Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

2011 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sophisticated ride
  • easy to maneuver
  • adult-friendly third-row seat
  • powerful optional V8
  • generous towing capacity.
  • Less cargo room than rivals
  • V6's performance still not as sprightly as some rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks chiefly to its welcoming new interior and balanced ride and handling, the 2011 Dodge Durango is now competitive against top crossover SUVs.

Vehicle overview

"Maybe you should take a year off and figure out what you want to do." At one time or another, we've all heard this sage advice. In the automotive realm, it seems that someone told this to the Dodge boys, because the 2011 Dodge Durango is solid proof of what good can come from that advice.

After a one-year hiatus, the Dodge Durango emerges with a new body and a new attitude. Formerly a truck-based, body-on-frame SUV, the Durango now uses a carlike unibody architecture that noticeably improves ride and handling dynamics. Dodge has also increased refinement with a smoother, more powerful V6 engine, not to mention a welcoming cabin that has high-quality, soft-touch materials in place of the previously drab and cheap-feeling hard plastics.

The new 3.6-liter V6 cranks out 290 horsepower -- a substantial increase of 80 hp over the previous 3.7-liter V6. It's hooked up to an automatic transmission with just five speeds (pretty much every competitor has six), but the combo is still good enough for decent acceleration and 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway. A 5.7-liter V8 is once again available, providing added muscle for those with greater hauling and towing requirements. As much as 7,400 pounds can be pulled behind a properly equipped 2011 Durango, a top figure for a large crossover SUV with three rows of seats.

Truly, the Durango's sabbatical has done wonders. But that's not to say the 2011 Dodge Durango is suddenly at the top of its class. If heavy hauling capability isn't a requirement, there are a number of very worthy three-row crossovers to consider, namely the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse, 2011 Ford Flex, 2011 Mazda CX-9 and 2011 Toyota Highlander. You should also check out the fully redesigned 2011 Ford Explorer, which has gone through a similar metamorphosis this year and is indeed the Durango's closest competitor (it's like the 1990s all over again). But overall, it's very nice to see a stylish and upscale Durango back in the mix.

2011 Dodge Durango models

The 2011 Dodge Durango large crossover SUV is available in five trim levels: base Express, sporty Heat, midlevel Crew, performance-themed R/T and top-of-the-line Citadel trim levels.

Standard equipment on the Express includes 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated sideview mirrors, remote engine start, full power accessories, cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control (includes separate rear air-conditioning), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split-folding and reclining second-row seat, a 50/50-split-folding third-row seat and a six-speaker stereo with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

The Heat deletes the roof rack, third-row seat and rear air-conditioning that are standard on all other trims and adds 20-inch alloy wheels, sport suspension, performance steering calibration, rear load-leveling suspension, body-color accents (grille/bumpers/wheel lips), auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system with a touchscreen display, USB/iPod integration, digital music storage and voice activation.

The Crew adds a power liftgate, power-folding outside mirrors, driver memory functions, power front seats (eight-way driver, six-way passenger), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless ignition/entry, rear park assist, a 115-volt power outlet and a rearview camera.

The R/T essentially includes the upgraded luxuries of the Crew (minus the park assist and rearview camera) along with the performance and appearance features of the Heat and then adds the 5.7-liter V8.

Stepping up from the Crew to the Citadel adds automatic xenon headlamps, 20-inch wheels, a chrome grille insert, rain-sensing wipers, a sunroof, leather seating, heated front and rear seats, an eight-way power passenger seat, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control and a navigation system (with Sirius Travel Link).

Many of the Citadel's luxury features are available on the Crew and R/T, while a few of them (such as the sunroof and back-up camera) are available on the Express and Heat. Options for the whole lineup include a towing package, a skid-plate package and (for all but the Express) a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with satellite TV.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Dodge Durango has been completely redesigned.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Dodge Durango is offered in several powertrain combinations. You can choose between rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive. Except for the V6-only Express, rear-drive versions offer a choice of V6 or V8 power. The full-time AWD system is only available with the V6 engine. The on-demand 4WD system features low-range gearing (which makes it more capable on more challenging terrain) and requires the V8 engine.

Standard on all but the R/T is the 3.6-liter V6 engine, which is rated at 290 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. In Edmunds performance testing, a V6 Durango went from zero to 60 mph in 9 seconds, a bit slower than most competing crossovers. Fuel economy is 16 mpg city/22 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined for the V6 with all-wheel drive.

Optional on the Crew and Citadel and standard on the R/T is a 5.7-liter V8 good for 360 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard for both engines. The AWD V8 gets an estimated 13 mpg city/20 mpg highway.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side and side curtain airbags are standard on every 2011 Dodge Durango. The Citadel also comes with blind-spot monitoring and cross-path warning systems, which are both optional on the Crew. In Edmunds brake testing, a Durango Crew came to a stop from 60 mph in 119 feet -- a very good distance for a large crossover.

Driving

A major benefit of the Durango's new unit-body chassis (derived from the Mercedes-Benz M-Class and shared with the Jeep Grand Cherokee) is its ability to keep you from noticing this Dodge's nearly 5,000 pounds when you're going around a corner. The new Durango feels controlled in circumstances that would have left it fumbling to regain its composure in the past. The steering has also been improved, and its responsive nature makes the Durango easy to maneuver.

Low-end torque is not a strong suit of this V6, but once the 2011 Dodge Durango is moving, the engine pulls respectably. Midrange acceleration is adequate for passing and merging and indeed there's little reason to sweat the additional second or two it takes the Durango to reach 60 mph compared to its fleeter rivals. As expected, the V8 offers brisk all-around performance. On a long interstate cruise, the Durango provides a quiet and relaxed cabin environment.

Interior

Modern and functional, the 2011 Dodge Durango's cabin has been designed with family-style versatility in mind. Regardless of trim level, the design is attractive and features soft-touch materials in place of the former Durango's hard, cheap plastics.

Chrysler's latest batch of digital entertainment options (a 28GB hard drive, satellite radio and TV) should appeal to kids and tech-savvy parents. The front seats are roomy and comfortable, but the second row has a rather flat cushion and doesn't offer quite as much legroom as roomier rivals. The Durango's easily accessed third row, on the other hand, offers a surprising amount of leg- and headroom (even for 6-footers) and is indeed more spacious than the Ford Explorer's.

With the second- and third-row seats folded down, the Durango can carry up to 84.5 cubic feet of cargo. This is a respectable amount, but competing large crossover SUVs can offer more rear passenger and/or cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Dodge Durango.

5(67%)
4(18%)
3(12%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
33 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this SUV!!!
lisa247,06/29/2011
I just bought the Durango about a month ago and truly love this vehicle!! I have been leasing a Honda Odyssey for the past three years and thought that was a fantastic vehicle for my two kids. When it comes to functionality you just can't beat the minivan. I was having a hard time trying to find a vehicle that gave me all of the things I loved about the van, but didn't look like a van. The Durango was perfect! I test drove the Ford Exlporer, Mazda CX-9, and the Chevy Traverse. Out of the four choices that gave me the third row seating, I was able to get the most amount of features for the dollar with the Durango.
Awesome SUV! Buy it! Even though its a Dodge
Huge Durango Fan,11/11/2015
Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
I bought my 2011 durango citadel v 8 AWD brand new in late 2011. Ive had it 4 years now and have about 25,000 miles on it. (My commute to work is short). My previous suv was the Toyota Sequoia limited, and before that we had a land rover discovery. The toyota was very reliable and i was afraid with the poor reputation of chrysler/dodge products, i would be visiting the dodge service center a lot with the durango. I got every option dodge offered on the durango citadel: heated and cooled seats, blind spot monitoring, sunroof, all wheel drive, heated steering wheel, in ceiling video system, Nav, and much more. I assumed with all these gadgets i would see the service department on a regular basis. I really loved the redesigned 2011 durango /grand cherokee styling on the exterior and also the interior of the 2011 durango and i was willing to take the risk. We needed the third row seat so that excluded he grand cherokee. I didnt know about a lot of the neat interior lighting until i owned it and drove it at night. I passed on a new Toyota Sequoia and the land rover lr4, and im really glad i did. This vehicle is awesome. With around 380 HP IT WILL FLY. It drives like a sports car but can carry 7 people to the ski resort with ease. Its great on long trips with the heated and cooled seats, and it is real quiet on the road. The hemi v8 with dual exhaust also has a great sound. It carries our kids with ease, they can watch movies while my wife and i can talk, and it can tow a trailer/boat with ease. This truck has been near flawless. Its had better reliability than my Toyota Sequoia. The durango has just been to the shop for oil changes, tire rotations, and regular maintenance. Everything has worked perfect since day 1. The vehicle has surprised me with the quality, even with all the things on it that could go wrong. Dodge got this suv right, and i assume the models from 2012 to 2105 are great choices also. The only dislike is the width of the factory roof luggage rack. On trips, we use a Thule luggage box and put bikes on the roof. Its tight. I wish the luggage bars were wider. I highly recommend this suv.
Loving this new Durango 5.7 AWD Citadel
ozcop1,11/09/2011
I have only owned this SUV a week and have only driven it 300 miles. So far, I really like the ride and drive, and even the fuel mileage, which in local driving only is turning 16.2 mpg. I fully expect better mpg numbers as its broken in. I love the entertainment system, which came standard on this model and have been loading CDs to the hard drive this week. The sound system is excellent! If I have a complaint it is with the non-tilt steering wheel. The adjustable column and telescoping wheel is nice, but you have to get it adjusted just right to see all the dash and electronic read-outs. Not a big deal, but certainly different from my 05 Limited I traded in. That's only a minor issue.
Alternator and PCM failure 2011 Dodge Durango
Mayra L,11/28/2015
Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
2011 Dodge Durango the alternator and PCM go out and they did not cover under recall. All of these Dodge vehicles need to be covered regardless of amps. I will never buy Dodge again!!!!
See all 33 reviews of the 2011 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2011 Dodge Durango features & specs

More about the 2011 Dodge Durango
More About This Model

Dodge has a very low bar to clear. For the better part of a decade, its cars and SUVs with rare exception were compromised by cost-cutting efforts that hindered sales and slaughtered the brand's reputation. So it is with tremendous and pleasant surprise that we report the 2011 Dodge Durango is the equivalent of an Olympic pole vaulter who shows up to the William McKinley Middle School track meet. Not only does this all-new Durango soar above the bar set by the truck-based SUV it replaces, it is now easily a top choice among all large three-row crossovers.

But let's take a few steps back, shall we? You walk up to the all-new Durango and are struck by chunky yet sophisticated bodywork that looks sculpted rather than tacked on, unlike the last Dodge Dakota-based Durango. From behind, it is a spitting image of the 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with which it shares a platform originally designed for the Mercedes-Benz M-Class, but move around a bit and you'll notice the slightly awkward tail end that was elongated to accommodate a third-row seat. It may be elongated, but the Durango nevertheless looks significantly smaller than a Chevy Traverse, despite being only 1 inch shorter in length and 3 inches narrower.

Pull open the door and you're greeted with a solid, Germanic thunk. Climb the short step into the cabin and discover the sort of design and quality you'd expect from this price point. There's nothing transcendent or class-leading, but it's perfectly competitive, and for Dodge, that's a revelation.

Press the keyless start button and the all-new Pentastar V6 whirs to life, followed by a distant, refined thrum as you accelerate away. The Durango's steering is pleasantly weighted and returns actual feedback from the road, while the first pothole encountered by the suspension elicits nothing but a muted thump and the sort of "who cares" impenetrability from the body structure you'd expect from, well, a Mercedes-Benz M-Class. There is an inherent confidence and involvement you get with the Dodge Durango that's just not present with its rivals from Ford and GM.

So while the 2011 Dodge Durango might have had a low bar to clear, the fact remains that Dodge has a winner on its hands.

Used 2011 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2011 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV. Available styles include Crew 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Heat 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Crew 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Express 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Heat 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), Express 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A), R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), and R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Dodge Durango?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Dodge Durango trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew is priced between $9,900 and$14,900 with odometer readings between 110207 and131951 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel is priced between $14,499 and$14,499 with odometer readings between 108594 and108594 miles.

