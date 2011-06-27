  1. Home
2016 Dodge Durango Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,656$25,688$28,743
Clean$21,902$24,841$27,795
Average$20,395$23,147$25,900
Rough$18,887$21,453$24,004
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,189$24,024$26,881
Clean$20,484$23,232$25,995
Average$19,074$21,648$24,222
Rough$17,664$20,064$22,449
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,059$22,743$25,447
Clean$19,391$21,993$24,608
Average$18,057$20,493$22,930
Rough$16,722$18,994$21,252
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,235$24,077$26,941
Clean$20,529$23,283$26,053
Average$19,116$21,695$24,276
Rough$17,703$20,108$22,499
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,904$18,599$21,310
Clean$15,375$17,986$20,608
Average$14,317$16,759$19,202
Rough$13,259$15,533$17,797
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,487$26,630$29,797
Clean$22,706$25,752$28,814
Average$21,143$23,996$26,849
Rough$19,580$22,240$24,884
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango SXT 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,449$20,090$22,749
Clean$16,868$19,428$21,999
Average$15,707$18,103$20,499
Rough$14,546$16,778$18,999
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango Citadel 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,673$25,708$28,765
Clean$21,919$24,860$27,816
Average$20,410$23,165$25,919
Rough$18,901$21,469$24,022
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango Anodized Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,011$27,224$30,461
Clean$23,212$26,327$29,457
Average$21,614$24,531$27,448
Rough$20,017$22,736$25,439
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Durango R/T 4dr SUV AWD (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,042$27,259$30,501
Clean$23,242$26,360$29,495
Average$21,643$24,563$27,484
Rough$20,043$22,765$25,472
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Dodge Durango on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Dodge Durango with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,375 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,986 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Dodge Durango. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Dodge Durango and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2016 Dodge Durango is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.