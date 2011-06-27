  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(30)
2018 Dodge Durango Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Third-row seats are surprisingly spacious
  • Large touchscreen tech interface is one of the best in class
  • Towing ability is exceptional for the class
  • Has real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing
  • Fuel economy is lackluster, especially with the V8
  • Bigger and bulkier to drive than rival crossovers
  • Bluetooth streaming audio isn't standard on SXT
Which Durango does Edmunds recommend?

The R/T doesn't come cheap, but it's the specification that really lets the Durango flex its muscles. With standard V8 power and a sporty stance, the R/T is family-friendly transportation with attitude. Go with the Brass Monkey or the Blacktop appearance package for maximum effect.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Dodge does things a little differently from other automakers. While others make anonymous four-cylinder family sedans, Dodge offers the Charger, a large family sedan inspired by muscle cars of the past and powered by a V6 or a choice of three V8 engines. And in an era when car companies refresh crossover SUVs at the speed of midterm election cycles, Dodge carries on with an aging but proven formula for the 2018 Dodge Durango.

If the Durango looks familiar, that's because you've seen this current generation on the road since the 2011 model year. That's an eternity compared to a number of its fresher rivals, but Dodge has kept this three-row crossover relevant, most notably with a significant update for 2014 that added a satisfying eight-speed automatic transmission and a revised interior with Chrysler's excellent 8.4-inch touchscreen.

For 2018, there's even more to like, including a new high-performance SRT model that cranks out 475 horsepower, accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, and can tow up to 8,600 pounds. No other non-luxury automaker offers anything like it.

The Durango's fundamentals — including extraordinary towing capacity, available V8 power and adult-size space in the third row — are key to its enduring appeal. And as one of the most muscular vehicles in its class, the Durango is also one of the heaviest. That takes a toll on real-world fuel economy and can also make the V6 engine feel anemic at times. It also bolsters the argument for choosing the exuberant V8, gas bills notwithstanding.

If you can find a powertrain that suits your needs, whether a V6 or a V6, there's a lot to like. Even at this advanced stage in its life cycle, the Durango remains one of the most capable and well-rounded three-row crossovers you can buy.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Dodge Durango as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for 2018.

2018 Dodge Durango models

The 2018 Dodge Durango is a three-row crossover SUV available in five trim levels: SXT, GT, Citadel, R/T and SRT.

All Durango models except the SRT are rear-wheel drive and offer optional all-wheel drive. The SRT is only available with all-wheel drive. Seven-passenger seating is standard, while second-row captain's chairs (reducing capacity to six) are optional. If you need to prioritize cargo over passengers, you can order the base SXT with just two rows of seats. The other trims are three-row only.

The base SXT comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (293 hp, 260 pound-feet of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Other standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, a load-leveling rear suspension, heated mirrors, a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, three-zone climate control, a 60/40-split folding and reclining second-row seat, a 50/50-split folding third-row seat with power-folding headrests (or alternatively, an option to delete the third-row seat) and cloth upholstery. Technology features include Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, dual USB ports and a six-speaker sound system.

The GT adds 20-inch wheels, a power liftgate, rear parking sensors, remote start, heated front and second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats, leather and suede upholstery, a 115-volt power outlet, driver-position memory settings and satellite radio.

Going with the Citadel gets you xenon headlights, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, upgraded brakes, front parking sensors, roof-rail crossbars, a sunroof, a cargo cover, upgraded leather upholstery, additional leather trim, a power-adjustable steering column, the Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, a power-adjustable passenger seat, ventilated front seats, and a nine-speaker audio system with a subwoofer and HD radio.

An optional Anodized Platinum appearance package adds upgraded leather upholstery with silver accent stitching and special interior trim.

The R/T moves into high-performance realms with the 5.7-liter V8 engine (360 hp, 390 lb-ft) as standard, an upgraded steering system, a sport-tuned suspension, a performance hood design, LED foglights, red accent stitching and a Beats audio system. The Citadel's standard roof rails and sunroof are optional. The 5.7-liter V8 is also optional for the Citadel.

Some of the higher trims' standard features are also offered on lower trims as options. A Technology Group package for the Citadel and R/T adds adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist. Blind-spot monitoring is also offered on the GT via a separate options package (Safety/Security and Convenience Group) that additionally includes a handful of the Citadel's standard luxuries.

Optional on the GT and R/T is a Brass Monkey appearance package that adds a gloss black grille, black headlamp bezels, 20-inch bronze-painted wheels and extra body-color trim. An optional Blacktop appearance package (also for the GT and R/T) is similar and fits the Durango with 20-inch, black-painted wheels and a variety of blackout exterior trim items. The Blacktop package also bumps engine power up to 295 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Other options include black running boards and bright pedals (Mopar Running Board package); a second-row console with armrest and storage (includes an in-console, 12-volt power outlet and a USB charge port); a dual-screen rear entertainment system (with Blu-ray compatibility); and a trailer-tow package.

Finally, the new SRT trim level tops it off with a 6.4-liter V8 engine (475 hp, 470 lb-ft), performance-tuned steering, an adaptive suspension, electronically controlled limited-slip differential, SRT Performance Pages (various configurable performance parameters), and a driver's session at the SRT Track Experience driving school.

Options include a sunroof, upgraded Laguna leather upholstery, the rear entertainment system, the SRT Interior Appearance Group (includes carbon-fiber accents and soft-touch headliner) and the Technology Group.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Dodge Durango Limited (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Durango has received some revisions to appearance packages and standard equipment at various trim levels. Our test Durango's Limited trim is similar to today's GT. Otherwise, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Durango.

Driving

The 3.6-liter V6 can seem a bit taxed in such a large vehicle, but a smart transmission helps get the most out of it both at our test track and in the real world. The Durango's other dynamic attributes, for better and worse, are more trucklike than its crossover competitors.

Acceleration

It reaches 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is average for the segment. The eight-speed automatic is eager to downshift when needed and holds gears when climbing and descending hills.

Braking

The pedal feel is moderate to soft with a long-travel stroke. It stopped from 60 mph in 125 feet, which is also average for the segment. Multiple panic stops displayed fade, odor and a reduction in ABS effectiveness.

Steering

Truck-ish and slow, the Durango requires lots of turns and doesn't self-center readily. Still, it's appropriately precise and weighted in normal driving, quick in tight U-turn situations, comfortable slack at freeway speeds.

Handling

When driving around turns, the Durango feels even bigger than it is due to slow steering and minimal tire grip. It's a large, lumbering SUV. Those upsizing from a more sprightly car may want to look elsewhere.

Drivability

The slow steering may put off those accustomed to driving cars, but it's an improvement for those downsizing from old-school truck SUVs. The transmission can hunt for gears in normal, flat-ground driving and is overly eager at times to reach top gear.

Off-road

The ground clearance of 8.1 inches is good for a family-oriented SUV. The Durango V8 comes with a dual-range transfer case.

Comfort

Families who spend a lot of time in the car would be wise to consider the road-trip-ready Durango. Our highway testing showed a quiet, comfortable vehicle with supportive seats. Impressive.

Seat comfort

The driver's seat is firm and supportive, with ample adjustment. The optional second-row captain's chairs recline but don't slide, yet this didn't seem to negatively affect comfort. The third row is average comfort for the segment.

Ride comfort

Composed, planted, comfortable, even on big optional wheels. Those who appreciate a big, heavy feel of a truck will feel right at home, albeit without the uncouth jiggling and occasionally harsh ride motions.

Noise & vibration

Louder at full throttle than some competitors, but quieter when cruising, with nicely quelled road and wind noise. A nice, peaceful place to enjoy a family road trip.

Interior

Some competitors may offer seat belts for eight, but that's really a token provision. In reality, the Durango offers more useful passenger space, a less confining view out and an easier means of getting inside. Dodge's user-friendly tech interface is another benefit.

Ease of use

As always, Dodge's large Uconnect touchscreen (optional) is a benchmark for user-friendliness with large virtual buttons, logical menus and helpful secondary physical controls. Everything is easy to reach.

Getting in/getting out

5.0
The rear doors that open nearly 90 degrees are better than most. The flip-and-fold second row makes access to the third row also better than most, although there is the typical high step-up versus a minivan.

Roominess

The Durango is one of the most spacious three-row SUVs. Adults can fit with comfort in all outboard seating positions (third-row head- and legroom are especially good), which is rare. Only two seat belts in the third row means it can fit seven people max.

Visibility

Good visibility straight back, but the rear headrest and a thick rear roof pillar hamper reversing. The optional rearview camera helps, but it lacks clarity. Large mirrors and optional blind-spot warning. Forward visibility is average.

Quality

The materials quality is average with expected soft-touch surfaces of pleasant texture. Construction is nothing special. It doesn't look or feel as high-end as the related Jeep Grand Cherokee, but it's also nothing to be ashamed of.

Utility

With maximum cargo space that matches that of all but the largest SUVs, a useful fold-flat front passenger seat, and the highest tow ratings among its rivals, the Durango is exceptionally well rounded when it comes to overall utility.

Technology

A choice of two large touchscreen displays, fast software processing, full-featured Uconnect infotainment features, and a full suite of driver assistance features make the Durango one of the most tech-connected crossovers in any class.

Audio & navigation

Navigation comes standard on the Citadel trim level, optional on GT. The 8.4-inch touchscreen is a worthwhile upgrade. The BeatsAudio system is a good option for premium sound, but it's disappointing that the multispeaker Harman Kardon system available in other Dodge vehicles isn't offered.

Smartphone integration

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard.

Driver aids

The optional Technology Group bundles items including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist. Available only as an option and not available on base SXT trims.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Dodge Durango.

5(66%)
4(17%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(7%)
4.4
30 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Durango GT
Eric K.,05/04/2018
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I read reviews and watched videos of test drives for months. I narrowed my top 2 choices to the Nissan Murano and the Dodge Durango. After owning the Murano for a year I was disappointed by visibility and leg room for the driver. The infotainment screen was also lame. I traded it in and bought a 2018 Durango GT. The Durango has 295 hp with the V6 compared to 260 on the Murano. The acceleration is similar due to the Durango heavier weight. The V6 actually provides good acceleration and I've seen numbers as low as 7.4 seconds for 0-60 compared to the R/T which is 6.8 seconds 0-60 from test results I've read, those numbers are both impressive but not much different. Whoever rates the Durango less than 4 stars overall obviously has no clue. I've driven many SUV's and I'll tell you I was skeptical of Dodge. Now I am a huge Dodge fan. I love the spacious interior and comfy seats with 4 way adjustable lumbar support. I love the touch screen, it's 8.4 inches of stunning beauty and functionality and it's easy to use. I love the styling. The red stitching on the black leather. The magnesium paddle shifters. The grip on the leather wrapped steering wheel. Honestly the only criticisms I've seen
I can't believe I bought a Durango...
Mike,01/17/2018
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Our family needed a three row SUV. We tried to downsize to a wagon, but it didn't work. I was charged with all of the research and test driving, and I drove them all. Honda, Mazda, VW, Toyota, etc. Some were too small (Toyota), some offered horrible value (VW), some were too much like a mini-van (Honda). I was getting frustrated with my search. I tried a Ford Explorer and didn't like it at all. I was flummoxed. I had read good things about the 2018 Durango, but I have NEVER been an FCA fan, and swore I would never buy one. Then...I test drove the Durango GT. Just wow. Solid, big, handled well, and quiet as a mouse inside. I did some more research. It rides on a relative of the GL/ML platform from when Daimler Benz owned part of Chrysler (so does the Grand Cherokee). The 8-speed automatic is sourced from ASIN, the same place that BMW and other high-end manufacturers get their trannys. The handling is excellent, primarily due to the perfect 50/50 weight distribution, and the rear-wheel bias (its a RWD car when it doesn't need the traction). The Durango is so air-tight that you really need to give the door a good slam, otherwise the air pressure prevents the door from closing. I thought the Beats audio system was terrible, but like many good speakers (I am an audiophile) the system needed to break in, and stretch the speakers a bit. I think it sounds very good now (not Levinson good, but certainly better than any Bose system). If you have been skeptical of the FCA brand in the past (let's face it there's plenty of reason to be) , but you need a good sized SUV, you HAVE to drive the Durango. It won't disappoint.
Hemi Van
Kim S,12/10/2017
SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A)
Great car if you know what you are getting into. Engine is loud and thirsty, but is part of having a super fast tow and family vehicle that is faster than my Porsche in a straight line. We checked every luxury and tech box. After a few initial set up gremlins, things have been going fine
Excellent vehicle
Sharon wayland,12/27/2017
GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The Durango hands down is superb I’ve always had a suburban but this vehicle is the best.With all the immenities I got a new suburban would have been well over 2x the price I paid. If this vehicle had Jeep label they wouldn’t be able to keep them on the lot.Dodge has really got a keeper I absolutely love mine.Dodge Durango Gt 6 cylinder,leather,moon roof has it all for under $40;000.
See all 30 reviews of the 2018 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5150 rpm
See all Used 2018 Dodge Durango features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Durango models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Illuminates a light on either of the Durango's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
Forward Collision Warning
Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Durango detects an imminent collision.
Lane Departure Warning Plus
Sounds a warning if the Durango begins to drift from its lane without a turn signal being activated.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Dodge Durango

Used 2018 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2018 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV, Durango SRT. Available styles include GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SRT 4dr SUV AWD (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Dodge Durango?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Dodge Durango trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Dodge Durango SXT is priced between $25,000 and$30,718 with odometer readings between 19890 and65633 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Durango GT is priced between $27,995 and$36,000 with odometer readings between 27333 and43234 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Durango Citadel is priced between $36,894 and$39,000 with odometer readings between 15681 and15681 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Durango R/T is priced between $34,500 and$39,000 with odometer readings between 10530 and38386 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum is priced between $42,000 and$42,000 with odometer readings between 8109 and8109 miles.

