Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

2017 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • Unusually spacious third-row seats
  • 8.4-inch touchscreen is one of the best in the class
  • Assertive acceleration with the V8 engine
  • exceptional towing capacity for a crossover
  • Real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing
  • Lackluster fuel economy (especially with the V8)
  • Bluetooth streaming audio isn't standard on SXT
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If the 2017 Dodge Durango looks familiar to you, there's a reason for it. The current-generation Durango has been around for a while now, dating back to the 2011 model year. So, yes, it's getting on in years compared to a number of rivals. But Dodge has kept this three-row crossover fresh, most notably with a significant update for 2014 that added a satisfying eight-speed automatic transmission and a revised interior with Chrysler's excellent 8.4-inch touchscreen. Moreover, the fundamentals have always been strong with this one, including extraordinary towing capacity, available V8 power and adult-sized space in the third row.

The Durango is one of the most muscular vehicles in its class, but it's also one of the heaviest, too. That takes a toll on real-world fuel economy, and it can also make the standard V6 engine feel strained at times — a good argument for specifying the exuberant Hemi V8, gas bills notwithstanding. But if you can find a powertrain that's to your liking, there's a lot to like. Even at this advanced stage in its production cycle, the Durango remains one of the most capable and well-rounded three-row crossovers you can buy.

Having said that, there are certainly newer models in the segment that might seem to have more of a shine. Chief among them is the Honda Pilot, which improved dramatically with its recent redesign, adding third-row space, an updated technology interface and stronger V6 performance. The redesigned Mazda CX-9 brings a sleek, luxurious presence along with spirited turbocharged acceleration, while the Toyota Highlander continues to be competitive across the board and offers the additional appeal of a hybrid model. But if you want a lot of versatility and verve without springing for a truck-based SUV such as the Chevy Tahoe or Ford Expedition, the 2017 Dodge Durango is an ideal choice.

Standard on every 2017 Dodge Durango are antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are optional on the SXT and standard on all other Durangos.

The 8.4-inch touchscreen system comes bundled with emergency assistance and stolen vehicle tracking. Getting the Technology Group and Safety/Security and Convenience Group add more advanced safety technologies to certain trim levels.

In government crash tests, the Durango earned an overall safety score of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars to total front-impact safety and five stars for side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety rates the Durango a top Good score in its moderate-overlap front-impact test as well as a Good score for the side-impact, roof strength, and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the small-overlap front-impact, however, the Durango earned a second-worst Marginal score.

In Edmunds emergency stop testing, a Durango V6 with rear-wheel drive came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, while one with all-wheel drive did it in 125 feet. Both distances are average for this class.

2017 Dodge Durango models

The 2017 Dodge Durango is a three-row crossover SUV available in four trim levels: SXT, GT, Citadel and R/T. Seven-passenger seating is standard, while second-row captain's chairs that reduce capacity to six are optional. Note that the base SXT can be specified with just two rows of seats for 2017, while the other trims are three-row only.

The base SXT comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, a load-leveling rear suspension, automatic headlamps, foglamps, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, three-zone climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining second-row seat, a 50/50-split folding third-row seat (with power-folding headrests) or alternatively no third-row seat at all, cloth upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a 5-inch touchscreen interface, and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port and an SD card reader.

The GT adds 20-inch wheels, LED running lights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, additional body-color exterior trim, dual exhaust tips, remote ignition, an auto-dimming driver-side exterior mirror, a leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel, power front seats (eight-way driver, six-way passenger) with four-way power lumbar, heated front and second-row seats, leather upholstery, a 115-volt power outlet, driver memory settings, satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio, dual USB charge ports and an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface with voice controls.

Going with the Citadel will get you xenon headlights, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, upgraded brakes, chrome exterior trim, roof-rail crossbars, a sunroof, a power liftgate, a cargo cover, upgraded leather upholstery, additional leather trim, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a navigation system, an eight-way power passenger seat, ventilated front seats, and a nine-speaker audio system with a subwoofer and HD radio. An optional Anodized Platinum appearance package adds upgraded leather upholstery with silver accent stitching and special interior trim.

Finally, the R/T tops things off with the V8 engine as standard, an upgraded steering system, a sport-tuned suspension, red accent stitching and a Beats audio system. The Citadel's standard roof rails and sunroof are optional.

Some of the higher trims' standard features are also offered on lower trims as options. A Technology Group package for the Citadel and R/T adds adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist. Blind-spot monitoring is also offered on the GT via a separate options package (Safety/Security and Convenience Group) that additionally includes a handful of the Citadel's standard luxuries.

Optional on the GT and R/T is a Brass Monkey appearance package that adds a gloss-black grille, black headlamp bezels, 20-inch bronze-painted wheels and extra body-color trim. An optional Blacktop appearance package (also for the GT and R/T) is similar and fits the Durango with 20-inch, black-painted wheels and a variety of black-out exterior trim items. Other options include black running boards and bright pedals (Mopar Running Board package), a second-row console with armrest and storage (includes an in-console, 12-volt power outlet and a USB charge port), a dual-screen rear entertainment system (with Blu-ray compatibility) and a trailer-tow package.

With the exception of the R/T, every 2017 Dodge Durango comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 good for 290 horsepower (295 hp on the Citadel or with the Blacktop package) and 260 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive are standard, and all-wheel drive is optional. Also standard is an automatic stop-start system that shuts down the engine when the car stops in order to save fuel.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the V6 stand at 21 mpg combined (19 city/26 highway) with rear-wheel drive and 21 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway) with all-wheel drive. Properly equipped, the Durango V6 can tow 6,200 pounds, which is more than most competitors are rated for.

In Edmunds testing, a Durango V6 with RWD accelerated to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, while one with the V6 and all-wheel drive did it in 8.1 seconds. These results are acceptable but well off the pace of the segment's best.

A 5.7-liter V8 good for 360 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque is standard on the R/T and optional on the Citadel. It, too, has an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive as standard, while its optional all-wheel-drive system includes a low-range transfer case for improved off-road performance.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the V8 is 17 mpg combined (14 city/22 highway) with either rear- or all-wheel drive. The Durango V8 can tow a maximum of 7,400 pounds, a muscular figure that's bettered only by truck-based SUVs.

Driving

The Dodge Durango is heavy for its class. An all-wheel-drive Honda Pilot, for instance, tipped our scales at a remarkable 837 pounds less than an all-wheel-drive Durango (4,250 pounds versus 5,078 pounds). It's no wonder, then, that the Durango's V6 engine sometimes feels taxed, and although Dodge's engineers have done their best to mask this SUV's mass when you're driving around turns, it can still feel like a handful.

One area where the Durango's weight likely helps is the ride quality. There's a take-command feel to the way it rolls down the road, and we even found the ride comfortable when outfitted with big 20-inch wheels. There's more to like with the available V8 engine, which cranks out impressive power for quick acceleration and confident towing. It also makes those classic American V8 sounds that just about anyone will appreciate.

Interior

Families that spend lots of time in the car would be wise to consider the road-trip-ready Durango. Passenger space is unusually generous, especially in the third row, where adults can actually sit comfortably — a rare luxury. The rear doors are also enormous and open to nearly 90 degrees, making for easier entry and exit. A flip-and-fold second-row seat (optional on the SXT and standard on the others) further facilitates passenger movement.

Materials quality is unremarkable for the segment, but that says more about the segment's high standards than the Durango's shortcomings; it has plenty of soft-touch surfaces and minimal cheap ones. It's just that some competitors are nicer overall and offer more visually interesting designs to boot. The Durango still has a leg up on most rivals when it comes to the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen, which boasts large virtual buttons, logical menus and helpful secondary physical controls. Whether you're tech-savvy or tech-averse, we think you'll find it to be one of the best systems out there.

The Durango's maximum cargo capacity of 84.5 cubic feet is competitive, and its 47.7 cubic feet behind the second row is on the large side. The space behind the third row is limited, as expected, but it is at least wide and deep enough for a large golf bag. It also features an available cargo cover that can conceal the area behind both the second and third rows if needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Dodge Durango.

5(65%)
4(7%)
3(9%)
2(4%)
1(15%)
4.0
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

ALNY John's Durango
John Gaston,12/29/2016
Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
In my previous reviews, my wife and I were very positive about our 2017 Durango Citadel. We still give it five stars at just under 30,000 miles. We keep up with the routine maintenance schedule, oil changes, tire rotation, etc. It has had zero issues and has performed flawlessly. We continue to believe it's the best, most comfortable and convenient SUV on the market. My previous review (below) was very positive. If anything, I'd say it's even better after 14,500 miles. The vehicle has performed perfectly and spotlessly. It fits our needs very well; for example, hauling things and pulling our ski boat. The V6 is well more than adequate and tows the 4200 pounds of boat plus trailer easily. We love the vehicle's comfort and features. It's super comfortable on long trips. And now that it's winter having four heated seats plus the heated steering wheel is terrific, as is the ability to start the car via Connect. The touch entry and locking are very convenient. The controls are easy, ergonomic, and straightforward. In short, love the Durango. A great buy! If this isn't the best SUV on the market, I don't know what is. The Durango Citadel AWD we bought easily beats the Honda Pilot and Volvo XC90, which we considered, researched, and drove. The Durango's ride, comfort, technology (driver assist and ease-of-use), quietness, tow capability, space, and value are all better than the other two vehicles. In particular, we found the Pilot's ergonomics to need a fair amount of improvement. We especially like the rear bucket seats and console, along with the ample number and variety of electronic plugs. The car's controls, both front and rear as well as buttons and electronic, are very straightforward and easy to use. Attention to little details and conveniences, such as the handy built-in flashlight in the rear or the tuck-away roof crossbars, is splendid on the Durango.
the perfect fit
James K,04/28/2017
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
great vehicle ,great value. My last SUV was a 2014 Honda Pilot . I was in the market for a new good size SUV ,with great towing features and capacity. Dodge Durango was the perfect fit. I use this vehicle to transport cargo and family . This vehicle covers all aspects of my busy lifestyle from camping,towing my boat ,bringing stuff home for my lawn and garden . I couldn't find a better fit for my lifestyle. I am impressed with the design and performance from this vehicle . If you are looking for a vehicle thats not going to put you to sleep The Durango is what you are looking for . I am very satisfied in my choice . I smile every time I get in and start this SUV.
WAAAAAAY BETTER THAN EXPECTED!!!
Dev Null,12/21/2016
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
We bought a new 2017 Durango AWD RT after having an accident in our trusty Jeep Commander HEMI. I drive a Corvette with 465hp and must say, this thing is a BLAST to drive (Keep sport mode on and "eco" mode off). For a family car, you just can't go wrong. The Commander was nice, but so much improvement in engine/transmission/electronics over the past 6 years means a MUCH smoother, faster, better sounding beast than I could have imagined. I love this truck and am truly happy with it. Highly recommended! PS, the kids love the extra room in the 3rd row over the Commander too. Great work MOPAR.
First Time Dodge Owner and Last Time Buying One
Joker8050,07/03/2019
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
2017 R/T purchased March 9, 2017 May 3, 2017 1,450 Miles Issue: Transmission tried to shift through gears while driving, including “R”. This caused wild RPM fluctuations and a warning message that “vehicle moving too fast to move to R”. Result: Dealership said must be “computer glitch” but nothing they could do. November 30, 2018 19,115 Miles Issue: Water Pump Failure Result: Water Pump replaced under warranty. March 19, 2019 22,756 Miles Issue: Radiator Cracked Result: Radiator replaced under warranty May 24, 2019 24,051 Miles Issue: Right Front Caliper Malfunction causing it to stick Result: Caliper and brake pads replaced under warranty July 2, 2019 26,606 Miles Issue : Engine stalled while driving. Engine won’t restart. Only cranks but fails to start. Result: My 4th roadside assistance tow. My 4th battle with dealership for a loaner/rental. Waiting on update on diagnosis and fix.
See all 26 reviews of the 2017 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5150 rpm
See all Used 2017 Dodge Durango features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Dodge Durango

Used 2017 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2017 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV. Available styles include GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), GT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Dodge Durango?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Dodge Durango trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Dodge Durango SXT is priced between $18,500 and$32,490 with odometer readings between 20655 and112645 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT is priced between $23,000 and$37,000 with odometer readings between 18430 and101964 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Durango R/T is priced between $29,998 and$42,995 with odometer readings between 12007 and96214 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Durango Citadel is priced between $26,695 and$37,687 with odometer readings between 18333 and59816 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum is priced between $29,910 and$29,910 with odometer readings between 19996 and19996 miles.

