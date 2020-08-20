Used 2011 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me
- 167,219 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995$1,265 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
CLEAN CAR-FAX! 2011 Dodge Durango 3.6L Crew AWD. Gets 22 MPG. It has options including premium alloy wheels, tinted windows, back up camera, navigation system, rear media screen, power sunroof, towing package, luggage rack, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, 3rd row seating, power windows and locks, and more. Nice family vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4RE4GG1BC685911
Stock: 21285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,650 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,990$1,607 Below Market
Hedberg Solomon Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
Clean Trade-In in Excellent Condition Loaded Crew Leather Heated Seats Navigation 4x4 Rear A/C Third Row Seating Clean Title and Carfax! Call Jason 801-580-8081
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4RE4GG1BC742818
Stock: js742818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,606 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,750$1,868 Below Market
Carbone Chevrolet - Yorkville / New York
Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Nav System, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, MEDIA CENTER 730N, PWR SUNROOF READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C OPTION PACKAGES 25G CREW LUX CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 5.7L V8 engine, 5-speed auto trans, 20 x 8.0 polished aluminum wheels, P265/50R20 all season Goodyear BSW tires, bright door handles, heated front seats, heated second row seats, leather trimmed bucket seats, media center 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/Nav radio, pwr tilt/telescope steering column, rain sensitive windshield wipers, SIRIUS Travel Link , remote USB port, smartbeam headlamps *Upon selection of this pkg, the cost of powertrain components will be added*, 5.7L V8 VVT 'HEMI' MULTI DISPLACEMENT ENGINE 220-amp alternator, 230mm rear axle ring gear, 2-speed on demand transfer case, 3.45 axle ratio, HD pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, dual exhaust w/bright tips, 7100# GVWR, HD engine cooling, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTER SIRIUS Backseat TV , rear overhead console, rear seat video system, PWR SUNROOF Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. WHO WE ARE PLEASE CONTACT LYDIA ABBE AT 315-570-6235 WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS VEHICLE. At Carbone Chevrolet, our goal is to exceed your expectations at all times. The moment your walk into our showroom we intend to help you find a new or used car you'll love. But, our relationship doesn't end there. Once you drive your new vehicle off the lot, you want to make sure that you get as much good use of out of it as possible. Basically, you'll know you are in good hands, from beginning to end. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4SE4GT9BC744007
Stock: C744007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 69,029 miles
$13,390$3,193 Below Market
Automotive Imports - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4SE4GT5BC712574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,777 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,000$1,809 Below Market
DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
PRICED TO MOVE $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Remote Engine Start, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C OPTION PACKAGES: 25G CREW LUX CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 5.7L V8 engine, 5-speed auto trans, 20 x 8.0 polished aluminum wheels, P265/50R20 all season Goodyear BSW tires, bright door handles, heated front seats, heated second row seats, leather trimmed bucket seats, media center 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/Nav radio, pwr tilt/telescope steering column, rain sensitive windshield wipers, SIRIUS Travel Link, remote USB port, smartbeam headlamps *Upon selection of this pkg, the cost of powertrain components will be added*, 5.7L V8 VVT "HEMI" MULTI DISPLACEMENT ENGINE 220-amp alternator, 230mm rear axle ring gear, 2-speed on demand transfer case, 3.45 axle ratio, HD pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, dual exhaust w/bright tips, 7100# GVWR, HD engine cooling, TRAILER TOW GROUP IV 220 amp alternator, 7/4 pin wiring harness, HD engine cooling, class IV hitch receiver, full size spare tire w/steel wheel, rear load leveling suspension, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. WHO WE ARE: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4SE4GTXBC662772
Stock: BC662772T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 186,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988$1,427 Below Market
Apple Used Autos - Shakopee / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4RE5GG1BC710876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,890 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,775$1,666 Below Market
Gasparr Motors - Belle Vernon / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4SE5GT2BC614317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,997 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,991
Planet Ford - Spring / Texas
This SUV is going to fly off the lot. Come see it while it lasts! The 2011 Durango is better than ever.. You don't have to drive all over town...we have the vehicle you need in stock. Buy with confidence! This Durango's story can be verified with a CarFax Title History report. It comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Now is the right time to buy. The rear view camera is perfect for backing into tight spots. Open your doors easily with the included keyless entry system. This sports utility vehicle includes: security system, an air filter for the cabin, tire pressure monitoring system and airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4RD4GG9BC618234
Stock: SDT0092B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 115,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,995$1,334 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection 18" X 8" Aluminum Wheels 26E Crew Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.06 Axle Ratio 3.6L 24-Valve V6 Vvt Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Bright Silver Metallic Dark Graystone/Medium Graystone Interior; Cloth Bucket Seats P265/60R18 On/Off Road Michelin Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4RD4GG6BC729811
Stock: BC729811
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 76,444 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000$1,795 Below Market
Honda of New Rochelle - New Rochelle / New York
2011 Dodge Durango Citadel Stone White Clearcoat *** MUST SEE,TRULY IN MINT CONDITION ***,NAVI***MUST SEE THE CARFAX SERVICE HISTORY***, ***DEALER MAINTAINED***, ***BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE***, ***USB / AUX INPUTS TO PLAY MUSIC***, ***BACKUP CAMERA***, ***SUNROOF / MOONROOF***, ***LEATHER SEATS***, ***PREMIUM WHEELS***, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT, AWD. Disclaimer: Tax, title and tags are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the buyer. Third party credit unions isn't a form of payment we accept. Please See Dealer for more information. In order to receive this pricing In order to receive this advertised price you must present and or mention this offer. Odometer is 44374 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4SE5GT1BC689039
Stock: UC4921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 148,548 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,994$948 Below Market
Toyota Direct - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, CLEAN CARFAX, AWD, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, BACKUP SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, POWER LIFT GATE, PREMIUM SOUND, MULTI-ZONE A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, 3RD ROW SEAT, MP3 COMPATIBLE, ALUMINUM WHEELS, ALLOY WHEELS.This all wheel drive 2011 Dodge Durango Crew features an impressive 5.70 Engine with a Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat Exterior with a Dark Graystone Medium Grayston Leather Interior. With only 148,548 miles this 2011 Dodge Durango is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2011 Dodge Durango in Columbus,OH Includes: Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Memory Seats, Memory Mirrors, Garage Door Opener, Digital Media Storage, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# BC595152* Toyota Direct has this 2011 Dodge Durango Crew ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Toyota Direct Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Toyota Direct today at *(888) 279-1570 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2011 Dodge Durango Crew! Toyota Direct of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 4248 Morse Rd. Columbus OH, 43230 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 20.0 Highway MPG and 13.0 City MPG! This Dodge Durango comes Factory equipped with an impressive 5.70 engine, an 5-speed automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Passenger Seat, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus OH dealership over these interior options: Dual Power Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Compass, Cargo Shade, Rear Reading Lamps, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Illuminated entry, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Reading Light(s)*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Roof / Luggage Rack, Oversize Off-Road Tires, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Side Mirror Turn Signals, Electronic Stability Control, Rear Parking Aid, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Dual Air Bags, Rear Head Air Bag, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Delay-off headlights, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 230 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Toyota dealership. Toyota Direct has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service. This week you'll select from one of the 2 Dodge Durango suvs like this Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2011 Dodge Durango Crew that we have in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4SE4GT6BC595152
Stock: BC595152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 153,109 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,300$806 Below Market
Priced Right Auto - Marne / Michigan
** ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX** **EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE** ** AWD ** ** LOTS OF SERVICE RECORDS ** ** WELL MAINTAINED ** ** RUST FREE ** ** REAR VIEW CAMERA** ** SUNROOF ** ** REMOTE START ** ** DVD PLAYER ** ** LEATHER ** ** HEATED SEATS ** ** COOLED SEATS ** ** 3RD ROW SEATING ** ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** ** POWER LIFT GATE ** ** AUX PORT / MP3 / IPOD ** ** TOW PACKAGE ** **GREAT RATES & TERMS** ** APPLY TODAY ** ** SOUTHERN VEHICLE ** ** VERY DEPENDABLE ** ** MUST SEE ** ** GREAT PRICE ** ** HEATED STEERING WHEEL ** HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after 5/11)Why Choose Priced Right Auto's? When You Love the Car but Don't Have the Cash?Let us put our financing sources to the test we have over 20 lenders that help us offer a Guaranteed Credit Approval process:** Cash or Finance ** We offer full spectrum financing with rates as low as 3.49%!*ASE Certified Technicians and Convenient Service Hours!*Every Vehicle Get's Full Safety Inspection. Vehicles 10 years old & newer with under 150k miles come with a 3 Month 3000 Mile Warranty!Fill Out Your Credit Application and Get Approved Today! Visit us at www.PRICEDRIGHTAUTO.org or us today at 616-677-3866 to Confirm Vehicle Availability and Pricing. Thank you and come enjoy the Priced Right Auto difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4SE5GT9BC664261
Stock: 9182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 202,504 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,999$897 Below Market
Findlay Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Findlay / Ohio
2011 Dodge Durango Crew AWD Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat *AS-IS*, Rear View Camera, MP3- USB / I-Pod Ready, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, 3rd Row Seats, Local Trade-in, NON SMOKER, Durango Crew AWD, 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, AWD, 18" x 8" Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Awards:* JD Power APEAL Study * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after 5/11)The buyer is responsible for ALL SHIPPING COST. We can refer you to transporters that ship to the lower 48 at reasonable rates. All sales are subject to applicable sales tax, title fees and a taxable documentary fee up to $250. Miles listed may vary from actual mileage due to local test drives etc. All used vehicles are sold AS-IS and AS-Equipped. However, some vehicles may have manufacturerâ s warranty still remaining and/or be eligible for an optional vehicle service contract. Used Vehicles may only have one key and may have equipment missing or different than listed. Prices subject to change at any time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4RE4GG5BC667301
Stock: C21114A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 150,908 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,288
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2011 Dodge Durango Crew is offered by Maxwell Ford. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This Dodge Durango Crew has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Dodge Durango Crew is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2011 Dodge Durango: The 2011 Durango is better than ever. It's got a new 3.6L V6 capable of 290 horsepower and a very capable V8 available. All-wheel drive models are available for just over $31,000. Properly equipped, the Durango can tow up to 7,600 lbs. Standard 3-row seating holds up to 7 occupants and even the base Durango comes with 18-inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, satellite radio, remote keyless entry, rear air conditioning, front/side/curtain airbags and electronic stability control. Strengths of this model include Upscale appearance, seating for 7, strong towing capabilities, all-wheel drive availability., and Hemi 5.7L V8 available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4RD4GG0BC708369
Stock: BC708369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 51,376 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,990$870 Below Market
JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York
Designed to deliver a dependable ride with dazzling design, this 2011 Dodge Durango is the total package! This Durango has been driven with care for 51376 miles. It includes ample space for all passengers and comes with: all wheel drive,blue tooth,mp3 audio input,power locks,power seats,power windows,Push Button Start,rear view camera and third row seat We're happy to help you become this Durango's proud owner. If you're ready to make this your next vehicle, contact us to get pre-approved now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4SE4GT1BC594331
Stock: 594331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 112,001 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999$203 Below Market
Power Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4RE4GG3BC653963
Stock: D22206
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 58,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,915
Tom Wood Honda - Anderson / Indiana
2011 Dodge Durango Crew CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 76680 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after 5/11)At Tom Wood Honda we are driven by three principles honor, integrity, and loyalty. Come in today and let us earn your business. We make car buying easy and simple. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our customers the best competitive pricing and value. We do not mark them up to mark them Down! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Anderson, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Pendleton, & Muncie. Call 855 289 3104 to schedule a test drive or answer any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Crew with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4RE4GG3BC733182
Stock: PC733182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 105,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,675
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Check out our 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel AWD featured in Black! Powered by a 5.7 Liter V8 producing 360hp and connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our All Wheel Drive can get nearly 20mpg on the open road! It comes with a sunroof, alloy wheels, fog lamps, tinted windows, and a tow package. Inside our Citadel, you'll find full-color navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, a rear DVD entertainment system rear heated seats, rear climate controls, steering wheel audio controls, a backup camera, cruise control, climate controls, power mirrors, and more! Safety in our Dodge Durango includes traction control, airbags, and anti-lock brakes. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Dodge Durango Citadel with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4SE5GT0BC638454
Stock: 18031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2019
