the highway at 70 mph. The only complaint I really have is the ride quality could be better. It's a little on the firm side over sharp small bumps but handles large bumps well and has a good highway ride. I bought the van at a very good price of 21k new. I think it's a great value for that kind of money vs the foreign competition. 9/3/2016- Since my last entry, I've had 1 more tps fault that had to be reset by the dealer, an airbag sensor under the passenger seat had to be replaced and a rear gate latch that kept causing a gate open warning light, all repaired under warranty. Thankfully, my dealers service dept. is very good (Columbia Chrysler, Columbia,TN). I'm still happy with my van even though I've had a few small problems. I would purchase another as of now. 3/6/2017- Still happy with my Dodge van. I've had no more problems since my last entry. Everything is functioning properly, paint and interior materials are holding up well against the barrage of 2 15 year olds. I'm looking forward to possibly purchasing a new Chrysler Pacifica in the future. Well done FCA
