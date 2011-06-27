  1. Home
2005 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 engines, agile handling, excellent ride quality, capable off-road, lots of cargo capacity, simple controls.
  • Lousy mileage, sloppy fit and finish, needs more second-row legroom and storage, no stability control or parking sensors.
$1,699
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its tough-truck styling, available Hemi V8 and roomy interior, the Durango offers an appealing combination of power, comfort and utility. If you don't mind its big thirst at the pump, it's a great value.

2005 Highlights

Two trim levels have been added -- SXT and SLT Adventurer. The SXT features roof rails, running boards and side moldings. The Adventurer includes a Thule roof rack, side steps, slush mats, cargo liner and organizer and unique wheels. Cloth heated seats are standard on all models this year (except the Limited, which sticks with leather heated seats). A full-screen navigation system is newly available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Durango.

5(68%)
4(20%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.5
174 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 174 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

0 - 220,000 in 8 years
supershel777,11/24/2013
Great vehicle! We have put 220,000 miles on this SUV and been back and forth across this country many times. It has performed flawlessly. We have done Nothing to the engine other than the exhaust manifold came loose from the engine. Great comfort and realiability! Lots of space for cargo. We are a traveling band and hauling sound equipment all over was hard on this truck but she just kept going and going and is still going!
Great family & work vehicle!
jdhand32,07/07/2011
Great vehicle for road trips with family, fun around town, or as an everyday driver. I use it for work and average around 1k miles a week. The selling points on the Durango are ride quality and interior features. It has a super smooth ride with great handling for a vehicle it's size. It also has several nice bells and whistles that Dodge puts into it's higher end vehicles (ipod connection, bluetooth, sat radio, etc.). The downsides are also there though. Poor gas mileage, minimal second row leg room, and a little more road noise than some prefer. It also has great cargo room and a great sound system.
Love this SUV.
kgates75,10/11/2012
I love this truck. It has been dependable since I purchased it in 2007. It was a 2005 with 23K. I have driven this from WI - TN x2 and WI- FL x2. No issues other then it spits fuel back out when you fill it. Minor repair issues. I even hit a deer did minimal damage. I feel very safe in this truck.
Great SUV no problems at all.
captain_jim2,03/01/2012
I have had the Durango a little over 4 years. I have not had one single reason to bring it to the shop other than routine oil changes and the 60,000 mile service which I had done by my mechanic not the local Dodge dealer as Landers McCarty in Huntsville is totally dishonest. The options listed the ST with the 4.7 V8 as a 4x4 although mine is just rear wheel drive but they did not have that option. I felt it important to list the V8 since I can not speak for the reliability of the other engines. I also get 14-16 Mpg around town and at least 20 Mpg on trips. I would highly recommend this SUV.
See all 174 reviews of the 2005 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2005 Dodge Durango features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2005 Dodge Durango

Used 2005 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2005 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV. Available styles include SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), ST 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), ST Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), SXT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and SXT Rwd 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Dodge Durango?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Dodge Durango trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited is priced between $1,699 and$1,699 with odometer readings between 220921 and220921 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2005 Dodge Durangos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Dodge Durango for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Durangos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,699 and mileage as low as 220921 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Dodge Durango.

Can't find a used 2005 Dodge Durangos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Durango for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,342.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,765.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Durango for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,140.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,114.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Dodge Durango?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Durango lease specials

