Vehicle overview

It's safe to say that the three-row crossover has become the vehicle of choice for moms and dads everywhere. Just like the minivan and wood-trimmed station wagon before them, they're roomy and packed with features to keep the kids happy/distracted. They also have all the personality and flair of your refrigerator. Well, typically at least, because the 2016 Dodge Durango is a three-row crossover that offers an ample amount of style, personality and even old-fashioned American muscle.

Although the most basic Durango can be a bit blah, moving up to higher trim levels or opting for one of several appearance packages allows it to stand apart from the Honda Pilots and Toyota Highlanders of this world. Its available V8 engine does the same — not only from a smoke-'em-off-the-line perspective but should you need to tow something as well. Indeed, even the V6-powered Durango can lug around much heavier trailers than its competitors can.

The Durango provides a more muscular character than its three-row crossover competitors.

At the same time, the Durango delivers practical needs better than many. Not only will kids find plenty of space in the back, even adults can be comfortable in the third row, a feat not shared by all competitors. There are only a maximum of seven seats available, but since the eighth seat in so-equipped competitors is often of negligible use, this may not be a significant obstacle.

Yet, while the 2016 Durango provides a desirable, distinctive mix of practicality and personality, there are certainly downsides that result in its receiving a "B" rating from our editors. Its significant weight hampers acceleration, handling, maneuverability and fuel economy relative to newer competitors like the Honda Pilot, Mazda CX-9 and Toyota Highlander. The Durango's cabin also isn't as stylish or of the same quality as those competitors.

The gap between the Durango and those competitors isn't an enormous one. Also, this big Dodge could prove to be an appealing alternative to even bigger, heavier and thirstier full-size, truck-based SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition for those who need more capability than the typical crossover. Either way, we recommend moms and dads everywhere at least consider the Durango.

Not every Durango cabin looks this snazzy, but this R/T does.