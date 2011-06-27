Used 2016 Dodge Durango Consumer Reviews
Surprisingly Pleased!
The 2016 Durango Citadel is a well-made, well designed full size SUV. The interior and exterior are well appointed and well designed, with great comfort and convenience items that are pleasing (vented driver and passenger seats) and start-stop technology. Two issue I've had so far: 1) is the fact that the 8 speed VVT transmission shifts roughly and even over revs when fast accelerating; 2) The cooling aspect in the HVAC seems to be having problems cooling effectively during some very hot days here in the Midwest. Hopefully a quick trip to the dealer can fix this. Other than these issues, the vehicle is great, so far.
Bought A Used 2016 AWD Limited
Ive been driving the 2016 AWD Limited for about 2 months now. This is a very nice vehicle and great value. I drove them all prior to trading for this one. Explorer, Grand Cherokee, Highlander, Sorento, ect. ect..The Durango beat them all out in my opinion. My biggest complaint on the previous models listed was the seats. The Durango is the most comfortable of them all in my opinion. The ride is smooth, quiet and enjoyable to drive especially with the electric adjustable steering with is a really cool feature. The sound system is great as is the navigation..The bluetooth is the best Ive seen yet. Plenty of 12v poser and USB. Very Pleased! Cargo area is very nice and access to the back (third row) is not bad at all even for an adult. I have been averaging 21-23 mpg city/hyw. This SUV looks great too unlike the others which remind me of an egg with all the round edges. Im really happy with mine so far..I would recommend this SUV to anyone.
Happy Durango Owners
Ours is the 3.6l engine version, and it runs just beautifully. I guess I'm old school, and all the interior gadgets were almost overwhelming, from the back up camera to the rear proximity sensors, no more backing into hidden signposts or other cars parked behind. Too much to mention, overall, a very happy camper. It also works very well in our 110 plus degree Arizona desert heat.
Best Overall Vehicle Ever Owned
This is a terrific machine. Looks great, has all the gadgets you want and enjoy, the 5.7 hemi with the 8 speed gearbox is a rocket. Super comfortable, excellent interior, super build quality, feels like a more expensive machine. This is my second Durango and I'm very pleased with it. Not the cheapest sticker, but you get what you pay for. Strong recommend for this machine; I have the R/T.
Chrysler Hit It Out Of The Park
I previously owned a 2003 Tahoe Z71 totally loaded and I loved it. I just retired the vehicle with 245 thousand miles on it and it was still a mule. For six years my middle son used this as his primary vehicle for high school and college. Oh what stories I would hear if the vehicle could talk. Of course, I wanted another Tahoe until I went to the dealer and went into shock at the price. A friend told me to look at the Durango. I had owned Jeeps before and liked them a lot but needed the third row. Upon further investigation I found out this is a Jeep with the third row as its made on the same platform since the last four years. I needed the Hemi to tow boats and snowmobiles and wow, how cool a vehicle. And it has far superior gas mileage for the big powerful V-8 paired with the new Fiat 8 speed transmission. I wound up with the Citadel trim level and its plenty posh yet durable enough to last. I can't see having any regrets as I scoot around in this very peppy SUV. Brand loyalty can be a good thing but sometimes it pays to switch and big time in this case!
