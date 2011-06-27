2002 Dodge Durango Review
Pros & Cons
- Commodious cabin, newly optional side-curtain airbags and DVD video, capable performance on-road and off, aggressive styling.
- Some cheap interior trim, high fuel consumption.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Durango epitomizes the inherent reasons that SUVs were built -- utility, space and potency.
Vehicle overview
Previously the only midsize SUV with a third-seat option, the Durango faces new competition this year from the recently revamped Explorer (now with optional third seat) and GM triplets (TrailBlazer, Envoy, Bravada). To counter, Dodge has added a couple of new features such as available side-curtain airbags and an optional DVD entertainment system for rear-seat passengers.
The new entry-level SXT model is no stripper, equipped as it is with 16-inch alloys, a CD player, bucket seats and an appearance group that includes a graphite-colored grille, fasciae (front and rear) and fender flares. Other trim levels, the SLT, SLT Plus and R/T, continue as before.
In spite of sporting comfortably plush seats, the large cabin still earns a few demerits, most notably some hard, shiny plastic trim; chunky A-pillars that hamper visibility; and small stereo controls, problems which plague many Chrysler products.
Durangos can be had in a choice of two- or four-wheel-drive configuration. Either way, the standard powerplant is the contemporary 4.7-liter V8 that pumps out 235 horsepower. Throttle response with this engine is excellent, with power accessible from a broad rev range. For 2002, Dodge has dropped the four-speed automatic in favor of a new five-speed.
If heavy-duty hauling is going to be a regular part of your Durango's workload, the optional (and thirsty) 245-horse 5.9-liter V8 is the best choice. So equipped, the Durango can pull up to 7,600 pounds.
In terms of handling dynamics, body roll is well controlled, and, with the help of the full-time all-wheel drive and responsive, tight steering, enable the Durango to run through twisty two-lane roads with confidence, sans the tippy feeling that some other utes are plagued with. And even when fully loaded with seven passengers, the suspension handles the payload with little effort.
Not trying to be all things to all people, the Durango is a truck-based sport-ute that makes no apologies for its somewhat stiffer ride. But even though the rugged Durango's design dates back to 1998, Dodge has judiciously updated it, allowing it to remain a solid choice for folks who need plenty of seating and hauling capacity in their midsize ute.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Dodge Durango.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Durango
Related Used 2002 Dodge Durango info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango