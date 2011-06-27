I have had the Durango a little over 4 years. I have not had one single reason to bring it to the shop other than routine oil changes and the 60,000 mile service which I had done by my mechanic not the local Dodge dealer as Landers McCarty in Huntsville is totally dishonest. The options listed the ST with the 4.7 V8 as a 4x4 although mine is just rear wheel drive but they did not have that option. I felt it important to list the V8 since I can not speak for the reliability of the other engines. I also get 14-16 Mpg around town and at least 20 Mpg on trips. I would highly recommend this SUV.

