Used 2017 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me
- 24,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,000$4,106 Below Market
South Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - McMurray / Pennsylvania
2017 Dodge Durango SXTCHRYSLER FACTORY CERTIFIED, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, CLEAN CARFAX!!!, **4WD/AWD**, **Bluetooth/MP3**, Heated Steering Wheel, AWD, 2nd Row 60/40 Fold & Tumble Seat, 3rd Row Seat, 3rd Row Seating Group, 7-Passenger Seating, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bright Side Roof Rails, Comfort Seating Group, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, ParkSense Rear Park Assist w/Stop, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Equipment Group, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Quick Order Package 23B.Odometer is 3458 miles below market average! Conveniently located on Route 19 in Peters Township. Every South Hills Vehicle comes with Nitrogen Filled tires for increased gas mileage and decreased tire wear AND the South Hills Value Package worth over $2000. Sale price does not include tax, title, and license. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; South Hills is not responsible for errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG3HC921460
Stock: AW03979
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 43,499 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,999$5,102 Below Market
Rick Case Acura - Plantation / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. 10 Year or 100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, Local Trade, Reverse Sensing, Bluetooth, Not a Rental, Non - Smoker, Great Value, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 2nd Row 60/40 Fold & Tumble Seat, 3rd Row Seat, 3rd Row Seating Group, 7-Passenger Seating, 8.4 Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bright Side Roof Rails, Comfort Seating Group, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Roadside Assistance/9-1-1 Call, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, ParkSense Rear Park Assist w/Stop, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Equipment Group, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Power door mirrors, Quick Order Package 23B, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4 Display, Remote keyless entry, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Uconnect Access, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Painted Aluminum. White Knuckle Clearcoat 2017 Dodge Durango SXT RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTOdometer is 3816 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Unusually spacious third-row seats; 8.4-inch touchscreen is one of the best in the class; assertive acceleration with the V8 engine; exceptional towing capacity for a crossover; real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing. Source: EdmundsRick Case Acura proudly serves Fort Lauderdale, Weston, Davie, Pembroke Pines, Southwest Ranches, Miami, Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, Key West, Islamorada, Marathon, Cutler Ridge, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Miami Shores, Aventura, South Beach, Lauderdale by the Sea, Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Margate, Tamarac, Sunrise, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Coral Springs, Cooper City, Boca Raton, West Boca, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Pga Gardens, Jupiter, Stuart, Port Saint Lucie, Fort Pierce.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG3HC611088
Stock: XTHC611088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 19,267 milesGreat Deal
$28,932$4,149 Below Market
South Shore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Inwood / New York
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Dodge Durango GT White Knuckle Clearcoat Odometer is 17286 miles below market average! AWD.South Shore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a new and used car dealership in Inwood, New York that proudly serves the Brooklyn, Queens and and the Nassau County areas.South Shore CDJR has helped many drivers secure a quality mode of transportation, and we are excited to bring our expertise to you.WE PRICE OUR VEHICLES TO BE SOME OF THE LEAST EXPENSIVE WITHIN A 500 MILE RADIUS TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. NO GAMES, JUST A HASSLE-FREE EXPERIENCE.NO DEALER FEES! NO PREP CHARGES, NO DESTINATION CHARGES, NO NOTHING!The displayed Pre-Owned Vehicles are in limited quantities, unique, and often are one of a kind based on the specific vehicle's options, colors and mileage. These Vehicles are offered on a first come first served basis, and subject to prior sales.Due to the high demand for our individually selected vehicle inventory, there may be times that an individual vehicle is no longer available at the time you arrive at the Dealership. This is due to a time delay between posting the vehicle, its actual sale and delivery and removal from the web site. Posting, sale and delivery of all pre-owned vehicles is an evolving process. Sometimes displayed vehicles may still not be available for a variety of reasons, such as subject to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. To better ensure the specific vehicle's availability, you should contact the Dealership to confirm its present availability. *Offer does not include $75.00 doc fee, Tax, DMV Fees.Internet specials include discount for financing with Chrysler Capital, through the dealership. Rates are commensurate on credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG1HC834152
Stock: SU3831LB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 53,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,984$5,278 Below Market
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. TRAILER TOW GROUP IV Rear Load Leveling Suspension, 180 Amp Alternator, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Full Size Spare Tire, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Steel Spare Wheel, 3RD ROW SEATING GROUP 2nd Row 60/40 Fold & Tumble Seat, Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp, 3rd Row Seat, 7 Passenger Seating
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG8HC666779
Stock: 5666779C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 71,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,000$5,327 Below Market
Ourisman Chevrolet Buick GMC of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
New Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Redline 2 Coat Pearl 2017 Dodge Durango GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT AWD, GREAT CONDITION, Local Trade, Carfax 1-Owner, 506 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, Beats Premium Audio System, Black Roof Rails, Blacktop Package, Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Gloss Black Grille, GPS Navigation, GT Gloss Black Badging, HD Radio, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Nav & Power Liftgate Group, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof, Premium Group, Quick Order Package 23E, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4 Display, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Gloss Black Aluminum.Gold Check Certified!! 12 Month or 12,000 Mile Warranty!!! Stop by for a Test Drive. Come and see the Ourisman difference! Buy from the Premier Dealer in the DC Metro area. Ourisman...Home of The Ourisman Buyers Edge $1500 in unexpected extras. A Free Lifetime Engine Guarantee, Loaner Cars with major maintenance and a Car Wash with every service!! Used Cars under $10,000. Used Cars Under $10,000. Ask for Robert at (703) 329-1300 or email Rob Jalloh at RobJalloh@ourismanva.com.Reviews:* Unusually spacious third-row seats; 8.4-inch touchscreen is one of the best in the class; assertive acceleration with the V8 engine; exceptional towing capacity for a crossover; real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG0HC657268
Stock: 04-2385A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2020
- certified
2017 Dodge Durango Citadel50,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,017$6,334 Below Market
East Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Greenvale / New York
WHY BUY NEW SAVE THOUSANDS ...... WITH A CERTIFIED-PREOWNED Certified. DB Black Crystal Clearcoat 2017 Dodge Durango To take advantage of our Internet Pricing, you must print this page and present it to your salesperson at time of sale. We cannot extend Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing and your in-store price may exceed our special on-line pricing. Internet pricing includes $1,000 finance discount and $1,000 customer loyalty discount. Ask for details. All discounts are included in our internet pricing. You must finance 85% through dealer to take advantage of Internet Pricing. All financing is subject to primary lender credit approval and vehicle qualification. Citadel AWD 8-Speed Automatic *Clean Carfax, One Owner, DVD, Certified, AWD, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop, Advanced Brake Assist, Anodized Platinum Appearance Package, Beats Premium Audio System, Black Roof Rails, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video, Cargo Compartment Cover, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Door Handles, Fuel Tank Skid Plate Shield, Full Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Grille Surround/Texture/Assembly, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Lane Departure Warning Plus, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Platinum Badging, Platinum Chrome Bezel Instrument Panel, Platinum Fog Lamp Bezels, Platinum Front Fascias, Platinum Interior Accents, Platinum Mirrors Caps, Platinum Rear Lower Fascia, Premium Entertainment Group, Premium Wrapped I/P Bezel, Quick Order Package 25P Anodized Platinum, Rear DVD Entertainment Center, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Rear-Seat Video System, Sill w/Platinum Accent, Technology Group, Trailer Tow & Skid Plate Group, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Satin Carbon Finish.FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * 125 Point Inspection * Roadside AssistanceHEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTDodge Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a 3Mo/3,000Mile Maximum Care Limited Warranty, but also up to a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, a 125-point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car benefits, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Included with purchase is our exclusive East Hills EDGE rewards program, featuring annual New York State vehicle inspections, loaner vehicles with service (oil changes/tire rotation excluded), and a whole lot more. Contact us for details. Tax, tags and MV fees additional. Since certain vehicles may have open safety recalls, East Hills discloses the most accurate recall information available to you prior to actual sale. To find recall information, go to www.safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJET5HC636669
Stock: 20845U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- 12,650 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,900$3,100 Below Market
Jack Powell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Escondido / California
New Price! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Certified. 2017 Dodge Durango Appearance Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heat Package, Leather Seats, Memory Package, Navigation System, Power Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, Quick Order Package, Rear Climate Package, Tow Package, Trailer Package, Durango GT, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Redline 2 Coat Pearl, black Leather, 2nd Row Console w/Armrest & Storage, 3rd Row Floor Mat & Full Console, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Air Conditioning, Audio memory, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blacktop Package, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Gloss Black Grille, GPS Navigation, GT Gloss Black Badging, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Illuminated entry, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low-Beam High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Memory seat, Nav & Power Liftgate Group, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 23E, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4' Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Load Leveling Suspension, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Safety/Security & Convenience Group, Security system, SiriusXM Traffic, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Trailer Tow Group IV, Wheels: 20' x 8.0' Gloss Black Aluminum.Want to avoid the crowds? Just pick the car you want, click to schedule the time and day that is convenient for you, and one of our specialist will deliver the car to you with no obligation or fees. Call or email us today for details. Just GREAT DEALS an
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG8HC906621
Stock: 71457R
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 21,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,525$3,375 Below Market
South Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - McMurray / Pennsylvania
2017 Dodge Durango SXTCHRYSLER FACTORY CERTIFIED, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, CLEAN CARFAX!!!, **4WD/AWD**, **Bluetooth/MP3**, AWD, 2nd Row 60/40 Fold & Tumble Seat, 3rd Row Seat, 3rd Row Seating Group, 7-Passenger Seating, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Bright Side Roof Rails, Comfort Seating Group, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Outside temperature display, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver/Manual Passenger Seat, Power door mirrors, Quick Order Package 23B, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Uconnect Access.Odometer is 975 miles below market average! Conveniently located on Route 19 in Peters Township. Every South Hills Vehicle comes with Nitrogen Filled tires for increased gas mileage and decreased tire wear AND the South Hills Value Package worth over $2000. Sale price does not include tax, title, and license. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; South Hills is not responsible for errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG0HC766544
Stock: 0Y06611
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 26,457 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,894$3,149 Below Market
Route 23 Kia - Riverdale / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean Carfax, One-Owner!, Bluetooth Hands Free, Heated Leather Seats, All-Wheel Drive, **4x4**, Great MPG's!, Immaculate Condition Inside and Out, Low Miles Great Price, AWD.2017 Dodge Durango SXT White Knuckle ClearcoatOdometer is 6901 miles below market average!**FULLY SERVICED** CARFAX CERTIFIED** Route 23 KIA is the largest KIA dealership in the region. We take pride in servicing our vehicles BEFORE they are put up for sale. Whether you're purchasing a new or used vehicle, Route 23 KIA wants to earn your business by providing a car shopping experience that's second to none. Customer service is our top priority and our goal is to ensure all our customers feel satisfied with their purchase and overall experience in our state-of-the-art showroom and on-site service center. We're proud to serve this region with honor and dignity and look forward to earning your business. In addition to service, we have the largest network of lenders available to us to ensure we're able to secure financing for you. On behalf of all of us at Route 23 KIA, we hope to see you soon. Call us today @ 855-303-3878 or visit us at route23kia.com. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG9HC860258
Stock: 12350A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2019
- 21,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$29,500$3,273 Below Market
Ed Napleton Honda of Oak Lawn - Oak Lawn / Illinois
**2017 Dodge Durango GT AWD** Sunroof, Navigation, Back Up Camera Billet Metallic Clearcoat 3.6L V6 24V VVT AWD *One Owner-Clean Carfax*, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 506 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Beats Premium Audio System, Black Roof Rails, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Nav & Power Liftgate Group, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Premium Group, Quick Order Package 23E, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, GPS Antenna Input, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Premium Painted Aluminum, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 506 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Beats Premium Audio System, Black Roof Rails, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Nav & Power Liftgate Group, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power Sunroof, Premium Group, Quick Order Package 23E, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Deal with the best! Ed Napleton Honda of Oak Lawn-South Chicagoland's # 1 Honda Dealer-Over 500 Vehicles in stock! Family owned since 1931-Call now for a great deal on this spectacular pre-owned vehicle -Don't Hesitate-Call Now! Please Note: We strongly urge that you call us at the number listed (rather than emailing), and to definitely call us before you come in (just to make sure that we still have the vehicle that you are interested in) !!! We invite you to GOOGLE us as well, to see the many wonderful 5 STAR reviews we've earned !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG2HC713601
Stock: PJR0097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 44,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,250$5,377 Below Market
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4SDJCT0HC961099
Stock: 5961099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 22,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,775$2,780 Below Market
East Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Greenvale / New York
WHY BUY NEW SAVE THOUSANDS .......... ON CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES White Knuckle Clearcoat 2017 Dodge Durango To take advantage of our Internet Pricing, you must print this page and present it to your salesperson at time of sale. We cannot extend Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing and your in-store price may exceed our special on-line pricing. Internet pricing includes $1,000 finance discount and $1,000 customer loyalty discount. Ask for details. All discounts are included in our internet pricing. You must finance 85% through dealer to take advantage of Internet Pricing. All financing is subject to primary lender credit approval and vehicle qualification. SXT AWD 8-Speed Automatic AWD.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9232 miles below market average!3.6L V6 24V VVTThe price listed includes a $1000 discount bonus to finance thru dealer and a $1,000 customer loyalty bonus. For details, contact us.. Included with vehicle purchase is our exclusive East Hills EDGE rewards program featuring annual New York State vehicle inspections, loaner vehicles with service (oil changes/tire rotation excluded), and a whole lot more. Contact us for details. Tax, tags and MV fees additional. Since certain vehicles may have open safety recalls, East Hills discloses the most accurate recall information available to you prior to actual sale. To find recall information, go to www.safercar.gov.Reviews: * Unusually spacious third-row seats; 8.4-inch touchscreen is one of the best in the class; assertive acceleration with the V8 engine; exceptional towing capacity for a crossover; real off-road capabilities with 4WD and low-range gearing. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJAG7HC879150
Stock: 21249U
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 41,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,998$4,539 Below Market
South Shore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Inwood / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Dodge Durango GT Granite Clearcoat Metallic AWD.FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 125 Point Inspection* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption BenefitsSouth Shore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a new and used car dealership in Inwood, New York that proudly serves the Brooklyn, Queens and and the Nassau County areas.South Shore CDJR has helped many drivers secure a quality mode of transportation, and we are excited to bring our expertise to you.WE PRICE OUR VEHICLES TO BE SOME OF THE LEAST EXPENSIVE WITHIN A 500 MILE RADIUS TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. NO GAMES, JUST A HASSLE-FREE EXPERIENCE.NO DEALER FEES! NO PREP CHARGES, NO DESTINATION CHARGES, NO NOTHING!The displayed Pre-Owned Vehicles are in limited quantities, unique, and often are one of a kind based on the specific vehicle's options, colors and mileage. These Vehicles are offered on a first come first served basis, and subject to prior sales.Due to the high demand for our individually selected vehicle inventory, there may be times that an individual vehicle is no longer available at the time you arrive at the Dealership. This is due to a time delay between posting the vehicle, its actual sale and delivery and removal from the web site. Posting, sale and delivery of all pre-owned vehicles is an evolving process. Sometimes displayed vehicles may still not be available for a variety of reasons, such as subject to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. To better ensure the specific vehicle's availability, you should contact the Dealership to confirm its present availability. *Offer does not include $75.00 doc fee, Tax, DMV Fees.Internet specials include discount for financing with Chrysler Capital, through the dealership. Rates are commensurate on credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG4HC726012
Stock: SU3777LB
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 25,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,985$3,939 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG3HC703577
Stock: 6164P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 56,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,008
Hyundai Of Silsbee - Silsbee / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Vice White Tri-Coat Pearl 2017 Dodge Durango SXT RWD We are open for business! To help limit contact during your purchase you may purchase your new vehicle almost completely online. Here's how that works: â Tell us a little about your automotive needs by phone or email. â We help you select the perfect vehicle from our vast online showroom. â Our trade in tool can help evaluate your current vehicle's value. â A secure finance application is available through our website. â Arrange delivery of your new vehicle to your driveway! Odometer is 3067 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPG PRICE SHOWN IS CASH PRICE ONLY!! FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. INDIVIDUAL FINANCE ARRANGEMENTS MAY AFFECT FINAL PRICE. PUBLISHED PRICE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE TO CORRECT ERRORS OR OMISSIONS OR IN THE EVENT OF INVENTORY FLUCTUATIONS. SALES TAX, TITLE, LICENSE FEE, USED VEHICLE INSPECTION FEE, REGISTRATION FEE, DEALER DOCUMENTARY FEE, FINANCE CHARGES, EMISSION TESTING FEES AND COMPLIANCE FEES ARE ADDITIONAL TO ANY ADVERTISED PRICE.THE PRICE DOES NOT REFLECT ANY DEALER INSTALLED OPTIONS OR ACCESSORIES. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHAG9HC956450
Stock: 07049A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 73,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,153
Bayway Cadillac of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Vice White Tri-Coat Pearl 2017 Dodge Durango GT RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT NON-SMOKER, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, LOCAL TRADE. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : Blacktop Package (Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Gloss Black Grille, GT Gloss Black Badging, and Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Gloss Black Aluminum), Nav & Power Liftgate Group (5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Power Liftgate, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4 Display, SiriusXM Traffic, and SiriusXM Travel Link), Quick Order Package 23E, 3.27 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8.4 Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Manufacturer's Statement of Origin, Memory seat, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger v
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDHDG4HC774733
Stock: C20155B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,990$2,942 Below Market
Forest Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram - Forest Lake / Minnesota
FREE Lifetime Warranty Available! 1-Owner Clean Carfax! AWD Capability, Premium Group (506-Watt Amplifier, Beats Premium Audio System, Black Roof Rails, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Navigation and Power Liftgate Group, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof), Trailer Tow Group IV (7-and 4-Pin Wiring Harness, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Full Size Spare Tire, Heavy Duty Engine Cooling, Rear Load Leveling Suspension), Second-Row Fold / Tumble Captain Chairs (Second-Row Mini Console with Cup Holders, Second-Row Seat Mounted Inboard Armrests)!CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 28460 miles below market average!When you buy from Forest Lake Auto Group you have the comfort of knowing that every one of our front line ready vehicles go through our extensive inspection process by one of our certified technicians and if they do not pass we will not offer them for sale as a front line car. Why Buys!! Each one of our front line ready vehicles sold come with the following Full inspection done on every vehicle Guaranteed alternate transportation or loaner for all service customers WE MAKE BUYING EASY!!! Great Selection, Upfront Pricing, Free Trade Appraisals, Plus we will give you estimates on Financing and warranties, and we do it all with your time in mind! Call us at 651-464-1400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG5HC725547
Stock: PF15698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 26,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,468$4,148 Below Market
Wilde Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Waukesha / Wisconsin
Backed by a rigorous 125-point inspection by factory-trained technicians and an additional (up to) 100,000 mile warranty, this CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE offers the PEACE OF MIND you've been searching for. ... Wilde is your one-stop shop for new Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and SRT sales, used and certified pre-owned vehicle sales, service and parts in Southeastern Wisconsin. We are fully-stocked with hundreds of cars, trucks, mini-vans and SUVs for every budget. CALL our knowledgeable staff at 262-544-5400, learn more about us and VIEW OUR ENTIRE INVENTORY online at www.wildedodge.com or VISIT us in person, conveniently located at 1710 Hwy 164 in Waukesha, WI. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Durango GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4RDJDG5HC766728
Stock: X14412
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
