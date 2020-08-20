Used 2011 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

4,453 listings
Durango Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,453 listings
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    167,219 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,995

    $1,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    142,650 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,990

    $1,607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Dark Green
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    126,606 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,750

    $1,868 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    69,029 miles

    $13,390

    $3,193 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    101,777 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,000

    $1,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Citadel

    186,212 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,988

    $1,427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Citadel

    105,890 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,775

    $1,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    97,997 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,991

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    115,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,995

    $1,334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Citadel

    76,444 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,000

    $1,795 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Red
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    148,548 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,994

    $948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Citadel

    153,109 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,300

    $806 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    202,504 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,999

    $897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    150,908 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,288

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    51,376 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,990

    $870 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    112,001 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,999

    $203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Crew in Gray
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Crew

    58,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,915

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Durango Citadel

    105,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,675

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,453 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Love this SUV!!!
lisa247,06/29/2011
I just bought the Durango about a month ago and truly love this vehicle!! I have been leasing a Honda Odyssey for the past three years and thought that was a fantastic vehicle for my two kids. When it comes to functionality you just can't beat the minivan. I was having a hard time trying to find a vehicle that gave me all of the things I loved about the van, but didn't look like a van. The Durango was perfect! I test drove the Ford Exlporer, Mazda CX-9, and the Chevy Traverse. Out of the four choices that gave me the third row seating, I was able to get the most amount of features for the dollar with the Durango.
