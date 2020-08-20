Used 2009 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me
4,453 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 183,784 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 188,711 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 100,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,499
- 152,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 71,081 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,990
- 143,537 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,459
- 164,334 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,950
- 131,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
- 167,219 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995$1,265 Below Market
- 142,650 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,990$1,607 Below Market
- 126,606 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,750$1,868 Below Market
- 69,029 miles
$13,390$3,193 Below Market
- 101,777 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,000$1,809 Below Market
- 186,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988$1,427 Below Market
- 105,890 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,775$1,666 Below Market
- 157,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,400$5,446 Below Market
- 168,788 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$2,236 Below Market
- 191,701 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,295$945 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Durango searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Durango
Overall Consumer Rating54 Reviews
old mariner,02/18/2009
This was a trade up from the old style Durango for me. The ride is much smoother and it has a lot more room. Driving the hybrid takes a little getting used to but that seems to be some of the fun driving experience.
