Consumer Rating
(42)
2007 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 engines, smooth ride quality, off-road competence, ample cargo capacity, intuitive controls.
  • Disappointing mileage, poor fit and finish, cramped second-row legroom and storage.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Powerful (when V8-equipped) and spacious, the 2007 Dodge Durango is best for families seeking a full-size SUV with a generous tow rating.

Vehicle overview

Domestic manufacturers have always excelled at crafting vehicles that aren't slouches when it comes to brawn and utility, and the 2007 Dodge Durango is no exception. The full-size SUV offers seating for up to eight passengers as well as a generous tow rating. The Durango offers a maximum towing capacity of 8,950 pounds, which means that it can pull more weight than most full-size SUVs.

Inside the cabin, you'll find clean lines; the Durango is no class leader when it comes to interior style, but the atmosphere is pleasant enough. The cabin is roomy in most respects, but unfortunately, adults will likely find that the second row's available legroom is rather tight. A kid-friendly third-row seat is available, allowing the Durango to seat up to eight passengers total. Base models include standard features like side-curtain airbags, stability control, one-touch up and down front windows, cruise control, remote keyless entry and a six-disc in-dash CD stereo. Goodies like a navigation system and Bluetooth connectivity are available as options.

Acceleration is tepid with the V6; you have to step up to the V8s to experience ample power. Unfortunately, this power will cost you at the pump. On 2WD Durangos, the 4.7-liter V8 and 5.7-liter Hemi V8 get a dismal 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 15 mpg city/20 mpg highway, respectively.

Though the 2007 Dodge Durango is a decent choice for midsize or large SUV buyers, there are other options that might work out better. Competitors like the Toyota Sequoia and the new Chevrolet Tahoe have roomier, better-furnished interiors, while the slightly smaller Ford Explorer offers better handling dynamics. The Durango is still worth consideration if you're seeking a strong tow vehicle that can seat up to eight people, but if you're looking for a true premium SUV, you won't find it here.

2007 Dodge Durango models

The 2007 Dodge Durango SUV is offered in three trim levels -- SXT, SLT and top-of-the-line Limited -- with either two- or four-wheel drive. The SXT comes standard with full power accessories, air-conditioning, an AM/FM/CD stereo and cruise control. The SLT adds a power driver seat, wood grain cabin accents, rear air-conditioning, a two-passenger third-row bench and a 115-volt rear power outlet. Spring for the Limited and you'll get leather seating, dual-zone automatic climate control, a three-passenger third-row seat, a power rear hatch, a six-disc, in-dash CD changer with steering-wheel-mounted controls, auto-dimming mirrors, universal garage opener and a memory system (for the driver seat, mirror, stereo and climate settings). Major options include a navigation system, a sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, all Durangos get standard side airbags; larger, heated side mirrors and new body-mounted front and rear fascias designed to eliminate the gaps seen in previous models. The SUV's front end gets an upgrade with a new grille, front fenders, hood and headlamps. New body-side moldings are standard on SXT, SLT and Limited models. Limited models get a standard leather-wrapped console lid, and rear park assist is standard on the Limited trim and optional on SLT models. Tire-pressure monitoring is standard on SLT and Limited models, and new quad bucket seats are available on both of these trims. Vehicles equipped with rear air-conditioning get a standard 115-volt power outlet as well.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine for 2WD Durango SXT and SLT models is a 3.7-liter V6 that supplies 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. Standard on Limiteds and all 4WD models is a 4.7-liter V8 with 235 horses and 300 lb-ft. For maximum towing and hauling power, an optional 5.7-liter V8 generates 330 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. All three engines use automatic transmissions; the V6 runs through a four-speed gearbox, while the V8s have five-speed units with a tow-haul mode. Properly equipped, a Durango has an 8,950-pound tow rating.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes and side curtain airbags are standard. Stability control is standard on the Limited and optional on all other Durangos. Power-adjustable pedals are standard on the Limited and optional on the SLT. In NHTSA crash testing, the 2007 Dodge Durango earned a perfect five-star rating for frontal impacts.

Driving

In spite of its generous proportions, the Durango manages to deliver both a smooth, composed ride and nimble handling around corners. Dodge's SUV is similarly adept in off-road situations, offering plenty of wheel travel and a playful demeanor. The base V6 provides barely adequate power, so we recommend the 4.7-liter V8 for most buyers. Equipped with the top-of-the-line Hemi V8, the 2007 Dodge Durango is one of the quickest SUVs in its price range.

Interior

Modern in design and functional throughout, the Dodge Durango was designed with family usage in mind. Depending on which third-row seat option you select, it can seat seven or eight passengers. The front seats are roomy and comfortable, but adults will find legroom and storage areas in short supply in the second row. The third-row seat is suitable for kids only. Cargo capacity should be more than ample for most buyers; there are 67 cubic feet when the third seat is folded into the floor. Other family-friendly extras include a DVD entertainment system, a 384-watt Infinity sound system and satellite radio.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Dodge Durango.

5(50%)
4(26%)
3(12%)
2(10%)
1(2%)
4.1
42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great used car value
mikey281,01/27/2015
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
The low resale value of these cars can be a real advantage when buying used and planning to keep it for a long time. I have had my Durango Adventurer edition now for about a month and in that time I've put on about 2000 miles. The ride is smooth and quiet. The 4wd system worked well for driving on the beach to go fishing. I haven't had it long enough to know reliability but with most modern cars if you keep them up it should last 150k miles ++ Overall, especially for the price paid I am very happy with this vehicle. ******** They wanted me to update the review. I've had the Durango now for just over 2 years and I've put on about 35,000 miles. I haven't had any issues with it and I've only had to do oil changes, spark plugs, and tires. The paint is still shiny and it doesn't have a spec of rust anywhere. The interior also is still in very good condition with the exception of the hard plastic that covers the seat belt ends. Overall I'm still satisfied with my purchase considering the condition of the car and the price paid. ******* Another update. I now have 70k miles on it of which I have put on 50k. The interior and exterior still look good and it is our go to vehicle for road trips. I have had zero problems with it other than a recall on the takata airbags.
Everything a V8 SUV should be...
Denny,07/26/2009
Let me start off with the obvious: Fuel Economy. I gave it a 9. Not because it is superb in fuel consumption compared to the average car on the road, but because it handedly beats everything in it's class. The MDS which turns off 4 of the 8 cyclingder while cruising along really does save alot of $$. The 5.7L V8 is powerful 345 hp and efficient 24 MPG highway 14 City and 18 mixed driving. That's darn good for this sort of vehicle in my opinion. It seats 7 comfortably and the long wheelbase is very comfortable at highway and around town speeds. Service costs are avg.
Old to New - No Regrets
James,01/30/2010
I traded in my old 2000 Durango that made it to 300,000 miles with minor problems, for a used 2007 Durango SLT 4WD with the 5.7L Hemi. I have owned it for six months and it has impressed me very much. Aside from the hereditary gas mileage trait, this car has been a great family commuter. It has a lot of space inside with great storage capacity and a surprisingly spacious third row. Though the second row seems to be a bit compromised in terms of legroom, there has been no other flaws in the car. It has a great towing capacity which has helped with our boats and some offroading problems with my friends and has done it without struggle.
Great Usage
tlc872,09/15/2011
I have had my Durango for 4 years and it has not given me any problems. I find that the space is great for transporting my big family, and has not complaints.
See all 42 reviews of the 2007 Dodge Durango
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2007 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2007 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV. Available styles include SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SXT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), SXT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

