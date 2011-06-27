  1. Home
2002 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • Commodious cabin, newly optional side-curtain airbags and DVD video, capable performance on-road and off, aggressive styling.
  • Some cheap interior trim, high fuel consumption.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Durango epitomizes the inherent reasons that SUVs were built -- utility, space and potency.

Vehicle overview

Previously the only midsize SUV with a third-seat option, the Durango faces new competition this year from the recently revamped Explorer (now with optional third seat) and GM triplets (TrailBlazer, Envoy, Bravada). To counter, Dodge has added a couple of new features such as available side-curtain airbags and an optional DVD entertainment system for rear-seat passengers.

The new entry-level SXT model is no stripper, equipped as it is with 16-inch alloys, a CD player, bucket seats and an appearance group that includes a graphite-colored grille, fasciae (front and rear) and fender flares. Other trim levels, the SLT, SLT Plus and R/T, continue as before.

In spite of sporting comfortably plush seats, the large cabin still earns a few demerits, most notably some hard, shiny plastic trim; chunky A-pillars that hamper visibility; and small stereo controls, problems which plague many Chrysler products.

Durangos can be had in a choice of two- or four-wheel-drive configuration. Either way, the standard powerplant is the contemporary 4.7-liter V8 that pumps out 235 horsepower. Throttle response with this engine is excellent, with power accessible from a broad rev range. For 2002, Dodge has dropped the four-speed automatic in favor of a new five-speed.

If heavy-duty hauling is going to be a regular part of your Durango's workload, the optional (and thirsty) 245-horse 5.9-liter V8 is the best choice. So equipped, the Durango can pull up to 7,600 pounds.

In terms of handling dynamics, body roll is well controlled, and, with the help of the full-time all-wheel drive and responsive, tight steering, enable the Durango to run through twisty two-lane roads with confidence, sans the tippy feeling that some other utes are plagued with. And even when fully loaded with seven passengers, the suspension handles the payload with little effort.

Not trying to be all things to all people, the Durango is a truck-based sport-ute that makes no apologies for its somewhat stiffer ride. But even though the rugged Durango's design dates back to 1998, Dodge has judiciously updated it, allowing it to remain a solid choice for folks who need plenty of seating and hauling capacity in their midsize ute.

2002 Highlights

Like its sibling, the Dakota, the Durango gets a new trim level dubbed SXT that serves as the entry-level Durango. Other improvements this year include side-curtain airbags, a five-speed automatic gearbox and an optional DVD video entertainment system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Dodge Durango.

5(52%)
4(34%)
3(7%)
2(4%)
1(3%)
4.3
128 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best of the Best
action_nad,02/19/2013
Have had my Durango for over 4 years now, put over 50,000 miles on it, and to this day with over 148,000 on the odometer, it is still a monster. Never had any major issues outside of what is to be expected. Plenty of get up and go for a land yacht, more than enough room for 7 people or 2 people and some luggage. Perfect for joy riding or road trips. Towed a 26' trailer with no issues, and have never gotten stranded off road or in bad weather. The 360 V8 not only does a great job with working, but playing also. Have embarrassed more than a few ricers at stop lights.
Great Vehicle So Far
meathead1986,01/25/2011
Bought the Vehicle with about 120,000 on it and have had it for almost a year now. Fuel consumption is on the low side for an SUV but bearable in the fact that I haven't yet gotten stuck in the ND snow that tends to pile up around here. Having a 3rd row helps ALOT with 3 kids and the ride quality is the best i've experience so far in a REAL SUV. It is a little noisy when you're standing outside with it running but inside you can talk normally without yelling while you're cruising down the highway at 75 and I've only done regular maintenance on mine and its had nothing go wrong to date. only complaint is that with the 3rd row up there isn't much room left for cargo in the back...
Best SUV ever owned!
Trex20165,08/06/2009
This has been a fantastic vehicle. I have owned it since new and now have 105,000 miles on it. The 5.9L engine has been bulletproof and the A/C is still ice cold. The R/T has limited slip differentials and the best traction of any 4-wheel drive I have owned. The exhaust system sounds great and the truck still drives like new. Original Goodyear Wrangler tires lasted 80,000 miles! My only complaint is the fuel economy which is about 12 around town.
I LOVE it!
pennylou99,01/22/2014
The gas mileage is horrible. But other than that. I love this truck. I have never had any major issues with it. Normal repairs. If you keep the maintenance up on this, your Dodge will run for a long time! I'm right at 140k miles and the engine is solid. I drive kinda crazy and needed something that could handle my lead foot. I'm like to be quick on take offs, so this truck has been perfect for me!
See all 128 reviews of the 2002 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
245 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Dodge Durango features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

