If the 2017 Dodge Durango looks familiar to you, there's a reason for it. The current-generation Durango has been around for a while now, dating back to the 2011 model year. So, yes, it's getting on in years compared to a number of rivals. But Dodge has kept this three-row crossover fresh, most notably with a significant update for 2014 that added a satisfying eight-speed automatic transmission and a revised interior with Chrysler's excellent 8.4-inch touchscreen. Moreover, the fundamentals have always been strong with this one, including extraordinary towing capacity, available V8 power and adult-sized space in the third row.

The Durango is one of the most muscular vehicles in its class, but it's also one of the heaviest, too. That takes a toll on real-world fuel economy, and it can also make the standard V6 engine feel strained at times — a good argument for specifying the exuberant Hemi V8, gas bills notwithstanding. But if you can find a powertrain that's to your liking, there's a lot to like. Even at this advanced stage in its production cycle, the Durango remains one of the most capable and well-rounded three-row crossovers you can buy.

Having said that, there are certainly newer models in the segment that might seem to have more of a shine. Chief among them is the Honda Pilot, which improved dramatically with its recent redesign, adding third-row space, an updated technology interface and stronger V6 performance. The redesigned Mazda CX-9 brings a sleek, luxurious presence along with spirited turbocharged acceleration, while the Toyota Highlander continues to be competitive across the board and offers the additional appeal of a hybrid model. But if you want a lot of versatility and verve without springing for a truck-based SUV such as the Chevy Tahoe or Ford Expedition, the 2017 Dodge Durango is an ideal choice.

Standard on every 2017 Dodge Durango are antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are optional on the SXT and standard on all other Durangos.

The 8.4-inch touchscreen system comes bundled with emergency assistance and stolen vehicle tracking. Getting the Technology Group and Safety/Security and Convenience Group add more advanced safety technologies to certain trim levels.

In government crash tests, the Durango earned an overall safety score of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars to total front-impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates the Durango a top Good score in its moderate-overlap front-impact test as well as a Good score for the side-impact, roof strength, and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the small-overlap front-impact, however, the Durango earned a second-worst Marginal score.

In Edmunds emergency stop testing, a Durango V6 with rear-wheel drive came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, while one with all-wheel drive did it in 125 feet. Both distances are average for this class.