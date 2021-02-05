2022 Dodge Durango
- A selection of powerful engines, including a 710-horsepower supercharged V8
- Up to 8,700-pound towing capacity
- Available 10-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Part of the third Durango generation introduced for 2011
What is the Durango?
If you love muscle cars but find yourself needing an SUV, look no further than the Dodge Durango. It sports a broad-shouldered, burly look and backs up that powerful styling with, well, power. Besides the standard 3.6-liter V6 engine, there are three V8 engines to choose from, including a 710-horsepower supercharged version in the Durango Hellcat. Did we mention it also feature three rows of seating and a towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds? If you like doing four-wheel burnouts and towing boats, there should really be no other vehicle on your shopping list.
The Dodge got a moderate styling refresh and some interior tweaks, including a new 10.1-inch infotainment screen, for 2021, so Dodge looks to be leaving the Durango alone for the new model year. There is a strongly rumored redesign in the Durango's future, bu
Edmunds says
Leave it to Dodge to take everything we love about its burly Charger and Challenger muscle cars and pack it into a family-friendly SUV. If on occasion you need to be responsible and need seating for seven but still want a little raucous fun, the Durango deserves a good, hard look. And with no major redesign planned until at least 2023, now's as good a time as any to check out Dodge's haulin' people hauler.
Related 2022 Dodge Durango info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Toyota RAV4 2021
- 2021 F-150
- Toyota Camry 2021
- 2021 Civic
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2021 Honda Accord
- Jeep Wrangler 2021
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Coupes
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals