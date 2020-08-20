Used 2009 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

4,453 listings
Durango Reviews & Specs
  • 2009 Dodge Durango Limited HEV in Red
    used

    2009 Dodge Durango Limited HEV

    183,784 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Durango SE in White
    used

    2009 Dodge Durango SE

    188,711 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Durango SE in White
    used

    2009 Dodge Durango SE

    100,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Durango SLT in White
    used

    2009 Dodge Durango SLT

    152,600 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Durango Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Dodge Durango Limited

    71,081 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Durango SLT
    used

    2008 Dodge Durango SLT

    143,537 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,459

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Durango SXT in White
    used

    2008 Dodge Durango SXT

    164,334 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Durango Limited in Red
    used

    2008 Dodge Durango Limited

    131,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    167,219 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,995

    $1,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    142,650 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,990

    $1,607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    126,606 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,750

    $1,868 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    69,029 miles

    $13,390

    $3,193 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    101,777 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,000

    $1,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Citadel

    186,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,988

    $1,427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Citadel

    105,890 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,775

    $1,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Durango SLT in Silver
    used

    2007 Dodge Durango SLT

    157,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,400

    $5,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Durango SLT in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Durango SLT

    168,788 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $2,236 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Durango Limited in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Durango Limited

    191,701 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,295

    $945 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango

Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
New technology fun drive
old mariner,02/18/2009
This was a trade up from the old style Durango for me. The ride is much smoother and it has a lot more room. Driving the hybrid takes a little getting used to but that seems to be some of the fun driving experience.
