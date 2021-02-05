2022 Dodge Durango Review

If you love muscle cars but find yourself needing an SUV, look no further than the Dodge Durango. It sports a broad-shouldered, burly look and backs up that powerful styling with, well, power. Besides the standard 3.6-liter V6 engine, there are three V8 engines to choose from, including a 710-horsepower supercharged version in the Durango Hellcat. Did we mention it also feature three rows of seating and a towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds? If you like doing four-wheel burnouts and towing boats, there should really be no other vehicle on your shopping list.

The Dodge got a moderate styling refresh and some interior tweaks, including a new 10.1-inch infotainment screen, for 2021, so Dodge looks to be leaving the Durango alone for the new model year. There is a strongly rumored redesign in the Durango's future, bu