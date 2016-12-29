Used 2017 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

4,453 listings
Durango Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,453 listings
  • 2017 Dodge Durango SXT in Gray
    certified

    2017 Dodge Durango SXT

    24,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,000

    $4,106 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango SXT in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Durango SXT

    43,499 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,999

    $5,102 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango GT in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Durango GT

    19,267 miles
    Great Deal

    $28,932

    $4,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango SXT in Gray
    used

    2017 Dodge Durango SXT

    53,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,984

    $5,278 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango GT in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Dodge Durango GT

    71,004 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,000

    $5,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango Citadel in Black
    certified

    2017 Dodge Durango Citadel

    50,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,017

    $6,334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango GT in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Dodge Durango GT

    12,650 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,900

    $3,100 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango SXT in Dark Brown
    certified

    2017 Dodge Durango SXT

    21,531 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,525

    $3,375 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango SXT in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Durango SXT

    26,457 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,894

    $3,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango GT in Silver
    used

    2017 Dodge Durango GT

    21,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $29,500

    $3,273 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango R/T in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Durango R/T

    44,752 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,250

    $5,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango SXT in White
    certified

    2017 Dodge Durango SXT

    22,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,775

    $2,780 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango GT in Gray
    certified

    2017 Dodge Durango GT

    41,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $25,998

    $4,539 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango GT in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Durango GT

    25,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,985

    $3,939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango SXT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Dodge Durango SXT

    56,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,008

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango GT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Dodge Durango GT

    73,955 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,153

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango GT in Red
    used

    2017 Dodge Durango GT

    17,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,990

    $2,942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Durango GT in Red
    certified

    2017 Dodge Durango GT

    26,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,468

    $4,148 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,453 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango

Overall Consumer Rating
426 Reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (15%)
ALNY John's Durango
John Gaston,12/29/2016
Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
In my previous reviews, my wife and I were very positive about our 2017 Durango Citadel. We still give it five stars at just under 30,000 miles. We keep up with the routine maintenance schedule, oil changes, tire rotation, etc. It has had zero issues and has performed flawlessly. We continue to believe it's the best, most comfortable and convenient SUV on the market. My previous review (below) was very positive. If anything, I'd say it's even better after 14,500 miles. The vehicle has performed perfectly and spotlessly. It fits our needs very well; for example, hauling things and pulling our ski boat. The V6 is well more than adequate and tows the 4200 pounds of boat plus trailer easily. We love the vehicle's comfort and features. It's super comfortable on long trips. And now that it's winter having four heated seats plus the heated steering wheel is terrific, as is the ability to start the car via Connect. The touch entry and locking are very convenient. The controls are easy, ergonomic, and straightforward. In short, love the Durango. A great buy! If this isn't the best SUV on the market, I don't know what is. The Durango Citadel AWD we bought easily beats the Honda Pilot and Volvo XC90, which we considered, researched, and drove. The Durango's ride, comfort, technology (driver assist and ease-of-use), quietness, tow capability, space, and value are all better than the other two vehicles. In particular, we found the Pilot's ergonomics to need a fair amount of improvement. We especially like the rear bucket seats and console, along with the ample number and variety of electronic plugs. The car's controls, both front and rear as well as buttons and electronic, are very straightforward and easy to use. Attention to little details and conveniences, such as the handy built-in flashlight in the rear or the tuck-away roof crossbars, is splendid on the Durango.
Report abuse


