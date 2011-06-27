Estimated values
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,875
|$7,934
|$9,848
|Clean
|$5,701
|$7,698
|$9,527
|Average
|$5,352
|$7,225
|$8,886
|Rough
|$5,004
|$6,752
|$8,244
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,947
|$10,301
|$12,499
|Clean
|$7,712
|$9,994
|$12,092
|Average
|$7,240
|$9,380
|$11,278
|Rough
|$6,769
|$8,766
|$10,464
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,953
|$9,108
|$11,118
|Clean
|$6,747
|$8,837
|$10,756
|Average
|$6,334
|$8,294
|$10,032
|Rough
|$5,922
|$7,751
|$9,308