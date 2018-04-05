Used 2018 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

4,453 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Durango Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,453 listings
  • 2018 Dodge Durango GT in White
    used

    2018 Dodge Durango GT

    30,858 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,994

    $6,090 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango GT in Black
    certified

    2018 Dodge Durango GT

    12,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,700

    $4,673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Dodge Durango GT

    50,604 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $23,594

    $4,957 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango GT in White
    certified

    2018 Dodge Durango GT

    15,371 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,800

    $4,147 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango GT in White
    used

    2018 Dodge Durango GT

    44,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $21,400

    $6,125 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango GT in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Dodge Durango GT

    46,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $21,500

    $5,879 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango R/T in Gray
    used

    2018 Dodge Durango R/T

    10,530 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,998

    $2,917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango R/T in Red
    used

    2018 Dodge Durango R/T

    20,747 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,988

    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango SXT in White
    used

    2018 Dodge Durango SXT

    18,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,990

    $3,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango SXT in Gray
    used

    2018 Dodge Durango SXT

    17,699 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,995

    $2,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango Citadel in White
    certified

    2018 Dodge Durango Citadel

    30,904 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,794

    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango SXT in Red
    used

    2018 Dodge Durango SXT

    10,511 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,995

    $2,962 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango GT in White
    certified

    2018 Dodge Durango GT

    37,926 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,500

    $4,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango Citadel in Black
    used

    2018 Dodge Durango Citadel

    17,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,978

    $4,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango GT in Silver
    certified

    2018 Dodge Durango GT

    35,150 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,812

    $3,789 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum in White
    used

    2018 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum

    5,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,607

    $1,984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango GT in Black
    used

    2018 Dodge Durango GT

    62,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,448

    $7,507 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Durango SXT in Black
    used

    2018 Dodge Durango SXT

    78,530 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,642

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Durango searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,453 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2018 Dodge Durango

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Durango
Overall Consumer Rating
4.430 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Durango GT
Eric K.,05/04/2018
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I read reviews and watched videos of test drives for months. I narrowed my top 2 choices to the Nissan Murano and the Dodge Durango. After owning the Murano for a year I was disappointed by visibility and leg room for the driver. The infotainment screen was also lame. I traded it in and bought a 2018 Durango GT. The Durango has 295 hp with the V6 compared to 260 on the Murano. The acceleration is similar due to the Durango heavier weight. The V6 actually provides good acceleration and I've seen numbers as low as 7.4 seconds for 0-60 compared to the R/T which is 6.8 seconds 0-60 from test results I've read, those numbers are both impressive but not much different. Whoever rates the Durango less than 4 stars overall obviously has no clue. I've driven many SUV's and I'll tell you I was skeptical of Dodge. Now I am a huge Dodge fan. I love the spacious interior and comfy seats with 4 way adjustable lumbar support. I love the touch screen, it's 8.4 inches of stunning beauty and functionality and it's easy to use. I love the styling. The red stitching on the black leather. The magnesium paddle shifters. The grip on the leather wrapped steering wheel. Honestly the only criticisms I've seen
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Durango
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Durango info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings