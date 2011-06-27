Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,656
|$25,688
|$28,743
|Clean
|$21,902
|$24,841
|$27,795
|Average
|$20,395
|$23,147
|$25,900
|Rough
|$18,887
|$21,453
|$24,004
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,189
|$24,024
|$26,881
|Clean
|$20,484
|$23,232
|$25,995
|Average
|$19,074
|$21,648
|$24,222
|Rough
|$17,664
|$20,064
|$22,449
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,059
|$22,743
|$25,447
|Clean
|$19,391
|$21,993
|$24,608
|Average
|$18,057
|$20,493
|$22,930
|Rough
|$16,722
|$18,994
|$21,252
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,235
|$24,077
|$26,941
|Clean
|$20,529
|$23,283
|$26,053
|Average
|$19,116
|$21,695
|$24,276
|Rough
|$17,703
|$20,108
|$22,499
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,904
|$18,599
|$21,310
|Clean
|$15,375
|$17,986
|$20,608
|Average
|$14,317
|$16,759
|$19,202
|Rough
|$13,259
|$15,533
|$17,797
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,487
|$26,630
|$29,797
|Clean
|$22,706
|$25,752
|$28,814
|Average
|$21,143
|$23,996
|$26,849
|Rough
|$19,580
|$22,240
|$24,884
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,449
|$20,090
|$22,749
|Clean
|$16,868
|$19,428
|$21,999
|Average
|$15,707
|$18,103
|$20,499
|Rough
|$14,546
|$16,778
|$18,999
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,673
|$25,708
|$28,765
|Clean
|$21,919
|$24,860
|$27,816
|Average
|$20,410
|$23,165
|$25,919
|Rough
|$18,901
|$21,469
|$24,022
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,011
|$27,224
|$30,461
|Clean
|$23,212
|$26,327
|$29,457
|Average
|$21,614
|$24,531
|$27,448
|Rough
|$20,017
|$22,736
|$25,439
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,042
|$27,259
|$30,501
|Clean
|$23,242
|$26,360
|$29,495
|Average
|$21,643
|$24,563
|$27,484
|Rough
|$20,043
|$22,765
|$25,472