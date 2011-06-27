Estimated values
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,433
|$7,286
|$8,897
|Clean
|$5,249
|$7,037
|$8,565
|Average
|$4,880
|$6,540
|$7,900
|Rough
|$4,511
|$6,043
|$7,235
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,786
|$7,639
|$9,254
|Clean
|$5,590
|$7,379
|$8,908
|Average
|$5,197
|$6,857
|$8,217
|Rough
|$4,804
|$6,336
|$7,525
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,434
|$6,152
|$7,638
|Clean
|$4,283
|$5,942
|$7,352
|Average
|$3,982
|$5,522
|$6,782
|Rough
|$3,681
|$5,102
|$6,211
Estimated values
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,286
|$8,330
|$10,109
|Clean
|$6,073
|$8,046
|$9,732
|Average
|$5,646
|$7,477
|$8,976
|Rough
|$5,219
|$6,909
|$8,221