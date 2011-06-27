  1. Home
2013 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sophisticated ride
  • easy to maneuver
  • adult-friendly third-row seat
  • powerful optional V8
  • generous towing capacity.
  • Less cargo room than rivals
  • V6's performance still not as sprightly as some rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its welcoming interior and athletic yet comfortable handling, the 2013 Dodge Durango is a great choice for a crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Take a look at any midsize to large crossover SUV and you'll find the basic requirements fulfilled. In no particular order, these include comfort, versatility, safety, generous cargo capacity and an easy-to-drive demeanor. But if you're looking for something extra, the list narrows considerably. The 2013 Dodge Durango happens to be one of those models that delivers more than you'd expect.

One of the Durango's most distinguishing traits is its aggressive, muscular styling. In a word, it simply looks tough, and no other SUV in its class has this sort of brawny exterior. To its credit, its attractive sheet metal is backed up with athletic on-road handling that is rare in this segment.

To its detriment, however, the 2013 Dodge Durango trails the pack when it comes to cargo and passenger space. With a maximum cargo capacity of 84.5 cubic feet, it's probably enough for most, but competing SUVs offer more. On top of that, the base V6 engine also lacks the punch of its rivals, leading us to recommend the V8 engine if your budget allows.

Choosing a Durango over the competition will naturally come down to your priorities, but it's worth noting that the Dodge can be an alternative to the mechanically similar Jeep Grand Cherokee, which only seats five and features even less cargo capacity. More direct competitors can be found in the 2013 Ford Explorer and 2013 Ford Flex. To a lesser degree, the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse is also worth considering. We'd recommend taking a look at all three along with the 2013 Dodge Durango, as they each manage to fulfill the requirements of that oh-so-important SUV checklist.

2013 Dodge Durango models

The 2013 Dodge Durango large crossover SUV is available in four trim levels: base SXT, midlevel Crew, performance-themed R/T and top-of-the-line Citadel.

Standard equipment on the SXT includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglamps, heated sideview mirrors, full power accessories, cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control (includes separate rear air-conditioning), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split-folding and reclining second-row seat, a 50/50-split-folding third-row seat and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Crew adds remote ignition, a power liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a cargo compartment cover, power front seats (eight-way driver, six-way passenger), driver-seat memory functions, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition/entry, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a 115-volt power outlet, Bluetooth (phone and streaming audio) and an upgraded nine-speaker sound system with a touchscreen display, a USB/iPod interface, digital music storage and voice activation.

The R/T essentially includes the upgrades of the Crew (minus the parking sensors and rearview camera) along with a V8 engine, 20-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, body-color accents, xenon headlights, faux suede upholstery and power driver lumbar support.

Stepping up from the Crew to the Citadel adds automatic xenon headlamps, 20-inch wheels, a chrome grille insert, automatic wipers, a sunroof, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, heated front and rear seats, an eight-way power passenger seat, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and a navigation system with Sirius Travel Link.

Many of the Citadel's luxury features are available on the Crew and the R/T. Options for the whole lineup include second-row captain's chairs, a towing package, a skid-plate package (except R/T) and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with satellite TV (except SXT).

2013 Highlights

The Dodge Durango returns unchanged for 2013.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Dodge Durango is offered in several powertrain combinations. You can choose rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. Except for the V6-only SXT, rear-drive versions offer a choice of V6 or V8 power. The full-time AWD system is only available with the V6 engine. The on-demand 4WD system features dual-range gearing (which makes it more capable on more challenging terrain) and requires the V8 engine.

Standard on all but the R/T is the 3.6-liter V6 engine, which is rated at 290 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard. In Edmunds performance testing, a V6 Durango went from zero to 60 mph in 9 seconds, a bit slower than most competing crossovers. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for the V6 with either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Optional on the Crew and Citadel and standard on the R/T is a 5.7-liter V8 good for 360 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. The rear-wheel-drive model attains an EPA-estimated 14/20/16 mpg, while the AWD is rated at 13/20/15 mpg.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on every 2013 Dodge Durango. The Citadel also comes with blind-spot monitoring and cross-path warning systems, which are both optional on the Crew. In Edmunds brake testing, a Durango Crew came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet -- a very good distance for a large crossover.

In government tests, the Durango received four out of five stars for overall and frontal crash protection, five stars for side impact protection and three stars in rollover tests. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Durango earned a perfect "Good" rating for its performance in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2013 Dodge Durango is related to the Mercedes-Benz M-Class, and it shows in the way this nearly 5,000-pound vehicle drives down the road. The Durango feels controlled in almost any driving situation, and the responsive nature of the steering makes the Durango easy to maneuver.

Low-end torque is not a strong suit of the V6, but once the Dodge Durango is moving, the engine pulls respectably. Midrange acceleration is adequate for passing and merging and indeed there's little reason to sweat the additional second or two it takes the Durango to reach 60 mph compared to its fleeter rivals. As expected, the V8 offers brisk all-around performance. On a long interstate cruise, the Durango provides a quiet and relaxed cabin environment.

Interior

Modern and functional, the 2013 Dodge Durango's cabin has been designed with family-style versatility in mind. Regardless of trim level, the design is attractive and features upscale materials.

Chrysler's latest batch of digital-entertainment options (a 28GB hard drive, satellite radio and TV) should appeal to both kids and tech-savvy parents; however, the available touchscreen interface isn't the most user-friendly or advanced. The front seats are roomy and comfortable, but the second row has a rather flat cushion (which helps promote a flatter load floor when the seat is folded) and doesn't offer quite as much legroom as roomier rivals. The Durango's easily accessed third row, on the other hand, offers a surprising amount of leg- and headroom (even for 6-footers) and is indeed more spacious than the Ford Explorer's.

With the second- and third-row seats folded down, the Durango can carry up to 84.5 cubic feet of cargo. This is a respectable amount, but competing large crossover SUVs can offer even more rear passenger and/or cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Dodge Durango.

5(41%)
4(24%)
3(21%)
2(6%)
1(8%)
3.9
29 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

After 1100 miles
waygrabow,01/10/2013
It is everything I expected. The Durango got a good review from Edmunds staff, and I have learned to trust their reviews. Consumers Reports also rated the Durango tops in customer satisfaction which says something. This is the first Chrysler product I have ever purchased. I looked at the Explorer, CX-9, new Pathfinder, Highlander, and Pilot also. The Durango matches the others in most attributes and exceeds them in having the shortest turning radius (maneuverability), longest driving range, and highest towing capacity. It is also great looking.
Love/hate relationship
Rastara,10/14/2015
SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
I'm having a love hate relationship with my 2013 Durango SXT. Currently at 64k miles. This truck does everything I want it to- the ride is great incl. acceleration , braking, comfort etc. gas mileage is great IMO for the size of the vehicle- up to 28mpg with the amply powered V6. It also tows my 5x10 cargo trailer with ease. Having said this, there have been recalls incl. a new alternator, fuel pump relay, brake booster shield. When I had the truck at the dealer they discovered a leaky water pump, (replaced/covered by warranty),a cracked thermostat housing (covered), a blown rear shock(not covered) which took the rear sway bar bushings with it. Also had an AC problem blowing warm air (covered). So I had the shocks replaced at a cost of $320 incl. parts. My main concern is on the first trip to the dealer for recall work it was discovered the main wiring harness was pinched between the body and frame in the engine compartment. They "fixed" it at the dealer but WTF does that mean? To me it is a clear indication of a build quality issue. I luckily purchased the 5yr 100k mile warranty from Chrysler or else I would have to pay a huge repair bill. This truck has the superb Mercedes 5 speed tranny which is rated to 600 hp. The dealer has been good and no complaints there. So there it is, the good and bad. Having owned my share of vehicles, the Japanese are catching my eye simply because of their reliability, that is a fact.
40,000 hard miles later
lheckert,10/14/2014
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
Having owned multiple vehicles (cars & SUVs) I knew what I what on my must have list when I began my search. After extensive research I had decided that the Durango was it. My Durango SXT now has 40,000 miles, hard miles, and has never let me down. I have religiously changed my oil every 10,000 miles with synthetic and just put 4 new tires on it. Generally I would be considering to trade a year in with 40k miles but not with the Durango, I plan to keep her for the duration. UPDATE: At 75,000 miles the transmission started to fail. After leaving me sitting it was taken to the purchased from dealership. Once out of the shop it continued to stutter and jerk, at almost 89,000 miles it was traded.
Fits my family's needs... perfectly
m_mora15,10/03/2013
I did an exhaustive search (in other words: I was looking for a bargain). We weren't looking for anything fancy, but we had to find an SUV with 3-rows, decent mpg's, something we can take camping, doesn't look like a giant rollerskate (quadruple check)... And we found one, the 2013 Dodge Durango. First, I REALLY like the exterior. The front looks very manly. The side view is ok, but the rear is reminiscent of older BMW's and its cousin the JEEP Grand Cherokee... fancy. Plenty of room for our luggage with the 3rd row folded down. Overall, very attractive vehicle.
See all 29 reviews of the 2013 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5150 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2013 Dodge Durango features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover22.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2013 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2013 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV. Available styles include Crew 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Crew 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), and Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Dodge Durango?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Dodge Durango trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Dodge Durango Crew is priced between $14,995 and$19,700 with odometer readings between 79055 and116231 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Dodge Durango SXT is priced between $11,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 82152 and129476 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Dodge Durango Citadel is priced between $18,500 and$20,500 with odometer readings between 98446 and117787 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Dodge Durangos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Dodge Durango for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2013 Durangos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,995 and mileage as low as 79055 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Dodge Durango.

Can't find a used 2013 Dodge Durangos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Durango for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,969.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,741.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Durango for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,334.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,720.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Dodge Durango?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Durango lease specials

