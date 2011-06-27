Overall rating

Dodge does things a little differently from other automakers. While others make anonymous four-cylinder family sedans, Dodge offers the Charger, a large family sedan inspired by muscle cars of the past and powered by a V6 or a choice of three V8 engines. And in an era when car companies refresh crossover SUVs at the speed of midterm election cycles, Dodge carries on with an aging but proven formula for the 2018 Dodge Durango.

If the Durango looks familiar, that's because you've seen this current generation on the road since the 2011 model year. That's an eternity compared to a number of its fresher rivals, but Dodge has kept this three-row crossover relevant, most notably with a significant update for 2014 that added a satisfying eight-speed automatic transmission and a revised interior with Chrysler's excellent 8.4-inch touchscreen.

For 2018, there's even more to like, including a new high-performance SRT model that cranks out 475 horsepower, accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, and can tow up to 8,600 pounds. No other non-luxury automaker offers anything like it.

The Durango's fundamentals — including extraordinary towing capacity, available V8 power and adult-size space in the third row — are key to its enduring appeal. And as one of the most muscular vehicles in its class, the Durango is also one of the heaviest. That takes a toll on real-world fuel economy and can also make the V6 engine feel anemic at times. It also bolsters the argument for choosing the exuberant V8, gas bills notwithstanding.

If you can find a powertrain that suits your needs, whether a V6 or a V6, there's a lot to like. Even at this advanced stage in its life cycle, the Durango remains one of the most capable and well-rounded three-row crossovers you can buy.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Dodge Durango as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2018.