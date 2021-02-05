  1. Home
Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting around $35,000 (estimated)
  • A selection of powerful engines, including a 710-horsepower supercharged V8
  • Up to 8,700-pound towing capacity
  • Available 10-inch infotainment touchscreen
  • Part of the third Durango generation introduced for 2011
2022 Dodge Durango Review
02/05/2021

What is the Durango?

If you love muscle cars but find yourself needing an SUV, look no further than the Dodge Durango. It sports a broad-shouldered, burly look and backs up that powerful styling with, well, power. Besides the standard 3.6-liter V6 engine, there are three V8 engines to choose from, including a 710-horsepower supercharged version in the Durango Hellcat. Did we mention it also feature three rows of seating and a towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds? If you like doing four-wheel burnouts and towing boats, there should really be no other vehicle on your shopping list.

The Dodge got a moderate styling refresh and some interior tweaks, including a new 10.1-inch infotainment screen, for 2021, so Dodge looks to be leaving the Durango alone for the new model year. There is a strongly rumored redesign in the Durango's future, bu

Edmunds says

Leave it to Dodge to take everything we love about its burly Charger and Challenger muscle cars and pack it into a family-friendly SUV. If on occasion you need to be responsible and need seating for seven but still want a little raucous fun, the Durango deserves a good, hard look. And with no major redesign planned until at least 2023, now's as good a time as any to check out Dodge's haulin' people hauler.

