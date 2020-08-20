Used 2009 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana

Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, 4x4, Hitch, Power Liftgate, Chrome Wheels, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, TRAILER TOW GROUP, 5.7L V8 "HEMI" MULTI DISPLACEMENT ENG... BODY COLOR RUNNING BOARDS, PWR SUNROOF CLICK NOW! THIS DODGE DURANGO IS EQUIPPED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES: 5.7L V8 "HEMI" MULTI DISPLACEMENT ENGINE, PWR SUNROOF, TRAILER TOW GROUP 7/4 pin wiring harness, aux trans oil cooler, HD engine cooling, class IV hitch receiver, pwr steering cooler, BODY COLOR RUNNING BOARDS, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) DODGE DURANGO: UNMATCHED RELIABILITY: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES ON THIS DODGE DURANGO INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Power Liftgate 4x4, Chrome Wheels, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. DURANGO IS BEST IN CLASS: "It's tough enough to handle heavy duty and civilized enough for all-around use."-- Car and Driver. "There are many useful small storage areas inside the vehicle and within reach of the front passengers that complement the huge rear cargo area. In addition, there are two power outlets for charging the equipment that travelers need." -- The Auto Channel. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D8HB58298F114508

Stock: 8F114508W

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020