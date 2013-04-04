Used 2000 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

4,453 listings
  • 2000 Dodge Durango
    used

    2000 Dodge Durango

    179,719 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Durango R/T
    used

    2000 Dodge Durango R/T

    108,520 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Durango Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    96,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,999

    $564 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Durango Sport in Silver
    used

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    243,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,995

    $216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Durango Sport
    used

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    147,403 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Durango Sport
    used

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    119,897 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Durango Sport in Black
    used

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Government Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 1999 Dodge Durango SLT
    used

    1999 Dodge Durango SLT

    151,104 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Durango Sport in Purple
    used

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Durango Sport in Red
    used

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    204,667 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,400

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Durango Sport in Silver
    used

    2001 Dodge Durango Sport

    186,713 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus

    137,206 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,470

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Durango Sport in White
    used

    2002 Dodge Durango Sport

    110,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,290

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Durango SLT in Black
    used

    2002 Dodge Durango SLT

    171,964 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus in Red
    used

    2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus

    164,568 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Durango SLT in Purple
    used

    2002 Dodge Durango SLT

    126,570 miles

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Durango SLT in Silver
    used

    2002 Dodge Durango SLT

    197,162 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $999

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Durango Sport
    used

    2002 Dodge Durango Sport

    173,919 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,933

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango

Write a review
2000 Dodge Durango
62hilger,04/04/2013
I purchased a Durango with 4.7 V8 overhead valve motor. This motor has plenty of get and go. It will squeal the tires without hesitation. The motor needs proper oil changes and I would recommend high quality motor oil. The bad side of this vehicle is you will average 12 MPG and it took quite a while to heat up. Get an auto start for it. I keep record of my fills and I mostly drove rural roads. My vehicle had rear air which was nice. If MPG is not an issue I would recommend the vehicle.
