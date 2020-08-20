Used 2011 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

Carbone Chevrolet - Yorkville / New York

Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Nav System, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, MEDIA CENTER 730N, PWR SUNROOF READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C OPTION PACKAGES 25G CREW LUX CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 5.7L V8 engine, 5-speed auto trans, 20 x 8.0 polished aluminum wheels, P265/50R20 all season Goodyear BSW tires, bright door handles, heated front seats, heated second row seats, leather trimmed bucket seats, media center 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/Nav radio, pwr tilt/telescope steering column, rain sensitive windshield wipers, SIRIUS Travel Link , remote USB port, smartbeam headlamps *Upon selection of this pkg, the cost of powertrain components will be added*, 5.7L V8 VVT 'HEMI' MULTI DISPLACEMENT ENGINE 220-amp alternator, 230mm rear axle ring gear, 2-speed on demand transfer case, 3.45 axle ratio, HD pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, dual exhaust w/bright tips, 7100# GVWR, HD engine cooling, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTER SIRIUS Backseat TV , rear overhead console, rear seat video system, PWR SUNROOF Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. WHO WE ARE PLEASE CONTACT LYDIA ABBE AT 315-570-6235 WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE. At Carbone Chevrolet, our goal is to exceed your expectations at all times. The moment your walk into our showroom we intend to help you find a new or used car you'll love. But, our relationship doesn't end there. Once you drive your new vehicle off the lot, you want to make sure that you get as much good use of out of it as possible. Basically, you'll know you are in good hands, from beginning to end. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D4SE4GT9BC744007

Stock: C744007A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020