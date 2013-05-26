Used 2004 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me
- 184,843 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,489
AutoNation Chevrolet North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
24A St Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.7L (226) V6 "Magnum" Engine 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od; Lockup Torque Converter Cloth Seats Manufacturer Statement Of Origin Standard Clearcoat Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Durango ST with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HD38K04F174509
Stock: 4F174509A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 223,620 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
Armadillo Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
This Dodge Durango Limited is a Very Clean Local Trade In Has Been Well Maintained It is 4/All Wheel Drive and Equipped with a HEMI V8 Power Windows Door Locks and Mirrors Dual Power Heated Leather Seats Wood Grain Trim Automatic Climate Control Redundant Steering Wheel Controls Hands Free Phone Power Sunroof Roof Rack Tow Hitch Chrome Wheels New Tires and more!!! Comes with a Carfax Buyback Guarantee Qualifies for a 3 year / 36000 mile Service Contract and is Ready for Immediate Delivery. Please verify all information and options with a sales representative before taking delivery.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Durango SLT with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB48D84F120761
Stock: 6393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 211,661 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,573
Melton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Claremore / Oklahoma
---Our Purpose is to share our LOVE of cars with Every driver in Green Country.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Durango SLT with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HD48N74F154614
Stock: 117495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 180,411 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,275
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hagerstown / Maryland
It is a Fixer-Upper: a low-cost car option for those with the ability to perform mechanical repairs themselves, or have access to others who can help. Our comprehensive 138 point inspection report lists suggested repairs. This list can be used as a guideline for you or, at your option, we can perform these repairs for you at a discount. Contact a Sales Associate for more details - ' 2004 Dodge Durango, Clean CARFAX. 4D Sport Utility Limited 4WD 5-Speed Automatic Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8, 4WD. Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8'-FitzWay HandyMan Fixer-Upper Special (MD)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8HB58N14F157616
Stock: JN36392B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 234,923 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$1,599
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
PUBLIC NOTICE: This vehicle will go to the AUCTION or be sold to a WHOLESALER in 10 days. We are offering it to the public at a WHOLESALE COST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Durango ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB38N64F231358
Stock: 289WM20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 202,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
Dick Bailey Motors - Okmulgee / Oklahoma
ZERO DOC FEES!!! Welcome to total transparency! Zero hidden fees! Don't miss out on this 2004 Dodge Durango Limited! It comes with a a leather interior and anti-lock brakes for an even better ride. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. This one's on the market for $4,995. Don't skimp on safety. Rest easy with a 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. Complete with a charming silver exterior and a medium slate gray interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Check out the Medium Slate Gray leather interior. Take advantage of warm summer days with a sunroof you're sure to love. Enjoy the sweet sounds of this vehicle's CD player. Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB58N44F204977
Stock: 4F204977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,000
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
EXCLUSIVE MARKET PRICING NO HAGGLE WITH NO PRESSURE AND CLEAN TITLE @ 10790 South State St Sandy UT 84070. Bring this ad with you ! ! Call (801) 307-1990. This is the vehicle for you if you're looking to get great gas mileage on your way to work*** A awesome vehicle at a awesome price is what we strive to achieve.. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. This outstanding Limited with its grippy 4WD will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you... Runs mint! Safety equipment includes: ABS Passenger Airbag Front fog/driving lights Dusk sensing headlights...Other features include: Leather seats Power locks Power windows Auto Rear air conditioning... Call (801) 307-1990 NOW FOR THE BEST DEAL!!! All internet prices include the NAP $3500 rebate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB58D64F175389
Stock: A5721A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 186,900 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,389
Wilson Auto Group - Flowood / Mississippi
This 2004 Dodge Durango ST in Maroon features: 4WD LOCAL TRADE!, Buy Happy!...its the Wilson Way!.Come look it over in person at Wilson Auto Group on Lakeland Drive in Rankin County near Dogwood Festival Mall. Go to our website at https://www.wilsonautogroup.com Or call us right now at (601)914-4200 Buy HAPPY...its the Wilson Way!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Durango ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB38N44F236090
Stock: K117291A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 119,622 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,471$1,962 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida
Travel Convenience Group AM/FM Stereo/Gps Navigation System 5.7L V8 Smpi Hemi "Magnum" Engine 17" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels Leather Seats Driver/Front Passenger Supplemental Side-Impact Airbags Navigation System Trailer Tow Group 3rd Row Seat Body Color Running Boards Heated Front Seats Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Two Speed Awd Transfer Case P265/65R17 On/Off Road Owl Tires Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive 28J Limited Customer Preferred Order Pkg 3.55 Axle Ratio 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Manufacturer Statement Of Origin Premium Trimmed Low Back Bucket Seats Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Dodge includes: 5.7L V8 SMPI HEMI MAGNUM ENGINE 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. On almost any road condition, this Dodge Durango Limited offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. You can tell this 2005 Dodge Durango has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 119,622mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Dodge Durango Limited. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2005 Dodge Durango is a pre-owned vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8HB58D65F554358
Stock: 5F554358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 150,566 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$1,995$2,917 Below Market
Mike Anderson Chevrolet Buick GMC - Logansport / Indiana
WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES AND CAN MATCH OR BEAT MOST CREDIT UNIONS!! *At Mike Anderson Buick GMC Chevrolet, You Can Not Buy the Wrong Car! With our new Contactless purchase option, we strive to provide transparency and give you the information needed to offer you an effortless buying experience!! Call us at (574)-753-6285 to confirm availability and setup a Private dealer appointment or hassle-free test drive! If you prefer a Private dealer appointment or Free test drive at home call the (574) 753-6285 to schedule the option of your choice. We are located at: 4301 N Market ST Logansport, IN 46947. Feel free to reach out to us to solve your vehicle needs!!!Contactless purchase, Private dealer appointments, Virtual appointments.3.55 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD, 6-Disc, MP3, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB58D35F536840
Stock: C1265B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 220,921 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$1,699$1,321 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, MP3. This Dodge Durango also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Subwoofer, Off Road Tires, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Overhead Console. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB58N65F582168
Stock: 117311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2019
- 187,622 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,193
Holzhauer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Nashville / Illinois
2005 Dodge Durango SLT Magnum 4.7L V8 4WD Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat17 x 8 Cast Aluminum Wheels, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, 750 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Front fog lights, Heavy Duty Service Group, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Power driver seat, Power Steering Cooler, Trailer Tow Group.Our incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB48N65F614384
Stock: 614384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 231,207 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
Tapp Motor Sales - Owensboro / Kentucky
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $4,995 * * 2005 ** Dodge * * Durango * * ST * Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime! This 2005 Dodge Durango ST includes a top-notch anti-lock brakes. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. Drivers love the beautiful dk. gray exterior with a medium slate gray interior. Want a SUV you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Maximize your trunk space with the versatility of a folding rear seat. Come see us today and see this one in person! Tapp motors has been in business for over 70 years and look forward to helping you. Contact Information: Tapp Motors, 4550 Highway 54 East, Owensboro, KY, 42303, Phone: 2709260235, E-mail: tommyjr@tappmotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango SXT with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HD38KX5F501791
Stock: 501791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,820 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,820
Wahl Family Auto - Devils Lake / North Dakota
The steering wheel audio controls on this Dodge Durango keep the volume and station within easy reach. This Dodge Durango has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit has four wheel drive capabilities. This mid-size suv exudes confidence with its fine maroon finish. It has adjustable pedals that are luxurious and safety conscious. Expand the cargo capabilities of this model by using the installed roof rack. The tilt steering wheel in this model allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this Dodge Durango. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This mid-size suv is equipped with a gasoline engine. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. the Dodge Durango can handle it all.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB58DX5F518707
Stock: AB0401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 161,430 miles
$4,660
Kia Store Anniston - Anniston / Alabama
<b>Summary</b> 2005 DODGE DURANGO SLT, PRE-AUCTION PRICING TO THE PUBLIC!! OUR AS-IS ON LINE PRICE IS OUT THE DOOR, NO ADDITIONAL FEES. Call (256)-624-9600. In the customers interest to keep the price of this vehicle as low as possible, we are offering this vehicle 100% AS-IS. This vehicle has been safety inspected; it is likely to have some existing mechanical defects, and could develop others. We have not performed Premier Pre-Owned reconditioning. This vehicle is sold 100% AS IS with no implied warranties or guarantees. The previous owner information and a complimentary AutoCheck Vehicle History Report are available to the Buyer prior to purchase.This vehicle is offered AS IS wholesale to the public. The dealer is not responsible for any repairs after the sale. Customers are welcome to have vehicle inspected by a third party prior to purchase. See Dealer for details. <b>Additional Information</b> SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Anniston - Oxford. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. Dealer assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango SLT with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HD48N65F606439
Stock: A5711A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 108,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,991
Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Limited trim. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Premium Sound System, Rear Air, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, TRAILER TOW GROUP, 5.7L V8 SMPI HEMI 'MAGNUM' ENGINE, Tow Hitch, HEATED FRONT SEATS. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Premium Sound System MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES 5.7L V8 SMPI HEMI 'MAGNUM' ENGINE, TRAILER TOW GROUP 160 amp alternator, 7/4 pin wiring harness, 750-CCA battery, aux trans oil cooler, pwr steering cooler, HD engine cooling, 6' x 9' fold away pwr heated mirrors, class IV hitch receiver, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD). Dodge Limited with Mineral Gray Met. Clear Coat exterior and Dk Khaki/Lt Gray interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 5400 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com's review says 'With its tough truck styling, available Hemi V8 power and an even more spacious interior, the Durango offers one of the most enticing combinations of power, comfort and utility on the market.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. WHY BUY FROM US Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram West Dodge, a full-service car dealership in Omaha, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 17950 Burt Street location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB58D95F516687
Stock: J388032A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 178,140 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,895
Chuck Nicholson - Millersburg / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat 2003 Dodge Durango SLT Plus Plus 4WD Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8 Come see our massive selection of New and Pre-Owned Trucks! Hundreds of vehicles on the lot! For 70 years and three generations, we here at Chuck Nicholsons strive to treat our customers like family by giving you the best buying experience possible, and by paying you top dollar for your trade! Find us two miles east of Millersburg on State Route 39! Chuck Nicholsons --- Big City Selections, Small Town Touch.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Durango SLT Plus with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HS58N03F558624
Stock: MP9146C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 172,440 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2003 Dodge Durango 4dr 4dr 4WD Sport features a 4.7L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Maroon with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, Sport Package, Four Wheel Drive, Off Road Tires, Rear Wipers -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Durango Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HS38N13F551816
Stock: AAW-551816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
