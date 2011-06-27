Vehicle overview

Domestic manufacturers have always excelled at crafting vehicles that aren't slouches when it comes to brawn and utility, and the 2007 Dodge Durango is no exception. The full-size SUV offers seating for up to eight passengers as well as a generous tow rating. The Durango offers a maximum towing capacity of 8,950 pounds, which means that it can pull more weight than most full-size SUVs.

Inside the cabin, you'll find clean lines; the Durango is no class leader when it comes to interior style, but the atmosphere is pleasant enough. The cabin is roomy in most respects, but unfortunately, adults will likely find that the second row's available legroom is rather tight. A kid-friendly third-row seat is available, allowing the Durango to seat up to eight passengers total. Base models include standard features like side-curtain airbags, stability control, one-touch up and down front windows, cruise control, remote keyless entry and a six-disc in-dash CD stereo. Goodies like a navigation system and Bluetooth connectivity are available as options.

Acceleration is tepid with the V6; you have to step up to the V8s to experience ample power. Unfortunately, this power will cost you at the pump. On 2WD Durangos, the 4.7-liter V8 and 5.7-liter Hemi V8 get a dismal 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 15 mpg city/20 mpg highway, respectively.

Though the 2007 Dodge Durango is a decent choice for midsize or large SUV buyers, there are other options that might work out better. Competitors like the Toyota Sequoia and the new Chevrolet Tahoe have roomier, better-furnished interiors, while the slightly smaller Ford Explorer offers better handling dynamics. The Durango is still worth consideration if you're seeking a strong tow vehicle that can seat up to eight people, but if you're looking for a true premium SUV, you won't find it here.