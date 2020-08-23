Used 2013 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 59,800 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,995$4,183 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJDT9DC658248
Stock: 658248A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,447 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,888
AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
5.7L V8 Vvt Hemi Multi Displacement Engine Technology Group Rear Dvd Entertainment Center Trailer Tow Group Iv Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat 2Nd Row Console W/Armrest & Storage Skid Plate Group Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive 24J Citadel Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.45 Axle Ratio 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Black/Tan Interior; Lux Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats P265/50R20 All Season Goodyear Bsw Tires Rugged Brown Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2013 Dodge Durango Citadel and many others like it at AutoNation USA Corpus Christi. This Dodge includes: 24J CITADEL CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG P265/50R20 ALL SEASON GOODYEAR BSW TIRES (STD) Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season 3.45 AXLE RATIO TECHNOLOGY GROUP Blind Spot Monitor Cruise Control 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION A/T 6-Speed A/T TRAILER TOW GROUP IV Conventional Spare Tire Air Suspension Tow Hitch BLACK/TAN INTERIOR, LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS Leather Seats Bucket Seats REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTER Entertainment System 2ND ROW CONSOLE W/ARMREST Power Outlet RUGGED BROWN PEARL SKID PLATE GROUP Tow Hooks *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. The Dodge Durango Citadel's pristine good looks were combined with the Dodge high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Take home this 2013 Dodge Durango Citadel and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Dodge Durango Citadel. Treat your family to the joy of a vehicle with a super premium entertainment package like the one found in this vehicle. More information about the 2013 Dodge Durango: The Dodge Durango is the most affordable full-size SUV with 20-inch wheels, Dodge says, and it's the best-equipped 7-passenger SUV in the U.S. The Durango also remains one of the safest SUV picks for a large family, as it's been a repeat IIHS Top Safety Pick; and it's one of the best picks on the market for those who need to carry a large family while also towing a trailer. Tow ratings for the Durango range up to 7,400 pounds with the V8 or 6,200 pounds with the V6. Interesting features of this model are advanced tech and safety features, impressive towing capability, brawny powertrains, Family-friendly layout, comfortable seating, upscale cabin appointments, and truck toughness All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJET4DC529655
Stock: DC529655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 84,622 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,984$4,829 Below Market
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
*Arcadia Chevrolet Buick & Pre Owned Super Store* Your Hometown Dealer Here at Arcadia Chevrolet Buick We Guarantee the Best price on all New and Pre Owned vehicles and No Dealer Fee Stop in today or shop us 24/7 on arcadiachevy.com *Arcadia Chevrolet Buick* *210 South Brevard Ave* *Arcadia, Fl 34266* *863-494-3838* *NOBODY BEATS OUR DEAL NOBODY!!!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango Crew with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDGXDC659418
Stock: 5659418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 75,549 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,995$2,379 Below Market
Tom Gibbs Chevrolet - Palm Coast / Florida
KBB suggested retail value $17,328 ** clean history report ** only 2 previous owners ** 3rd row seating ** 2nd row bench seat ** leather interior ** color touch screen radio ** back up camera ** power lumbar ** power seat ** power door locks ** powe KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: KBB suggested retail value $17,328 ** clean history report ** only 2 previous owners ** 3rd row seating ** 2nd row bench seat ** leather interior ** color touch screen radio ** back up camera ** power lumbar ** power seat ** power door locks ** power mirrors ** Bluetooth for phone ** steer wheel radio controls ** cruise control ** memory seat ** push button start ** dual zone climate controls ** universal home remote garage door opener ** rear park assist ** and more!MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), 3.6L 24-VALVE V6 VVT FLEX FUEL ENGINE oil cooler (STD), 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD). Dodge Crew with Maximum Steel Metallic exterior and Black Interior interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 290 HP at 6400 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: "For its latest generation A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $14,995. This Durango is priced $1,100 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $35,200*. MORE ABOUT US: Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is a family-owned and operated dealership that has served the Flagler, Volusia, and St. John's County areas for over 30 years. From our highly-trained sales staff and award-winning service team, we know you'll find satisfaction in becoming the newest member of the Tom Gibbs Chevrolet family! A short drive from Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is your key to saving the most on your next vehicle purchase! Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango Crew with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG1DC700194
Stock: A0891A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 103,797 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,789$2,495 Below Market
Jaguar White Plains - Elmsford / New York
5.7L V8 Vvt Hemi Multi Displacement Engine 20" X 8" Polished Aluminum Wheels Pwr Sunroof Crew Convenience Group 2Nd Row Fold & Tumble Captain Chairs Uconnect 430N Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive 24E Crew Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.45 Axle Ratio 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Black Interior; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Maximum Steel Metallic P265/50R20 All Season Goodyear Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When safety and responsiveness is what you want in an SUV, AWD is imperative and the Durango is one of the few SUV's with true, electronically-controlled all-wheel-drive! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJDT6DC678912
Stock: DC678912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 116,718 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,800$1,687 Below Market
Dorsett Nissan - Terre Haute / Indiana
<b>Summary</b> This used vehicle comes with our Dorsett Advantage: 15 months maintenance plan and 3 year road side hazard. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Plenty of cargo room in this vehicle for everything that travels with you. This model is a great vehicle for families. Has plenty of room for the whole family! That makes this vehicle perfect for the long summer road trips. <b>Equipment</b> This 2013 Dodge Durango has satellite radio capabilities. This Dodge Durango features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this model. The vehicle has four wheel drive capabilities. This model has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on this mid-size suv. The Dodge Durango has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. This Dodge Durango is equipped with front side curtain airbags. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. The vehicle can run on either gasoline or E85 fuel. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this mid-size suv. This mid-sized SUV is perfect for your next adventure. <b>Packages</b> POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP: Uconnect 430 w/AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player; 40GB hard drive w/28GB available; 6.5" touch screen; Uconnect w/Bluetooth; Bluetooth streaming audio; ParkSense rear park assist system; ParkView rear back-up camera; leather wrapped steering wheel; leather wrapped shift knob; auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone. PWR SUNROOF. UCONNECT 430N. 8-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> A qualified Dorsett Nissan and Mitsubishi Hyundai sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG2DC552567
Stock: P0054A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 71,769 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,998$2,764 Below Market
Priority Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Salisbury - Salisbury / Massachusetts
* 6 Cylinder engine * * 2013 ** Dodge * * Durango * * SXT * You'll love getting behind the wheel of this 2013 Dodge Durango SXT, which is complete with amenities such as a rear air conditioning, braking assist, dual climate control, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and digital display. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. Flaunting a sleek black exterior and a black interior. Want a SUV AWD you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today! Contact Information: Priority Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Salisbury, 158 Elm ST, Salisbury, MA, 01952, Phone: (978) 961-3315, E-mail: dcampbell@prioritycj.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG5DC686859
Stock: S4994A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,817 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$12,000$2,005 Below Market
Walser Experienced Autos Brooklyn Park - Minneapolis / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG2DC664653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,914 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,550$1,831 Below Market
Government Fleet Sales - Kansas City / Missouri
ALL WHEEL DRIVE. GREAT 3RD ROW SEAT OPTION FOR FAMILIES ON THE GO! Financing for good & bad credit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG6DC695845
Stock: 695845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,800$1,908 Below Market
Carnation Auto Buyers - Rockville Centre / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG1DC688544
Stock: 3605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,984 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,988$2,289 Below Market
Barnett Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Saint Paul / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJDT2DC565815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,040 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,498$2,056 Below Market
Lakeland Chrysler Dodge Ram - Lakeland / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **PREMIUM WHEELS, **THIS CAR WILL NOT LAST LONG!, **REDUCED** PRICED TO SELL!. Entry Nav/Commuter Group (ParkSense Rear Park Assist System and ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera), Leather Interior Group (#3 Seat Foam Cushion, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power 6x9 Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power 8-Way Driver Memory 6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Driver & Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, and Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors Memory), Quick Order Package 24S, Trailer Tow Group IV (7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness and Class IV Receiver Hitch), 1-Year SIRIUSXM Traffic Service, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Travel Link Service, 20" x 8.0" Polish/Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 40GB Hard Drive w/20GB Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.5" Touch Screen Display, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Radio: Uconnect 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Security system, SIRIUSXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines We offer Market Based Pricing, please call to check on the availability of this vehicle.All prices are plus tax, tag and fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJCT9DC667579
Stock: DC667579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 107,960 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,995
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG9DC688865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,664 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,980$2,480 Below Market
Queens Auto Mall - Queens / New York
Odometer is 8832 miles below market average! AWD. Awards:* Ward's 10 Best Engines Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2013 Dodge Durango SXT AWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 Flex Fuel 24V VVTQueens Auto Mall, Inc. Opened over 30 years ago as a public automotive auction house. We now conveniently operate as a traditional dealership with industry leading in-house services. Valet parking, special finance options, DMV and insurance centers, and a dedicated team of professional product specialists power our efficient platform to ensure your needs are fully catered to. With not one, but two huge luxury indoor showrooms in the heart of Queens, NY, we offer a comfortable and safe solution to purchasing your next vehicle. 100% credit approval and your total satisfaction are our primary goals. Stop by today and enjoy a car buying experience 30 years in the making! We reserve the right to pass all vehicles through New York State inspection prior to delivery and a New York State inspection is mandatory on all vehicles sold to be registered in New York State. Advertised prices do not include transportation, detailing, and reconditioning incurred by Queens Auto Mall for safety. A professional detail is completed prior to vehicle being shown to the public and once again prior to final sale. Taxes, registration, and DMV are not included in advertised pricing because they are dependent upon the registrant. A $75 documentation fee will be added at the time of purchase. Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is and equipped as is. Costs incurred by Queens Auto Mall as a result of customer requests are not included in advertised pricing. Any additional fees required by law, which may vary based on location, are not included in any advertised pricing. Advertised pricing must be presented prior to negotiation. No offers may be combined and online pricing excludes all prior offers. Delivery eligible upon approval by dealer and valid exclusively in Queens, Brooklyn, and Nassau County. Vehicle options and pricing are subject to change. Special price includes all dealer rebates and incentives. All internet special prices expire 12:01AM today. We make every effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all our inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status but there may be inaccuracies. Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Assumes no responsibility for inaccuracies in online information nor is it responsible for errors in any third party advertisements. See dealer for complete details. Please confirm any questions or concerns by contacting Queens Auto Mall, Inc. Directly. Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG9DC575554
Stock: 002103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 89,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,995$1,540 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Billings - Billings / Montana
Citadel trim. Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Hitch, Chrome Wheels, Quad Bucket Seats, All Wheel Drive, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, TECHNOLOGY GROUP AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: 5.7L V8 VVT HEMI MULTI DISPLACEMENT ENGINE 220-amp alternator, 230mm rear axle ring gear, 2-speed on demand transfer case, 3.45 axle ratio, dual exhaust w/bright tips, 7100# GVWR, HD engine cooling, TECHNOLOGY GROUP adaptive speed control, blind spot & cross path detection, forward collision warning, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTER rear overhead console, rear seat video system, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV 220-amp alternator, 7/4 pin wiring harness, class IV hitch receiver, HD engine cooling, full size spare tire w/steel wheel, rear load leveling suspension, 2ND ROW FOLD & TUMBLE CAPTAIN CHAIRS 2nd row mini console w/cupholders, 2nd row seat mounted inboard armrests, 2ND ROW CONSOLE W/ARMREST & STORAGE 12V aux pwr outlet, USB charging port, illuminated rear cupholders, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. WHO WE ARE: Lithia Toyota of Billings serving the greater Billings, MT area offers great prices, rebates, parts and service for new and used Toyota cars, vans and SUVs to all of our neighbors in Great Falls Montana, Missoula Montana, Helena Montana, and Bozeman Montana. Our Expert Service & Parts staff is here to assist our Billings Price does not include title, license, $8.24 DMV, or $399 dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJET3DC596487
Stock: 38249
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 131,664 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,000$1,364 Below Market
Tauke Motors - Dyersville / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG9DC677601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,725 milesGreat Deal
$15,995$723 Below Market
Signature Auto Sales - Franklin Square / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDHCT6DC682677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,480 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Government Use
$13,488
Autosource Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
**BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, CLOTH SEATS, POWER SEAT(S), PUSH BUTTON START, USB, XM RADIO, *NEVER WRECKED | NEVER PAINTED | NEVER OWNED*, AWD.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 48219 miles below market average!How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.Awards:* Ward's 10 Best Engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG3DC689761
Stock: T689761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Durango searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango
- 5(41%)
- 4(24%)
- 3(21%)
- 2(7%)
- 1(7%)
Related Dodge Durango info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Chicago IL
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo Naples FL
- Used Dodge Avenger Port Saint Lucie FL
- Used Dodge Nitro Dallas TX
- Used Dodge Avenger Rockville MD
- Used Dodge Avenger Aurora CO
- Used Dodge Avenger Sarasota FL
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo Lawrenceville GA
- Used Dodge Magnum Orange CA
- Used Dodge Avenger Philadelphia PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Journey 2016 Winston Salem NC
- Used Dodge Journey 2018 Buffalo NY
- Used Dodge Challenger 2014 Winston Salem NC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser