Consumer Rating
(140)
2000 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • Aggressive styling, large interior, powerful 5.9-liter V8.
  • 5.2-liter V8's power disappointing, interior squeaks, wind noise.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A serious SUV, down to its stout towing ability, generous cargo room, unyielding ride and abysmal fuel economy.

Vehicle overview

The 2-year-old Durango is Dodge's fierce competitor in the sport-utility market. Eighty percent of its parts are shared with the Dakota, including the platform, but the Durango's frame is actually three times stiffer than the pickup's. Unfortunately, the rough ride doesn't let you forget its close relation to a truck platform. It's somewhat bouncy and you'll be aware of the stiffness, yet it's not miserable enough for it to lose its cushy-cruiser status.

The Durango may be compact on the outside, but once inside, you'll be shocked by the roominess. With a 7,600-pound towing capacity, it's an SUV that can be stuffed to the gills with family and friends, and still have the ability to haul your watercraft or other form of weekend fun. However, you'll have to make a choice: eight people, or useable cargo space, because you can't have the best of both worlds when there's a full house. The good news is that a roof rack is standard.

If you are taking advantage of the third row, you'll appreciate the ease of the fold-and-tumble second-row seating. Legroom is notable throughout, but larger folk may want to avoid the third row for anything other than short jaunts. Headroom shouldn't be an issue, thanks to the raised roof line. Overall, the interior is quite comfortable, and instrumentation is simple and within reach, but expect wind noise and squeaking.

The 4x4s inherit the new 4.7-liter Magnum V-8, a sprightly engine, requiring less-frequent fill-ups than with the other Magnums. The 5.2-liter Magnum V8 is standard on both the Sport and the SLT two-wheel-drives but the best choice for towing is the 5.9-liter V8.

Off-road, Durango is a capable, if somewhat oversized, backroads runner, able to tackle a wide range of obstacles. The Durango also shines as a grocery-getter and soccer-team hauler. Emphasis for this vehicle is on utility.

The new Sport trim level joins the existing SLT and SLT Plus this year, which consists of an appearance package featuring two-tone paint, optional factory-installed running boards, five-spoke aluminum wheels, and Sierra Bronze Pearl Coat and Aquamarine Metallic exterior colors.

Also debuting for 2000 is the performance-oriented R/T, with a 5.9-liter V8, quicker rear axle ratio, 17" wheels, sport-tuned exhaust, and stiffer suspension. The Toyota 4Runner, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Explorer are rivals, but none of them have bolted in a third row of seats yet, so the Durango has the advantage in terms of passenger capacity. Also, a fully equipped SLT Plus comes in under $35,000 (and remember, that's for a V8, four-wheel drive, and leather seats), making it a budget-conscious splurge.

2000 Highlights

The next-generation 4.7-liter V8 is now available on four-wheel-drive models and is linked to an all-new automatic transmission. Rack-and-pinion steering becomes standard for both two- and four-wheel-drives. A performance-oriented R/T model has been added to the lineup that already includes the SLT and the decked-out SLT Plus.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Dodge Durango.

5(43%)
4(36%)
3(15%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.2
140 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 Dodge Durango
62hilger,04/04/2013
I purchased a Durango with 4.7 V8 overhead valve motor. This motor has plenty of get and go. It will squeal the tires without hesitation. The motor needs proper oil changes and I would recommend high quality motor oil. The bad side of this vehicle is you will average 12 MPG and it took quite a while to heat up. Get an auto start for it. I keep record of my fills and I mostly drove rural roads. My vehicle had rear air which was nice. If MPG is not an issue I would recommend the vehicle.
I thought i would hate it but i love it
evolanceroz,07/31/2011
When my BMW broke down i had to get a new vehicle. I work for a VW dealership and a customer traded this durango in. This truck was immaculant for the miles. I was used to 30 mpg but always in a small car. This SUV is comfortable and very fun to drive. I have heard and saw all the horror stories about this truck. I will not be getting rid of this vehicle at all!!!
Overall, has been good to me
Jared,11/25/2010
I bought this thinking the gas mileage wouldn't be too bad with a 4.7 v8, boy was I wrong. My biggest complaint is the gas mileage and visibility. There is no reason a car with only a 4.7 should be getting this bad of gas mileage not to mention no nuts either! You'll be pushing 3500 rpm to pass on a hill. And the visibility being bad is because of the large sized window towers. But the 4x4 is awesome. It is impossible to get this thing stuck, its been deep in the snow and sand and has owned both like no problem. It handles curves very well with a tighter suspension, but does only 'okay' in snow and ice, it tends to slip a lot because of how high the rpms run.
I must have the exception...
wilddaisy,11/21/2012
I bought my Durango brand new in 2000. LOVED it for the most part. Routine oil changes and maintenance, ran great. After 100k miles, replaced water pump, heater core, radiator, transmission, fuel pump, catalytic converter, and multiple sensors. In 2008 found out it had major issues with wires corroding in wiring harness (reason for blowing sensors). Spent $2500 for temp fix (permanent fix $5000 plus labor) Chrysler told me this was common in the Durango but not enough for a recall. Just changed the alternator this week and still have lots of computer issues. It only has 157k miles on it now....Am beginning to despise it. Think it's time to let it die and get something new I'm afraid
See all 140 reviews of the 2000 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2000 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2000 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV. Available styles include SLT 4dr SUV, Sport 4dr SUV, Sport 4dr SUV 4WD, SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, SLT Plus 4dr SUV, SLT Plus 4dr SUV 4WD, and R/T 4dr SUV 4WD.

