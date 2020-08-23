Used 2013 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

4,453 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Durango Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,453 listings
  • 2013 Dodge Durango Crew in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango Crew

    59,800 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $4,183 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango Citadel in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango Citadel

    96,447 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,888

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango Crew in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango Crew

    84,622 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,984

    $4,829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango Crew in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango Crew

    75,549 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $2,379 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango Crew in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango Crew

    103,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,789

    $2,495 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango SXT

    116,718 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,800

    $1,687 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango SXT

    71,769 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,998

    $2,764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango Crew in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango Crew

    142,817 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $12,000

    $2,005 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango SXT in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango SXT

    171,914 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,550

    $1,831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango SXT in White
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango SXT

    106,849 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,800

    $1,908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango Crew in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango Crew

    179,984 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,988

    $2,289 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango R/T in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango R/T

    115,040 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,498

    $2,056 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango SXT

    107,960 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango SXT

    76,664 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,980

    $2,480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango Citadel in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango Citadel

    89,953 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,995

    $1,540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango SXT in White
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango SXT

    131,664 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,000

    $1,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango R/T in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango R/T

    117,725 miles
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Durango SXT in White
    used

    2013 Dodge Durango SXT

    56,480 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Government Use

    $13,488

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Durango searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,453 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2013 Dodge Durango

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Durango
Overall Consumer Rating
3.929 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (41%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (21%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (7%)
After 1100 miles
waygrabow,01/10/2013
It is everything I expected. The Durango got a good review from Edmunds staff, and I have learned to trust their reviews. Consumers Reports also rated the Durango tops in customer satisfaction which says something. This is the first Chrysler product I have ever purchased. I looked at the Explorer, CX-9, new Pathfinder, Highlander, and Pilot also. The Durango matches the others in most attributes and exceeds them in having the shortest turning radius (maneuverability), longest driving range, and highest towing capacity. It is also great looking.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Durango
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Durango info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings