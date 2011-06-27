  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2006 Dodge Durango
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(56)
Appraise this car

2006 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 engines, agile handling, excellent ride quality, capable off-road, lots of cargo capacity, simple controls.
  • Lousy mileage, sloppy fit and finish, needs more second-row legroom and storage.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Dodge Durango for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,779 - $3,015
Used Durango for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its tough-truck styling, available Hemi V8 and roomy interior, the 2006 Dodge Durango offers an appealing combination of power, comfort and utility. If you don't mind its big thirst at the pump, it's a great value.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1998, if you wanted eight-passenger capability in an SUV, it meant having to step up to a full-size beast, such as the Expedition or Suburban. Smelling an opportunity, Dodge designed its Durango SUV to fill the gap between midsize SUVs and their larger brethren. The original Durango was based on the Dakota pickup and offered a third-row seat that the midsize SUVs of the day didn't.

Power came from either a standard 5.2-liter V8 or an optional 5.9-liter V8, and all first-year Dodge Durango models had four-wheel drive. As the years went on, a two-wheel-drive version became available, a more efficient 4.7-liter V8 replaced the old 5.2, and a sporty R/T model debuted. A completely redesigned second-generation Durango debuted in 2004, and Dodge's SUV grew in virtually every dimension. Styling cues include Dodge's signature cross-hair grille and aggressive wheel arches. The cabin features more comfort for second-row passengers, thanks to added room, reclining seatbacks and options like secondary climate controls and a DVD entertainment system.

Unfortunately, adults will likely find that the second row's available legroom is rather tight. As on the original, a kid-friendly third-row seat is available. Previously, this bench could accommodate just two, but a new 60/40-split design for 2006 makes it possible to squeeze an extra child back there on carpool days, allowing the Durango to seat eight passengers total. With a maximum towing capacity of 8,950 pounds, the Dodge Durango can pull more weight than most full-size SUVs. The chassis boasts a fully hydroformed frame that promises greater structural integrity for better ride and handling characteristics along with a decreased chance of rattles and squeaks cropping up down the road. With its spacious cabin, powerful engine lineup and distinctive looks, the 2006 Dodge Durango is an SUV that deserves careful consideration, particularly if you've got a big family and tow a trailer.

2006 Dodge Durango models

The four-door Dodge Durango SUV is offered in three trim levels -- SXT, SLT and top-of-the-line Limited -- with either two- or four-wheel drive. The SXT comes standard with power windows, locks and mirrors; air conditioning; heated seats; alloy wheels; an AM/FM/CD stereo; and cruise control. The SLT adds a power driver seat, rear air conditioning, wood grain cabin accents, body-color front and rear fascias, foglamps and a two-passenger third-row seat. Optional on the SLT is the Adventurer package, which includes a roof rack, tubular side steps, slush mats, a cargo liner and organizer, and unique alloy wheels. Spring for the Limited and you'll get leather seating, automatic climate control, a three-passenger third-row seat, a power rear hatch, a nine-speaker Infinity audio system with steering wheel-mounted controls, auto-dimming mirrors, universal garage opener, a memory system (for the driver seat, mirror, stereo and climate settings), and a security system.

2006 Highlights

The 5.7-liter Hemi V8 gains a multidisplacement cylinder management system, which boosts fuel economy up to 20 percent in certain driving situations. Wheel choices have been revised, and 17-inch alloys are now standard. Stability control, a power rear liftgate and remote vehicle start system are newly optional. A three-passenger 60/40-split third-row seat is now optional on the SLT and standard on the Limited model, raising maximum seating capacity to eight.

Performance & mpg

The standard power plant for 2WD Durango SXT and SLT models is a 3.7-liter V6 that supplies 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. Standard on 2WD Limiteds and all 4WD models is a 4.7-liter V8 with 230 horses and 290 lb-ft. For maximum towing and hauling power, an optional 5.7-liter multidisplacement Hemi V8 is available that generates 335 hp and 370 lb-ft of torque. All three engines use automatic transmissions; the V6 runs through a four-speed gearbox, while the V8s have five-speed units with a tow-haul mode. Properly equipped, a Hemi Durango has an 8,950-pound tow rating.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard. Side curtain airbags that cover all three rows are optional on all models. Stability control is standard on the Limited and optional on all other Durangos. Power-adjustable pedals are standard on the Limited and optional on the SLT. In government crash testing, the Dodge Durango earned a perfect five-star rating for frontal impacts.

Driving

In spite of its generous proportions, the Durango manages to deliver both a smooth, composed ride and nimble handling around corners. Dodge's SUV is similarly adept in off-road situations, offering plenty of wheel travel and a playful demeanor. The base V6 provides barely adequate power, so we recommend the 4.7-liter V8 for most buyers. Equipped with the top-of-the-line Hemi V8, the 2006 Dodge Durango is one of the quickest SUVs in its price range.

Interior

Modern in design and functional throughout, the seven-passenger Dodge Durango was designed with family usage in mind. Depending on which third-row seat option you select, it can seat seven or eight passengers. The front seats are roomy and comfortable, but adults will find legroom and storage areas in short supply in the second row. The third-row seat is suited for kids only. Cargo capacity should be more than ample for most buyers; there's 67 cubic feet when the third seat is folded into the floor. Other family-friendly extras include a DVD entertainment system, a 384-watt Infinity sound system and satellite radio.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Dodge Durango.

5(64%)
4(27%)
3(3%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.5
56 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my Durango!
Love it!,11/07/2005
I just picked this vehicle up and it's a dream. The HEMI is very responsive and it drives like a dream. Kind of like driving a recliner down the highway. Got the loaded out Limited with navigation, 6 disk changer, Sirus Satellite radio and DVD player. It's Inferno Red which I guess is a new color for this year. Heated seats, love the auto climate control too. I has the tip start feature to which works pretty good. I always have a confident feeling while driving this Durango. I've read other posts here before deciding to buy and a few listed gas mileage specs. I've got over 1000 miles and the average economy on the highway is between 18 and 20 mpg. I supposed a heavy foot could change that
11 Month Reveiw
Jim,08/03/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
I purchased my Durango Limited with the 5.7L motor (why isn't that an option for Model Selection?) Anyway, after putting 13k miles on it in the past 11 months I am overall happy. I'm 6', 300lbs and I'm quite comfortable in it. I've had as many as six adult passengers in the SUV and no one has complained about leg room or comfort. My only complaints so far are; (1) could be less hard plastic in the interior - the front seat belt covers were missing when I bought the SUV and the pouch on the back of the driver's seat was gone. (2) The left rear quarter panel seem to have rust issues just behind the fuel door. I see this on many Gen2 Durangos. (3) Both the 4.7L and 5.7L motors are very susceptible to exhaust manifold leakage mainly due to manifold bolts breaking. (4) If I’m not careful, I get overflow/spit-back when fueling up. There was a recall for this but I keep forgetting to check if my Durango still qualifies being that it’s 10 years old now.
Hillspot
hillspot,11/29/2006
The comfort for a family of six is great. The kids have a lot of room to maneuver around and not be crowded.
142,000 Reliable Miles
Mike Cee,11/18/2016
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
We purchased our 2006 Durango just over 10 years ago when it was new. It's been completely reliable and has never let us down. It makes it through deep snow to our rural home on those winter nights. Interior, while not fancy, is very usable and well laid out. The fuel mileage is what you'd expect on a full size 4X4 SUV with a V8. We've taken it on a number of trips and it's very comfortable.
See all 56 reviews of the 2006 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2006 Dodge Durango features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Dodge Durango

Used 2006 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2006 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV. Available styles include SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SLT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), SXT 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SXT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Dodge Durango?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Dodge Durangos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Dodge Durango for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Dodge Durango.

Can't find a used 2006 Dodge Durangos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Durango for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,053.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,490.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Durango for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,784.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,539.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Dodge Durango?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Durango lease specials

Related Used 2006 Dodge Durango info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles