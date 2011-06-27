Close

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - A REALLY NICE WELL KEPT SUV - HAS THE GOOD 4.7L V8 ENGINE, ONE OF THE BETTER ONES CHRYSLER EVER MADE - LOW ORIGINAL MILES - TOW PACKAGE - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - ONE MINOR DENT ON FRONT RIGHT, OTHERWISE THE CAR IS IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE FOR THE AGE AND MILES - BLUETOOTH MP3 CD PLAYER RADIO - CRUISE CONTROL AND ALLOY WHEELS - WE ARE REPLACING THE AC COMPRESSOR, AC WILL BE COLD! - RUNS LIKE A CHAMP, NO OIL LEAKS, CLEARLY WELL MAINTAINED - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B4HR38N52F165677

Stock: DF5222532D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

