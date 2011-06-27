Vehicle overview

If there's one vehicle that domestic automakers have always done well, it's the powerful and roomy workhorse. And while their trucks have traditionally been relatively unsophisticated and a little rough around the edges, there's never been a question about whether or not they could get the job done. The 2008 Dodge Durango SUV is a good example of this philosophy, offering strong V8 performance, seating for up to eight and enough towing capacity to handle just about anything you throw at it.

The Durango also happens to represent the old guard of the SUV market. By this, we mean a body-on-frame design (rather than the increasingly more common unit-body design of crossover SUVs), rugged construction and real off-road ability. It's bigger than most midsize SUVs like the Ford Explorer but smaller than something like a Chevy Tahoe, and that "between" size could be appealing to the right kind of buyer.

For 2008, Dodge has made a few improvements. The 4.7-liter V8, for instance, has been heavily revised. It now makes 303 horsepower -- a 29 percent increase over last year's engine -- and 330 pound-feet of torque. Inside, you'll find new entertainment options such as a CD/MP3 player, DVD-compatible audio and the MyGIG multimedia infotainment system that has a hard drive to store digital music files.

Overall, the 2008 Dodge Durango is a capable and fairly well-rounded option for SUV buyers, though its competition has gotten stronger this year. The new Toyota Sequoia is now larger and more powerful, the Nissan Armada has been freshened inside and out and the Chevrolet Tahoe offers a better-furnished cabin with an efficient new two-mode hybrid powertrain option. (A similar Durango Hybrid will be available next year.) GM's large crossovers, such as the GMC Acadia, are also excellent vehicles. All said, the Durango may be worth considering if you need a strong tow vehicle that can carry a family and their gear, but keep shopping if you're looking for a refined SUV with leading-edge design.