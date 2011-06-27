  1. Home
2003 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 engines, smooth-shifting transmission, excellent ride quality, rugged good looks.
  • Dismal gas mileage, dated design.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A solid sport-ute all around, but a little long in the tooth to call a class leader.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1998, if you wanted eight-passenger capability in an SUV, it meant having to step up to a full-size beast, such as a Ford Expedition or GMC Suburban. Smelling an opportunity, Dodge designed its Durango SUV to fill the gap between midsize SUVs and their larger brethren.

The Durango offered a third seat that the Explorers and Blazers of the day didn't. The Durango was (and still is) based on the Dakota and shared many components, including chassis, powertrain, some body panels and many interior pieces. Power came from either a standard 5.2-liter V8 or an optional 5.9-liter V8, and all first-year Durangos had four-wheel drive.

As the years went on, a two-wheel-drive version became available, a more efficient 4.7-liter V8 replaced the old 5.2, a sporty R/T model debuted, the cabin was redesigned and curtain-style side airbags became optional.

Now the Durango faces a number of freshly redesigned or new challengers, such as the Ford Explorer, Chevrolet TrailBlazer EXT and Honda Pilot. All have third-row seats as well as more refined cabins. But this truck-based sport-ute doesn't try to be all things to all people and makes no apologies for its somewhat tougher character. With its class-leading towing and hauling capabilities, the Durango remains a solid choice for folks who need plenty of seating and serious hauling capacity in their midsize-ute.

2003 Dodge Durango models

Five versions of the Durango are offered: entry-level Sport, well-equipped SXT, luxury SLT, even plusher SLT Plus and the muscular R/T. For most folks, the SXT will be sufficient, equipped as it is with popular features such as a CD player and roof rack along with the Sport's standard fare that includes air conditioning, alloy wheels and power windows, door locks and mirrors.

2003 Highlights

Entry-level Sport model gets bigger wheels (16s versus last year's 15s) and all Durangos now have four-wheel disc brakes. Inside, you'll find a six-disc CD changer as a new option. A redesign is due for 2004.

Performance & mpg

All Durangos can be had with either two- or part-time four-wheel-drive, except the R/T, which comes only as a full-time four-wheeler. SLT models, however, do offer the full-time system as an option. The standard power plant for all but the R/T is the contemporary 4.7-liter V8 that pumps out 235 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Teamed with a five-speed automatic, this engine furnishes crisp throttle response with power accessible from a broad rev range. The 5.9-liter V8 (245 horsepower, 335 lb-ft) is standard on the R/T and optional on the SLTs; it comes paired with a four-speed automatic gearbox. Both engines like their gasoline; we've noticed that either one seems hard-pressed to average more than 13 mpg.

The Durango is ready to work, with maximum payload and towing capacities that, at 1,770 and 7,550 pounds, respectively, outmuscle the competition.

Safety

Side curtain airbags (that provide protection for the head and upper torso in side-impact collisions) are available, a feature that's rare in this class. In terms of crash tests, the Durango scored four (out of five) stars in frontal impacts and rated "Acceptable" (which is tantamount to three out of four stars) in frontal offset tests. There is no side-impact data available.

Driving

In terms of handling dynamics, body roll is well controlled and, with the help of responsive, tight steering, the Durango can run through twisty two-lane roads with confidence, sans the tippy feeling that some other utes are plagued with. And even when carrying a full load of passengers, the suspension handles the burden with little effort, providing an excellent ride without bottoming out on bigger bumps. As far as power, the smaller V8 is fine, and along with the alert automatic gearbox, provides brisk all-around performance for this 4,500-pound SUV.

Interior

Anyone familiar with the Dodge Dakota should feel right at home in the Durango, as the two share most cabin components, such as the dash and seat designs. What this means is large gauges and simple controls and, in lower trim levels, a somewhat bland decor. All but the Sport and SXT come with a third-row seat that increases passenger capacity to seven. On the SLT, a front bench seat is available, which would allow up to eight to ride in a Durango.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Dodge Durango.

5(69%)
4(23%)
3(4%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.6
150 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 150 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

built like a Sherman tank
daedmandave,08/16/2012
i really do love my Durango. its survived a bad dealership trying to put it in the ground. its been rearended numerous times bulldozed a prius into oblivion and a few random deer into a sticky mess and the only damage its ever taken was a slight dent with a paint chip and a busted light. the engine is super tough pulled a fully loaded trailer across the country. as well as a regular pull of the horse trailer. only problem it ever had on its own was a bad water pump. main cooling fan went out and it never overheated, in phoenix in the middle of the summer. it could probably survive a nuclear bomb, my burnt skeletal corpse still holding the steering wheel and still be running
Best of the best
Russell Galloway,12/21/2015
SXT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
My 03 Durango is the best suv I have ever owned. I have owned 03 for Ford Escape poor mileage, oil leaks 3 alternators The list goes on and on. My Durango is the best car I have ever owned. In fact I want another one this time a 4 x4. All these reviews talk about bad gas mileage, I get 18 plus around town, if I turn off the AC I get in the low 20s. It is the best value for a used auto you can buy. My Escape was stolen which now was actually a blessing since I got my Durango. I haven't had this much fun driving with so much power ( 4.7 ) since my 1968 Camaro SS. The guy I bought it from purchased it from a buddy who had it sitting in a barn for a year. The lady that owned it didnt check the oil. Well after some partial rebuild this thing screams. I love this auto my only regret is I wish it was a 4x4 but I know with the correct tires and a lift kit you can go anywhere. I hope this helps you in your decision to purchase a Durango. One thing to to consider is the 03s are part of Mercedes partnership with Dodge
Love at 1st sight.
Pathy Owner,02/27/2016
Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
Let me say I bought my 2003 Durango on Craig's List. Nuf said. After weeks of looking at used SUV's and dozens of scams I saw her, Baby Blue! Owner was sketchy, would only text "CASH!", very little English. Got a run around for a week before he admitted his Sis and Bro in law had the vehicle and gave me their number. ( yeah I had to have her ) From the plate in the picture I could run a Car Fax. Leased for 11 years. Who leases a vehicle for 11 years? Someone who loves her! Regular maintenance and AC compressor changed, front shocks, nothing major. I met the Sis and Bro the next day, ( Valentines Day! Serious ) with the text msgs I had with the kid and Kelly Blue Book and offered them the same deal: $2500, cash, bank at the Supermarket was open on Sunday. First time I saw her in person. Started and ran, test drove it with my wife. Oils were all clean, good acceleration and brakes. Smooth ride. It's not often my wife approves of my decisions. She assured me this was a good one is spite of the original poster wanting to meet me with "CASH" in some dark alley. They were at $2800 ( and I would have paid it ). He countered with $2600 and I countered with $2650! Sold!! Worth Every Dollar ! Even with 184,000 the engine is sound and auto transmission works perfectly. Leather interior Does improve with age, but bought some covers to keep them looking good. Power at the expense of Gas Mileage. Huge interior. I needed a big cargo area for my business hauling tools and materials. I could Almost haul a 4 by 8 sheet of drywall in the back, just a little short. Yes I wish the back seats folded Flat! Or easier to remove. I thought I must be missing something, but no, it doesn't fold flat. :( And the split bench in back doesn't "pop" out like most. Bolted down. Made putting seat covers on the bench a pain. Most of all, once I got used to the wide wheel base was the Ride. Smooth! Stable. Plows a bit around the twisty mountain roads where we live but that is the only time it reminds you that you are driving a Truck. I hear the front ball joints asking for attention again ( Replaced at 100,00 I think ). And the second morning I drove it i realized the Heater/AC Fan didn't work. Brrr! Went online and found this was common and easy for even me to fix. Cost me $10 including next day shipping to replace the Resistor under the glove box. Even a Caveman could do it! Some people reported paying $150 to have this done. Don't! I stole this vehicle, paid more than they were asking, and probably should have paid more. Although I plan to do a tune up and oil change before I get the emissions tested I have no doubt it will pass with flying colors. I've ordered Oil and Tranny additives as preventive maintenance ( Not Lucas, this is better ) and for those things that I can't see. But as far as the eye can see she is a beauty, my Baby Blue! I have owned a Pathfinder for the past 14 years. Bought it at 28,000 and she is nearing 240,000. Original. I mean I haven't changed anything but brakes once and oil occasionally. I intend to get 300,000 out of her, but she was getting old and deserved a semi retirement. I still love my Pathy and Nissan in general. But I have been converted! My Inlaws all seem to own Dodge's. Now I see the light! Update 6 months: The new car feel didn't last long. Living in the mountains roads can change in a minute. On my way to town they were fine. Half hour later they were ice. I came upon a line of cars stopped in the road on a blind curve for another accident. I touched the brakes and started to skate. ( Tires were knobby off road not M&S ) So do I hit the line of cars or do I take the other ditch and hit the mountain? I hit the mountain at a pretty good clip taking a little road side marker with me. When I hit the front tire took the brunt of the impact and exploded. I just knew that as I powered it out of the ditch so I wouldn't get rear ended by the next car sliding she was limping badly. I imagined the worse. When I got out and looked, only the tire was blown and the only damage was a little dent in the back door from the marker. This thing is a TANK! But, changing the tire was not an option. All the tire jack equipment was missing. No one had any or wouldn't lend me any. After the other traffic accident was cleared I was left sitting there by myself. Traffic was only going 15 or 20 mph, the tire was still on the rim, screw it and I drove her two miles home. I found a pair of real tires on Craig's and had them installed. No worse for the whole ordeal. She is a Gas Hog! But she also gets up and moves when she needs to. Took me a while to get a smooth acceleration down. Step on the gas and hang on! Easy Girl! And she hauls a load. Still Love Her.
Sleeper
moparman,11/07/2008
I love my Durango. It's fast, looks good, very easy to drive (once you have owned it for about a week). Lots of power, great AWD system. Has everything but a sunroof.
See all 150 reviews of the 2003 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2003 Dodge Durango features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2003 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2003 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV. Available styles include SLT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT Plus 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SXT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SXT 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), R/T 4WD 4dr SUV (5.9L 8cyl 4A), Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Sport Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and SLT Plus Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

