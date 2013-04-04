Used 2000 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon

This 2000 Dodge Durango is offered to you for sale by Kendall Toyota of Bend. This Durango is sold AS IS, and inspection report can be provided. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Dodge Durango . No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. In addition to being well-cared for, this Dodge Durango has very low mileage making it a rare find. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Dodge Durango with AWD/4WD, 3500lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B4HS28NXYF230210

Stock: XZ38404U

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020