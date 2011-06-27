Vehicle overview

The Durango is Dodge's fierce competitor in the sport-utility market. Eighty percent of its parts are shared with the Dakota, including the platform, but the Durango's frame is actually three times stiffer than the pickup's. Unfortunately, the rough ride doesn't let you forget its truck origins. It's somewhat bouncy, and you'll be aware of the added stiffness, yet it's not miserable enough to hamper the Durango's cushy-cruiser status. The Durango may be compact on the outside, but once inside you'll be shocked by the roominess. With a 7,600-pound towing capacity and 88 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, it's an SUV that can be stuffed to the gills with family and friends, and still have the ability to haul your watercraft or other form of weekend fun. However, you'll have to make a choice - eight people, or useable interior cargo space, because you can't have the best of both worlds when there's a full house. Thankfully, a standard roof rack further expands your cargo carrying options. If you are taking advantage of the third row, you'll appreciate the ease of the fold-and-tumble forward second-row seating and the improved-for-2001 climate control system with separate second and third-row air conditioning outlets. Legroom is notable throughout, but larger folk may want to avoid the third row for anything other than short jaunts. Headroom shouldn't be an issue, thanks to the raised roofline.

The interior underwent a major revamp for 2001. A new instrument panel, a Homelink transmitter (available in Overhead Convenience Group), a redesigned floor console and new seat patterns give the Durango's cabin a thoroughly modern look. Also new this year are power lumbar supports, a power passenger seat, heated leather seats with two-level temperature control, and three new colors -- Sandstone, Dark Slate Grey, and Taupe. The improved climate control system offers dual-zone front temperature controls and has a greater heating/cooling capacity.

Durangos come in either 4x2 or 4x4 configurations. Both versions come standard with the modern 4.7-liter Magnum V8, a sprightly engine, requiring less-frequent fill-ups than with the optional 5.9-liter eight-pot, though the best choice for towing is the optional V8. Performance aficionados will want to consider the Durango R/T with its 5.9-liter engine, shorter rear axle ratio, 17-inch wheels, sport-tuned exhaust, and stiffer suspension as an alternative to mundane minivans.

Off-road, Durango is a capable, if somewhat oversized, wilderness runner, able to tackle a wide range of obstacles. The Durango also shines as a grocery-getter and soccer-team hauler. Steering is commendably responsive and overall build quality is up to par for this vehicle segment, though we'd like to see higher-grade interior materials used in certain areas. Emphasis for this vehicle is on utility and style.

The Toyota 4Runner, Nissan Pathfinder, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Explorer are rivals, but none of them have bolted in a third row of seats, yet (Explorer gets them in 2002), so the Durango still has the advantage in terms of passenger capacity. Also, a fully equipped SLT Plus comes in under $34,000 (and remember, that's for a V8, four-wheel drive, and leather seats), making it a budget-conscious splurge. If Dodge could address the Durango's poor gas mileage and mediocre crash test scores, this would be the clear choice for those seeking maximum utility in a user-friendly size.