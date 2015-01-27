Used 2007 Dodge Durango for Sale Near Me

The low resale value of these cars can be a real advantage when buying used and planning to keep it for a long time. I have had my Durango Adventurer edition now for about a month and in that time I've put on about 2000 miles. The ride is smooth and quiet. The 4wd system worked well for driving on the beach to go fishing. I haven't had it long enough to know reliability but with most modern cars if you keep them up it should last 150k miles ++ Overall, especially for the price paid I am very happy with this vehicle. ******** They wanted me to update the review. I've had the Durango now for just over 2 years and I've put on about 35,000 miles. I haven't had any issues with it and I've only had to do oil changes, spark plugs, and tires. The paint is still shiny and it doesn't have a spec of rust anywhere. The interior also is still in very good condition with the exception of the hard plastic that covers the seat belt ends. Overall I'm still satisfied with my purchase considering the condition of the car and the price paid. ******* Another update. I now have 70k miles on it of which I have put on 50k. The interior and exterior still look good and it is our go to vehicle for road trips. I have had zero problems with it other than a recall on the takata airbags.

