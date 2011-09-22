Used 2012 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

4,453 listings
Durango Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,453 listings
  • 2012 Dodge Durango R/T in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango R/T

    110,610 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,985

    $4,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango SXT in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango SXT

    116,186 miles
    Great Deal

    $10,950

    $2,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango SXT in Gray
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango SXT

    130,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango Citadel in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango Citadel

    105,064 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,482

    $1,447 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango SXT in Dark Brown
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango SXT

    93,266 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,495

    $2,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango SXT

    127,942 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,799

    $1,449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango Crew in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango Crew

    170,179 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,990

    $1,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango Crew in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango Crew

    128,893 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango Citadel in Silver
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango Citadel

    135,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,985

    $866 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango Crew in Silver
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango Crew

    86,254 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,980

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango SXT

    47,047 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,590

    $1,053 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango SXT in Gray
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango SXT

    119,525 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,786

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango Citadel in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango Citadel

    95,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,970

    $1,006 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango Crew in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango Crew

    110,647 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,217

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango Citadel in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango Citadel

    112,359 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango SXT in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango SXT

    86,521 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,999

    $612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango SXT in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango SXT

    102,099 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Durango Crew in Gray
    used

    2012 Dodge Durango Crew

    102,470 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,999

    $1,582 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,453 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango

Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
Wow, what a vehicle!
jasonmoore,09/22/2011
(BTW, this is a review of the Citadel V8 model, not available to choose from the list) I origiannaly had a 2011 Traverse and it was a nice vehicle with some great room and features. I was however, unhappy with the looks of it as well as the cheap "feel" of the interior. (I owned the LTZ model) I was always looking for a nice suv that had a more manly style and still had the luxury inside without paying for an escalade. Enter the 2012 Durango Citadel! OMG, this vehicle has it all. All of the cool tech features you could ever want, super luxurious interior, and a badass look on the outside! If there is one caveat I have, it is the plastic rim covers. An amazing vehicle overall!
Report abuse
