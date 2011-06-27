  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Durango
  4. Used 2015 Dodge Durango
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

2015 Dodge Durango Review

Pros & Cons

  • Easy to maneuver
  • well-trimmed, high-tech cabin
  • powerful optional V8
  • generous towing capacity
  • available 4WD with low-range gearing.
  • ess maximum cargo room than rivals
  • mediocre ride quality on rough roads.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Dodge Durango for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$18,495 - $33,499
Used Durango for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its muscular styling and performance, standout interior and agreeable road manners, the 2015 Dodge Durango is a great choice for a seven-passenger SUV.

Vehicle overview

If you're in the market for a seven-passenger SUV, the 2015 Dodge Durango may not be the first option that springs to mind in this very competitive segment. But we're here to tell you that this "dark horse" Dodge is indeed worthy of your attention. With its classy interior, enticing infotainment features, available V8 power and industrial-grade towing capacity, the Durango is an all-around star. Despite that workaday toughness, it's also one of the easiest vehicles of its ilk to maneuver.

Dodge made major revisions to the Durango's interior last year, and the result is a very welcoming environment. Clean, functional design and high-quality materials throughout provide an upscale ambience that not long ago would have been completely unexpected of a Dodge product. Operating the high-tech features is a breeze, too, especially when the large, intuitive 8.4-inch touchscreen is specified. Last year also marked the debut of an eight-speed automatic transmission that replaced the old six-speed, and the extra two gears make the base V6 engine a lot snappier. If you can afford it, though, the 5.7-liter V8 is still a desirable beast, especially if you'll be using your Durango to tow heavy loads.

While the 2015 Durango's various strengths are quite appealing, some other choices may better suit your particular needs. Well-regarded family crossovers like the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, 2015 Mazda CX-9 and 2015 Toyota Highlander offer considerably more maximum cargo capacity and a smoother ride over pockmarked roads. But if you like the idea of a sturdy yet comfortable family workhorse that rises above thanks to a premium vibe, the Edmunds "B" rated Dodge Durango merits a long look.

2015 Dodge Durango models

The 2015 Dodge Durango large crossover SUV is available in four trim levels: SXT, Limited, R/T and Citadel. Seven-passenger seating is standard across the board, while optional second-row captain's chairs (available on all trims) reduce capacity to six.

Standard equipment on the SXT includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, heated exterior mirrors, cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control (includes separate rear air-conditioning), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a fold-flat front passenger seat, a 60/40-split-folding and reclining second-row seat, a 50/50-split-folding third-row seat (with power-folding headrests), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Uconnect voice controls, a 5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker sound system with an SD card slot and USB and auxiliary inputs.

A couple of options packages are available exclusively on the Durango SXT. The Customer Preferred Order package adds roof rails with stowable crossbars, an eight-way power driver seat with four-way lumbar, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. The Popular Equipment Group adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The Limited comes standard with those options and adds LED running lights, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, remote start, leather upholstery, driver memory settings, a six-way power passenger seat (with four-way lumbar), heated second-row seats, a 115-volt power outlet and an 8.4-inch touchscreen display with an upgraded version of Dodge's Uconnect system that includes text-to-speech messaging capability, emergency roadside assistance, streaming Internet radio and 3G Wi-Fi capability. The larger touchscreen and related infotainment features are optional on the SXT.

Optional on both the SXT and Limited, the Rallye Appearance package deletes the roof rails and adds 20-inch black wheels and additional body-color exterior trim. Optional on the Limited is the Safety, Security and Convenience package that features automatic wipers, automatic high-beam headlight control, xenon headlights, a power-adjustable steering wheel, a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-path alert. Also offered on the Limited is a Premium package that adds 20-inch silver wheels, a power liftgate, a sunroof, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Beats by Dr. Dre audio system (late availability). The navigation system and the power liftgate are also available as a separate package.

The R/T starts with the Limited's standard features (minus the roof rails) and adds the V8 engine, 20-inch black alloy wheels (silver wheels are also available), a lowered sport-tuned suspension, Rallye-style body-color exterior trim and a sport front fascia, along with xenon headlights, power liftgate and Beats by Dr. Dre audio system. The sunroof and the navigation system are optional. A Premium Napa Leather and Convenience package adds upgraded leather seating in red (an R/T exclusive) or black with red accent stitching, extended leather trim, an eight-way power front passenger seat, ventilated front seats, driver memory settings and the power-adjustable steering wheel, automatic wipers and automatic high beams.

Optional on SXT, Limited and R/T is the Blacktop package, which features gloss-black 20-inch wheels, a gloss-black grille, Rallye-style body-color exterior trim and other minor blacked-out exterior trim.

The Citadel switches to a chrome grille, the regular suspension and the base V6 engine (the V8 is optional), but otherwise generally builds on the R/T's equipment list, adding as standard the automatic high beams, automatic wipers, sunroof, power-adjustable steering wheel, eight-way power front passenger seat, ventilated front seats, upgraded leather upholstery and a navigation system.

Optional on both the R/T and Citadel is a Technology package that adds adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert and the blind-spot monitor with rear cross-path alert. All trims except SXT offer a rear-seat Blu-ray/DVD entertainment system with dual video screens, an HDMI input for each screen and (if not already specified) eight-way power front seats with driver memory settings. Optional on all but the R/T is a skid plate package for off-road protection. All Durangos can be outfitted with a towing package that includes a heavy-duty alternator and oil cooler, load-leveling rear shocks and a full-size spare tire.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Dodge Durango gets an available Beats by Dr. Dre audio system, and the R/T can be decked out with vibrant red leather upholstery. The Blacktop package (technically a late addition for 2014) adds assorted styling enhancements and generous helpings of gloss-black exterior trim.

Performance & mpg

Except for the R/T, all 2015 Dodge Durango models start with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that makes 290 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque with the standard exhaust. Dodge rates it at 295 hp with the available dual-exhaust system (Citadel trim, Rallye Appearance package or Blacktop package). The transmission is an eight-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional on every Durango V6.

Standard on R/T and optional on the Limited and Citadel is a 5.7-liter V8 engine rated at 360 hp and 390 lb-ft. The V8 shares the V6's eight-speed automatic and similarly comes standard with RWD. Instead of the AWD system, though, it offers a more rugged on-demand 4WD system with a two-speed transfer case that features low-range gearing.

In Edmunds testing, a Durango V6 with RWD accelerated to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds, while one with the V6 and all-wheel drive did it in 8.1 seconds. Both are competitive times for this class.

The EPA's fuel economy estimates stand at 20 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway) for the Durango V6 with RWD and 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway) for the V6 with AWD. The Durango V8 drops to 17 mpg combined (14 city/23 highway) with RWD and 16 mpg combined (14 city/22 highway) with 4WD.

Properly equipped, a Durango V8 can tow up to 7,400 pounds, while the V6 version tops out at 6,200 pounds -- in either case, far more than most rivals can handle.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, trailer sway control, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on every 2015 Dodge Durango. A rearview camera and parking sensors are optional on the SXT and standard on all other Durangos.

The 8.4-inch touchscreen includes Uconnect Access, an emergency telematics system that offers emergency assistance and stolen vehicle tracking. The Limited's Safety, Security and Convenience package gets you a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-path alert. The Technology package, available on R/T and Citadel, adds a forward collision warning system that sounds a chime and can also jerk the brakes to alert you when a collision seems imminent. If the driver doesn't respond by braking, the system will automatically apply the brakes to avoid or mitigate a collision.

In Edmunds testing, a Durango Limited V6 with rear-wheel drive came to a stop from 60 mph in 124 feet, while one with all-wheel drive did it in 125 feet. Both distances are average for this segment.

In government crash tests, the Durango received four out of a possible five stars overall, with four stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) awarded the Durango its highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. The Durango's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" by the IIHS for whiplash protection in rear impacts, and Dodge's big SUV earned the middle "Advanced" rating for frontal crash prevention when equipped with the Technology package.

Driving

Thanks in part to its light steering effort, the 2015 Dodge Durango feels relatively maneuverable at low speeds for such a large vehicle. Unfortunately the steering remains light at higher speeds, too, which translates to a rather disconnected feeling when you're negotiating a twisting mountain road. The Durango is still as well mannered as any other SUV in these conditions, just not as confidence-inspiring as you might think given Dodge's sporty brand image.

Although the Durango is smooth and quiet at speed on the highway, we've found the ride on broken pavement to be somewhat jarring. Competitors like the Highlander and Ford Explorer are calmer when the going gets rough. When it gets really rough, however, the Durango V8 offers a true 4WD system with low-range gearing, and that's something its car-based crossover rivals can't say.

Low-end torque is not a strong suit of the V6, but once the Durango is moving, that engine pulls respectably, if rather noisily. Midrange acceleration is fine for passing and merging, and the eight-speed automatic transmission is at the ready with timely downshifts. Not surprisingly, the V8 provides more authoritative responses, along with a satisfyingly deep exhaust note when temptation gets the better of you.

Interior

Modern and functional, the 2015 Dodge Durango's cabin is a standout in this class. Regardless of trim level, the design is attractive and features upscale materials that convey uncommon elegance. It's not just the predictable soft-touch surfaces up front, either; the Durango even provides supple outboard armrests for third-row passengers, whereas its rivals typically serve up cheap hard plastic.

The 8.4-inch touchscreen display that comes standard on most Durangos is attractive and easy to use, featuring large virtual buttons and quick response times. It's one of the best interfaces on the market, and its upgraded Uconnect system provides smartphone app integration, text-to-speech capability for text messages and advanced voice controls. The gauge cluster is another highlight, with a high-resolution 7-inch configurable information display flanked by analog gauges on either side.

The Durango's front seats are roomy and comfortable, and there's plenty of support and cushioning in the second row, too, with reclining seatbacks to make the trip even better. As for the optional second-row captain's chairs, they're almost as accommodating as the front seats. Access to the third row requires a moderate squeeze past the middle seats, even with the fold-and-tumble captain's chairs, but it's no more taxing than other SUVs in this class. The third-row seats are confining for adults but well suited to smaller passengers, as is the norm in this segment.

With the second- and third-row seats folded down, the Durango can carry up to 84.5 cubic feet of cargo. This is a respectable amount, but competing large crossover SUVs like the Chevy Traverse and Mazda CX-9 offer considerably more maximum cargo space. There's plenty of room behind the second-row seats, however, with that area measuring a healthy 47.7 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Dodge Durango.

5(65%)
4(20%)
3(7%)
2(3%)
1(5%)
4.4
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Durango Suprise
warren,06/03/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Great SUV. Really good fuel economy, nice ride, Quiet, Easy to get in and out of. Had a Tahoe and I feel more in control with the Durango although a bit smaller a great alternative. I like the road handling. For a senior, this vehicle will do all that I want and then some. Lots of room for a big guy. Would buy again! Well I liked the Durango so much, 6 months after purchase I traded it for a Citadel model with even more features and am even happier. The fuel economy just keeps getting better (25 mpg highway) and the accident avoidance feature and adaptive cruise control are the best of all. This is a keeper!!!
Best All-Round 3-Row SUV in the world!
Glenn Harper,08/10/2015
R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A)
Firstly, I'm a 'car guy'. Before I buy a car, I do three things: research, research, and research! This past spring I had a need to reduce our fleet from 3 to 2 vehicles (getting rid of an old SUV and my "toy" hot rod for a NEW SUV) so I began researching in earnest. I wanted a 3-row, mid-size SUV with a V8 & 4WD that could give me decent mileage, carry cargo with ease and up to 6 people in comfort. Also, since I was getting rid of my hot rod, I wanted at least SOME semblance or sportiness and power as well as a nice looking vehicle that would always make me turn back for a last look as I'm walking in from a parking lot. My old SUV and hot rod were both Dodges so I specifically ignored the Durango at first, fearing my pro-MOPAR bias would color my judgement. I made my list of requirements and started looking. To make a long story short, I researched Ford, Chevy, Mazda, Kia, Hyundai, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Land Rover, Audi, BMW and, yes, even Mercedes. The Japanese don't offer V8s (except for the Nissan Armada which was otherwise terrible), the Europeans had contenders...but only if I wanted to spend $15-$50k more than I'd planned, and the other American makers only had vehicles that met my requirements if I went up to FULL size SUVs and even then their mass make them very slow and unsporty. So I finally came back to look at the Durango. It checked off EVERY item on my list except for price - it was about $5,000 more than I was wanting to spend, but after going for a test drive, I see where that $5k went. The Durango is darn near in the luxury SUV class with all the amazing bells & whistles as well as top notch safety features. The interior is AMAZING and not something I would ever have thought Dodge could produce. Bottom line: I went out and ordered my Durango R/T immediately. I took delivery back in May and, after 3000+ miles, it has been nothing short of a dream of a vehicle and pure joy to drive.
Absolutely love the Durango
jimsD,01/23/2016
Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I was looking at an Explorer when I stumbled on reviews for the Durango. I was looking for range, gas mileage, a decent towing capacity and comfort on long trips. I didn't need the extra towing capacity of the V8. I now own a Citadel with the Pentastar V6 engine and absolutely love this thing. The HIGHS: At 290 HP, the V6 feels very strong and I find it accelerates easily into freeway traffic. With a 24.5 gallon tank, I have close to 600 miles in range. I travel frequently where there are long stretches between gas stations and the extra 100-150 miles is reassuring. In city driving, with lots of stop and go, I am getting 18-20mpg with ECO mode off and 19-20 with it on, 24-26 mpg on the highway. Slightly narrower than the Explorer, so I find it very easy to park, maneuver and get it into the garage. I find the interior to be very spacious even for a large person. I also tow trailers, so the 6200lb rating beats anything out there, a V8 tows more. Cudos on the rotary shift knob. I thought I would not like this, but I have found it to be smart and intuitive - after two drives I wasn't even thinking about it. The eight speed trans shifts almost imperceptibly but has a strange shift pattern in eco mode. It delays upshifts when cold which causes some concern and delays downshifts when accelerating. I turn it off and get about 1 mpg less mileage in town but no difference on the highway. I use the paddle shifters (these are die cast, not cheap plastic) for hill work and they work very well. The interior leather is luxurious and flawless, but the color choice is limited. The seats are firm and supportive, which I find extremely comfortable but can be a bit hard on trips longer than 4 hours. The Uconnect system is frankly the smartest, easiest, most intuitive system on the market. You can customize a whole litany of things from the screen including behavior of lights, whether the horn chirps when you lock doors, whether mirrors rotate down in reverse, speed warnings, etc and the best news is that you don't need a masters degree to do it. There is also an info center on the cluster that you can select what you want displayed. The downside is the NAV system has virtually no updates available. LOWS: 1. The steering ratio requires more turns at low speed so it takes more turns of the wheel to maneuver in parking garages. 2. The pedals are not adjustable, which makes it a little more difficult to get the driving position just right. 3. There is a glitch in the audio system (which I believe FCA is working on) where the equalizer settings will change at different volume levels. 4. Cargo Volume is less than other brands and the Third row is not really suitable for adults on long trips. 5. Paint quality isn't first class - there are minor variations in color if looked at closely and orange peel that other makes do better on for this class of vehicle. 6. Lack of support on the NAV system.
Love my 2015 Durango
Mark,10/20/2015
SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
In my 42 years I have owned more cars than most. I have had many Chrysler/dodge products with a mix of Ford, Volvo, and Honda products. I love my Durango SXT with the sport appearance package! I'm so tired of hearing from foreign car owners about how American cars are junk and foreign cars are the greatest. This is what I've learned. I could have gotten a Toyota or Honda, comparable to my 2015 Durango for a minimum of 10-12k more than what I purchased mine brand spanking new. If you do the maintenance that is absolutely required of you whether it's foreign or domestic, cars now are build to last. I also switched to Mobile 1 synthentic oil (silver) My SXT is a "base" car, but base today in 2015 is nothing like a base car of just 5 years ago. It has way more toys that my 2011 Ford 150 XLT Crew Cab, which I also love. I love how it drives, how it looks, and it's perfect for a family. We tried a more gas efficient, small car for a year and a half and it was plain miserable with 3 young, but growing boys. I can't say enough about this SUV and I would purchase another. My plan is to keep this one for a very long time. I've had Chrysler products through 110k miles with NO major issues---Pacifica, Dakota, Plymouth Breeze, and LaBaron GTC. The only one I considered junk was my 2010 Dodge Caravan SXT---Junk!
See all 40 reviews of the 2015 Dodge Durango
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 5150 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Dodge Durango features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Dodge Durango

Used 2015 Dodge Durango Overview

The Used 2015 Dodge Durango is offered in the following submodels: Durango SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A), and Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Dodge Durango?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Dodge Durango trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Dodge Durango Limited is priced between $19,998 and$22,995 with odometer readings between 37652 and91363 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Durango R/T is priced between $25,697 and$29,565 with odometer readings between 44941 and80613 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Durango Citadel is priced between $21,500 and$33,499 with odometer readings between 32824 and84940 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Durango SXT is priced between $18,495 and$20,178 with odometer readings between 53068 and73039 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Dodge Durangos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Dodge Durango for sale near. There are currently 19 used and CPO 2015 Durangos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,495 and mileage as low as 32824 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Dodge Durango.

Can't find a used 2015 Dodge Durangos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Durango for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,714.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,886.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Durango for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,694.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,617.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Dodge Durango?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Durango lease specials

Related Used 2015 Dodge Durango info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles