Used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country
Pros & Cons
- Versatile rear seating and cargo bay configurations
- plentiful standard and optional features.
- Doesn't ride as well as competitors
- limited driver legroom
- occasional rough shifts from transmission
- safety scores aren't as high as rivals'.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2016 Chrysler Town & Country is a good choice for minivan shoppers looking for luxurious accommodations at an attractive price. A rough ride and unrefined powertrain prevent it from achieving a top ranking, however.
Vehicle overview
Chrysler's Town & Country has brought a touch of luxury and class to the minivan segment for more than two decades now. That original Town & Country built upon the related Dodge Grand Caravan by adding wood-grain decals, leather upholstery, dual-zone air-conditioning and power windows and locks. It might seem a little quaint today, but features like those helped the Town & Country become one of the most luxurious minivans of its day.
The long-lived Chrysler Town & Country will soon pass the baton to the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.
For 2016, the Chrysler Town & Country still comes standard with features that other minivans often charge a premium for. Leather seats, power-sliding doors, a power liftgate and a touchscreen interface with a rearview camera are all standard. On the higher trim levels, you can get features like xenon headlights, a premium sound system and a Blu-ray-based rear-seat entertainment system. Unique to the Town & Country (and its Dodge sibling) are second-row "Stow 'n Go" seats, which easily fold into the floor for a flat load area behind the driver.
But the competition from Asia has turned up the heat on the latest Town & Country since it was last fully redesigned in 2008. The Honda Odyssey is one of the best in the segment, offering versatile seating arrangements and superior handling and refinement. Our other top pick, the Toyota Sienna, is equally as polished, and offers available all-wheel drive, making it a great choice for those who reside in northern climes. There's also the recently redesigned Kia Sedona to consider, which makes for a smart value-oriented alternative. Nonetheless, the 2016 Town & Country is a worthy pick, particularly if you want an upscale, competitively priced seven-passenger vehicle that can turn into a cargo van on the fly.
Chrysler Town and Country models
The 2016 Chrysler Town & Country is a seven-passenger minivan offered in six trim levels: LX, Touring, S, Touring-L, Limited and Limited Platinum.
The entry-level Town & Country LX model comes packed with 17-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack, manual-folding heated mirrors, dual power-sliding doors and a power tailgate. Inside you'll find remote keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, tri-zone climate control, a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, leather upholstery, Stow 'n Go second-row seats, full power accessories (including second-row power windows and third-row power vents), a conversation mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and a 115-volt AC power outlet.
Electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice command functionality, rear-seat USB charging ports, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Chrysler's Uconnect system, a rearview camera and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a USB input and an auxiliary audio jack.
The Touring trim adds automatic headlights, foglights, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), tri-zone automatic climate control and a single-DVD entertainment system with a second-row 9-inch screen, wireless headphones and an HDMI input.
Select the Town & Country S and in addition to all of the above, you'll receive black-painted 17-inch wheels, a darkened grille, a performance-tuned suspension, leather upholstery with unique cloth inserts, an upgraded center storage console, a dual-DVD/Blu-ray player and a flip-down entertainment screen for the third row.
The available dual-screen entertainment system gives both second- and third-row passengers something to do on long trips.
Moving to the Touring-L trim means giving up the S model's specific styling, performance suspension and standard DVD/Blu-ray system (you can get the rear-seat entertainment equipment in the optional dual-DVD package). But the Touring-L adds auto-dimming and heated outside mirrors, remote ignition, second and third row window shades and the SafetyTec package (automatic headlight high-beam control, automatic windshield wipers, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-path detection).
The Limited gets all the Touring-L's equipment, plus keyless entry and ignition, an upgraded center storage console, a navigation system, heated front and second row seats and power folding and recline for the third row.
In the line-topping Limited Platinum you'll get xenon headlights, power-folding exterior mirrors, a sunroof, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, driver memory functions, upgraded leather upholstery with faux-suede accents, a nine-speaker premium audio system and the S model's Blu-ray entertainment system.
Individual features and option packages can be added to some of the 2016 Town & Country's lower trim levels. A Driver's Convenience package is available on Touring through Limited trims, and it includes a heated steering wheel and seats, remote start and keyless entry and ignition. The SafetyTec package that is standard on the Touring-L, Limited and Platinum trims can also be ordered on the Touring and S models. An Anniversary Edition package builds on the Touring-L by adding a power sunroof, heated first- and second-row seats, keyless ignition and entry, a heated steering wheel and special badging. A Trailer Prep package is available on everything but the base LX trim.
2016 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Every 2016 Chrysler Town & Country is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that generates 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The engine drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy is below the class average at 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway).
The 2016 Town & Country employs a 283-hp V6 engine that provides perfectly adequate acceleration.
During Edmunds testing, a Town & Country in Touring-L trim went from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is average for the minivan class.
Safety
Standard on the 2016 Chrysler Town & Country are antilock disc brakes, stability control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard. Blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-path detection system are standard on the Touring-L, Limited and Limited Platinum.
In Edmunds brake testing, the Town & Country came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, an above average braking distance for a minivan.
In government crash tests, the Town & Country received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars awarded for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Town & Country earned the top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test as well as the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the IIHS crash test for small-overlap frontal impacts, though, the Town & Country received the lowest possible score of "Poor."
Driving
The 2016 Chrysler Town & Country's 3.6-liter V6 engine generates satisfying acceleration for most situations, while handling is stable and sure. It's the T&C's overall refinement that runs behind the smoother Japanese competition. There is more ruckus from the V6, and its automatic transmission doesn't always shift as smoothly as we'd like. The van's ride quality can also get more unsettled when driving over larger bumps as compared to rivals like the Odyssey or Sienna.
Interior
Step into the 2016 Chrysler Town & Country and you'll know you're not entering a strictly for-the-school-runs hauler. With a standard touchscreen interface and leather seating, the high level of content is immediately evident. Some of the interior plastics are a little underwhelming to the touch, but the cabin is generally appealing and upscale in appearance.
Some drivers may have a hard time settling on an optimal seating position, however, as the relationship of the seat to the pedals and steering wheel seems a bit off-kilter. The power-adjustable pedals may help in this respect, but you can get them only with the Limited Platinum trim. Outward visibility is excellent, though, and the gauge cluster is simple, uncluttered and easily read.
One of the Town & Country's strongest selling points is the Stow 'n Go functionality of the second-row seats, allowing them to fold flat into the floor at the simple tug of a lever. The 60/40-split third-row seat also folds flat (power-folding capability is optional), and it can also be flipped backward to create handy seating for tailgate parties. Seat comfort is acceptable, but some may find that the deeply reclined seatback cushions in the second and especially third rows can make for an odd seating posture.
With all seats folded flat, the cargo area measures 143.8 cubic feet, a competitive figure for a minivan. With the seats in place, there are still a healthy 33 cubes behind the third row.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2016 Chrysler Town and Country.
Most helpful consumer reviews
This vehicle offers by far the best "bang for the buck" out there. Dodge/Chrysler has the van down to a science. We have had several of these, and each time we get a new one, Chrysler has added the one thing I said, "Gee this would be perfect if only it had..." Example: More USB ports. Everyone has their own phone and on long trips they always need charging. There are at least 2 in the back seat and 3 up front. Maybe even more I don't see. If you remove and/or tuck in the seats, there is no reason for a suburbanite to get a truck. It' amazing what fits in there. Only complaints: 1. The interior materials are very cheap looking, and just over all "blah." It seems so flimsy I almost think it will crack. 2. The Bluetooth. It's easier than the GM stuff, but still a pain in the neck to figure out. We have paired two phones about 10 times in 2 months and cannot figure out why they won't stay connected.
It was a tough pill to swallow going from a luxury crossover SUV to a mini-van, but we felt the Town and Country was a better option than the other vans. We started looking at the Sienna because I wanted AWD. Unfortunately, it lived up to my previous experiences with Toyotas. When it comes to driving excitement, Toyota doesn't have a clue. We had to push the pedal half way to the floor to get it to move, and even then the acceleration was pathetic. The Honda was better, but for the money, I felt both Toyota and Honda interiors were just okay. When I saw that I could get a fully loaded Town and Country for the price of an entry level Toyota, I was shocked. I was also pretty impressed with the Napa leather quality in the Limited. Sure the fit and finish is typical domestic with plastic interior parts that have uneven seams, but it was hard to argue with the price. The acceleration is actually quite peppy for a mini-van as well. My wife quickly fell in love with it, and we made a great deal. My fears of quality came true one week after we bought it when the TV console developed a nasty rattle. We took it to the dealer and they said, "they are all made like that". Sad excuse, but they made a rubber gasket for it, and it seems to be better for now. We don't seem to be getting the advertised gas mileage at this point, but it is a mini-van, not a Prius. Our plan is to keep it for 3-4 years, and I think it will be more than adequate for that period of time as long as things don't fall apart. *Update: Over a year and a half into it now. Wife still loves it, and we haven't had any major issues. At a year old, opening and closing the sliding doors sounded like we were rolling marbles down the side of the van. After fighting with the dealer a bit, they lubed them, and for now that seems to have worked. The transmission shifts a little funky sometimes, but I plan to extend the warranty as long as we keep it.
This is my seventh Town and Country. The six before this had over 100,000 mile on them with no engine or transmission problems. My 2002 went over 250,000 miles with no engine or transmissions problems. My present 2014 has 104,000 mile on it. It gets up to 31 mpg on the road and averages 26 mpg overall. I love the spacious interior and the way it holds the road. There is one thing that is not to my satisfaction. The chrome all over the dash reflects the sun into my eyes. I painted over the chrome and now love the layout of the dash with the readout for the vehicle speed. I have the trailer tow package and have no problem pulling my 3200 lb boat. The engine is powerful enough for this as well as getting up to speed and entering the highway on ramps. You can't do much better in a minivan - great value for the price. Reliable and comfortable and great on gas. I get 27.1 combined gas mileage at this time. I will be getting new tires in November before winter. I now have 104,000 miles on this van. I still love this van and enjoy driving it. What a great van! The noise from the sliding doors has stopped. I love this van even more than I did before. I got the opportunity to test my Michelin Defender tires in the snow last spring. Good traction, even in 11" of snow. What a great minivan! I may keep this T&C for many more years. I like the hard drive for music and the layout of the dash. I like being able to use all of the features I have (TOO MANY TO LIST HERE). We have a 2017 Jeep Cherokee with a complicated display. It is necessary to take your eyes off of the road in order to turn on the heated seats and steering wheel and other features. Way too many icons. I can do this in my T&C with my eyes on the road. I am selling this van to my son. I have ordered a new Pacifica Touring L Pluss. which should be here in mid July. This is Chrysler van # 8. I love these Chryslers they are trouble free and an excellent value for the money.
Looked at the new Pacificas and didn't like the price or the interior space for those. My van was at least 6K cheaper then the cheapest current year van and came with a DVD and leather, while the new 17 model Pacifica had no DVD and cloth seats and they were asking 43K. I was disappointed about no spare tire, just a blow up kit so I purchased the spare which I was told would cut down on my MPG. i went from from Colorado Springs to Denver's DIA and averaged 31.5 MPG. I love the van as i have a lot of leg room in front. Most cars I tried were cramped with my knee hitting the center console. My family lays it on about owning a van, but I have never been more comfortable driving. The acceleration on this thing is fantastic. 2 years and 16k miles later she is still running like new!
Features & Specs
|Touring 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 7
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Touring-L 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 7
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 7
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Limited 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 7
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Chrysler Town and Country a good car?
Is the Chrysler Town and Country reliable?
Is the 2016 Chrysler Town and Country a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country?
The least-expensive 2016 Chrysler Town and Country is the 2016 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,995.
Other versions include:
- Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $31,875
- Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,845
- Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,345
- Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $38,445
- S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,145
- LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $29,995
- Limited Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $40,645
What are the different models of Chrysler Town and Country?
Used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country Overview
The Used 2016 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Anniversary Edition 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Limited Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2016 Chrysler Town and Country?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2016 Chrysler Town and Country and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2016 Town and Country 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2016 Town and Country.
