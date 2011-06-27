I was looking at an Explorer when I stumbled on reviews for the Durango. I was looking for range, gas mileage, a decent towing capacity and comfort on long trips. I didn't need the extra towing capacity of the V8. I now own a Citadel with the Pentastar V6 engine and absolutely love this thing. The HIGHS: At 290 HP, the V6 feels very strong and I find it accelerates easily into freeway traffic. With a 24.5 gallon tank, I have close to 600 miles in range. I travel frequently where there are long stretches between gas stations and the extra 100-150 miles is reassuring. In city driving, with lots of stop and go, I am getting 18-20mpg with ECO mode off and 19-20 with it on, 24-26 mpg on the highway. Slightly narrower than the Explorer, so I find it very easy to park, maneuver and get it into the garage. I find the interior to be very spacious even for a large person. I also tow trailers, so the 6200lb rating beats anything out there, a V8 tows more. Cudos on the rotary shift knob. I thought I would not like this, but I have found it to be smart and intuitive - after two drives I wasn't even thinking about it. The eight speed trans shifts almost imperceptibly but has a strange shift pattern in eco mode. It delays upshifts when cold which causes some concern and delays downshifts when accelerating. I turn it off and get about 1 mpg less mileage in town but no difference on the highway. I use the paddle shifters (these are die cast, not cheap plastic) for hill work and they work very well. The interior leather is luxurious and flawless, but the color choice is limited. The seats are firm and supportive, which I find extremely comfortable but can be a bit hard on trips longer than 4 hours. The Uconnect system is frankly the smartest, easiest, most intuitive system on the market. You can customize a whole litany of things from the screen including behavior of lights, whether the horn chirps when you lock doors, whether mirrors rotate down in reverse, speed warnings, etc and the best news is that you don't need a masters degree to do it. There is also an info center on the cluster that you can select what you want displayed. The downside is the NAV system has virtually no updates available. LOWS: 1. The steering ratio requires more turns at low speed so it takes more turns of the wheel to maneuver in parking garages. 2. The pedals are not adjustable, which makes it a little more difficult to get the driving position just right. 3. There is a glitch in the audio system (which I believe FCA is working on) where the equalizer settings will change at different volume levels. 4. Cargo Volume is less than other brands and the Third row is not really suitable for adults on long trips. 5. Paint quality isn't first class - there are minor variations in color if looked at closely and orange peel that other makes do better on for this class of vehicle. 6. Lack of support on the NAV system.

