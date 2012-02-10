Used 2005 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me
- 119,622 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,471$1,962 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida
Travel Convenience Group AM/FM Stereo/Gps Navigation System 5.7L V8 Smpi Hemi "Magnum" Engine 17" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels Leather Seats Driver/Front Passenger Supplemental Side-Impact Airbags Navigation System Trailer Tow Group 3rd Row Seat Body Color Running Boards Heated Front Seats Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Two Speed Awd Transfer Case P265/65R17 On/Off Road Owl Tires Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive 28J Limited Customer Preferred Order Pkg 3.55 Axle Ratio 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Manufacturer Statement Of Origin Premium Trimmed Low Back Bucket Seats Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Dodge includes: 5.7L V8 SMPI HEMI MAGNUM ENGINE 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. On almost any road condition, this Dodge Durango Limited offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. You can tell this 2005 Dodge Durango has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 119,622mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Dodge Durango Limited. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2005 Dodge Durango is a pre-owned vehicle. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8HB58D65F554358
Stock: 5F554358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 150,566 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,995$2,917 Below Market
Mike Anderson Chevrolet Buick GMC - Logansport / Indiana
WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES AND CAN MATCH OR BEAT MOST CREDIT UNIONS!! *At Mike Anderson Buick GMC Chevrolet, You Can Not Buy the Wrong Car! With our new Contactless purchase option, we strive to provide transparency and give you the information needed to offer you an effortless buying experience!! Call us at (574)-753-6285 to confirm availability and setup a Private dealer appointment or hassle-free test drive! If you prefer a Private dealer appointment or Free test drive at home call the (574) 753-6285 to schedule the option of your choice. We are located at: 4301 N Market ST Logansport, IN 46947. Feel free to reach out to us to solve your vehicle needs!!!Contactless purchase, Private dealer appointments, Virtual appointments.3.55 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM CD, 6-Disc, MP3, AM/FM radio, Audio memory, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB58D35F536840
Stock: C1265B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 220,921 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,699$1,321 Below Market
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, MP3. This Dodge Durango also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Subwoofer, Off Road Tires, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Overhead Console. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Four Wheel Drive, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB58N65F582168
Stock: 117311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2019
- 187,622 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,193
Holzhauer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Nashville / Illinois
2005 Dodge Durango SLT Magnum 4.7L V8 4WD Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat17 x 8 Cast Aluminum Wheels, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, 750 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Class IV Receiver Hitch, Front fog lights, Heavy Duty Service Group, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Power driver seat, Power Steering Cooler, Trailer Tow Group.Our incredible selection, our low overhead and low prices simply cannot be matched. Teamed with our friendly small town service you'll see why Holzhauer Auto Group is one of the Midwest's largest and fastest growing dealerships. We dont just compete. We blow the competition away with selection, service and price. Before you buy a car, truck, van or SUV from anywhere else you owe it to yourself to visit Holzhauer Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB48N65F614384
Stock: 614384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 231,207 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Tapp Motor Sales - Owensboro / Kentucky
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $4,995 * * 2005 ** Dodge * * Durango * * ST * Buckle up for the ride of a lifetime! This 2005 Dodge Durango ST includes a top-notch anti-lock brakes. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. Drivers love the beautiful dk. gray exterior with a medium slate gray interior. Want a SUV you can rely on? This one has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Maximize your trunk space with the versatility of a folding rear seat. Come see us today and see this one in person! Tapp motors has been in business for over 70 years and look forward to helping you. Contact Information: Tapp Motors, 4550 Highway 54 East, Owensboro, KY, 42303, Phone: 2709260235, E-mail: tommyjr@tappmotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango SXT with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HD38KX5F501791
Stock: 501791
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 179,820 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,820
Wahl Family Auto - Devils Lake / North Dakota
The steering wheel audio controls on this Dodge Durango keep the volume and station within easy reach. This Dodge Durango has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This unit has four wheel drive capabilities. This mid-size suv exudes confidence with its fine maroon finish. It has adjustable pedals that are luxurious and safety conscious. Expand the cargo capabilities of this model by using the installed roof rack. The tilt steering wheel in this model allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this Dodge Durango. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This mid-size suv is equipped with a gasoline engine. The spacious cabin accommodates your family and friends in comfort. Take it to the mountains or the beach. the Dodge Durango can handle it all.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB58DX5F518707
Stock: AB0401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 161,430 miles
$4,660
Kia Store Anniston - Anniston / Alabama
<b>Summary</b> 2005 DODGE DURANGO SLT, PRE-AUCTION PRICING TO THE PUBLIC!! OUR AS-IS ON LINE PRICE IS OUT THE DOOR, NO ADDITIONAL FEES. Call (256)-624-9600. In the customers interest to keep the price of this vehicle as low as possible, we are offering this vehicle 100% AS-IS. This vehicle has been safety inspected; it is likely to have some existing mechanical defects, and could develop others. We have not performed Premier Pre-Owned reconditioning. This vehicle is sold 100% AS IS with no implied warranties or guarantees. The previous owner information and a complimentary AutoCheck Vehicle History Report are available to the Buyer prior to purchase.This vehicle is offered AS IS wholesale to the public. The dealer is not responsible for any repairs after the sale. Customers are welcome to have vehicle inspected by a third party prior to purchase. See Dealer for details. <b>Additional Information</b> SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Anniston - Oxford. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. Dealer assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of this site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango SLT with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HD48N65F606439
Stock: A5711A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 108,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,991
Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Limited trim. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, 4x4, Premium Sound System, Rear Air, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, TRAILER TOW GROUP, 5.7L V8 SMPI HEMI 'MAGNUM' ENGINE, Tow Hitch, HEATED FRONT SEATS. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, Premium Sound System MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES 5.7L V8 SMPI HEMI 'MAGNUM' ENGINE, TRAILER TOW GROUP 160 amp alternator, 7/4 pin wiring harness, 750-CCA battery, aux trans oil cooler, pwr steering cooler, HD engine cooling, 6' x 9' fold away pwr heated mirrors, class IV hitch receiver, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD). Dodge Limited with Mineral Gray Met. Clear Coat exterior and Dk Khaki/Lt Gray interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 5400 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com's review says 'With its tough truck styling, available Hemi V8 power and an even more spacious interior, the Durango offers one of the most enticing combinations of power, comfort and utility on the market.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. WHY BUY FROM US Baxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram West Dodge, a full-service car dealership in Omaha, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 17950 Burt Street location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB58D95F516687
Stock: J388032A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 131,870 miles
$5,313
Bob Penkhus Mazda At Powers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Silver 2005 Dodge Durango SXT 4WD Magnum 4.7L V8 5-Speed AutomaticOdometer is 46630 miles below market average!Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB38N45F592864
Stock: W19M242A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 135,589 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,498
Cook Chevrolet - Craig / Colorado
AUTOMATIC, AC, POWER WINDOWS, GREAT SUV, WELL MAINTAINED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB58D75F543676
Stock: 56883A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 152,092 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,695
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Four Wheel Drive, Tires - Front On/Off Road, Tires - Rear On/Off Road, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Privacy Glass, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Floor Mats, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Pedals, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Climate Control, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Reading Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango Limited with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D8HB58D65F509582
Stock: 32647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 166,549 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,900
Fairway Ford - Kingsport / Tennessee
2005 Dodge Durango SXT Red Clean Vehicle History Report, Local Trade, 4WD, Magnum 4.7L V8, 4WD, 17 x 8 Styled Steel Wheels w/Painted Covers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Cloth Bucket Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel. Magnum 4.7L V8 5-Speed AutomaticThis vehicle has been through an extensive multi point inspection by an ASE Certified Technicians. Oil and oil filter have been changed. All services deemed necessary have been done for the appropriate mileage interval of this vehicle. We have also reconditioned this vehicle inside and out, so as to provide you with as near a new vehicle as can be expected from a vehicle of this year and mileage. Buy with confidence. Family owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at:http://www.fairwayfordofkingsport.com/financing/application-short.htmFree CARFAX report. Large Tri-Cities Used Car Super Store serving East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Call Fairway Ford in Kingsport TN today. Proudly serving customers for over 45 years. Serving the Kingsport, Johnson City, Greenville, Bristol, Elizabethton, TN, Abingdon, VA, Asheville, NC and the entire Tri-Cities area.There's only one way. The Fairway!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango ST with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB38N05F540874
Stock: 149T19A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 176,291 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,595
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Come see this 2005 Dodge Durango SLT before it's too late!*This Dodge Durango Is Competitively Priced with These Options *Woodgrain instrument panel bezel, Variable intermittent front/rear wipers, Tilt steering column, Speed control, Single-speed electronic transfer case, Roof rack side rails, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster, Rear air conditioning w/heater, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Lakewood Happy Motors, 5900 West Colfax, Lakewood, CO 80214 to claim your Dodge Durango!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB48N05F597498
Stock: 32160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 183,884 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,799
Chevrolet of Everett - Everett / Washington
2005 Dodge Durango SLT White 4x4 Clean CARFAX. LOCAL TRADE AND PART OF OUR PRE-AUCTION VALUE CENTER GREAT RUNNING VEHICLES THAT YOU CAN GET BEFORE THEY GET SENT TO AUCTION THEY STILL HAVE A SAFETY/MECHANICAL INSPECTION BUT ARE NOT FULLY RECONDITIONED OR MAY HAVE HIGHER MILES THAN WE ARE USED TO SELLING!! TRADES WELCOME AND FINANCING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE O.A.C. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB48N35F501962
Stock: E1612A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 140,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,480
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
4 X 4 ! Check out this 2005 Dodge Durango SLT. It has an Automatic transmission and a Gas V8 5.7L/350 engine. This Durango has the following options: Front/rear floor mats, Roof rack side rails, Front/rear pwr outlet, Front/rear stabilizer bar, Brake/transmission shift interlock, HD suspension-inc: HD front/rear shock absorbers, Light-tinted windshield & front door glass, 4-wheel drive, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, 27 gallon fuel tank. Call our sales team today at 309-244-8249 to schedule a time to come take a test drive at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango SLT with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB48D05F604005
Stock: 8280A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-02-2012
- 177,201 miles
$2,982
Gillman Mitsubishi San Antonio - Selma / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango SLT with Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HD48K25F569363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,563 miles
$3,000
Bill Summers Ford Lincoln - North Platte / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB38N45F589124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,522 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,615
Uebelhor & Sons Cadillac - Vincennes / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Durango SXT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4HB38NX5F622448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Durango
- 5(68%)
- 4(20%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(1%)
