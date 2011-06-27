2005 Dodge Durango Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong V8 engines, agile handling, excellent ride quality, capable off-road, lots of cargo capacity, simple controls.
- Lousy mileage, sloppy fit and finish, needs more second-row legroom and storage, no stability control or parking sensors.
Other years
List Price
$1,699
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its tough-truck styling, available Hemi V8 and roomy interior, the Durango offers an appealing combination of power, comfort and utility. If you don't mind its big thirst at the pump, it's a great value.
2005 Highlights
Two trim levels have been added -- SXT and SLT Adventurer. The SXT features roof rails, running boards and side moldings. The Adventurer includes a Thule roof rack, side steps, slush mats, cargo liner and organizer and unique wheels. Cloth heated seats are standard on all models this year (except the Limited, which sticks with leather heated seats). A full-screen navigation system is newly available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Durango.
Most helpful consumer reviews
supershel777,11/24/2013
Great vehicle! We have put 220,000 miles on this SUV and been back and forth across this country many times. It has performed flawlessly. We have done Nothing to the engine other than the exhaust manifold came loose from the engine. Great comfort and realiability! Lots of space for cargo. We are a traveling band and hauling sound equipment all over was hard on this truck but she just kept going and going and is still going!
jdhand32,07/07/2011
Great vehicle for road trips with family, fun around town, or as an everyday driver. I use it for work and average around 1k miles a week. The selling points on the Durango are ride quality and interior features. It has a super smooth ride with great handling for a vehicle it's size. It also has several nice bells and whistles that Dodge puts into it's higher end vehicles (ipod connection, bluetooth, sat radio, etc.). The downsides are also there though. Poor gas mileage, minimal second row leg room, and a little more road noise than some prefer. It also has great cargo room and a great sound system.
kgates75,10/11/2012
I love this truck. It has been dependable since I purchased it in 2007. It was a 2005 with 23K. I have driven this from WI - TN x2 and WI- FL x2. No issues other then it spits fuel back out when you fill it. Minor repair issues. I even hit a deer did minimal damage. I feel very safe in this truck.
captain_jim2,03/01/2012
I have had the Durango a little over 4 years. I have not had one single reason to bring it to the shop other than routine oil changes and the 60,000 mile service which I had done by my mechanic not the local Dodge dealer as Landers McCarty in Huntsville is totally dishonest. The options listed the ST with the 4.7 V8 as a 4x4 although mine is just rear wheel drive but they did not have that option. I felt it important to list the V8 since I can not speak for the reliability of the other engines. I also get 14-16 Mpg around town and at least 20 Mpg on trips. I would highly recommend this SUV.
Features & Specs
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety
