Used 2000 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me
4,453 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 179,719 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 108,520 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
- 96,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999$564 Below Market
- 243,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995$216 Below Market
- 147,403 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
- 119,897 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Government Use
$3,990
- 151,104 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$2,990
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 204,667 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,400
- 186,713 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,999
- 137,206 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,470
- 110,850 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,290
- 171,964 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,495
- 164,568 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,495
- 126,570 miles
$4,995
- 197,162 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$999
- 173,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,933
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Durango searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Durango
Write a reviewSee all 140 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.2140 Reviews
Report abuse
62hilger,04/04/2013
I purchased a Durango with 4.7 V8 overhead valve motor. This motor has plenty of get and go. It will squeal the tires without hesitation. The motor needs proper oil changes and I would recommend high quality motor oil. The bad side of this vehicle is you will average 12 MPG and it took quite a while to heat up. Get an auto start for it. I keep record of my fills and I mostly drove rural roads. My vehicle had rear air which was nice. If MPG is not an issue I would recommend the vehicle.
Related Dodge Durango info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Avenger Richmond VA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lawrenceville GA
- Used Dodge Avenger Ocala FL
- Used Dodge Nitro Hollywood FL
- Used Dodge Viper Bellevue WA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Bradenton FL
- Used Dodge Avenger Spring TX
- Used Dodge Nitro Lancaster PA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Ann Arbor MI
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lancaster PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Durango 2015 Rockville MD
- Used Dodge Charger 2014 Hartford CT
- Used Dodge Charger 2014 Minneapolis MN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon