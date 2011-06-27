2007 Dodge Durango Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8 engines, smooth ride quality, off-road competence, ample cargo capacity, intuitive controls.
- Disappointing mileage, poor fit and finish, cramped second-row legroom and storage.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Powerful (when V8-equipped) and spacious, the 2007 Dodge Durango is best for families seeking a full-size SUV with a generous tow rating.
Vehicle overview
Domestic manufacturers have always excelled at crafting vehicles that aren't slouches when it comes to brawn and utility, and the 2007 Dodge Durango is no exception. The full-size SUV offers seating for up to eight passengers as well as a generous tow rating. The Durango offers a maximum towing capacity of 8,950 pounds, which means that it can pull more weight than most full-size SUVs.
Inside the cabin, you'll find clean lines; the Durango is no class leader when it comes to interior style, but the atmosphere is pleasant enough. The cabin is roomy in most respects, but unfortunately, adults will likely find that the second row's available legroom is rather tight. A kid-friendly third-row seat is available, allowing the Durango to seat up to eight passengers total. Base models include standard features like side-curtain airbags, stability control, one-touch up and down front windows, cruise control, remote keyless entry and a six-disc in-dash CD stereo. Goodies like a navigation system and Bluetooth connectivity are available as options.
Acceleration is tepid with the V6; you have to step up to the V8s to experience ample power. Unfortunately, this power will cost you at the pump. On 2WD Durangos, the 4.7-liter V8 and 5.7-liter Hemi V8 get a dismal 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 15 mpg city/20 mpg highway, respectively.
Though the 2007 Dodge Durango is a decent choice for midsize or large SUV buyers, there are other options that might work out better. Competitors like the Toyota Sequoia and the new Chevrolet Tahoe have roomier, better-furnished interiors, while the slightly smaller Ford Explorer offers better handling dynamics. The Durango is still worth consideration if you're seeking a strong tow vehicle that can seat up to eight people, but if you're looking for a true premium SUV, you won't find it here.
2007 Dodge Durango models
The 2007 Dodge Durango SUV is offered in three trim levels -- SXT, SLT and top-of-the-line Limited -- with either two- or four-wheel drive. The SXT comes standard with full power accessories, air-conditioning, an AM/FM/CD stereo and cruise control. The SLT adds a power driver seat, wood grain cabin accents, rear air-conditioning, a two-passenger third-row bench and a 115-volt rear power outlet. Spring for the Limited and you'll get leather seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, a three-passenger third-row seat, a power rear hatch, a six-disc, in-dash CD changer with steering-wheel-mounted controls, auto-dimming mirrors, universal garage opener and a memory system (for the driver seat, mirror, stereo and climate settings). Major options include a navigation system, a sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The standard engine for 2WD Durango SXT and SLT models is a 3.7-liter V6 that supplies 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. Standard on Limiteds and all 4WD models is a 4.7-liter V8 with 235 horses and 300 lb-ft. For maximum towing and hauling power, an optional 5.7-liter V8 generates 330 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. All three engines use automatic transmissions; the V6 runs through a four-speed gearbox, while the V8s have five-speed units with a tow-haul mode. Properly equipped, a Durango has an 8,950-pound tow rating.
Safety
Antilock disc brakes and side curtain airbags are standard. Stability control is standard on the Limited and optional on all other Durangos. Power-adjustable pedals are standard on the Limited and optional on the SLT. In NHTSA crash testing, the 2007 Dodge Durango earned a perfect five-star rating for frontal impacts.
Driving
In spite of its generous proportions, the Durango manages to deliver both a smooth, composed ride and nimble handling around corners. Dodge's SUV is similarly adept in off-road situations, offering plenty of wheel travel and a playful demeanor. The base V6 provides barely adequate power, so we recommend the 4.7-liter V8 for most buyers. Equipped with the top-of-the-line Hemi V8, the 2007 Dodge Durango is one of the quickest SUVs in its price range.
Interior
Modern in design and functional throughout, the Dodge Durango was designed with family usage in mind. Depending on which third-row seat option you select, it can seat seven or eight passengers. The front seats are roomy and comfortable, but adults will find legroom and storage areas in short supply in the second row. The third-row seat is suitable for kids only. Cargo capacity should be more than ample for most buyers; there are 67 cubic feet when the third seat is folded into the floor. Other family-friendly extras include a DVD entertainment system, a 384-watt Infinity sound system and satellite radio.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Dodge Durango.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
