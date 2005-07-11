Used 2006 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me
- 179,701 miles
$1,880$2,250 Below Market
- 186,102 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950$1,894 Below Market
- 110,488 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999$780 Below Market
- 53,844 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,500$658 Below Market
- 161,288 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000$503 Below Market
- 201,250 miles
$4,995$385 Below Market
- 139,055 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
- 222,913 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
- 122,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,490
- 208,678 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,975
- 137,086 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,495
- 159,544 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,141
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,850
- 157,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,400$5,446 Below Market
- 119,622 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,471$1,962 Below Market
- 150,566 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,995$2,917 Below Market
- 168,788 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$2,236 Below Market
- 191,701 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,295$945 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Durango
Love it!,11/07/2005
I just picked this vehicle up and it's a dream. The HEMI is very responsive and it drives like a dream. Kind of like driving a recliner down the highway. Got the loaded out Limited with navigation, 6 disk changer, Sirus Satellite radio and DVD player. It's Inferno Red which I guess is a new color for this year. Heated seats, love the auto climate control too. I has the tip start feature to which works pretty good. I always have a confident feeling while driving this Durango. I've read other posts here before deciding to buy and a few listed gas mileage specs. I've got over 1000 miles and the average economy on the highway is between 18 and 20 mpg. I supposed a heavy foot could change that
