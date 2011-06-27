Vehicle overview

Back in 1998, if you wanted eight-passenger capability in an SUV, it meant having to step up to a full-size beast, such as the Expedition or Suburban. Smelling an opportunity, Dodge designed its Durango SUV to fill the gap between midsize SUVs and their larger brethren. The original Durango was based on the Dakota pickup and offered a third-row seat that the midsize SUVs of the day didn't.

Power came from either a standard 5.2-liter V8 or an optional 5.9-liter V8, and all first-year Dodge Durango models had four-wheel drive. As the years went on, a two-wheel-drive version became available, a more efficient 4.7-liter V8 replaced the old 5.2, and a sporty R/T model debuted. A completely redesigned second-generation Durango debuted in 2004, and Dodge's SUV grew in virtually every dimension. Styling cues include Dodge's signature cross-hair grille and aggressive wheel arches. The cabin features more comfort for second-row passengers, thanks to added room, reclining seatbacks and options like secondary climate controls and a DVD entertainment system.

Unfortunately, adults will likely find that the second row's available legroom is rather tight. As on the original, a kid-friendly third-row seat is available. Previously, this bench could accommodate just two, but a new 60/40-split design for 2006 makes it possible to squeeze an extra child back there on carpool days, allowing the Durango to seat eight passengers total. With a maximum towing capacity of 8,950 pounds, the Dodge Durango can pull more weight than most full-size SUVs. The chassis boasts a fully hydroformed frame that promises greater structural integrity for better ride and handling characteristics along with a decreased chance of rattles and squeaks cropping up down the road. With its spacious cabin, powerful engine lineup and distinctive looks, the 2006 Dodge Durango is an SUV that deserves careful consideration, particularly if you've got a big family and tow a trailer.