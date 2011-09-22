Used 2012 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

Lone Oak Motors - Austin / Texas

Citadel is known as the Flagship for Durango and is brought to you in Brilliant. Everything about the Citadel demands a second look like the huge 20-inch chrome wheels the distinctive chrome grill to the beefy All Wheel Drive stance of this machine. Under the hood sits a 390 horsepower 5.7 Liter Hemi V8 tethered to a five-speed automatic that can tug up to 6200 pounds down the road and still supply you with near 21 mpg. As you can see the interior is full of features that surpass drivers needs as well as impress passengers. Depending on the season enjoy the power sunroof or warm up with the heated steering wheel and seats. Your passengers will enjoy the rear DVD entertainment system and the Innovative fold and tumble seats provide lots of combinations that maximize the utility of the Durango providing plenty of room for the family vacation. Durango does an excellent job of protecting you with advanced safety features like four wheel ABS hill start assist and all-speed traction control with brake assist which makes driving in ever changing road conditions a breeze. Roomy tough and sleek-looking it has a perfect combination of interior space and safety features. You have found the Durango for you! All you have to do is print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! . All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document preparation charge and any emission testing charge. While we try to make sure that all prices posted here are accurate at all times we cannot be responsible for typographical and other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate up-to-the-minute information; however it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical pricing product information advertising or shipping errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle.Additional Information2Nd Row 60/40 Fold & Tumble Seat 3Rd Row Bench Seat Air Conditioning : Multi-Zone A/C Audio : Auxiliary Audio Input Audio : Cd Player Audio : Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Audio : Mp3 Player Audio : Premium Sound System Audio : Satellite Radio Convenience : Keyless Start Convenience : Navigation System Convenience : Power Liftgate Convenience : Rear Parking Aid Convenience : Security System Convenience : Universal Garage Door Opener

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4SDJET5CC138612

Stock: L2336C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

