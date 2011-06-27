Let me say I bought my 2003 Durango on Craig's List. Nuf said. After weeks of looking at used SUV's and dozens of scams I saw her, Baby Blue! Owner was sketchy, would only text "CASH!", very little English. Got a run around for a week before he admitted his Sis and Bro in law had the vehicle and gave me their number. ( yeah I had to have her ) From the plate in the picture I could run a Car Fax. Leased for 11 years. Who leases a vehicle for 11 years? Someone who loves her! Regular maintenance and AC compressor changed, front shocks, nothing major. I met the Sis and Bro the next day, ( Valentines Day! Serious ) with the text msgs I had with the kid and Kelly Blue Book and offered them the same deal: $2500, cash, bank at the Supermarket was open on Sunday. First time I saw her in person. Started and ran, test drove it with my wife. Oils were all clean, good acceleration and brakes. Smooth ride. It's not often my wife approves of my decisions. She assured me this was a good one is spite of the original poster wanting to meet me with "CASH" in some dark alley. They were at $2800 ( and I would have paid it ). He countered with $2600 and I countered with $2650! Sold!! Worth Every Dollar ! Even with 184,000 the engine is sound and auto transmission works perfectly. Leather interior Does improve with age, but bought some covers to keep them looking good. Power at the expense of Gas Mileage. Huge interior. I needed a big cargo area for my business hauling tools and materials. I could Almost haul a 4 by 8 sheet of drywall in the back, just a little short. Yes I wish the back seats folded Flat! Or easier to remove. I thought I must be missing something, but no, it doesn't fold flat. :( And the split bench in back doesn't "pop" out like most. Bolted down. Made putting seat covers on the bench a pain. Most of all, once I got used to the wide wheel base was the Ride. Smooth! Stable. Plows a bit around the twisty mountain roads where we live but that is the only time it reminds you that you are driving a Truck. I hear the front ball joints asking for attention again ( Replaced at 100,00 I think ). And the second morning I drove it i realized the Heater/AC Fan didn't work. Brrr! Went online and found this was common and easy for even me to fix. Cost me $10 including next day shipping to replace the Resistor under the glove box. Even a Caveman could do it! Some people reported paying $150 to have this done. Don't! I stole this vehicle, paid more than they were asking, and probably should have paid more. Although I plan to do a tune up and oil change before I get the emissions tested I have no doubt it will pass with flying colors. I've ordered Oil and Tranny additives as preventive maintenance ( Not Lucas, this is better ) and for those things that I can't see. But as far as the eye can see she is a beauty, my Baby Blue! I have owned a Pathfinder for the past 14 years. Bought it at 28,000 and she is nearing 240,000. Original. I mean I haven't changed anything but brakes once and oil occasionally. I intend to get 300,000 out of her, but she was getting old and deserved a semi retirement. I still love my Pathy and Nissan in general. But I have been converted! My Inlaws all seem to own Dodge's. Now I see the light! Update 6 months: The new car feel didn't last long. Living in the mountains roads can change in a minute. On my way to town they were fine. Half hour later they were ice. I came upon a line of cars stopped in the road on a blind curve for another accident. I touched the brakes and started to skate. ( Tires were knobby off road not M&S ) So do I hit the line of cars or do I take the other ditch and hit the mountain? I hit the mountain at a pretty good clip taking a little road side marker with me. When I hit the front tire took the brunt of the impact and exploded. I just knew that as I powered it out of the ditch so I wouldn't get rear ended by the next car sliding she was limping badly. I imagined the worse. When I got out and looked, only the tire was blown and the only damage was a little dent in the back door from the marker. This thing is a TANK! But, changing the tire was not an option. All the tire jack equipment was missing. No one had any or wouldn't lend me any. After the other traffic accident was cleared I was left sitting there by myself. Traffic was only going 15 or 20 mph, the tire was still on the rim, screw it and I drove her two miles home. I found a pair of real tires on Craig's and had them installed. No worse for the whole ordeal. She is a Gas Hog! But she also gets up and moves when she needs to. Took me a while to get a smooth acceleration down. Step on the gas and hang on! Easy Girl! And she hauls a load. Still Love Her.

Read more