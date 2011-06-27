  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2016 Dodge Durango
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(36)
Appraise this car

2016 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • The third-row seats are more spacious than those of competitors
  • Uconnect infotainment system is one of the best in the class
  • the V8 gives a performance equal to the Durango's aggressive style
  • towing capacity is stronger than most
  • real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing.
  • The Durango's considerable weight affects overall performance
  • fuel economy is not as thrifty as rivals
  • passenger capacity is set at seven with no second-row bench option
  • interior isn't as refined as some competitors.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Dodge Durango for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$18,995 - $31,500
Used Durango for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you've been seeking a family vehicle with more attitude than the typical crossover, the 2016 Dodge Durango is worth a look. Its aggressive styling and brawny V8 make it stand apart from its competitors, while the abundant passenger space and numerous features mean your family will be well taken care of. If you're ready for something different, read on.

Vehicle overview

It's safe to say that the three-row crossover has become the vehicle of choice for moms and dads everywhere. Just like the minivan and wood-trimmed station wagon before them, they're roomy and packed with features to keep the kids happy/distracted. They also have all the personality and flair of your refrigerator. Well, typically at least, because the 2016 Dodge Durango is a three-row crossover that offers an ample amount of style, personality and even old-fashioned American muscle.

Although the most basic Durango can be a bit blah, moving up to higher trim levels or opting for one of several appearance packages allows it to stand apart from the Honda Pilots and Toyota Highlanders of this world. Its available V8 engine does the same — not only from a smoke-'em-off-the-line perspective but should you need to tow something as well. Indeed, even the V6-powered Durango can lug around much heavier trailers than its competitors can.

The Durango provides a more muscular character than its three-row crossover competitors.


At the same time, the Durango delivers practical needs better than many. Not only will kids find plenty of space in the back, even adults can be comfortable in the third row, a feat not shared by all competitors. There are only a maximum of seven seats available, but since the eighth seat in so-equipped competitors is often of negligible use, this may not be a significant obstacle.

Yet, while the 2016 Durango provides a desirable, distinctive mix of practicality and personality, there are certainly downsides that result in its receiving a "B" rating from our editors. Its significant weight hampers acceleration, handling, maneuverability and fuel economy relative to newer competitors like the Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander. The Durango's cabin also isn't as stylish or of the same quality as those competitors.

The gap between the Durango and those competitors isn't an enormous one. Also, this big Dodge could prove to be an appealing alternative to even bigger, heavier and thirstier full-size, truck-based SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition for those who need more capability than the typical crossover. Either way, we recommend moms and dads everywhere at least consider the Durango.

Not every Durango cabin looks this snazzy, but this R/T does.

2016 Dodge Durango models

The 2016 Dodge Durango is a three-row crossover SUV available in four trim levels: SXT, Limited, Citadel and R/T. Seven-passenger seating is standard on all, while second-row captain's chairs that reduce capacity to six are optional on all.

The base SXT comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, a load-leveling rear suspension, adjustable drive settings (Sport mode), automatic headlamps, foglamps, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, three-zone climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining second-row seat, a 50/50-split folding third-row seat (with power-folding headrests), cloth upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 5-inch touchscreen interface (Uconnect 5.0), six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port and a media player interface.

There are several notable SXT options. The Customer Preferred Order package adds roof rails and crossbars, an eight-way power driver seat with four-way lumbar adjustment, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. The Popular Equipment Group adds rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and Bluetooth audio connectivity. The Uconnect 8.4 system adds an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, satellite radio, voice controls and emergency services. A sunroof can also be added separately.

Apart from the sunroof, all of the above is included on the Limited plus LED running lights, remote ignition, power-folding mirrors (driver auto-dimming), driver memory functions, six-way power passenger seat, heated second-row seats, leather upholstery and an extra charge-only USB port. The Nav & Power Liftgate Group adds navigation software to the Uconnect 8.4 system along with a power liftgate and HD radio. The Premium Group adds those items plus 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, different exterior trim and a Beats audio system. The Safety/Security & Convenience Group adds HID headlamps with automatic leveling and high beam control, automatic wipers, blind-spot and rear cross-path warning systems, a cargo cover and net, and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

Optional on both the SXT and Limited, the Rallye Appearance package deletes the roof rails and adds 20-inch black wheels, 5 extra horsepower and additional body-color exterior trim.

The Citadel includes the Nav & Power and Safety/Security & Convenience group items plus 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, 5 extra horsepower, chrome exterior trim, the sunroof, additional leather interior trim, an eight-way power passenger seat, ventilated front seats and a nine-speaker sound system. The Citadel can be equipped with the Premium Entertainment Group that adds the Beats audio system, and a rear entertainment system that includes two screens and a DVD/Blu-ray player.

The 2016 Dodge Durango R/T: the answer to the dull family hauler?

The R/T differs with a V8 engine, a lowered sport-tuned suspension, performance steering, body-color exterior trim (in place of chrome), upgraded leather upholstery, and the Beats audio system. It does not include roof rails or the sunroof, but the latter can be added separately. The rear entertainment system can be added separately.

Optional on the Citadel and R/T is the Technology Group, which adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning and emergency braking system, a blind-spot warning system and rear cross-traffic alert.

Optional on SXT, Limited and R/T is the Blacktop package, which features gloss-black 20-inch wheels, a gloss-black grille, Rallye-style body-color exterior trim and other minor blacked-out exterior trim.

All Durangos can be outfitted with a towing package that includes a heavy-duty alternator and oil cooler, load-leveling rear shocks and a full-size spare tire. A CD player is also a stand-alone option on all Durangos. On all but the SXT, a center console with storage and a USB port can be added to the optional second-row captain's chairs.

2016 Highlights

The base V6 engine gains an automatic stop-start system for 2016 to improve fuel economy. There is also a new Sport mode standard on all models, which alters steering calibration, throttle response and transmission shift programming. The R/T trim gains a multitude of standard equipment while new special appearance packages (Platinum and Brass Monkey) debut.

Performance & mpg

With the exception of the R/T, every 2016 Dodge Durango comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 good for 290 horsepower (295 on Citadel or with Rallye or Blacktop packages) and 260 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. An automatic stop-start system is also standard that shuts down the engine when the car stops in order to save fuel. EPA fuel economy estimates were not available at the time of this writing, but expect them to be around 20 mpg combined. Properly equipped, the Durango V6 can tow 6,200 pounds, which is considerably more than most competitors.

In Edmunds testing, a Durango V6 with RWD accelerated to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, while one with the V6 and all-wheel drive did it in 8.1 seconds. These represent acceptable acceleration, but are well off the pace of the segment's best.

A 5.7-liter V8 good for 360 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque is standard on the R/T and optional on the Citadel. It, too, has an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive standard, while its optional all-wheel-drive system includes a low-range transfer case for improved off-road performance and a neutral position that more easily allows for flat-towing. Though fuel economy estimates also weren't available for the V8, given that it didn't get auto stop-start for 2016 we expect last year's estimates of 17 mpg combined (14 city/23 highway) with rear drive and 16 mpg combined (14 city/22 highway) to carry over. It can tow a maximum of 7,400 pounds — only truck-based SUVs can do better.

Safety

Standard on every 2016 Dodge Durango are antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera and parking sensors are optional on the SXT and standard on all other Durangos.

The Uconnect 8.4 system offers emergency assistance and stolen vehicle tracking. The Safety/Security & Convenience Group includes blind-spot warning and rear cross-path alert systems. The Technology package, available on R/T and Citadel, adds a forward collision warning system that sounds a chime and can also tap the brakes to alert you when a collision seems imminent. If the driver doesn't respond by braking, the system will automatically apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate a collision.

In Edmunds testing, a Durango Limited V6 with rear-wheel drive came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, while one with all-wheel drive did it in 125 feet. Both distances are average for this segment.

In testing of last year's essentially identical Durango, the government gave it four stars out of five for overall crash protection along with four stars for frontal protection and five stars for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the 2015 Durango its highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. The Durango's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" by the IIHS for whiplash protection in rear impacts, and Dodge's big SUV earned the middle "Advanced" rating for frontal crash prevention when equipped with the Technology package.

The Durango is one of the more comfortable and spacious three-row crossovers.

Driving

The Dodge Durango is heavy for its class. The Honda Pilot, for instance, is a whopping 700 pounds lighter. As a result, the Durango's V6 engine can feel taxed compared to some competitors and its handling can feel lethargic. Its slow, trucklike steering doesn't help things either even if it boasts decent precision and weighting in normal driving situations. If you're used to a bigger, truck-based SUV, the Durango should feel pleasantly maneuverable. If, however, you're coming out of a smaller SUV or a car, it could be a bit overwhelming.

One area where the Durango's weight helps is the ride quality. There's a resolutely buttoned-down feel to the way it rolls down the road. We even found the ride comfortable when outfitted with big 20-inch wheels. Those who appreciate big, old-school truck-based SUVs will feel right at home, albeit without the uncouth jiggling and occasionally harsh ride motions.

Now, if the Durango's weight is an issue and spending more on gas is not, the Hemi V8 could be the way to go. It offers unmatched power and towing capability for the three-row crossover segment, along with an ample degree of guts that would make the muscle cars in the Dodge garage proud.

Interior

Families who spend lots of time in the car would be wise to consider the road-trip-ready Durango. It's comfortable, quiet and while some competitors offer seatbelts for eight, it's usually just a token provision. In reality, the Durango offers more useful passenger space. This is especially true in the third row where adults can actually sit comfortably, which is rare. The rear doors are also enormous and open to nearly 90 degrees, making for easier ingress and egress — aided further by a flip-and-fold second-row seat.

Materials quality is unremarkable for the segment, which says more about the segment itself, as there are plenty of soft-touch surfaces to be found and minimal cheap ones. It's just that other, newer competitors are nicer while having more compelling and visually interesting designs to boot. The mechanically related Jeep Grand Cherokee also has a plusher interior.

However, the Durango has a leg up on most competitors when it comes to tech interfaces. The standard system is user-friendly, but we highly recommend the superior Uconnect 8.4 system that boasts large virtual buttons, logical menus and helpful secondary physical controls. Whether tech-savvy or tech-averse, it's one of the best systems out there.

The Durango's maximum cargo capacity of 84.5 cubic feet is competitive for the segment, while its 47.7 cubic feet behind the second row is similarly large. The space behind the third row is limited as expected, but it is at least wide and deep enough for a large golf bag. It also features an available cargo cover that can conceal the area behind both the second and third rows if needed.

Children mollified here.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Dodge Durango.

5(64%)
4(28%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(4%)
4.5
36 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Surprisingly Pleased!
Michael Kuppe,07/29/2016
Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2016 Durango Citadel is a well-made, well designed full size SUV. The interior and exterior are well appointed and well designed, with great comfort and convenience items that are pleasing (vented driver and passenger seats) and start-stop technology. Two issue I've had so far: 1) is the fact that the 8 speed VVT transmission shifts roughly and even over revs when fast accelerating; 2) The cooling aspect in the HVAC seems to be having problems cooling effectively during some very hot days here in the Midwest. Hopefully a quick trip to the dealer can fix this. Other than these issues, the vehicle is great, so far.
Bought A Used 2016 AWD Limited
K.C.,05/18/2017
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Ive been driving the 2016 AWD Limited for about 2 months now. This is a very nice vehicle and great value. I drove them all prior to trading for this one. Explorer, Grand Cherokee, Highlander, Sorento, ect. ect..The Durango beat them all out in my opinion. My biggest complaint on the previous models listed was the seats. The Durango is the most comfortable of them all in my opinion. The ride is smooth, quiet and enjoyable to drive especially with the electric adjustable steering with is a really cool feature. The sound system is great as is the navigation..The bluetooth is the best Ive seen yet. Plenty of 12v poser and USB. Very Pleased! Cargo area is very nice and access to the back (third row) is not bad at all even for an adult. I have been averaging 21-23 mpg city/hyw. This SUV looks great too unlike the others which remind me of an egg with all the round edges. Im really happy with mine so far..I would recommend this SUV to anyone.
Happy Durango Owners
Ricardo Escobedo,07/24/2016
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Ours is the 3.6l engine version, and it runs just beautifully. I guess I'm old school, and all the interior gadgets were almost overwhelming, from the back up camera to the rear proximity sensors, no more backing into hidden signposts or other cars parked behind. Too much to mention, overall, a very happy camper. It also works very well in our 110 plus degree Arizona desert heat.
Best Overall Vehicle Ever Owned
Neil Reid,07/13/2016
R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
This is a terrific machine. Looks great, has all the gadgets you want and enjoy, the 5.7 hemi with the 8 speed gearbox is a rocket. Super comfortable, excellent interior, super build quality, feels like a more expensive machine. This is my second Durango and I'm very pleased with it. Not the cheapest sticker, but you get what you pay for. Strong recommend for this machine; I have the R/T.
See all 36 reviews of the 2016 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5150 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2016 Dodge Durango features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Dodge Durango

Used 2016 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2016 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV. Available styles include R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Dodge Durango?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Dodge Durango trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Dodge Durango SXT is priced between $18,995 and$27,798 with odometer readings between 36394 and101000 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Durango Limited is priced between $20,653 and$31,500 with odometer readings between 16963 and97665 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Durango Citadel is priced between $24,997 and$29,490 with odometer readings between 33402 and64943 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Dodge Durangos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Dodge Durango for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2016 Durangos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,995 and mileage as low as 16963 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Dodge Durango.

Can't find a used 2016 Dodge Durangos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Durango for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,246.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,414.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Durango for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,678.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,562.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Dodge Durango?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Durango lease specials

Related Used 2016 Dodge Durango info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles