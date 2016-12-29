Used 2017 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

In my previous reviews, my wife and I were very positive about our 2017 Durango Citadel. We still give it five stars at just under 30,000 miles. We keep up with the routine maintenance schedule, oil changes, tire rotation, etc. It has had zero issues and has performed flawlessly. We continue to believe it's the best, most comfortable and convenient SUV on the market. My previous review (below) was very positive. If anything, I'd say it's even better after 14,500 miles. The vehicle has performed perfectly and spotlessly. It fits our needs very well; for example, hauling things and pulling our ski boat. The V6 is well more than adequate and tows the 4200 pounds of boat plus trailer easily. We love the vehicle's comfort and features. It's super comfortable on long trips. And now that it's winter having four heated seats plus the heated steering wheel is terrific, as is the ability to start the car via Connect. The touch entry and locking are very convenient. The controls are easy, ergonomic, and straightforward. In short, love the Durango. A great buy! If this isn't the best SUV on the market, I don't know what is. The Durango Citadel AWD we bought easily beats the Honda Pilot and Volvo XC90, which we considered, researched, and drove. The Durango's ride, comfort, technology (driver assist and ease-of-use), quietness, tow capability, space, and value are all better than the other two vehicles. In particular, we found the Pilot's ergonomics to need a fair amount of improvement. We especially like the rear bucket seats and console, along with the ample number and variety of electronic plugs. The car's controls, both front and rear as well as buttons and electronic, are very straightforward and easy to use. Attention to little details and conveniences, such as the handy built-in flashlight in the rear or the tuck-away roof crossbars, is splendid on the Durango.

