Used 2012 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me
- 110,610 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,985$4,073 Below Market
Regency USA Inc - Wilmington / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJCT7CC252257
Stock: 60506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,186 milesGreat Deal
$10,950$2,045 Below Market
Prestige Certified Motors - Falls Church / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG2CC312207
Stock: 1550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,500
Roger Beasley Mazda South - Austin / Texas
Introducing the 2012 Dodge Durango! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Dodge prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, front and rear air conditioning, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG7CC130026
Stock: 28733A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 105,064 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,482$1,447 Below Market
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2012 Dodge Durango Citadel Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat Durango Citadel, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI Flex Fuel DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic, AWD, Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat, Black Interior. To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJEG5CC336950
Stock: 336950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 93,266 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,495$2,000 Below Market
Sterling Premium Select - Lafayette / Louisiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG0CC335686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,942 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,799$1,449 Below Market
Blue Ridge Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Abingdon / Virginia
Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat 2012 Dodge Durango SXT AWD 4D Sport Utility 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI Flex Fuel DOHC 5-Speed AutomaticDurango SXT, 4D Sport Utility, AWD, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.5 Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Equipment Group, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 26A, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote USB Port, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Uconnect/Leather Accents Group, 18 x 8.0 Aluminum Wheels, 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Automatic temperature control, Bright Side Roof Rails, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED ON SELECT VEHICLES!!, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, **REAR BACK UP CAMERA!**, **V6 - UNBELIEVABLE PICK-UP! -- DON'T SETTLE FOR THE 4CYL!!**, **CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS**, Durango SXT, 4D Sport Utility, AWD, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.5 Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Equipment Group, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 26A, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote USB Port, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Uconnect/Leather Accents Group.Awards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickAt Blue Ridge Auto Group - We Make it Easy! Blue Ridge Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Dealership in Abingdon, VA is proud to be an automotive leader in our area. Since opening our doors, Blue Ridge Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM has kept a firm commitment to our customers. We offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying process as quick and hassle free as possible.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG4CC312421
Stock: 9894A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 170,179 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,990$1,497 Below Market
Village Auto on 29 - Green Bay / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJDT0CC163693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,893 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,000
World Car Nissan - San Antonio / Texas
**3RD ROW SEAT**, **MEMORY EQUIPMENT**, **PARKING AID**, **POWER DRIVER'S SEAT**, **DUAL ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**. 2012 Dodge Durango Crew w/ 3rd Row, Memory Equipment & Park Assist RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI Flex Fuel DOHC Quick Order Package 26E, 18" x 8.0" Aluminum Wheels, 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.5" Touch Screen Display, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Media Center 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango Crew with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG0CC265571
Stock: N265571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 135,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,985$866 Below Market
Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJEG3CC277963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,254 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG9CC158025
Stock: 10435215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 47,047 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,590$1,053 Below Market
Southtown Motors - Pelham / Alabama
LOW MILEAGE, GOOD CONDITION, GOOD PRICE RANGE, P265/60R18 ON/OFF ROAD MICHELIN BSW TIRES (STD), DEEP MOLTEN RED PEARL, DARK GRAYSTONE/MEDIUM GRAYSTONE INTERIOR, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.6L 24-VALVE V6 VVT FLEX FUEL ENGINE -inc: oil cooler (STD), 3.09 AXLE RATIO, 26A SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 5-speed auto trans, 18" X 8" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), Visor vanity mirrors, Vehicle info center. This Dodge Durango has a dependable Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Welcome to Southtown Motors Pelham, AL.*PLEASE CALL US AT 205-409-3156 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY. YOU CAN ALSO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT SOUTHTOWNMOTORS.COM FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS AND INFORMATION. WE ARE CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT 2841 PELHAM PARKWAY IN THE HEART OF PELHAM. WALK INS ARE WELCOME!!! WE HAVE SEVERAL DIFFERENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE FROM OUR HIGH CREDIT SCORE PROGRAMS TO OUR GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM. PLEASE VISIT SOUTHTOWNMOTORS.COM AND CLICK "APPLY ONLINE" TO GET THE PROCESS STARTED. TO HELP YOU FEEL MORE COMFORTABLE WITH YOUR PURCHASE PLEASE ASK US ABOUT OUR WIDE VARIETY OF MAINTENANCE SERVICE AGREEMENTS WE HAVE TO OFFER. WE HAVE BEEN SERVING THE GREATER BIRMINGHAM AREA FOR OVER 30 YEARS AND TAKE PRIDE IN PROVIDING YOU WITH A POSITIVE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE. NO ONE WILL WORK HARDER THAN WE WILL TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. WE LOOK FORWARD TO YOU JOINING THE SOUTHTOWN MOTORS FAMILY!!!*This Dodge Durango SXT Has Everything You Want *Trailer sway damping, Tire pressure warning lamp, Tip start, Tinted windshield glass, Tinted front door glass, Tilt/telescope steering column, Supplemental side air bags, Supplemental front seat side air bags, Storage net, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Speed control, Sirius satellite radio (subscription required), Side curtain air bags for all seating rows, Sentry Key theft deterrent system, Removable/rechargeable lamp, Remote keyless entry, Rear window wiper/washer, Rear window defroster, Rear wheel drive, Rear air conditioning w/heater.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG9CC146499
Stock: 146499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 119,525 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,786
Pro Auto Expo - Stafford / Virginia
3rd Row Seat Climate Control Fog Lamps Multi-Zone A/C Privacy Glass Rear A/C Satellite Radio Tire Pressure Monitor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG1CC106263
Stock: C20106263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,970$1,006 Below Market
Auto Weekly Specials - Marietta / Georgia
2012 DODGE DURANGO CITADEL HEMI V8 - ONE OWNER- CLEAN CARFAX- LEATHER - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - BLIND SPOT MONITOR-DVD PLAYER- THIRD ROW SEATS - BACK CAMERA - XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - 20 INCH SPORTS WHEELS - PRIVACY SADES - TWO WHEEL DRIVE - MEMORY SEATS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - GREAT DEAL - ALL THE OPTIONS - GOOD TIRES - HEATED MIRRORS - FULLY LOADED - BLUETOOTH BEAUTIFUL RED COLOR NO DINGS NON-SMOKER NO SCRATCHES GOOD TIRES- CARFAX CERTIFIED- CLEAN CARFAX- ... Bad Credit?No Credit? No Worries.. Low Finance Rates ... Apply online www.awsautos.com ... Call 678-250-9393 ... We Ship Everywhere ... All Major Credit/Debit Card accepted... Atlanta Airport Pickup Service available...VISIT....WWW.AWSAUTOS.COM...LOCATED AT .....2069 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA GA 30062...CALL NOW 678 250 9393
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango Citadel with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDHET8CC119996
Stock: M119996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,647 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,217
Van Horn Budget Auto of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
Odometer is 14396 miles below market average! CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, SUNROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, DVD Entertainment, Bluetooth, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Park Assist, Rearview Camera, Remote Start, 8-way power drivers seat w/memory, 18 x 8.0 Aluminum Wheels, 6.5 Touch Screen Display, 9 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Power Liftgate, Steering wheel audio controls.CERTIFIED 3 MONTH / 3000 MILE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm it is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details. Awards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG4CC182863
Stock: G709435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 112,359 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,995
Lone Oak Motors - Austin / Texas
Citadel is known as the Flagship for Durango and is brought to you in Brilliant. Everything about the Citadel demands a second look like the huge 20-inch chrome wheels the distinctive chrome grill to the beefy All Wheel Drive stance of this machine. Under the hood sits a 390 horsepower 5.7 Liter Hemi V8 tethered to a five-speed automatic that can tug up to 6200 pounds down the road and still supply you with near 21 mpg. As you can see the interior is full of features that surpass drivers needs as well as impress passengers. Depending on the season enjoy the power sunroof or warm up with the heated steering wheel and seats. Your passengers will enjoy the rear DVD entertainment system and the Innovative fold and tumble seats provide lots of combinations that maximize the utility of the Durango providing plenty of room for the family vacation. Durango does an excellent job of protecting you with advanced safety features like four wheel ABS hill start assist and all-speed traction control with brake assist which makes driving in ever changing road conditions a breeze. Roomy tough and sleek-looking it has a perfect combination of interior space and safety features. You have found the Durango for you! All you have to do is print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! . All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document preparation charge and any emission testing charge. While we try to make sure that all prices posted here are accurate at all times we cannot be responsible for typographical and other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate up-to-the-minute information; however it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical pricing product information advertising or shipping errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle.Additional Information2Nd Row 60/40 Fold & Tumble Seat 3Rd Row Bench Seat Air Conditioning : Multi-Zone A/C Audio : Auxiliary Audio Input Audio : Cd Player Audio : Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Audio : Mp3 Player Audio : Premium Sound System Audio : Satellite Radio Convenience : Keyless Start Convenience : Navigation System Convenience : Power Liftgate Convenience : Rear Parking Aid Convenience : Security System Convenience : Universal Garage Door Opener
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJET5CC138612
Stock: L2336C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,521 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,999$612 Below Market
Mountain States Toyota - Denver / Colorado
Check out this 2012 Dodge Durango SXT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/220 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Durango has the following options: UCONNECT/LEATHER ACCENTS GROUP -inc: UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth, Bluetooth streaming audio, leather-wrapped shift knob steering wheel, remote USB port, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, P265/60R18 ON/OFF ROAD MICHELIN BSW TIRES (STD), BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK INTERIOR, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, 8-WAY PWR DRIVER SEAT -inc: pwr driver 4-way lumbar adjustment, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.6L 24-VALVE V6 VVT FLEX FUEL ENGINE -inc: oil cooler (STD), 3.09 AXLE RATIO, 26A SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 5-speed auto trans, and 18' X 8' ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD). See it for yourself at Mountain States Toyota, 201 W 70th Ave, Denver, CO 80221.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG3CC238005
Stock: YCC238005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 102,099 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,995
Jacksons of Enid Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Enid / Oklahoma
Jacksons of Enid is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Dodge Durango SXT only has 102,099mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. This 2012 Dodge Durango has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2012 Dodge Durango: Since its 2011 redesign, the Durango is better than ever. It's got a 3.6L V6 capable of 290 horsepower and a very capable Hemi V8 available. All-wheel drive models are available for just over $31,000, and properly equipped, the Durango can tow up to 7,600 lbs. Standard 3-row seating holds up to 7 occupants and even the base Durango comes with 18-inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, satellite radio, remote keyless entry, rear air conditioning, front/side/curtain airbags and electronic stability control. This model sets itself apart with strong towing capabilities, Hemi 5.7L V8 available, Upscale appearance, all-wheel drive availability, and seating for 7
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG4CC321791
Stock: U3645
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 102,470 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,999$1,582 Below Market
Victory Motors of Colorado - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG1CC294990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
