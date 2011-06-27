Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews
2013 Crew Pros/Cons
The 2013 Grand Caravan is my third dodge van; I traded in a 2007 SXT. When ordering I had to move up to the Crew to get some options that were included on the 2007 SXT such as the power drivers seat, leather steering wheel, and garage door opener. I added the driver convenience group to get, along with other options, bluetooth. The ride is good, handling ok for a minivan, seats are an improvement over the 2007 and the 3.6 liter engine is a significant power upgrade. The tow capacity is up to 3,600 lbs and the stow n go seats still provide the most versatility compared to other minivans. The transmission needs work (see below). Recommendation take a good highway test drive before buying.
A good value
2013 Grand Caravan SXT; currently with about 10,000 miles on it. I really wouldn't consider any minivan that didn't have some version of Stow&Go. I have the second row seats folded down almost as much as I have them up, and I wouldn't like having to remove the seat to free up that space, since you then have to leave it at home and can't haul passengers in that area. Other likes: Great power, good gas mileage-I get 27 at 70-75 mph (town mileage is not great, tho). Quiet, smooth ride. Much less expensive to buy than Honda or Toyota. Dislikes: 6 spd tranny is OK, but not as smooth or predictable as could be. Driver's seat needs more rearward travel; legroom is limited. Update @ 60,000 mi: Love the car with two exceptions; the transmission and the rear shocks. Rear shocks start rattling every 15-20K miles. Dealer has replaced them twice at no cost to me, and since the car is still within the 100,000 mi powertrain/suspension warranty, will be doing it again soon. Transmission still shifts rough sometimes, particularly when shifting out of reverse into drive. Dealer rebuilt it once, saying they found torque converter clutch to have shredded crap into the rest of the tranny. Shifts decently now, but not great, still giving that "whack" going from R to D about 50% of the time. There is a new TSB out on it, and I hope to have them reprogram it again soon. 08/29/2016-- Now at 69.000 miles. I would absolutely love this car if it weren't for the transmission. It is truly a POS. Reprogramming it helps for a few thousand miles, then it's back to erratic and clunky shifting. When my warranty runs out, I suppose I'll be paying to have it reprogrammed every 15-20 K miles, or whenever it starts to act up so badly I can no longer stand it. 08/30/2018 Now at 110,000 miles. It has been very dependable and inexpensive to maintain. Finally cured rear shock noise by installing Monroe shocks at my own expense after warranty ended. To date, that has been the only out of pocket repair cost except for one set of tires and oil changes. Still not satisfied with transmission behavior, but after the last reprogramming just before warranty ended, it has remained reasonably good (maybe 6 on a 1-10 scale). I did get a couple of gifts at 103,000 miles, just out of warranty, naturally. One was a failed oxygen sensor, which is not unusual at this mileage. The other is a door lock actuator for one of the sliding doors, which still works to lock/unlock that door (usually; it has stuck a couple of times such that the door won't unlock), but makes a buzzing or grinding noise that is annoying. Unfortunately, the cost to fix is $1000. I thought that was crazy until I checked the cost of the part and observed the difficulty of the fix via YouTube. The body remains tight and rattle free and the interior is holding up well.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun to drive
As 2 over 70 people we like the upright seats of a mini-van. Visibility is great in all directions. Power was very adequate on a recent trip in the mountains. It was helpful to downshift with the lever because it would try to shift up too soon otherwise. Mileage was very good even when doing lots of driving in 4th. Mileage is much better (27+ at high speeds (70+) than around town (23) Stow and go seating is the only way to go. We haul a lot of stuff and need to put the seats down often. Very easy to do.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Experienced Driver of Grand Caravan
I enjoy driving the Dodge Caravan so I bought one. There have been concerns about the six speed transmission. I have specifically rented a SXT model to haul film lighting.The rental was quite less than SUVs. The transmission is sensitive and needs understanding. The six speed transmission allows one to save on fuel costs whether driving through hilly country or flat lands at highway speeds. Carrying 1 ton of cargo, it drives well granted, you understand how to shift. There is a reason why the shifter is located next to the speedometer. 10, 500 ft above sea level it performed well on hairpin turns. Height, stow n go, 12V inputs, width, wheel size 5stars.
3 years of no trouble
The most comfortable seats of any vehicle I have driven. I drive the vehicle for work and typically 4-5 drives 1-way. Great comfort for long trips. Passing on a 2 lane highway is never a problem, the engine has plenty of power. Stow and go seats are great when you want to haul things, nice flat and low floor allowing for drywall or plywood for home projects. This 2013 is my third Grand Caravan, and by far the best. I drive 35k miles a year in all kinds of weather and always feel safe even on snow packed roads. It is a shame they are discontinuing the DGC after 2017, now that they have it perfected.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Caravan
Related Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango