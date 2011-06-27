  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2008 Dodge Durango
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

2008 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 engines, smooth ride, respectable handling and off-road ability, generous cargo and towing capacities, intuitive controls.
  • Poor fuel mileage, subpar fit and finish inside, cramped second-row legroom.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Dodge Durango for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,733 - $4,227
Used Durango for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With powerful V8 performance and a spacious cabin, the 2008 Dodge Durango is well suited for families needing a midsize or large SUV with impressive towing capabilities. Keep shopping, however, if you're after a premium experience.

Vehicle overview

If there's one vehicle that domestic automakers have always done well, it's the powerful and roomy workhorse. And while their trucks have traditionally been relatively unsophisticated and a little rough around the edges, there's never been a question about whether or not they could get the job done. The 2008 Dodge Durango SUV is a good example of this philosophy, offering strong V8 performance, seating for up to eight and enough towing capacity to handle just about anything you throw at it.

The Durango also happens to represent the old guard of the SUV market. By this, we mean a body-on-frame design (rather than the increasingly more common unit-body design of crossover SUVs), rugged construction and real off-road ability. It's bigger than most midsize SUVs like the Ford Explorer but smaller than something like a Chevy Tahoe, and that "between" size could be appealing to the right kind of buyer.

For 2008, Dodge has made a few improvements. The 4.7-liter V8, for instance, has been heavily revised. It now makes 303 horsepower -- a 29 percent increase over last year's engine -- and 330 pound-feet of torque. Inside, you'll find new entertainment options such as a CD/MP3 player, DVD-compatible audio and the MyGIG multimedia infotainment system that has a hard drive to store digital music files.

Overall, the 2008 Dodge Durango is a capable and fairly well-rounded option for SUV buyers, though its competition has gotten stronger this year. The new Toyota Sequoia is now larger and more powerful, the Nissan Armada has been freshened inside and out and the Chevrolet Tahoe offers a better-furnished cabin with an efficient new two-mode hybrid powertrain option. (A similar Durango Hybrid will be available next year.) GM's large crossovers, such as the GMC Acadia, are also excellent vehicles. All said, the Durango may be worth considering if you need a strong tow vehicle that can carry a family and their gear, but keep shopping if you're looking for a refined SUV with leading-edge design.

2008 Dodge Durango models

The 2008 Dodge Durango SUV is offered in four trim levels -- SXT, SLT, Adventurer and Limited -- in rear-wheel drive or one of two different four-wheel-drive systems. The base SXT comes standard with 17-inch wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt steering wheel with integrated cruise controls and a CD stereo with an auxiliary audio jack. Key options include a folding third-row bench seat, rear air-conditioning, 18-inch alloy wheels, a six-CD changer, satellite radio, remote starting, and front and rear laminated glass.

The midlevel SLT is better-equipped, more upgradeable and the preferred choice for many buyers. It includes many of the SXT's options while adding foglamps, a power driver seat and wood grain accents. SLT optional features include 20-inch chrome wheels, a power liftgate, power-adjustable pedals, heated cloth or leather front seats and second-row bucket seats. The MyGIG multimedia system is also available. The Durango Adventurer trim is very similar to the SLT; it differs mainly via cosmetic changes and functional upgrades like a cargo management system and slush-containing floor mats.

Step up to the fully equipped Limited and you'll receive many of the aforementioned premiums plus 18-inch chrome wheels, heated leather bucket seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, driver memory system, auto-dimming mirrors, rear parking assist and a CD/DVD player with premium sound. Other major Durango options include a navigation system, power sunroof, Bluetooth connectivity, heated rear seats and rear-seat DVD entertainment.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Dodge Durango receives a few updates. An available next-generation 4.7-liter engine debuts. It's more powerful and reportedly more fuel-efficient than the previous V8. A single-speed transfer case can now be specified on select 4WD models -- basically, that means you can get a Durango with all-wheel drive. Limited models are dressed up with bright exterior trim, while new radio options, Chrysler's MyGIG infotainment system and a rear backup camera are also now available. Finally, the Durango, like other Chrysler products, now has a limited lifetime powertrain warranty.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine for 2WD Durango SXT and SLT models is a 3.7-liter V6 with 210 hp and 235 lb-ft of torque. Standard on Adventurer, Limited and all 4WD models is a reworked 4.7-liter V8 that generates 303 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. For maximum towing and hauling performance, an optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is also available that cranks out 330 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. All three engines are backed by automatic transmissions; the V6 is mated to a four-speed gearbox while the V8s use five-speed automatics with a tow-haul mode. Four-wheel-drive Durangos are equipped with a standard single-speed transfer case providing full-time 4WD. For more serious off-roaders, an available two-speed transfer case features shift-on-the-fly capability between locked high-range or low-range modes.

Since there isn't much difference in fuel economy among the different configurations, we recommended one of the two V8s for the additional hauling power you'll receive. EPA-estimated mileage is rated at 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway on 2WD Durangos with the 3.7-liter V6, and 13/18 mpg on 4WD trucks with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8. The new-generation 4.7-liter V8 is expected to have fuel economy similar to the Hemi.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control and side-impact head curtain airbags are standard on all Dodge Durangos. Power-adjustable pedals are standard on the Limited and optional on the SLT and Adventurer. In government frontal crash testing, the 2008 Dodge Durango earned a perfect five-star rating for the protection of front occupants.

Driving

In spite of its large size, the 2008 Dodge Durango delivers a satisfying balance between a smooth, composed ride and crisp handling through corners. Four-wheel-drive versions are also quite capable off-road, offering plenty of wheel travel and responsive manners. The base V6 barely gets out of its own way, however, so we recommend one of the optional V8s for most buyers. When equipped with the powerful Hemi V8, the 2008 Durango is one of the quickest SUVs available for the money.

Interior

Modern and functional, the Dodge Durango's cabin was designed with family-style versatility in mind. Depending on third-row seat style, it can carry up to seven or eight passengers. The front seats are roomy and comfortable, but adults will likely find second-row legroom and storage areas to be lacking. Third-row seating is suitable for kids only. Most buyers will find cargo capacity to be more than adequate, with more than 68 cubic feet available when the third seat is folded into the floor, and as much as 102 cubic feet total.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Dodge Durango.

5(93%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Larger SUV for expanding family.
wilpwr78,05/12/2012
We recently traded in our Jeep Liberty Renegade for a 2008 Durango SLT with the newly redone 4.7L V8. We couldn't be happier with our decision. The 3.7L in the Jeep was a gas hog (maybe due to my heavy foot) even on long 55mph drives the best MPG I could get were 18. What it lacked in efficiency it didn't make up with space. That is there the Durango rules. Plenty of power from the 303hp V8 on hand for passing slo-pokes. Haven't put the 330lbs of tor que to use yet, but look forward to pulling with it soon.
Beautiful Vehicle
Love my Durango,01/05/2009
I almost had my mind made up to buy a GMC Acadia until I test drove the Durango, no comparison. The Durango won hands down. Nice and roomy. I just love the way it rides and handles.It is a beautiful vehicle inside and out. I picked out the Limited with the Hemi and could not be more pleased. It looks sporty with all the chrome trim but looks and rides like a luxury car. It has everything you could possible want in a vehicle. It's loaded. Oh those leather seats with the suede middle, I just love them. They don't get hot like solid leather seats and so comfortable. It's also a very quite ride.
My Maroon Beast.
Bill Woessner,01/18/2010
What can I say but,this vehicle can do it all.Probably the best vehicle I have ever owned.This HEMI will blow by any stock equipped truck out there.I live in hilly Western Pennsylvania and can tow anything from my Six-Pack Charger to my Chris-Craft Cruiser.The all 4WD plows through the worst snow we have and climbs any muddy trail I put it through. There is so much room that a family of 7 can enjoy a long trip.With the seats down I can load 4x8 sheets of drywall or plywood or move any youngster to college. The power leather heated seats feel like you are on a cloud. This vehicle is such a head turner with the maroon paint and 20 inch chrome wheels.
Great to pull my Travel Trailer
Dave,07/09/2010
I was a bit worried since my 28' travel trailer weighs 6,000 but the Durango 4.7 V8 pulls it like a champ! Better than my 2001 Toyota Tundra did and it handles great. I average 16 mpg around town and 18 on the interstate. Good vision, comfortable on long trips, fun to drive.
See all 15 reviews of the 2008 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
303 hp @ 5650 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
303 hp @ 5650 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2008 Dodge Durango features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Dodge Durango

Used 2008 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2008 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV. Available styles include SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), SXT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), SXT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Adventurer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and Adventurer 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Dodge Durango?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Dodge Durangos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Dodge Durango for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Dodge Durango.

Can't find a used 2008 Dodge Durangos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Durango for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,508.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,371.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Durango for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $10,853.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,448.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Dodge Durango?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Durango lease specials

Related Used 2008 Dodge Durango info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles