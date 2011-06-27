Vehicle overview

Take a look at any midsize to large crossover SUV and you'll find the basic requirements fulfilled. In no particular order, these include comfort, versatility, safety, generous cargo capacity and an easy-to-drive demeanor. But if you're looking for something extra, the list narrows considerably. The 2013 Dodge Durango happens to be one of those models that delivers more than you'd expect.

One of the Durango's most distinguishing traits is its aggressive, muscular styling. In a word, it simply looks tough, and no other SUV in its class has this sort of brawny exterior. To its credit, its attractive sheet metal is backed up with athletic on-road handling that is rare in this segment.

To its detriment, however, the 2013 Dodge Durango trails the pack when it comes to cargo and passenger space. With a maximum cargo capacity of 84.5 cubic feet, it's probably enough for most, but competing SUVs offer more. On top of that, the base V6 engine also lacks the punch of its rivals, leading us to recommend the V8 engine if your budget allows.

Choosing a Durango over the competition will naturally come down to your priorities, but it's worth noting that the Dodge can be an alternative to the mechanically similar Jeep Grand Cherokee, which only seats five and features even less cargo capacity. More direct competitors can be found in the 2013 Ford Explorer and 2013 Ford Flex. To a lesser degree, the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse is also worth considering. We'd recommend taking a look at all three along with the 2013 Dodge Durango, as they each manage to fulfill the requirements of that oh-so-important SUV checklist.