Used 2013 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

5.7L V8 Vvt Hemi Multi Displacement Engine Technology Group Rear Dvd Entertainment Center Trailer Tow Group Iv Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat 2Nd Row Console W/Armrest & Storage Skid Plate Group Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive 24J Citadel Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.45 Axle Ratio 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Black/Tan Interior; Lux Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats P265/50R20 All Season Goodyear Bsw Tires Rugged Brown Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2013 Dodge Durango Citadel and many others like it at AutoNation USA Corpus Christi. This Dodge includes: 24J CITADEL CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG P265/50R20 ALL SEASON GOODYEAR BSW TIRES (STD) Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season 3.45 AXLE RATIO TECHNOLOGY GROUP Blind Spot Monitor Cruise Control 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION A/T 6-Speed A/T TRAILER TOW GROUP IV Conventional Spare Tire Air Suspension Tow Hitch BLACK/TAN INTERIOR, LUX LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS Leather Seats Bucket Seats REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTER Entertainment System 2ND ROW CONSOLE W/ARMREST Power Outlet RUGGED BROWN PEARL SKID PLATE GROUP Tow Hooks *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. The Dodge Durango Citadel's pristine good looks were combined with the Dodge high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Take home this 2013 Dodge Durango Citadel and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Dodge Durango Citadel. Treat your family to the joy of a vehicle with a super premium entertainment package like the one found in this vehicle. More information about the 2013 Dodge Durango: The Dodge Durango is the most affordable full-size SUV with 20-inch wheels, Dodge says, and it's the best-equipped 7-passenger SUV in the U.S. The Durango also remains one of the safest SUV picks for a large family, as it's been a repeat IIHS Top Safety Pick; and it's one of the best picks on the market for those who need to carry a large family while also towing a trailer. Tow ratings for the Durango range up to 7,400 pounds with the V8 or 6,200 pounds with the V6. Interesting features of this model are advanced tech and safety features, impressive towing capability, brawny powertrains, Family-friendly layout, comfortable seating, upscale cabin appointments, and truck toughness All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4SDJET4DC529655

Stock: DC529655

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020