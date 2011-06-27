Used 2002 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me
- $3,470
2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus137,206 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Loganville Ford - Loganville / Georgia
Patriot Blue PearlcoatAS - IS !!!!Odometer is 42413 miles below market average!We offer Market Based Pricing, so Please Call to check on the availability of this vehicle; Or Shop 24/7 at www.LoganvilleFord.com. We'll Buy your vehicle even if You Don't Buy Ours
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B8HS58N12F126292
Stock: 2F126292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $4,290
2002 Dodge Durango Sport110,850 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * ONE OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - A REALLY NICE WELL KEPT SUV - HAS THE GOOD 4.7L V8 ENGINE, ONE OF THE BETTER ONES CHRYSLER EVER MADE - LOW ORIGINAL MILES - TOW PACKAGE - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - ONE MINOR DENT ON FRONT RIGHT, OTHERWISE THE CAR IS IN REALLY GOOD SHAPE FOR THE AGE AND MILES - BLUETOOTH MP3 CD PLAYER RADIO - CRUISE CONTROL AND ALLOY WHEELS - WE ARE REPLACING THE AC COMPRESSOR, AC WILL BE COLD! - RUNS LIKE A CHAMP, NO OIL LEAKS, CLEARLY WELL MAINTAINED - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4HR38N52F165677
Stock: DF5222532D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,495
2002 Dodge Durango SLT171,964 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2002 Dodge Durango SLT ---- CLEAN CAR FAX ---- LEATHER HEATED SEATS --- POWER WINDOWS AND SEATS --- LUGGAGE RACK --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- AC --- RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT---- WE FINANCE --- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning, Front airbags: dual, In-Dash CD: single disc, Radio: AM/FM, ABS: rear, Power brakes, Center console, Cruise control, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, Power steering, Steering wheel: tilt, Axle ratio: 3.55, Clock, Gauge: tachometer, Exterior entry lights, Front fog lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Roof rack, Driver seat power adjustments, Front seat type: bucket, Rear seat type: split-bench, Third seat, Upholstery: cloth, Power door locks, Wheel diameter: 16 inch, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: intermittent, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4HS48N42F152607
Stock: 21535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,495
2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus164,568 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus 4x4! This car looks and drives excellent! The truck has great options including a 5.9L V8, 4x4, 3rd Row, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Seat, Climate Control, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, Keyless-Entry, and more! Overall this SUV is in great shape! It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store the vehicle at our location. If you would like to see the vehicle in person, please call 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B8HS58Z32F129892
Stock: 129892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $4,995
2002 Dodge Durango SLT126,570 milesDelivery available*
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This super low mile 2002 Dodge Durango is very clean and was obviously well taken care of. The 2 previous owners took some pride in this ride and it shows. It comes equipped with fog lights, luggage rack, rear defrost, rear windshield wiper, trailer hitch, wheels-alloy, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, CD player, air conditioning, cloth interior, cruise control, intermittent wipers, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, front disc brakes, tachometer, trip odometer, 12V power outlet, floormats, fold down rear seats, passenger assist handle, steering wheel cruise control, vanity mirrors, 4WD, ful size spare tire, power steering, and tow package. Stop in today to drive your next new SUV and to speak to one of our sales professionals!! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4HS48N62F187360
Stock: 13740R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- Price Drop$999
2002 Dodge Durango SLT197,162 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Brad Manning Ford - DeKalb / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 4.7L V8 4WD. This vehicle is definitely RUSTY, BUT IT DRIVES WELL!!! 4 wheel drive works as it should. 3 Owners, one accident in 2013.*** Brad Manning Ford serving the communities of DeKalb, Sycamore, Rochelle, Elburn, Hinckley, Geneva, St Charles, Sandwich, Malta, Genoa, Hampshire, Aurora, Oswego, Oregon, Kirkland, Kingston, Waterman, and Shabbona. Celebrating 100 years in business in June 2020!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4HS48N92F115634
Stock: T115634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$4,933
2002 Dodge Durango Sport173,919 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Low price. That's all we can say
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4HS38N52F165442
Stock: W95555TB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Price Drop$4,595
2002 Dodge Durango SLT202,340 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Four Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS, Luggage Rack, Fog Lamps, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4HS48Z42F144834
Stock: 32698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $3,999
2002 Dodge Durango SLT184,958 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
Looking for the nicest 4-wheel drive Durango in the world for the money? This is it by far. Car-Fax Certified 1 owner with 0 accidents, sold brand new just down the road in Auburn WA., this loaded luxurious SLT with every option and third row seating is sensational in every way. Look at this partial list of features...dual front and rear air/heat, power seat, 5.9 liter V-8 motor, power windows, locks, mirrors, luggage rack, alloy wheels, privacy glass, AM/FM/CD player and more. An unbeatable value on a really nice, super clean SUV that will take you and your family on many happy adventures.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4HS48Z82F121752
Stock: 20-179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,992
2002 Dodge Durango R/TNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
WARRANTY......PRICE BELOW KBB VALUE.....ASK FOR MILITARY SPECIAL.....WE BUY CARS....BRING IN YOUR CAR FOR AN APPRAISAL....4WD...BLACK ON BLACK...........EXCELLENT SHAPE....BLACK exterior and BLACK interior .Features include............6 disk cd changer...power seats...heated seats........power sunroof..power window power doorlock keyless entry alarm A/C Heat ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or or 540-582-8151
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango R/T with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4HS78ZX2F198737
Stock: 431ER4A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,997
2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus160,364 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Recent Arrival! 4WD. Locally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Dodge Durango SLT Plus with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B8HS58N12F161947
Stock: 821340A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- New Listing$3,999Good Deal | $564 below market
2001 Dodge Durango Sport96,393 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2001 Dodge Durango 4dr 4dr 4WD features a 4.7L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Rear Wipers, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4HS28N51F563159
Stock: YC-563159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $2,995Fair Deal | $216 below market
2001 Dodge Durango Sport243,526 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
2001 Dodge Durango SLT 4 Wheel Drive 4.7 SOHC V8, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Front & Rear Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, 8 Passenger, Third Row Seat, Stereo Cassette CD Premium Sound, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks & Windows, Power Seat, Privacy Glass, Roof Rack, Running Boards, Tilt Wheel, Only $2995 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, 925-455-6666, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! All you need is the down payment, a drivers license, and proof of income. Visit our web site at www.perrymorganexpress.com. Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. 10% discount for CA$H !!!!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4HS28N01F589751
Stock: 589751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-15-2017
- $3,988
2001 Dodge Durango Sport147,403 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 3rd row LEATHER V8 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4HR28N71F549680
Stock: VIN9680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,999
2001 Dodge Durango Sport119,897 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nyle Maxwell GMC - Round Rock / Texas
**CLEAN CARFAX**, **CARFAX 1 OWNER**, **SLT PCKG**, **LEATHER**.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4HR28N61F545524
Stock: 220914B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $3,990
2001 Dodge Durango SportNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Frontier Motor Cars - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Need a Reason for a New Vehicle This Season? It's Our HUGE Inventory Reduction Sale at Frontier Super Store! Credit in Doubt? We Can Help! We offer In-House Financing and can help you get your credit started or help repair damaged credit plus WE REPORT to the CREDIT BUREAU! We also have an 8 bay shop for all of your service needs! Window regulator just replaced!! Carfax Vehicle History Reports are Available on ALL of our vehicles! The Deals are here at Frontier! Don't Delay Drive Today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4HS28Z71F503371
Stock: 27096R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,895
2003 Dodge Durango SLT Plus178,140 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Chuck Nicholson - Millersburg / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat 2003 Dodge Durango SLT Plus Plus 4WD Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8 Come see our massive selection of New and Pre-Owned Trucks! Hundreds of vehicles on the lot! For 70 years and three generations, we here at Chuck Nicholsons strive to treat our customers like family by giving you the best buying experience possible, and by paying you top dollar for your trade! Find us two miles east of Millersburg on State Route 39! Chuck Nicholsons --- Big City Selections, Small Town Touch.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Durango SLT Plus with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HS58N03F558624
Stock: MP9146C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- New Listing$1,900
2003 Dodge Durango Sport172,440 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2003 Dodge Durango 4dr 4dr 4WD Sport features a 4.7L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Maroon with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Cassette, Sport Package, Four Wheel Drive, Off Road Tires, Rear Wipers -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Durango Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HS38N13F551816
Stock: AAW-551816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020