  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2014 Dodge Durango
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(47)
Appraise this car

2014 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • Easy to maneuver
  • high-quality interior materials
  • convenient third-row seats
  • powerful optional V8
  • generous towing capacity.
  • Less cargo room than rivals
  • ride quality suffers on rough roads.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Dodge Durango for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$12,900 - $25,998
Used Durango for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its welcoming interior and excellent highway manners, the 2014 Dodge Durango is a great choice for a seven-passenger SUV.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Dodge Durango is one of our favorite options for a six- or seven-passenger SUV. The current generation not only has the roomy seating and polished ride that you'd expect in a family-oriented, three-row utility vehicle, it also has an optional V8 engine and impressive tow ratings that you typically see only on larger, more traditional SUVs. For 2014, Dodge has updated the Durango to help it keep up with the competition in this price range. Although the even more aggressive styling is what you'll notice first, it's the less obvious changes that make the biggest difference on the 2014 Dodge Durango.

The changes in the cabin are particularly striking, as the Durango gets an all-new instrument panel and an updated dash that accommodates a large, intuitive 8.4-inch touchscreen that uses an upgraded version of the company's Uconnect system to provide smartphone app integration, text-to-speech capability for text messages and a more robust voice control interface. High-quality interior surfaces abound, and much like its Jeep Grand Cherokee cousin, the 2014 Durango feels decidedly upscale for its class.

On the mechanical side, the 2014 Durango has a new eight-speed automatic transmission, which serves up impressively smooth shifts while providing a numerically small but still significant improvement in EPA fuel economy ratings. The new transmission also makes better use of what power the base V6 engine has to offer -- although we've steered consumers toward the more powerful V8 in past years, a V6 Durango merits stronger consideration in 2014 due to its more energetic performance.

Of course, we'd still recommend the V8 if you intend to take frequent advantage of the 2014 Dodge Durango's towing capability, which, along with its rich interior is one of the best reasons to consider this SUV. However, the Durango doesn't provide as much cargo room as most of its rivals, and its ride quality and handling aren't quite up to snuff, either. Well-regarded family crossovers like the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse, 2014 Mazda CX-9 and 2014 Toyota Highlander offer considerably more capacity, a smoother ride and more capable handling. The updated 2014 Durango is appealing for its bold styling and refined interior, but its shortcomings elsewhere should also be considered.

2014 Dodge Durango models

The 2014 Dodge Durango large crossover SUV is available in four trim levels: SXT, Limited, R/T and Citadel. You'll also come across Durangos with Rallye badging; the Rallye is an equipment package on the SXT. Seven-passenger seating is standard across the board; optional second-row captain's chairs reduce capacity to six.

Standard equipment on the SXT includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated sideview mirrors, full power accessories, cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control (includes separate rear air-conditioning), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split-folding and reclining second-row seat, a 50/50-split-folding third-row seat, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a 5-inch touchscreen display, satellite radio, and USB and auxiliary inputs.

Several option packages are available on the Durango SXT. The 23B package adds roof-rail crossbars, upgraded cloth upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat with four-way lumbar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. The Popular Equipment Group adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Rallye package adds 20-inch wheels, polished exhaust tips and additional body-color exterior trim while deleting the roof rails.

The Limited has most of the above equipment as standard but reverts to 18-inch wheels. It also comes with a remote ignition, leather upholstery, driver memory settings, a six-way power passenger seat, a 115-volt power outlet and an 8.4-inch touchscreen display with an upgraded version of Dodge's Uconnect system. The latter includes voice control, text-to-speech messaging capability, emergency roadside assistance, streaming Internet radio (delayed availability) and 3G Wi-Fi capability (via an extra-cost contract). The larger touchscreen and related infotainment features are optional on the SXT.

The R/T essentially includes the upgrades of the Limited (minus the roof rails) along with a V8 engine, 20-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, xenon headlights (low beams only), body-color accents (similar to the Rallye), a power liftgate and an upgraded nine-speaker sound system.

The Citadel reverts to a less aggressive suspension tune and a standard V6 engine, but otherwise builds on the R/T's equipment list, adding automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, a sunroof, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an eight-way power front-passenger seat, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a navigation system with traffic updates and a Yelp-based search engine. All these amenities are optional on the R/T.

Optional on both the R/T and Citadel is the Technology Group, which includes adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning/mitigation system and a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alerts. Also available on these trims is a rear-seat Blu-ray/DVD entertainment system with dual video screens and an HDMI input. Options for the whole lineup include a towing package, a skid-plate package (except R/T) and an in-dash CD player.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Dodge Durango gets a new eight-speed automatic transmission, revised front and rear styling, and an updated interior with newly available features like an 8.4-inch touchscreen display and a rear-seat Blu-ray player. Trim levels and equipment have also been shuffled.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Dodge Durango is offered with either a V6 or V8 engine, and all models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. While the SXT only comes with the V6 and the R/T only comes with the V8, the Limited and Citadel trims can be equipped with either one. Depending on the model, rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive is available. The light-duty AWD system is only available with the V6 engine. The on-demand 4WD system features dual-range gearing (which makes it more capable on rugged terrain) and is standard with the V8 engine.

The 3.6-liter V6 engine is rated at 290 horsepower (295 hp with the Rallye package) and 260 pound-feet of torque. The EPA's estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway) with rear-wheel drive and 19 mpg combined (17 mpg city/24 mpg highway) with all-wheel drive. In Edmunds testing, a Durango equipped with the V6 and rear-wheel drive went from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, an average time for the class.

The 5.7-liter V8 is good for 360 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. Rear-drive models are rated at 17 mpg combined (14 city/23 highway), while 4WD versions are rated at 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/22 mpg highway).

Properly equipped, a V8 Durango can tow up to 7,400 pounds, while the V6 version tops out at 6,200 pounds -- in either case, far more than most rival crossover SUVs can tow.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on every 2014 Dodge Durango. A rearview camera and parking sensors are optional on the SXT and standard on all other Durangos.

Models with Uconnect Access (included with the 8.4-inch touchscreen) have an emergency telematics system that connects you with 911 operators at the touch of a button and provides stolen vehicle tracking. Optional on the Limited, Citadel and R/T is a blind-spot monitoring system with cross-traffic alerts. The Technology Group, available on R/T and Citadel models, now includes a more advanced forward collision warning and mitigation system that automatically applies the brakes in potential collision situations.

In government tests, the Durango received four out of a possible five stars for overall protection, with four stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Durango earned the highest possible rating of "Good" for its performance in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. Its seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

In Edmunds testing a Durango in Limited trim with the V6 engine and rear-wheel drive came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, which is average for this segment.

Driving

Thanks in part to its light steering effort, the 2014 Dodge Durango is fairly easy to back into a parking spot, but unfortunately it remains light at higher speeds, too. This translates to a rather disconnected feeling from a twisting mountain road. The Durango is still as well mannered as any other SUV in these conditions, though it isn't as confidence-inspiring as you might think given Dodge's sporty brand image. We've also found the Durango's ride quality to be pretty mediocre when driving on stretches of rough pavement. Competitors like the Highlander or Ford Explorer are generally more comfortable.

Low-end torque is not a strong suit of the V6, but once the Dodge Durango is moving, the engine pulls respectably. Midrange acceleration is adequate for passing and merging, and there's a noticeable improvement in responsiveness with the new eight-speed automatic transmission. As expected, the V8 offers brisk all-around performance and a satisfyingly deep exhaust note on acceleration.

Interior

Modern and functional, the 2014 Dodge Durango's cabin has been designed with families in mind. Regardless of trim level, the design is attractive and features upscale materials.

With this latest update to the Durango, materials quality is now class-leading, and the cabin has an uncommonly elegant feel for this class. The available 8.4-inch touchscreen display is attractive and easy to use. The gauges look better, too, with crisp graphics and a useful trip computer display.

The front seats are roomy and comfortable, but the standard second-row bench has rather flat cushioning (which helps promote a flatter load floor when the seat is folded) and doesn't offer quite as much legroom as roomier rivals. The optional second-row captain's chairs, however, are as comfortable and roomy as the front seats. Access to the third row requires a moderate squeeze past the middle seats, even with the fold-and-tumble captain's chairs, but it's no more taxing than other SUVs in this class. As in its rivals, the third row seats are also confining for adults, and those low-mounted seat cushions make them better suited to smaller passengers.

With the second- and third-row seats folded down, the Durango can carry up to 84.5 cubic feet of cargo. This is a respectable amount, but competing large crossover SUVs like the Chevy Traverse and Mazda CX-9 offer considerably more cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Dodge Durango.

5(64%)
4(23%)
3(11%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loving It!!! (so far)
melzmel,10/24/2013
I recently bought the 2014 Dodge Durango after 8 months of researching it. Wanted the R/t but I ended up purchasing the Limited Trim level which to my surprise had a Hemi! I believe that the Limited trim level with the Hemi is a great value for all the features you get, almost like having a Citadel Minus extra chrome and rain sensing wipers but at a much cheaper price! I had to get used to the gas mileage which is to be expected with a V-8. The Uconnect is awesome, though I had some issues with the bluetooth pairing, keeping my phone paired. This is largely due to the software being capatible with iOS 6 and not 7 (apple users). Updates are to come for that. Other than that I love It!
My favorite vehicle
Chris M,06/27/2016
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I wanted to write a review because satisfied customers rarely write reviews. We have had our Durango for over 2 years and absolutely love it. We didn't get the high end package, just the lowest level that also includes the towing package. We have a 20ft Forest River RPod camper that the Durango tows easily. I just recently used it tow the camper from Nevada to Illinois and had no problems whatsoever, except for 6 inches of expected snow while towing. The surefooted AWD Durango had no troubles whatsoever. The load leveling suspension works very well and I don't even have a weight distribution hitch, just sway control. There have been a couple of reprograms of the computer that were easily handled at home when Chrysler mailed a USB to do the update yourself. No biggie, glad they are staying on top of it. Most computer programs even on your home PC need updating at least once a month. So, we have been very, very pleased with our purchase and you just can't beat the styling. Update 6/27/2017: Still our favorite vehicle. Has 45000 miles on it now. Still using it tow and travel and now for commutes. Great vehicle. Update 6/28/2018: Still our favorite vehicle. My wife has taken it as here primary driver and I've had to use our car (*sigh), a 2015 Hyundai Sonata that is nowhere near as fun to drive as the Durango. We still use it to tow our camper. So far so good. Update 6/28/2019: It now has 87,000 miles on it. My wife has a long commute and uses it as her daily driver so it's starting to rack up the miles. This is still our favorite vehicle. I have to beg my wife to take our other car to try to save some miles on it. Just used it two weeks ago to tow our 5 hours north and back for a music festival. We put a set of Michelin Defender LTX M/S on it and the gas mileage went down by 1-2 mpg but these are quietest best gripping tires I've ever owned. This thing is a tank in the snow. 12/28/2019 - Still great!
Impressed until recently
Amy,11/14/2015
Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Overall, we like this vehicle. It drives great, is comfortable to ride in and bucket seats for the 2nd row are a great feature. It was recently when we noticed things we did not like. Changing a turn signal bulb is impossible. The whole front bumper needs removed in order to reach the light, it is not an easy fix as other vehicles. Nor is finding the battery. My husband needed to jump his work truck and he could not because the battery is not easily accessible. There is a blind spot for the driver on the right side between the 2nd and 3rd row seats, the head rest is in the way and the area between the 2 windows is very wide.
I can't believe I'm driving a Dodge
bigredjumbo,05/02/2014
Been in the market for a 3 row SUV for over a year. I waited for the new Chevy Tahoe to come out - and it is really nice but very expensive. Read great reviews on the Durango, test drove it and thought it was the best bang for your buck. The styling is aggressive and the inside is refined. Looked at the GMC Acadia as well and it was just "ok" - the wow factor was not there. The Durango has it. I put reliability at 5, but to be honest I have not had it long enough to really rate it - I guess I'm hoping it will be a 5.
See all 47 reviews of the 2014 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Dodge Durango features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Dodge Durango
More About This Model

Quick Summary
For 2014, the Dodge Durango received a slight restyling and a new eight-speed transmission, both of which make it an even more competitive midsize SUV. Its interior is also noteworthy for its refinement and usability, but cargo capacity and ride quality are still lacking relative to the competition.

What Is It?
The 2014 Dodge Durango is a midsize crossover SUV with seating for up to seven passengers. Underneath, the Durango shares much of its powertrain and chassis components with the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Rear-drive V6-powered Durangos are rated to tow 6,200 pounds. V8-powered models top out at 7,400 pounds. Both ratings make the Durango one of the more capable SUVs when it comes to towing.

The base Durango SXT trim with a 3.6-liter V6 engine and rear-wheel drive starts at $30,990 and climbs to $53,200 for a fully optioned Citadel trim model with a 5.7-liter V8 and all-wheel drive.

Our test vehicle, a Dodge Durango in Limited trim, came with the optional Navigation and Power Liftgate and Safety/Security and Convenience packages, as well as the second-row fold-and-tumble captain's chairs. This brought the price tally to a midrange $39,930.

How Does It Drive?
For the most part, the 2014 Dodge Durango provides a pleasant driving experience during daily driving. Smaller road imperfections are absorbed well, but larger bumps cause the occasional bounce from side to side in the middle of turns. Rougher stretches of pavement tend to induce an unsettling shimmy from the rear wheels that we're more accustomed to feeling in unloaded pickup trucks. Other SUVs do a better job of smoothing these surfaces over.

2014 Dodge Durango

On a curving road, the Durango's soft suspension results in an abundance of body roll. Compounding matters is a lack of steering feel and effort. These all reduce cornering confidence, even though the vehicle maintains its intended path. That said, few SUVs of its size behave well in these conditions.

During more typical use, the Durango is easy to maneuver thanks in part to the aforementioned low steering effort. In many situations it feels like a much smaller crossover. At highway speeds, road noise is ever-present, but never much louder than a normal conversation. Wind noise is minimal, so overall it's a quiet environment at speed.

For 2014 an eight-speed automatic transmission replaces the outdated five-speed automatic. The additional gears contribute to quicker acceleration and a slight bump in fuel economy. Steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles provide manual control, and gearchanges are executed quickly and smoothly in both automatic and manual modes.

The Durango's standard 3.6-liter V6 engine should be more than adequate for most drivers. Accelerating to highway speeds is effortless, as is passing slower traffic. With 290 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque on tap, the Dodge Durango reached 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, which is 1.2 seconds quicker than with the outgoing five-speed automatic. This is an average performance among midsize SUVs.

In Edmunds' braking tests, the Durango required 124 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, which is longer than some of its chief rivals, but still acceptable for the class. After repeated braking runs, the pedal did begin to soften quite a bit, but distances were consistent. With full brake pressure applied, the Durango remained composed and controllable.

What's the Interior Like?
Inside, passengers are treated to a thoroughly modern cabin featuring tasteful design and materials that we're more accustomed to seeing on premium vehicles. A virtual gauge in front of the driver, a knob-type gear selector and a large, centrally mounted touchscreen all contribute to the upscale feel. Our complaints are few and include the tendency for some of the bright chrome trim elements to cause some annoying reflections and glare for those in the front seats.

2014 Dodge Durango

One of the more praise-worthy interior features is the UConnect infotainment interface that is standard on the Durango Limited trim. The large 8.4-inch touchscreen displays clear graphics and responds quickly to commands. The layout of on-screen buttons can be a little cluttered, but users will get used to them in short time. Compared to systems found in competing SUVs, UConnect is our favorite.

Space and comfort are plentiful in the front and middle rows of seats. With the optional second-row captain's chairs, taller passengers are comfortably accommodated. These seats fold and tumble forward to allow access to the third row, but this route was only marginally easier than squeezing between the upright seats.

The Durango's third-row seat cushions are mounted low to the floor, making them more suitable for smaller passengers or adults in a pinch, which is typical among three-row SUVs. Seats in the first two rows are roomy and cushioned adequately for hours of comfortable road tripping.

When it comes to hauling cargo, the Durango comes up short against the class leaders, but should still satisfy the needs of most owners. Up to 17.2 cubic feet of space is available behind the third-row seats, which is about average for the class, as is the 47.7 cubic feet behind the second row. With both rows folded flat, capacity maxes out at 84.5 cubic feet, which pales in comparison to the Chevrolet Traverse's 116.3-cubic-foot and the Mazda CX-9's 100.7-cubic-foot capacities.

What Safety Features Does It Offer?
All 2014 Dodge Durango models include antilock brakes, traction and stability control, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags that extend all the way to the third row.

Optional on lower trims but standard on the Limited trim and higher are rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. A blind-spot monitoring system and rear cross-traffic detection are optional on the Limited and higher trims, while the top two Citadel and R/T trims are eligible for adaptive cruise control with frontal collision warning and mitigation.

In government crash tests, the Durango received an overall safety rating of four out of five stars, while the Insurance Institute for Highway awarded it the highest score of "Good" and named it as one of its Top Safety Picks.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
The EPA estimates the 2014 Dodge Durango's fuel economy at 20 mpg in combined driving (18 city/25 highway) for V6-powered rear-drive models. Opting for all-wheel drive drops these figures by 1 mpg across the board. With the 5.7-liter V8, estimates drop to 17 mpg in combined driving for rear-drive and 16 mpg for all-wheel drive.

Compared to other V6-powered two-wheel-drive SUVs, the Durango's EPA estimates are competitive. On our highway-heavy evaluation loop we achieved 22 mpg, which is 1 mpg less than the top-rated Toyota Highlander. Overall observed fuel economy during our time with the Durango was 15.8 mpg: a tie with the Chevy Traverse, which receives an "A" rating from Edmunds.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Chevrolet Traverse: The Traverse also garnered an Edmunds "A" rating thanks to its massive cargo capacity, passenger space and overall value. Shoppers should be aware of its finicky infotainment interface, though.

Mazda CX-9: The Mazda CX-9 is the driver's choice for its more engaging performance, making it the only large SUV that can be considered fun to drive. Combined with its high marks for comfort and cargo capacity, it too, earned an "A" rating.

Toyota Highlander: A similarly equipped Highlander costs about the same as the Durango and delivers similar fuel economy. The Toyota earned an Edmunds "A" rating thanks in part to its better driving dynamics and overall comfort. It does have a bit less cargo capacity, however.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
The 2014 Dodge Durango receives solid marks for its high-quality, functional interior, and many buyers will be attracted to its bold exterior styling. Despite producing fuel economy below its EPA rating, our testing shows it to be competitive with other SUVs in the segment. Plus, the Durango is more capable of light towing than many SUVs in the segment.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
For those who put an emphasis on the "U" in SUV, the Durango's small cargo capacity is a serious consideration. The Dodge also gets points deducted for its ride quality and lack of driver engagement.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2014 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2014 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV. Available styles include SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Dodge Durango?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Dodge Durango trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Dodge Durango Limited is priced between $13,500 and$25,998 with odometer readings between 49022 and155228 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Dodge Durango SXT is priced between $12,900 and$19,590 with odometer readings between 48875 and144977 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Dodge Durango Citadel is priced between $18,000 and$18,000 with odometer readings between 115280 and115280 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Dodge Durangos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Dodge Durango for sale near. There are currently 20 used and CPO 2014 Durangos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,900 and mileage as low as 48875 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Dodge Durango.

Can't find a used 2014 Dodge Durangos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Durango for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,635.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,507.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Durango for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,807.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,451.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Dodge Durango?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Durango lease specials

Related Used 2014 Dodge Durango info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles