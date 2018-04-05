Used 2018 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me
- 30,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,994$6,090 Below Market
BMW of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Upg I W/Ess This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG3JC316686
Stock: JC316686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 12,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,700$4,673 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
FACTORY CERTIFIED WARRANTY AVAILABLE THROUGH 2026!! CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Premium Sound - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Power Seats - Sunroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Rear Heated Seats - Rear Climate Control - Third Row Seats - V6 - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG9JC416170
Stock: U201073
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 50,604 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$23,594$4,957 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Suede Bucket Seats Blu By You Pearlcoat Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Upg I W/Ess Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 2Be Tires: P265/50R20 Bsw As Lrr Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850Re) Wheels: 20" X 8.0" Premium Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Dodge Durango GT. When the Dodge Durango GT was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Dodge Durango GT is in a league of its own All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG2JC329503
Stock: JC329503
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 15,371 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,800$4,147 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
FACTORY CERTIFIED WARRANTY AVAILABLE THROUGH 2026!! CERTIFIED CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Power Seats - Sunroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Rear Heated Seats - Rear Climate Control - Premium Sound - Third Row Seats - V6 - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG2JC150071
Stock: U200980
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 44,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,400$6,125 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 Dodge Durango 4dr GT AWD features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Knuckle Clearcoat with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Wheels, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG7JC279150
Stock: 279150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 46,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,500$5,879 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2018 Dodge Durango 4dr GT AWD features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Redline 2 Coat Pearl with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Wheels, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG1JC354859
Stock: 354859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 10,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,998$2,917 Below Market
Volvo Cars Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Bruiser Gray Clearcoat 2018 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Recent Arrival! Odometer is 25864 miles below market average! Our shop just performed a routine service and 125 point reconditioning inspection to ensure no unwanted surprises. Please call or email for more information. THANK YOU!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJCT3JC362235
Stock: P9751A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 20,747 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
CARFAX CERTIFIED!! NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, REAR ENTERTAINMENT. SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! Why over pay? This is one of the best values around. CARFAX says the 2018 Durango is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Don't sacrifice on quality. Drive away in this SUV today. The odometer reads a low 20,747 miles. Get it while it's hot! Ride in style with this vehicle's fabulous leather seating. This Durango includes: premium 'turn-by-turn' navigation system, heated seats, a sunroof, backup camera and power mirrors. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDHCT9JC340555
Stock: P9737A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 18,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,990$3,117 Below Market
Lorenzo Buick GMC - Doral / Florida
LOADED! GREAT DEAL! LIKE NEW! REAR VIEW CAMERA,REAR PARKING AID,THIRD ROW SEAT,POWER SEAT ADJUSTABLE LUMBAR,STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROL,SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO,KEYLESS ENTRY,KEYLESS START,DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL,REAR A/C,ROOF RAILS,FOG LAMPS,HEATED MIRRORS,BRAKE ASSIST AND MANY MORE OPTIONS! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White 2018 Dodge Durango SXT 3.6L V6 24V VVT 8-Speed AutomaticRecent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG9JC302196
Stock: LJ279356A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 17,699 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995$2,974 Below Market
Carbone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Yorkville / New York
Available at your convenience please contact Jenny Emmi at 315-570-6277 or see the vehicle at Carbone Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 5017 Commercial Dr., Yorkville NY 13495.BACK-UP CAMERA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, CHILD LOCKS, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY, 25 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, 20" WHEELS, POWER LIFTGATE, ALLOY WHEELS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG1JC133606
Stock: Z25483A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- certified
2018 Dodge Durango Citadel30,904 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,794
Bayshore Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Baytown / Texas
* 6 Cylinder engine * * 2018 ** Dodge * * Durango * * Citadel * This reliable 2018 Dodge Durango Citadel comes with a variety of features, including backup sensor, rear air conditioning, ventilated seats, push button start, remote starter, backup camera, parking assistance, a navigation system, braking assist, and dual climate control. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a timeless white knuckle clearcoat exterior along with a lt frost beige black interior. Drive away with an impeccable 4-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. Interested? Call today to take this vehicle for a spin! Contact Information: Bayshore Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 5225 I-10 East, Baytown, TX, 77521, Phone: (281) 421-6000, E-mail: internetleads1666@car-crm.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango Citadel with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHEG4JC447978
Stock: P3719
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 10,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,995$2,962 Below Market
Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - East Providence / Rhode Island
* 2018 ** Dodge * * Durango * * SXT Plus * Armed with a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, push button start, backup camera, parking assistance, Bluetooth, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, and stability control, you won't be able to get enough of this 2018 Dodge Durango SXT Plus. This vehicle's stunning octane red pearl coat exterior pairs nicely with its black interior. You can trust this awd sxt plus 4dr suv because it has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive! Contact Information: Elmwood Dodge, 625 Taunton Ave, East Providence, RI, 02914, Phone: (401) 226-0244. Call us for your test drive. Elmwood Dodge, where you buy for less!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG5JC327992
Stock: 20049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,926 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,500$4,637 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
FACTORY CERTIFIED WARRANTY AVAILABLE THROUGH 2026!! CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Power Seats - Sunroof - Premium Leather/Suede Seats - Heated Seats - Rear Heated Seats - Rear Climate Control - Third Row - Premium Sound - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG1JC317259
Stock: U200788
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 17,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,978$4,381 Below Market
Audi Porsche of Westwood Pre-Owned - Westwood / Massachusetts
All Wheel Drive, AWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Heated rear seats, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Lane Departure Warning Plus, MOPAR Black Running Boards, MOPAR Bright Pedal Kit, MOPAR Chrome Appearance Group, Mopar Chrome Tubular Side Steps, Navigation system: Garmin, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Quick Order Package 25J (DISC), Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Technology Group, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trailer Tow & Skid Plate Group. At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJET2JC341308
Stock: PA24026AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 35,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,812$3,789 Below Market
Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Toledo / Ohio
Certified!!, One Owner, Durango GT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Automatic, AWD, Billet Metallic Clearcoat, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Suede Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG3JC456390
Stock: 20J0261
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 5,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,607$1,984 Below Market
Palmen Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Racine - Mount Pleasant / Wisconsin
*PAMPERED PALMEN COURTESY VEHICLE!! *THESE UNITS DON'T LAST LONG - INSPECTED AND CLEANED AFTER EVERY USE!! *TOPS OF THE LINE CITADEL PACKAGE *POWER SLIDING SUNROOF *20' FACTORY SATIN CARBON FINISH WHEEL PACKAGE *ANODIZED PLATINUM APPEARANCE PACKAGE *THREE ROWS OF SEATING *HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL *FACTORY CLASS IV TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE *SECOND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS WITH CONSOLE *UCONNECT 4C NAVIGATION W/8.4' TOUCHSCREEN *APPLE CAR PLAY/GOOGLE ANDROID AUTO *SAVE THOUSANDS VS NEW ON THIS FULLY LOADED SUPER LOW MILEAGE DURANGO!! 12V Auxiliary Power Outlet In Console, 2nd Row Console w/Armrest Storage, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 7 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Anodized Platinum Appearance Package, Apple CarPlay, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black Headlamp Bezels (DISC), Black Roof Rails, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Google Android Auto, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Navigation system: Garmin, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Platinum Badging, Platinum Chrome Exterior Door Handles, Platinum Fog Lamp Bezels, Platinum Front Fascias, Platinum Interior Accents, Platinum Mirrors Caps, Platinum Premium Grille w/Black Texture, Platinum Rear Lower Fascia, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Quick Order Package 2BP Anodized Platinum, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Sill w/Platinum Accent, Trailer Tow Skid Plate Group, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20' x 8.0' Satin Carbon Finish. Odometer is 18344 miles below market average! For today's best price, contact Jessica at Palmen in Racine!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJEG6JC452171
Stock: P5880
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 62,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,448$7,507 Below Market
DCH Toyota of Torrance - Torrance / California
CARFAX One-Owner. DB Black Crystal Clearcoat 2018 Dodge Durango GT RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Durango GT. *** DCH VALUE!!! *** 60-POINT INSPECTION!!! Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG With RealDeal you'll see a live and objective comparison of your purchase price, as it compares to the prices of the matching vehicles for sale in your area today. To learn more about RealDeal, visit RealDeal.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG3JC316722
Stock: TTP11435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 78,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,642
Bayside Mitsubishi - La Porte / Texas
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Dodge Durango SXT DB Black Crystal Clearcoat 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Roadside Assistance/9-1-1 Call, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.19/26 City/Highway MPG 19/26 City/Highway MPGPictures are for illustration purposes only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG2JC281966
Stock: 43281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
