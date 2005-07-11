Used 2006 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

4,453 listings
Durango Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,453 listings
  • 2006 Dodge Durango SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Dodge Durango SLT

    179,701 miles

    $1,880

    $2,250 Below Market
  • 2006 Dodge Durango Limited in Black
    used

    2006 Dodge Durango Limited

    186,102 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

    $1,894 Below Market
  • 2006 Dodge Durango SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Dodge Durango SLT

    110,488 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,999

    $780 Below Market
  • 2006 Dodge Durango SLT in Silver
    used

    2006 Dodge Durango SLT

    53,844 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,500

    $658 Below Market
  • 2006 Dodge Durango Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Dodge Durango Limited

    161,288 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    $503 Below Market
  • 2006 Dodge Durango Limited in White
    used

    2006 Dodge Durango Limited

    201,250 miles

    $4,995

    $385 Below Market
  • 2006 Dodge Durango SLT in White
    used

    2006 Dodge Durango SLT

    139,055 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

  • 2006 Dodge Durango SLT
    used

    2006 Dodge Durango SLT

    222,913 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

  • 2006 Dodge Durango Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Dodge Durango Limited

    122,866 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,490

  • 2006 Dodge Durango SXT in Black
    used

    2006 Dodge Durango SXT

    208,678 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,975

  • 2006 Dodge Durango SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Dodge Durango SLT

    137,086 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

  • 2006 Dodge Durango SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Dodge Durango SLT

    159,544 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,141

  • 2006 Dodge Durango SLT in Black
    used

    2006 Dodge Durango SLT

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,850

  • 2007 Dodge Durango SLT in Silver
    used

    2007 Dodge Durango SLT

    157,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,400

    $5,446 Below Market
  • 2005 Dodge Durango Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Durango Limited

    119,622 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,471

    $1,962 Below Market
  • 2005 Dodge Durango Limited in White
    used

    2005 Dodge Durango Limited

    150,566 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,995

    $2,917 Below Market
  • 2007 Dodge Durango SLT in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Durango SLT

    168,788 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    $2,236 Below Market
  • 2007 Dodge Durango Limited in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Durango Limited

    191,701 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,295

    $945 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Durango searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango

Overall Consumer Rating
4.556 Reviews
  • 5
    (64%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Love my Durango!
Love it!,11/07/2005
I just picked this vehicle up and it's a dream. The HEMI is very responsive and it drives like a dream. Kind of like driving a recliner down the highway. Got the loaded out Limited with navigation, 6 disk changer, Sirus Satellite radio and DVD player. It's Inferno Red which I guess is a new color for this year. Heated seats, love the auto climate control too. I has the tip start feature to which works pretty good. I always have a confident feeling while driving this Durango. I've read other posts here before deciding to buy and a few listed gas mileage specs. I've got over 1000 miles and the average economy on the highway is between 18 and 20 mpg. I supposed a heavy foot could change that
