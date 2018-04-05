Used 2018 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Suede Bucket Seats Blu By You Pearlcoat Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Upg I W/Ess Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 2Be Tires: P265/50R20 Bsw As Lrr Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850Re) Wheels: 20" X 8.0" Premium Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Dodge Durango GT. When the Dodge Durango GT was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Dodge Durango GT is in a league of its own All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4RDJDG2JC329503

Stock: JC329503

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-17-2020