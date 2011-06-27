  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2001 Dodge Durango
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(90)
Appraise this car

2001 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • Aggressive styling, large interior, powerful engine lineup.
  • Poor gas mileage, stiff ride, lousy crash test scores.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Dodge Durango for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$2,400 - $2,860
Used Durango for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A serious SUV, down to its stout towing ability, generous cargo room, unyielding ride and abysmal fuel economy.

Vehicle overview

The Durango is Dodge's fierce competitor in the sport-utility market. Eighty percent of its parts are shared with the Dakota, including the platform, but the Durango's frame is actually three times stiffer than the pickup's. Unfortunately, the rough ride doesn't let you forget its truck origins. It's somewhat bouncy, and you'll be aware of the added stiffness, yet it's not miserable enough to hamper the Durango's cushy-cruiser status. The Durango may be compact on the outside, but once inside you'll be shocked by the roominess. With a 7,600-pound towing capacity and 88 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, it's an SUV that can be stuffed to the gills with family and friends, and still have the ability to haul your watercraft or other form of weekend fun. However, you'll have to make a choice - eight people, or useable interior cargo space, because you can't have the best of both worlds when there's a full house. Thankfully, a standard roof rack further expands your cargo carrying options. If you are taking advantage of the third row, you'll appreciate the ease of the fold-and-tumble forward second-row seating and the improved-for-2001 climate control system with separate second and third-row air conditioning outlets. Legroom is notable throughout, but larger folk may want to avoid the third row for anything other than short jaunts. Headroom shouldn't be an issue, thanks to the raised roofline.

The interior underwent a major revamp for 2001. A new instrument panel, a Homelink transmitter (available in Overhead Convenience Group), a redesigned floor console and new seat patterns give the Durango's cabin a thoroughly modern look. Also new this year are power lumbar supports, a power passenger seat, heated leather seats with two-level temperature control, and three new colors -- Sandstone, Dark Slate Grey, and Taupe. The improved climate control system offers dual-zone front temperature controls and has a greater heating/cooling capacity.

Durangos come in either 4x2 or 4x4 configurations. Both versions come standard with the modern 4.7-liter Magnum V8, a sprightly engine, requiring less-frequent fill-ups than with the optional 5.9-liter eight-pot, though the best choice for towing is the optional V8. Performance aficionados will want to consider the Durango R/T with its 5.9-liter engine, shorter rear axle ratio, 17-inch wheels, sport-tuned exhaust, and stiffer suspension as an alternative to mundane minivans.

Off-road, Durango is a capable, if somewhat oversized, wilderness runner, able to tackle a wide range of obstacles. The Durango also shines as a grocery-getter and soccer-team hauler. Steering is commendably responsive and overall build quality is up to par for this vehicle segment, though we'd like to see higher-grade interior materials used in certain areas. Emphasis for this vehicle is on utility and style.

The Toyota 4Runner, Nissan Pathfinder, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Explorer are rivals, but none of them have bolted in a third row of seats, yet (Explorer gets them in 2002), so the Durango still has the advantage in terms of passenger capacity. Also, a fully equipped SLT Plus comes in under $34,000 (and remember, that's for a V8, four-wheel drive, and leather seats), making it a budget-conscious splurge. If Dodge could address the Durango's poor gas mileage and mediocre crash test scores, this would be the clear choice for those seeking maximum utility in a user-friendly size.

2001 Highlights

Dodge's brute of a midsize 'ute receives numerous improvements for 2001. An electronic transfer case for its four-wheel drive system is now standard on 4WD models. A new instrument panel, center console with cupholders, interior trim and upgraded stereo has been added, and a tilt steering column is now standard on all Durangos. The 5.2-liter V8 engine is dropped, leaving the more efficient 4.7-liter V8 as standard equipment in both 4x2 and 4x4 Durangos. A variable-delay intermittent rear wiper is offered, and auto-dimming, heated outside power mirrors can be had on in SLT trim. A new appearance option group for the SLT includes 16-inch aluminum wheels, along with special body side moldings, running boards and lower panels. New 15-inch Sparkle Silver aluminum wheels are standard across the Durango lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Dodge Durango.

5(61%)
4(27%)
3(9%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.4
90 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 90 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

149000 miles and going strong
rogerv2,03/21/2012
this 2001 durango is our 2nd durango 1st on was a 98 w/5.2 we put 236000 miles w normal wear items,our 2001 just turned up 149000 I had to replace the radiator , and water pump just normal wear items ,we average 17mpg and have gotten as high as 20.5mpg and Ive pulled a 4500 lb trailer did great .I love my durango and expect another 80000 miles out of it.
What a great experience
steve409,01/11/2012
I liked these things the first time I saw one, and have enjoyed my 2001 Durango as it comes up on its 11th birthday at around 125000 miles. 4.7 V8, almost no problems at all to speak of for 10 years, then 11th year I have replaced Throttle Sensor (vehicle quit on the freeway) and a few o2 sensors and one power window. Other than that no issues for a decade, and a fantastic vehicle for my wife and two daughters. Still driving it and plan to get at least two more years out of it.
Goodbye Dodge
Mariah W,08/08/2015
Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
I grew up riding in Dodge vehicles and they were always great. It's clear now that Dodge is more concerned with the bottom line than with producing a safe, dependable vehicle. Every Dodge vehicle that my family has owned in this millennium has had chronic problems and ultimately died because of cheap, shoddy workmanship. I've owned 3 and this is absolutely my last one. A shame, too, because I'd love a Charger but I don't trust these cars as far as I can throw them. I bought mine used with ~148K miles. The engine only had ~40. That tells you something right there, but I figured hey, new engine. A/C never worked, no matter how much money I poured into it (about a grand this year alone). No big deal though. I just live in north Texas. (Note: Sarcasm. It's 106 today w/ 67% humidity). The brakes are HORRIBLE! You'd better hope you never really need to slam on your brakes because you WILL find yourself in the trunk of the car ahead of you. ABS kicks in WAY earlier than is necessary. I don't ride my brakes and I don't brake hard, but the ABS would constantly kick in. I constantly took mine in to have the brakes checked, convinced that something was horribly wrong because there's no way they could be that bad and be "normal." They tested fine every single time. Not near enough power for how much gas they guzzle. If you want me to pay $80 every time to fill you up, you'd better get up and go when I ask you to. Chronic overheating problems that cost me over 3K. Replaced the radiator twice, water pump twice, fans, all of it. Ultimately, after meticulous maintenance and thousands of dollars, mine wound up with a cracked engine block and brown gaskets, destroyed engine despite being well maintained and full of fluids, and towed back from whence it came with a "sayonara" and a finger from me. Never another Dodge. Never, ever again.
Great value
vtsnowman,01/23/2011
I paid $7200 for my '01 Durango 3 years ago with about 80K miles; it now has 146K and is getting me through another Vermont winter like a CHAMP. Sure, the mileage is atrocious -- I average 12.6 -- and it isn't the smoothest ride around, but the V8 has serious punch (still!) and with the 3rd row seat I can haul a mess of kids around. I've had to have some repairs -- the worst being $900 to get the heat working down on my feet (kind of essential up here) -- but this thing owes me nothing.
See all 90 reviews of the 2001 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Dodge Durango features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Dodge Durango

Used 2001 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2001 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV. Available styles include Sport 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A), and Sport 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Dodge Durango?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 Dodge Durango trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 Dodge Durango Sport is priced between $2,400 and$2,860 with odometer readings between 138174 and204667 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Dodge Durangos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Dodge Durango for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2001 Durangos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,400 and mileage as low as 138174 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Dodge Durango.

Can't find a used 2001 Dodge Durangos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Durango for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,188.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,444.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Durango for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,443.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,648.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Dodge Durango?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Durango lease specials

Related Used 2001 Dodge Durango info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles